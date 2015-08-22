Trending

Kreuziger wins in Fort Collins

Novo Nordisk's Megias denied as breakaway sticks, Dennis safe in yellow

The breakaway goes over the final KOM

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Leonardo Basso (Trek) in the break

Rohan Dennis (BMC) looking happy in yellow

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
UnitedHealthcare gets on the front as the race closes in on Fort Collins

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Roman Kreuziger wins in Fort Collins

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Ben King (Cannondale) powers up todays climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) crests todays Rist Canyon climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) looks back to check his gap on the field

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
BMC on the front on the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) held onto the best young rider today jersey today

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) on the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The rolls through farm country today

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Leonardo Basso (Trek) leading the break through todays roll hills

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Fans cheer as the group hits the base of a climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Julian Kyer (SmartStop) takes a long pull at the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The break rolls through todays red rock canyon

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The SmartStop team helps with the work at the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The break early in the stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Todays jersey winners

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets the most aggressive jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) moves back into the sprint leaders jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Todays top three in Fort Collins

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rohan Dennis (BMC) goes into the final day in yellow

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes the sprint in Fort Collins

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
BMC kept the yellow jersey safe at the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Horses watch as todays race passes by

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
SmartStop comes to the front to set the pace

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton passes along a rider on todays route

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rohan Dennis (BMC) near the front of the bunch in yellow

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The break gets more time on the field

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Kiel Reijnen spent the day in the sprint jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton hits the climb past Horsetooth Reservoir

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton passes through Rist Canyon

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Emerson Oronte (SmartStop) spent the day in the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) tries to catch back on after a hard crash

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) tries to get away on the descent

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The break closes in on Fort Collins

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Nathan Brown (Cannondale) leads the break over the final climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Julian Kyer (SmartStop)

Getting ready for lunch time

Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk) leads the breakaway

Dylan Girdlestone (Drapac)

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the bunch

Tom Zirbel (Optum)

Race leader Rohan Dennis (BMC) give a wave from the start line

The jersey wearers on the start line

BMC keep Rohan Dennis safe in yellow

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 6

Peter Stetina gets in the team car as he abandons stage 6

The classification leaders after stage 6

The most aggressive rider award went to Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Daniel Summerhill had a nasty spill off the Rist Canyon descent

Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly) in the best Colorado rider jersey

Rohan Dennis (BMC) also retained his KOM jersey

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) collects another best young rider jersey

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) in the green jersey

Tanner Putt (UnitedHealth) going to extremes to get aero

Stage 6 winner Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo)

The winning breakaway

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Morton)

Rohan Dennis (BMC) retained his yellow jersey

Passing by Carter Lake

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his first win in over two years

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) outfoxed his five breakaway companions Saturday to win stage 6 at the USA Pro Challenge in Fort Collins.

Kreuziger won a sprint finish ahead of Novo Nordisk's Javier Megias and Trek Factory Racing's Leonardo Basso to claim his first victory since the UCI dismissed it’s biological passport case against the Czech rider.

Dylan Girdlestone (Drapac), Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling) and Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Garmin) were the final breakaway survivors to finish 41 seconds ahead of the charging field.

The win was Tinkoff-Saxo's only notable result of the week after both GC hopefuls Kreuziger and Chris Anker Sørensen fell out of overall contention. Kreuziger said he finally started to feel better after coming to the race unprepared for Colorado's high altitude.

"I thought today was a good day to try because I started already to feel better yesterday during the time trial," he said. "I felt the condition was better than other days. So the plan was to try, and finally it worked. It was much, much better here, because on Independence Pass it was really not easy to breathe."

Kreuziger tried to escape the group late in the race with Brown, but Megias closed the gap with the rest in tow, and a mad dash for the line was on.

"The last kilometres you never know what is going to happen, because after the hot day and we came down from high altitudes to more normal," Kreuziger said. "I had just to try, so 4k to go I tried with Brown and then [Megias] came back. I was surprised that he closed the gap, but in the end he pulled me nicely to the win."

How it unfolded

Saturday's 164.5km stage from Loveland to Fort Collins provided riders with a break from the high altitudes of Colorado's Rocky Mountains as the race transitioned into the Front Range and more moderate elevations around 1,500 meters.

The route traversed around Loveland and Carter Lake before heading into Buckhorn Canyon and the day's major obstacle, the ascent to the category 2 KOM in Rist Canyon at 2,450 metres. A quick descent into Bellvue led to the category 4 KOM at Horsetooth Reservoir with 21.6km remaining. From there the race made its way over several more lumps before the finish in Fort Collins.

Crosswinds buffeted the peloton in the early going as high winds blew in smoke from nearby forest fires, creating a slight haze as riders battled for position in the wide-open plains.

As echelons began to form in the peloton, attacks flew up the road, but nothing was able to stick until after the second intermediate sprint of the day back in Loveland.

A group of seven riders eventually peeled away, with Kreuziger, Brown, Girdlestone, Basso, Zirbel, Megias and Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare), forming the day’s breakaway.

The escapees built a maximum gap of 4:10, and with Kreuziger the best-placed GC rider at more than 15 minutes down, Dennis' race lead was never in danger. But the teams hunting for the stage win helped BMC keep the break in check for most of the day.

Team SmartStop took over the pace setting as the peloton went up Rist Canyon, with Jelly Belly taking the reins several kilometres in. The team's position on the front provided a launching pad of Lachlan Morton, who jumped away without a response from the bunch.

Up ahead, Summerhill lost the leader's pace as the gap started coming down precipitously. The gap was just over a minute when Kreuziger pressed the pace in the break, shedding all but Basso and Brown. Kreuziger took maximum points at the top of Rist Canyon ahead of Brown and Basso. Zirbel, Megias, Girdlestone reconnected with the leaders on the descent to re-establish a group of six.

Summerhill crashed on the descent and was quickly passed by Morton, who was steaming down the hill hoping to make contact with the break before the gap went back out. At 1:53 down, Morton's move put pressure on BMC, and his presence was not welcome in the breakaway.

"I just got a little unlucky," Summerhill said after the stage. "I crashed into the guardrail on the descent and I have to go get stitches now."

The peloton finally pulled Morton back on the climb to Horsetooth Reservoir, where they closed the gap to the leaders to just under three minutes as the breakaway crossed the final KOM of the day.

UnitedHealthcare and Axeon shared the workload coming down off the climb, and the gap came down to 2:10 with 20km remaining. Morton jumped away again on the undulations. Moron needed to gain just 23 seconds on Team SmartStop's Rob Britton, who started he day third overall, to move onto the general classification podium.

The move was short-lived, however, as the UHC-led bunch brought him back after a few kilometres. The front of the bunch fell into disorganisation as Axeon took over, with 10km to go.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo3:50:35
2Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
3Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
4Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
5Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:04
6Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
7John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
10Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
11Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
12Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:44
14Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop
15Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
16Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
18Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
19Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
20Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
21Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
22Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
23Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
24Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
26Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
27Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
28Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
30Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
31Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
32Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
33Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
34Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
35Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
36Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
37Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
39Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
41Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
42Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
45Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
47Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
48Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
49Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
50Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
51Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
52Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
54Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
55Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
56Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
57Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
58James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
59Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
60Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
61Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
62Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:02
63Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:09
64Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:10
65Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:10:02
66Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:11:27
67Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
68Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
69Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:51
70Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
71Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
72David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
73Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
74Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
75Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
76Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
77Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
78Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
79Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
80Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
81Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
82Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
83Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
85Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
86Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
87Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
88Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
89Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
90Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
91Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
92Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
93Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
95Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
96David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
97Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
98Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
99William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
100Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:59
101Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:07
102Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:19:08
103Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:34
DNFPeter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFPhillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFWill Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFChris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
DNFJack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts

Sprint 1 - Windsor - km 8.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Loveland - km 33.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Rist Canyon - km 111.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo10pts
2Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team9
3Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
4Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
5Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk5
6Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling4
7Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2

Mountain 2 - Horsetooth - km 142.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo4pts
2Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
3Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
4Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3:50:35
2Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
3Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
4Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:44
5Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
6Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
8Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
9Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
10Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
12James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
14Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
15Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:11:27
16Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:51
17Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
18Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
19Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Best Colorado rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3:50:35
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:41
3Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:44
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
6Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
7Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:11:27
8Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:11:51
9Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
10Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:59

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies11:33:10
2Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:03
3Tinkoff - Saxo
4Trek Factory Racing
5Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:07
6UnitedHealthcare Team0:00:41
7Team SmartStop0:00:44
8Hincapie Racing Team
9Axeon Cycling Team
10BMC Racing Team0:00:47
11Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Team Budget Forklifts
14Jamis - Hagens Berman0:11:51
15Cycling Academy Team0:11:54
16Team Novo Nordisk0:22:17

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team21:33:33
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
3Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:31
4Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:49
5Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:53
6Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:58
7Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:02
8Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:02:08
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:13
10Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing0:02:14
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:32
12Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:33
13Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:38
14Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:43
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:52
16Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:03:08
17Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:03:11
18Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:48
19Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:55
20Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:22
21Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop0:09:10
22Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:10:03
23Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:10:05
24Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:10:08
25Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:14
26Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:41
27Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:52
28Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:51
29Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:07
30Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:23
31Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:15:09
32Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:45
33Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling0:17:37
34Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:17:39
35Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:37
36Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:20:10
37Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:22
38Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:21:09
39Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:21:26
40Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:21:31
41Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:22:21
42Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:26
43Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:22:47
44Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:23:02
45Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:23:32
46Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:24:03
47Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:24:21
48Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:25:57
49Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:26:52
50Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:27:06
51Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:28:12
52Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:28:14
53Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:03
54Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:29:26
55Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:32:56
56Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:33:15
57Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:34:11
58Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:35:58
59James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:37:12
60Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:37:26
61Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:38:45
62Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:42:21
63Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:43:34
64Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:43:41
65Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:44:16
66Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:45:34
67Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:46:28
68Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:47:08
69Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:47:20
70Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:48:21
71Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:48:38
72Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:49:14
73John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:49:33
74Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:49:43
75Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:51:01
76Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:51:25
77Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:52:48
78Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:55:42
79Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:55:47
80Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling0:55:55
81Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:56:10
82Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:56:12
83Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:56:38
84Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:57:43
85Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:00:15
86Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing1:00:52
87David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman1:01:04
88Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:01:34
89Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop1:01:55
90Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team1:02:22
91William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1:03:01
92Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1:03:32
93David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1:05:10
94Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman1:06:28
95Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts1:06:39
96Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team1:07:44
97Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk1:08:41
98Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:10:47
99Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team1:12:10
100Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:13:42
101Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:18:40
102Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts1:18:46
103Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team1:24:05

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling39pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team27
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team25
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo19
5Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team15
6Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team13
7Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
8Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk12
9Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis11
10Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
11Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team10
12Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
13Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing10
14Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing10
15John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
16Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team9
17Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
18Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
19Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team7
20Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling7
21Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman6
22Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo6
23Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
24Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
25Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo5
26Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team5
27Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team3
28James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team3
29Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman3
30Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts3
31Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team2
32Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
33Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
34Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
35Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts1
36Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
37Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
38Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
39Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team1
40Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis-5
41Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts-5

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team35pts
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team31
3Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA28
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo22
5Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing21
6Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team19
7Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team19
8Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling18
9Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling18
10Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15
11Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman14
12Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team13
13Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team11
15Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing9
16Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
17Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts7
18Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
19Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo6
20Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
21Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
23Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk6
24Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
25Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team5
26Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman4
27Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling4
28Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop2
29Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing2
30James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team2
31Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts2
32Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
33Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing1
34Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
35Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team21:35:31
2Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:15
3Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:35
4Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:13
5Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:50
6Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:08:07
7Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:08:10
8Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:53
9Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:18:12
10Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:23:59
11Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:25:08
12Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:14
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:26:16
14Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:30:58
15James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:35:14
16Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:45:10
17Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:45:22
18Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:54:40
19Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:59:36

Best Colorado rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis21:37:28
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:08
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:46
4Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:18:31
5Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:22:57
6Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:24:19
7Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:39:46
8Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:43:25
9Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:48:53
10Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:58:00

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team64:43:41
2Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:26
3Hincapie Racing Team0:04:20
4Tinkoff - Saxo0:09:20
5Team SmartStop0:09:33
6Trek Factory Racing0:09:51
7Axeon Cycling Team0:10:37
8UnitedHealthcare Team0:10:53
9Team Cannondale - Garmin0:13:34
10Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:39
11Drapac Professional Cycling0:20:57
12Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:42:31
13Team Budget Forklifts1:13:10
14Jamis - Hagens Berman1:18:52
15Cycling Academy Team1:49:47
16Team Novo Nordisk2:43:49

 

