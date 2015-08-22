Kreuziger wins in Fort Collins
Novo Nordisk's Megias denied as breakaway sticks, Dennis safe in yellow
Stage 6: Loveland - Fort Collins
Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) outfoxed his five breakaway companions Saturday to win stage 6 at the USA Pro Challenge in Fort Collins.
Kreuziger won a sprint finish ahead of Novo Nordisk's Javier Megias and Trek Factory Racing's Leonardo Basso to claim his first victory since the UCI dismissed it’s biological passport case against the Czech rider.
Dylan Girdlestone (Drapac), Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling) and Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Garmin) were the final breakaway survivors to finish 41 seconds ahead of the charging field.
The win was Tinkoff-Saxo's only notable result of the week after both GC hopefuls Kreuziger and Chris Anker Sørensen fell out of overall contention. Kreuziger said he finally started to feel better after coming to the race unprepared for Colorado's high altitude.
"I thought today was a good day to try because I started already to feel better yesterday during the time trial," he said. "I felt the condition was better than other days. So the plan was to try, and finally it worked. It was much, much better here, because on Independence Pass it was really not easy to breathe."
Kreuziger tried to escape the group late in the race with Brown, but Megias closed the gap with the rest in tow, and a mad dash for the line was on.
"The last kilometres you never know what is going to happen, because after the hot day and we came down from high altitudes to more normal," Kreuziger said. "I had just to try, so 4k to go I tried with Brown and then [Megias] came back. I was surprised that he closed the gap, but in the end he pulled me nicely to the win."
How it unfolded
Saturday's 164.5km stage from Loveland to Fort Collins provided riders with a break from the high altitudes of Colorado's Rocky Mountains as the race transitioned into the Front Range and more moderate elevations around 1,500 meters.
The route traversed around Loveland and Carter Lake before heading into Buckhorn Canyon and the day's major obstacle, the ascent to the category 2 KOM in Rist Canyon at 2,450 metres. A quick descent into Bellvue led to the category 4 KOM at Horsetooth Reservoir with 21.6km remaining. From there the race made its way over several more lumps before the finish in Fort Collins.
Crosswinds buffeted the peloton in the early going as high winds blew in smoke from nearby forest fires, creating a slight haze as riders battled for position in the wide-open plains.
As echelons began to form in the peloton, attacks flew up the road, but nothing was able to stick until after the second intermediate sprint of the day back in Loveland.
A group of seven riders eventually peeled away, with Kreuziger, Brown, Girdlestone, Basso, Zirbel, Megias and Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare), forming the day’s breakaway.
The escapees built a maximum gap of 4:10, and with Kreuziger the best-placed GC rider at more than 15 minutes down, Dennis' race lead was never in danger. But the teams hunting for the stage win helped BMC keep the break in check for most of the day.
Team SmartStop took over the pace setting as the peloton went up Rist Canyon, with Jelly Belly taking the reins several kilometres in. The team's position on the front provided a launching pad of Lachlan Morton, who jumped away without a response from the bunch.
Up ahead, Summerhill lost the leader's pace as the gap started coming down precipitously. The gap was just over a minute when Kreuziger pressed the pace in the break, shedding all but Basso and Brown. Kreuziger took maximum points at the top of Rist Canyon ahead of Brown and Basso. Zirbel, Megias, Girdlestone reconnected with the leaders on the descent to re-establish a group of six.
Summerhill crashed on the descent and was quickly passed by Morton, who was steaming down the hill hoping to make contact with the break before the gap went back out. At 1:53 down, Morton's move put pressure on BMC, and his presence was not welcome in the breakaway.
"I just got a little unlucky," Summerhill said after the stage. "I crashed into the guardrail on the descent and I have to go get stitches now."
The peloton finally pulled Morton back on the climb to Horsetooth Reservoir, where they closed the gap to the leaders to just under three minutes as the breakaway crossed the final KOM of the day.
UnitedHealthcare and Axeon shared the workload coming down off the climb, and the gap came down to 2:10 with 20km remaining. Morton jumped away again on the undulations. Moron needed to gain just 23 seconds on Team SmartStop's Rob Britton, who started he day third overall, to move onto the general classification podium.
The move was short-lived, however, as the UHC-led bunch brought him back after a few kilometres. The front of the bunch fell into disorganisation as Axeon took over, with 10km to go.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:50:35
|2
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:04
|6
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|7
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|11
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|12
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:44
|14
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|15
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|18
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|19
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|22
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|23
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|27
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|28
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|30
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|31
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|32
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|35
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|36
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|37
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|38
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|39
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|41
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|42
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|43
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
|45
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|48
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|49
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|50
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|52
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|55
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|56
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|57
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|58
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|59
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|60
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|61
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|62
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|63
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:09
|64
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:10
|65
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:10:02
|66
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:11:27
|67
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|68
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|69
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:51
|70
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|71
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|72
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|73
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|74
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|75
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|76
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|77
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|78
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|79
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|81
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|82
|Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|83
|Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|85
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|87
|Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|88
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|90
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|91
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|92
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|95
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|96
|David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|97
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|98
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|99
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|100
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:59
|101
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:15:07
|102
|Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:19:08
|103
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:34
|DNF
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|pts
|2
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|3
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|4
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|5
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|6
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|7
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|pts
|2
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|4
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3:50:35
|2
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|3
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|4
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:44
|5
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|6
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|10
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|12
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|13
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|14
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|15
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:27
|16
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:51
|17
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|18
|Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3:50:35
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|3
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:44
|4
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|7
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:11:27
|8
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:11:51
|9
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|10
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:59
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11:33:10
|2
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:07
|6
|UnitedHealthcare Team
|0:00:41
|7
|Team SmartStop
|0:00:44
|8
|Hincapie Racing Team
|9
|Axeon Cycling Team
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47
|11
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Team Budget Forklifts
|14
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:11:51
|15
|Cycling Academy Team
|0:11:54
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|21:33:33
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:44
|3
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:01:31
|4
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:49
|5
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:53
|6
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|7
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:02
|8
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:02:08
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:13
|10
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:14
|11
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:32
|12
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:33
|13
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:38
|14
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:43
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|16
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:03:08
|17
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:03:11
|18
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:48
|19
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:55
|20
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:08:22
|21
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
|0:09:10
|22
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:10:03
|23
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:10:05
|24
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:10:08
|25
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:14
|26
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:41
|27
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:10:52
|28
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:51
|29
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:07
|30
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:23
|31
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:15:09
|32
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:45
|33
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:17:37
|34
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:39
|35
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:37
|36
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:10
|37
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:22
|38
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:21:09
|39
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:26
|40
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:21:31
|41
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:22:21
|42
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:22:26
|43
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:47
|44
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:23:02
|45
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:23:32
|46
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:03
|47
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:24:21
|48
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:57
|49
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:26:52
|50
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:27:06
|51
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:12
|52
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:28:14
|53
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:29:03
|54
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:29:26
|55
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:32:56
|56
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:33:15
|57
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:34:11
|58
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:35:58
|59
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:37:12
|60
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:37:26
|61
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:38:45
|62
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:21
|63
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:43:34
|64
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:43:41
|65
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:16
|66
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:45:34
|67
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:46:28
|68
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:08
|69
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:47:20
|70
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:48:21
|71
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:38
|72
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:49:14
|73
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:49:33
|74
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:49:43
|75
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:51:01
|76
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:51:25
|77
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:52:48
|78
|Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:55:42
|79
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:55:47
|80
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:55:55
|81
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:56:10
|82
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:56:12
|83
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:56:38
|84
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:57:43
|85
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:15
|86
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|1:00:52
|87
|David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1:01:04
|88
|Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:34
|89
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|1:01:55
|90
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|1:02:22
|91
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:03:01
|92
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:03:32
|93
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:05:10
|94
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1:06:28
|95
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|1:06:39
|96
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|1:07:44
|97
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:08:41
|98
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:10:47
|99
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|1:12:10
|100
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:13:42
|101
|Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:18:40
|102
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|1:18:46
|103
|Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|1:24:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|39
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|27
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|5
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|6
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|13
|7
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|8
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|12
|9
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|10
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|11
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|10
|12
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|13
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|14
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|15
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|16
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|9
|17
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|18
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|19
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|7
|20
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|21
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|6
|22
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|23
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|24
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|25
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|26
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|27
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|3
|28
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|3
|29
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|3
|30
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|31
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|2
|32
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|33
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|34
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|35
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|36
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|37
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|38
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|39
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|1
|40
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|-5
|41
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|35
|pts
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|31
|3
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|5
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|6
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|19
|7
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|8
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|18
|9
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|18
|10
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|11
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|14
|12
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|13
|13
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|14
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|15
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|16
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|17
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|18
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|19
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|20
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|21
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|23
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|24
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|5
|25
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|26
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|4
|27
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|28
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|2
|29
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|30
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|2
|31
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|32
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|33
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|34
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|35
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|21:35:31
|2
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:15
|3
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:35
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:13
|5
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|6
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:08:07
|7
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:08:10
|8
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:53
|9
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:12
|10
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:59
|11
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:25:08
|12
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:14
|13
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:26:16
|14
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:30:58
|15
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:35:14
|16
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:10
|17
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:45:22
|18
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:54:40
|19
|Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|21:37:28
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:08
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:46
|4
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:18:31
|5
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:22:57
|6
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:24:19
|7
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:39:46
|8
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:43:25
|9
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:48:53
|10
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:58:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|64:43:41
|2
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:26
|3
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:04:20
|4
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:09:20
|5
|Team SmartStop
|0:09:33
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:51
|7
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:10:37
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Team
|0:10:53
|9
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:13:34
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:39
|11
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:20:57
|12
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:42:31
|13
|Team Budget Forklifts
|1:13:10
|14
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1:18:52
|15
|Cycling Academy Team
|1:49:47
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|2:43:49
