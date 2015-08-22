Image 1 of 63 The breakaway goes over the final KOM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 63 Leonardo Basso (Trek) in the break Image 3 of 63 Rohan Dennis (BMC) looking happy in yellow (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 63 UnitedHealthcare gets on the front as the race closes in on Fort Collins (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 63 Roman Kreuziger wins in Fort Collins (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 6 of 63 Ben King (Cannondale) powers up todays climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 63 Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) crests todays Rist Canyon climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 63 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) looks back to check his gap on the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 63 BMC on the front on the climb (Image Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) outfoxed his five breakaway companions Saturday to win stage 6 at the USA Pro Challenge in Fort Collins.

Kreuziger won a sprint finish ahead of Novo Nordisk's Javier Megias and Trek Factory Racing's Leonardo Basso to claim his first victory since the UCI dismissed it’s biological passport case against the Czech rider.

Dylan Girdlestone (Drapac), Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling) and Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Garmin) were the final breakaway survivors to finish 41 seconds ahead of the charging field.

The win was Tinkoff-Saxo's only notable result of the week after both GC hopefuls Kreuziger and Chris Anker Sørensen fell out of overall contention. Kreuziger said he finally started to feel better after coming to the race unprepared for Colorado's high altitude.

"I thought today was a good day to try because I started already to feel better yesterday during the time trial," he said. "I felt the condition was better than other days. So the plan was to try, and finally it worked. It was much, much better here, because on Independence Pass it was really not easy to breathe."

Kreuziger tried to escape the group late in the race with Brown, but Megias closed the gap with the rest in tow, and a mad dash for the line was on.

"The last kilometres you never know what is going to happen, because after the hot day and we came down from high altitudes to more normal," Kreuziger said. "I had just to try, so 4k to go I tried with Brown and then [Megias] came back. I was surprised that he closed the gap, but in the end he pulled me nicely to the win."

How it unfolded

Saturday's 164.5km stage from Loveland to Fort Collins provided riders with a break from the high altitudes of Colorado's Rocky Mountains as the race transitioned into the Front Range and more moderate elevations around 1,500 meters.

The route traversed around Loveland and Carter Lake before heading into Buckhorn Canyon and the day's major obstacle, the ascent to the category 2 KOM in Rist Canyon at 2,450 metres. A quick descent into Bellvue led to the category 4 KOM at Horsetooth Reservoir with 21.6km remaining. From there the race made its way over several more lumps before the finish in Fort Collins.

Crosswinds buffeted the peloton in the early going as high winds blew in smoke from nearby forest fires, creating a slight haze as riders battled for position in the wide-open plains.

As echelons began to form in the peloton, attacks flew up the road, but nothing was able to stick until after the second intermediate sprint of the day back in Loveland.

A group of seven riders eventually peeled away, with Kreuziger, Brown, Girdlestone, Basso, Zirbel, Megias and Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare), forming the day’s breakaway.

The escapees built a maximum gap of 4:10, and with Kreuziger the best-placed GC rider at more than 15 minutes down, Dennis' race lead was never in danger. But the teams hunting for the stage win helped BMC keep the break in check for most of the day.

Team SmartStop took over the pace setting as the peloton went up Rist Canyon, with Jelly Belly taking the reins several kilometres in. The team's position on the front provided a launching pad of Lachlan Morton, who jumped away without a response from the bunch.

Up ahead, Summerhill lost the leader's pace as the gap started coming down precipitously. The gap was just over a minute when Kreuziger pressed the pace in the break, shedding all but Basso and Brown. Kreuziger took maximum points at the top of Rist Canyon ahead of Brown and Basso. Zirbel, Megias, Girdlestone reconnected with the leaders on the descent to re-establish a group of six.

Summerhill crashed on the descent and was quickly passed by Morton, who was steaming down the hill hoping to make contact with the break before the gap went back out. At 1:53 down, Morton's move put pressure on BMC, and his presence was not welcome in the breakaway.

"I just got a little unlucky," Summerhill said after the stage. "I crashed into the guardrail on the descent and I have to go get stitches now."





The peloton finally pulled Morton back on the climb to Horsetooth Reservoir, where they closed the gap to the leaders to just under three minutes as the breakaway crossed the final KOM of the day.

UnitedHealthcare and Axeon shared the workload coming down off the climb, and the gap came down to 2:10 with 20km remaining. Morton jumped away again on the undulations. Moron needed to gain just 23 seconds on Team SmartStop's Rob Britton, who started he day third overall, to move onto the general classification podium.

The move was short-lived, however, as the UHC-led bunch brought him back after a few kilometres. The front of the bunch fell into disorganisation as Axeon took over, with 10km to go.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:50:35 2 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 3 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 4 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:04 6 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 7 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 11 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 12 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:44 14 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop 15 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 18 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 19 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 21 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 22 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 23 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 24 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 27 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 28 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 29 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 30 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 31 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 32 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 34 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 35 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 36 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 37 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 39 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 41 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 42 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop 45 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 47 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 48 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 49 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 50 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 51 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 52 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 54 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 55 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 56 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 57 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 58 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 59 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 60 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 61 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 62 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:02 63 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:09 64 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:10 65 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 0:10:02 66 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:11:27 67 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 68 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 69 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:51 70 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 71 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 72 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 73 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 74 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 75 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 76 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 77 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 78 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 79 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 80 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 81 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 82 Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 83 Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 84 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 85 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 86 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 87 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 88 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 89 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 90 Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 91 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 92 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 93 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 95 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 96 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 97 Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 98 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 99 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 100 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:59 101 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:15:07 102 Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:19:08 103 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:34 DNF Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team DNF Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts

Sprint 1 - Windsor - km 8.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - Loveland - km 33.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Rist Canyon - km 111.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 pts 2 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 9 3 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 4 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 5 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 5 6 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 7 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2

Mountain 2 - Horsetooth - km 142.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 pts 2 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 4 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3:50:35 2 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 3 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 4 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:44 5 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 6 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 10 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 12 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 13 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 14 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 15 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:27 16 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:51 17 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 18 Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Best Colorado rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3:50:35 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:41 3 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:44 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 7 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:11:27 8 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:11:51 9 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 10 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:59

Most aggressive rider Rider Name (Country) Team Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11:33:10 2 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:03 3 Tinkoff - Saxo 4 Trek Factory Racing 5 Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:07 6 UnitedHealthcare Team 0:00:41 7 Team SmartStop 0:00:44 8 Hincapie Racing Team 9 Axeon Cycling Team 10 BMC Racing Team 0:00:47 11 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Team Budget Forklifts 14 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:11:51 15 Cycling Academy Team 0:11:54 16 Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:17

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 21:33:33 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 3 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:01:31 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:49 5 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:53 6 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:58 7 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:02 8 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:02:08 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:13 10 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:14 11 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:32 12 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:33 13 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:38 14 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:43 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:52 16 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:03:08 17 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:03:11 18 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:48 19 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:55 20 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:22 21 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop 0:09:10 22 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:10:03 23 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:10:05 24 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:10:08 25 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:14 26 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:41 27 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:10:52 28 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:51 29 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:07 30 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:23 31 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:15:09 32 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:45 33 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:17:37 34 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:39 35 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:37 36 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:10 37 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:22 38 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:21:09 39 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:26 40 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:21:31 41 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 0:22:21 42 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:22:26 43 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:47 44 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:23:02 45 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:23:32 46 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:03 47 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:24:21 48 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:57 49 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:26:52 50 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:27:06 51 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:12 52 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:28:14 53 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:29:03 54 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:29:26 55 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:32:56 56 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:33:15 57 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:34:11 58 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:35:58 59 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:37:12 60 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:37:26 61 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:38:45 62 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:42:21 63 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:43:34 64 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:43:41 65 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:44:16 66 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:45:34 67 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:46:28 68 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:47:08 69 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:47:20 70 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:48:21 71 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:48:38 72 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:49:14 73 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:49:33 74 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:49:43 75 Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:51:01 76 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:51:25 77 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:52:48 78 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:55:42 79 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:55:47 80 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:55:55 81 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:56:10 82 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:56:12 83 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:56:38 84 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:57:43 85 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:00:15 86 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 1:00:52 87 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1:01:04 88 Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:01:34 89 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 1:01:55 90 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 1:02:22 91 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1:03:01 92 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1:03:32 93 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1:05:10 94 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1:06:28 95 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 1:06:39 96 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 1:07:44 97 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 1:08:41 98 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:10:47 99 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 1:12:10 100 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:13:42 101 Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:18:40 102 Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 1:18:46 103 Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 1:24:05

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 39 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 27 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 5 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 6 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 13 7 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 8 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 12 9 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 10 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 11 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 10 12 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 13 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 10 14 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 10 15 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 16 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 9 17 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 18 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 19 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 7 20 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 21 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 6 22 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 23 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 24 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 25 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 26 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 5 27 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 3 28 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 3 29 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 3 30 Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 3 31 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 2 32 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 33 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 34 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 35 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 1 36 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 37 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 38 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 39 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 1 40 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis -5 41 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts -5

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 35 pts 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 31 3 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 5 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 21 6 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 19 7 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 8 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 18 9 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 18 10 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 11 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 14 12 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 13 13 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 14 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 15 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 9 16 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 17 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 7 18 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 19 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 20 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 21 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 23 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 6 24 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 25 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 5 26 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 4 27 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 28 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 2 29 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 2 30 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 2 31 Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 2 32 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 33 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 1 34 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 35 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 21:35:31 2 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:15 3 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:35 4 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:13 5 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:50 6 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:08:07 7 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:08:10 8 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:53 9 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:12 10 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:59 11 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:25:08 12 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:14 13 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:26:16 14 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:30:58 15 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:35:14 16 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:45:10 17 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:45:22 18 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:54:40 19 Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:59:36

Best Colorado rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 21:37:28 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:08 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:46 4 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:18:31 5 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:22:57 6 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:24:19 7 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:39:46 8 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:43:25 9 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:48:53 10 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:58:00