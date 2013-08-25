Sagan makes it four in Denver
Van Garderen secures second major US victory in Colorado
Stage 7: Denver -
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won his fourth stage of the 2013 USA Pro Challenge in Colorado Sunday, taking a sprint finish during the downtown Denver circuit race. The Slovakian champion slung himself past Ryan Anderson (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) in the closing meters after coming through the final corner about 10 positions back.
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished safely near the front of the group after leading the bunch into the final 300 meters and sealed his first overall win at his home race. Van Garderen and BMC pushed the pace in the final kilometers, hoping to set up Greg Van Avermaet while keeping the yellow jersey out of trouble at the front of the hard-charging field.
"I thought okay, it's 1km to go, there's no real reason to save any energy,” van Garderen said. "I'll spend a little energy to try and help lead out [Van Avermaet] for the sprint. It's been a while since I was on HTC and actually did a lead out in the sprints. It's kind of fun, but I think I'm a little bit rusty at it. I don't even think he was on my wheel.”
Sagan's Cannondale team once again pulled back the day's major breakaway with about 10km remaining to set the 23-year-old up for his 18th win of the season, and the heavily favored rider didn't disappoint.
The top of the general classification remained unchanged, with BMC claiming the top two spots in van Garderen and his teammate, Mathias Frank, who finished 1:30 down. Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson finished third overall, 1:42 in arrears.
Van Garderen said his win in Colorado felt like it had been a long time coming because he had been so close during the two previous editions.
"It's just amazing to finally get it,” he said. "Sometimes it's hard to be motivated after July. But with this race on the calendar there was no question of whether or not I was going to stay focused and motivated. This is like my hometown race, and you just want it so bad. I think in the other years maybe I wanted it a little bit too bad. But it feels amazing to finally get it.”
Despite finishing third, Danielson, who won the Tour of Utah earlier this month, said he was satisfied with his own performance and that of his team.
"You always go into the race wanting to win,” he said. "But with the course and with strong Tejay and BMC like it was, just being on the podium was a win for us and for me and with Lachie [Morton] in the Best Young Rider's jersey. So I'm really happy, and the team's really happy. We gave it our all, and we did a good job. We made the race, and it was phenomenal for me to finally stand on the podium in Denver.”
Sagan took home yet another points classification jersey, while Jamis-Hagens Berman's Matt Cooke finally could breathe a sigh of relief, having finished with the mountains jersey after leading that competition from stage 1. Garmin's Lachlan Morton, who wore yellow for two stages, finished as the race's best young rider.
"It's been an incredible week, starting off with making it into yellow and then picking up the Best Young Rider jersey today,” Morton said. "It's been a week I won't forget.”
Cooke, who just signed with his team in July, said he was just thrilled to be on the press conference dais with the WorldTour riders.
"This is the best I could have hoped for, and it's a dream come true,” Cooke said. "I didn't really expect this, especially after how [Tour of] Utah went. But for Jamis-Hagens Berman, they are very happy that we won one stage with Janier Acevedo, and I'm just stoked to be sitting here with these guys.”
How it happened:
The downtown Denver course consisted of eight laps around a 14.5 km course. The route involved navigating multiple tight turns through a city park and numerous fan-lined straightaway. Riders faced a 90-degree left-hand turn about 200 meters from the finish.
A breakaway of seven riders escaped early in the first lap and built a gap of nearly a minute by the end of the first loop. Included in the group were Ben King (RadioShack-Leopard), Christopher Juul Jensen (Saxo-Tinkoff), Chun Kai Feng (Champion System), David Riba (Novo Nordisk), Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) and Jamis-Hagens Berman's Tyler Wren and Carson Miller.
Before the stage started, Saxo's Timmy Duggan told Cyclingnews he expected a very aggressive stage and that his team was going to be a part of that.
"The whole peloton will have to do something else other than let Cannondale drag us around and then try to beat [Peter Sagan] in the sprint,” Duggan said. "I expect a really aggressive race. We're not just going to hand it to Cannondale, for sure.”
The aggressive pace in the opening laps was too much for Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Sky), who climbed off his bike on the second lap and abandoned. With Cannondale picking up the chase and several other teams throwing in a few riders to help, the gap hovered around a minute at the halfway point. But as the race saw two laps to go, the gap was down to just 35 seconds under the constant pressure from Cannondale and friends.
The impending catch started to blow the breakaway apart, as first Miller and then Euser attacked the lead group. Euser was able to make his move stick and soloed away before King and Miller clawed their way back. The trio had a gap of 35 seconds on the penultimate lap as Cannondale continued to chase without help now. But with 10km remaining, Cannondale's work paid off and the break was reeled in, setting up the sprint finish.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:27:15
|2
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|7
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|8
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|12
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|17
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|21
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|22
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|23
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|24
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|25
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|26
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|27
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|28
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|29
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|30
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|31
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|32
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|34
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|35
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|36
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|37
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|38
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|39
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|41
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|44
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|46
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|47
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|48
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|49
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|52
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|53
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|54
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|55
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|56
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:23
|57
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|58
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
|0:00:26
|59
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|60
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|61
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|62
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|63
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|64
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:00:29
|65
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|66
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|67
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|68
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|69
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|70
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|71
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|72
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|73
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|74
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|75
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|76
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|77
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|78
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|79
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:37
|80
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:43
|81
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|82
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:45
|83
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|84
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:54
|85
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:01
|86
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:03
|87
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:29
|88
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|89
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|90
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:02:01
|91
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:19
|92
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|93
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|94
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:06
|96
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:23
|97
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:04:45
|98
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|99
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|100
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:04:48
|101
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|102
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|103
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:51
|105
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:32
|106
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|0:09:20
|107
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:09:38
|108
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:46
|DNF
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|pts
|2
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|3
|3
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|5
|pts
|2
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|3
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|5
|7
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|9
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:27:15
|2
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|5
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|7
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|8
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|13
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|15
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:14
|16
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|17
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|18
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:43
|19
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:01:54
|20
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:04:45
|21
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:51
|22
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|0:09:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|7:21:45
|2
|Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|Cannondale
|4
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|Colombia
|8
|Radioshack Leopard
|9
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|10
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Garmin-Sharp
|12
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:14
|13
|Jelly Belly P/B Kenda
|0:00:29
|14
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|15
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|16
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22:38:48
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:30
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:42
|4
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:02:10
|5
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:34
|6
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:58
|9
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:11
|10
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:12
|11
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:04:13
|12
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:19
|13
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:04:24
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:32
|15
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:55
|16
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|17
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:05:45
|18
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:21
|19
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:31
|20
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:06:40
|21
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:31
|22
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:07:37
|23
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:52
|24
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:56
|25
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:18
|26
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:30
|27
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:53
|28
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:12:04
|29
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:59
|30
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:16
|31
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:22
|32
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:14:04
|33
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:01
|34
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:15:27
|35
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
|0:17:07
|36
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:25
|37
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:30
|38
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:46
|39
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:20:18
|40
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:20:44
|41
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:21:08
|42
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:21:58
|43
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:10
|44
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:46
|45
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:38
|46
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:26:25
|47
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:43
|48
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:28:16
|49
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:29:00
|50
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:29:47
|51
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:29:54
|52
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:30:19
|53
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|54
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:31:10
|55
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:14
|56
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:33:33
|57
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:33:35
|58
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:33:51
|59
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:34:19
|60
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:34:35
|61
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:36:20
|62
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:36:46
|63
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:54
|64
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:37:06
|65
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:37:07
|66
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:37:26
|67
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:37:33
|68
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:37:34
|69
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:10
|70
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:38:38
|71
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:39:11
|72
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:39:30
|73
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:40:05
|74
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:40:20
|75
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:40:56
|76
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:41:25
|77
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:41:47
|78
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:42:18
|79
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:42:24
|80
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:42:36
|81
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:42:38
|82
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:42:49
|83
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:43:05
|84
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:43:47
|85
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:44:48
|86
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:45:20
|87
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:45:59
|88
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:28
|89
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:47:08
|90
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:47:13
|91
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:47:28
|92
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:47:38
|93
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:47:39
|94
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:54
|95
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:47:59
|96
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:18
|97
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:49:09
|98
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:49:18
|99
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:08
|100
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|0:53:09
|101
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:53:53
|102
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:55:59
|103
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:56:43
|104
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:57:35
|105
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:04:19
|106
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:11:43
|107
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1:12:45
|108
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:24:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|70
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40
|3
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|31
|4
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|22
|5
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|22
|6
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|17
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|8
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|9
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|12
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|13
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|14
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|15
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|16
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|17
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|18
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|7
|19
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6
|20
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|21
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|22
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|23
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|24
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|25
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|5
|26
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|27
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|28
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|5
|29
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|30
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|4
|31
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|32
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|4
|33
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|34
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|35
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|36
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|37
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|38
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|39
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|40
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|41
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|42
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|2
|43
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|44
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|1
|45
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|46
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|47
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|1
|48
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|49
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|46
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|3
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|25
|4
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|22
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|6
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|19
|7
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|8
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|16
|9
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|10
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|13
|11
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|12
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|13
|13
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|13
|14
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|15
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|16
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|17
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|18
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|19
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|7
|20
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|21
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6
|22
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|23
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|24
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|25
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|5
|26
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|27
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|28
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|29
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|3
|30
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|31
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|3
|32
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|33
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|34
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|35
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|22:41:22
|2
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:24
|4
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|5
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|6
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:56
|7
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:19
|8
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:16:51
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:12
|10
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:12
|11
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:23:04
|12
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:26:26
|13
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:27:45
|14
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|15
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:37:46
|16
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:38:51
|17
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:39:13
|18
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:40:04
|19
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:45:05
|20
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:46:35
|21
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|0:50:35
|22
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:09:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|68:00:42
|2
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:30
|3
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:09:46
|4
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:50
|5
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:15:51
|6
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:17:21
|7
|Colombia
|0:17:48
|8
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:22
|9
|Cannondale
|0:25:44
|10
|Jelly Belly P/B Kenda
|0:37:06
|11
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:41:32
|12
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:43:34
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:45:21
|14
|Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:54:23
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:55:20
|16
|Team Argos-Shimano
|1:10:13
