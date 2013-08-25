Image 1 of 33 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) takes his fourth win at the 2013 USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Denver (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 33 The top three overall GC podium in downtown Denver. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 33 Cannondale did a lot of chasing again on today's stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 33 Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) held onto the best young rider jersey through the end of the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 33 Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) tries an attack on the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 33 The peloton passes by the Denver skyline. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 33 Ben King (RadioShack Leopard) looks on as Carson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman) takes a pull in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 33 Argos-Shimano comes to the front to bring back the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 33 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) sits in the bunch with one lap to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 33 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) takes another stage win in Colorado. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 33 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) rolls across the line after his final pro race in the United States (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 33 USA Pro Challenge stage 7 podium (L-R): Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 33 Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman) was able to hold onto the climber's jersey through a tough week of racing. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 33 Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) throws floors to the crowd after taking his final best young rider jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 33 The final jersey podium for the week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 33 BMC took home the best team prize. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 33 Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to his third place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 33 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) passes by fans on the way to his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 33 The race gets ready to roll out for live TV. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 33 The front row for the final day in Denver. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 33 Ted King (Cannondale) works on the front to being back the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 33 Ben King (RadioShack Leopard) pulling on the front of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 33 The breakaway heads out for another lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 33 The race heads out of the park and back towards downtown. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 33 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) signs fans for autographs after the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 33 Riders head out for the final stage in Denver. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 33 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was all smiles at the final stage in Denver. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 33 Downtown Denver looms for overall race winner Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and stage winner Peter Sagan (Cannondale). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 33 The peloton heads through the tall buildings of downtown Denver. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 33 The breakaway passes by the Denver Art Museum. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 33 Racing through the heart of Denver. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 33 Large crowds cheer as the breakaway group goes past. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 33 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) gets another green jersey in Colorado (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won his fourth stage of the 2013 USA Pro Challenge in Colorado Sunday, taking a sprint finish during the downtown Denver circuit race. The Slovakian champion slung himself past Ryan Anderson (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) in the closing meters after coming through the final corner about 10 positions back.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished safely near the front of the group after leading the bunch into the final 300 meters and sealed his first overall win at his home race. Van Garderen and BMC pushed the pace in the final kilometers, hoping to set up Greg Van Avermaet while keeping the yellow jersey out of trouble at the front of the hard-charging field.

"I thought okay, it's 1km to go, there's no real reason to save any energy,” van Garderen said. "I'll spend a little energy to try and help lead out [Van Avermaet] for the sprint. It's been a while since I was on HTC and actually did a lead out in the sprints. It's kind of fun, but I think I'm a little bit rusty at it. I don't even think he was on my wheel.”

Sagan's Cannondale team once again pulled back the day's major breakaway with about 10km remaining to set the 23-year-old up for his 18th win of the season, and the heavily favored rider didn't disappoint.

The top of the general classification remained unchanged, with BMC claiming the top two spots in van Garderen and his teammate, Mathias Frank, who finished 1:30 down. Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson finished third overall, 1:42 in arrears.

Van Garderen said his win in Colorado felt like it had been a long time coming because he had been so close during the two previous editions.

"It's just amazing to finally get it,” he said. "Sometimes it's hard to be motivated after July. But with this race on the calendar there was no question of whether or not I was going to stay focused and motivated. This is like my hometown race, and you just want it so bad. I think in the other years maybe I wanted it a little bit too bad. But it feels amazing to finally get it.”

Despite finishing third, Danielson, who won the Tour of Utah earlier this month, said he was satisfied with his own performance and that of his team.

"You always go into the race wanting to win,” he said. "But with the course and with strong Tejay and BMC like it was, just being on the podium was a win for us and for me and with Lachie [Morton] in the Best Young Rider's jersey. So I'm really happy, and the team's really happy. We gave it our all, and we did a good job. We made the race, and it was phenomenal for me to finally stand on the podium in Denver.”

Sagan took home yet another points classification jersey, while Jamis-Hagens Berman's Matt Cooke finally could breathe a sigh of relief, having finished with the mountains jersey after leading that competition from stage 1. Garmin's Lachlan Morton, who wore yellow for two stages, finished as the race's best young rider.

"It's been an incredible week, starting off with making it into yellow and then picking up the Best Young Rider jersey today,” Morton said. "It's been a week I won't forget.”

Cooke, who just signed with his team in July, said he was just thrilled to be on the press conference dais with the WorldTour riders.

"This is the best I could have hoped for, and it's a dream come true,” Cooke said. "I didn't really expect this, especially after how [Tour of] Utah went. But for Jamis-Hagens Berman, they are very happy that we won one stage with Janier Acevedo, and I'm just stoked to be sitting here with these guys.”

How it happened:

The downtown Denver course consisted of eight laps around a 14.5 km course. The route involved navigating multiple tight turns through a city park and numerous fan-lined straightaway. Riders faced a 90-degree left-hand turn about 200 meters from the finish.

A breakaway of seven riders escaped early in the first lap and built a gap of nearly a minute by the end of the first loop. Included in the group were Ben King (RadioShack-Leopard), Christopher Juul Jensen (Saxo-Tinkoff), Chun Kai Feng (Champion System), David Riba (Novo Nordisk), Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) and Jamis-Hagens Berman's Tyler Wren and Carson Miller.

Before the stage started, Saxo's Timmy Duggan told Cyclingnews he expected a very aggressive stage and that his team was going to be a part of that.

"The whole peloton will have to do something else other than let Cannondale drag us around and then try to beat [Peter Sagan] in the sprint,” Duggan said. "I expect a really aggressive race. We're not just going to hand it to Cannondale, for sure.”

The aggressive pace in the opening laps was too much for Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Sky), who climbed off his bike on the second lap and abandoned. With Cannondale picking up the chase and several other teams throwing in a few riders to help, the gap hovered around a minute at the halfway point. But as the race saw two laps to go, the gap was down to just 35 seconds under the constant pressure from Cannondale and friends.

The impending catch started to blow the breakaway apart, as first Miller and then Euser attacked the lead group. Euser was able to make his move stick and soloed away before King and Miller clawed their way back. The trio had a gap of 35 seconds on the penultimate lap as Cannondale continued to chase without help now. But with 10km remaining, Cannondale's work paid off and the break was reeled in, setting up the sprint finish.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:27:15 2 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 7 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 8 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 9 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 18 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 19 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 20 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 21 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 22 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 23 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 24 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 25 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 26 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 27 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 28 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 29 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 30 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 31 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 32 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 33 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 34 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 35 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 36 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 37 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 38 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 39 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 40 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 41 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 42 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 44 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 45 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 46 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 47 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 48 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 49 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 50 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 51 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 52 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 53 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 54 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:14 55 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 56 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:23 57 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 58 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 0:00:26 59 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 60 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 61 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 62 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 63 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 64 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:00:29 65 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 66 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 67 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 68 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 69 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 70 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 71 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 72 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 73 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 74 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 75 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 76 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 77 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 78 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 79 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:37 80 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:43 81 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 82 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:45 83 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:50 84 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:54 85 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:01 86 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:03 87 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:29 88 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:54 89 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 90 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:01 91 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:19 92 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:04 93 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:24 94 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 95 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:04:06 96 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:23 97 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:04:45 98 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 99 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 100 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:48 101 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 102 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 103 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 104 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:51 105 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:32 106 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 0:09:20 107 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:38 108 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:46 DNF Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp DNF Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling

Intermediate sprints - finish line (6 laps to go) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 5 pts 2 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3 3 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Finish line (4 laps to go) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 5 pts 2 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Finish line (4 laps to go) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1

Finish line (4 laps to go) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 3 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 7 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 5 7 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 4 8 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 3 9 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:27:15 2 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 3 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 4 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 5 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 7 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 8 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 9 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 11 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 13 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 15 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:14 16 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:26 17 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 18 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:43 19 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:01:54 20 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:45 21 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:51 22 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 0:09:20

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 7:21:45 2 Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 Cannondale 4 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 Bontrager Cycling Team 6 Team Novo Nordisk 7 Colombia 8 Radioshack Leopard 9 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 10 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 11 Garmin-Sharp 12 Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:14 13 Jelly Belly P/B Kenda 0:00:29 14 Jamis - Hagens Berman 15 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:40 16 Sky Procycling 0:02:23

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 22:38:48 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:30 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:42 4 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:10 5 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:34 6 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:25 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:42 8 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:58 9 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:11 10 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:12 11 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:04:13 12 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:19 13 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:04:24 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:32 15 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:55 16 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:00 17 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:45 18 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:21 19 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:31 20 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:06:40 21 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:31 22 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:07:37 23 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:52 24 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:56 25 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:18 26 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:30 27 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:53 28 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:12:04 29 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:59 30 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:16 31 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:22 32 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:14:04 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:15:01 34 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:15:27 35 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 0:17:07 36 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:25 37 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:30 38 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:46 39 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:20:18 40 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:20:44 41 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:21:08 42 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:21:58 43 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:22:10 44 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:46 45 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:38 46 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:26:25 47 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:26:43 48 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:28:16 49 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:29:00 50 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:29:47 51 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:29:54 52 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:30:19 53 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 54 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:31:10 55 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:33:14 56 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:33:33 57 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:33:35 58 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:33:51 59 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:34:19 60 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:34:35 61 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:36:20 62 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:36:46 63 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:36:54 64 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:37:06 65 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:37:07 66 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:37:26 67 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:37:33 68 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:37:34 69 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:38:10 70 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:38:38 71 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:39:11 72 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:39:30 73 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:40:05 74 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:40:20 75 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:40:56 76 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:41:25 77 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:41:47 78 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:42:18 79 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:42:24 80 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:42:36 81 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:42:38 82 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:42:49 83 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:43:05 84 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:43:47 85 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:44:48 86 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:45:20 87 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:45:59 88 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:46:28 89 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:47:08 90 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:47:13 91 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:47:28 92 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:47:38 93 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:47:39 94 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:47:54 95 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:47:59 96 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:48:18 97 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:49:09 98 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:49:18 99 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:52:08 100 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 0:53:09 101 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:53:53 102 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:55:59 103 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:56:43 104 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:57:35 105 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1:04:19 106 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 1:11:43 107 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1:12:45 108 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:24:01

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 70 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 3 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 31 4 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 22 5 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 22 6 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 17 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 8 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 9 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 12 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 10 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 12 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 13 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 14 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 15 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 16 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 17 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 7 18 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 7 19 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 20 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 21 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 22 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 23 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 24 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 25 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 5 26 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 27 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 5 28 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 5 29 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 30 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 4 31 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 4 32 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 4 33 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 34 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 35 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 3 36 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 37 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 38 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 3 39 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 40 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 41 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 2 42 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 43 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1 44 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 1 45 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 46 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 47 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 1 48 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 49 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 46 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 3 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 25 4 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 22 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 6 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 19 7 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 18 8 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 16 9 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 10 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 13 11 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 12 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 13 13 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 13 14 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 15 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 16 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 10 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 18 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 19 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 7 20 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 6 21 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 22 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 5 23 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 5 24 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 25 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 5 26 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 27 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 28 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 29 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 3 30 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 31 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3 32 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 33 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 34 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 35 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 22:41:22 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:08 3 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:24 4 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:26 5 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:11 6 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:56 7 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:19 8 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:16:51 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:12 10 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:12 11 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:04 12 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:26:26 13 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:27:45 14 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 15 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:37:46 16 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:38:51 17 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:39:13 18 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:40:04 19 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:45:05 20 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:46:35 21 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 0:50:35 22 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 1:09:09