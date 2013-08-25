Trending

Sagan makes it four in Denver

Van Garderen secures second major US victory in Colorado

Image 1 of 33

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) takes his fourth win at the 2013 USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Denver

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) takes his fourth win at the 2013 USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Denver
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 33

The top three overall GC podium in downtown Denver.

The top three overall GC podium in downtown Denver.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 33

Cannondale did a lot of chasing again on today's stage.

Cannondale did a lot of chasing again on today's stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 33

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) held onto the best young rider jersey through the end of the race.

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) held onto the best young rider jersey through the end of the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 33

Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) tries an attack on the break.

Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) tries an attack on the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 33

The peloton passes by the Denver skyline.

The peloton passes by the Denver skyline.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 33

Ben King (RadioShack Leopard) looks on as Carson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman) takes a pull in the break.

Ben King (RadioShack Leopard) looks on as Carson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman) takes a pull in the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 33

Argos-Shimano comes to the front to bring back the break.

Argos-Shimano comes to the front to bring back the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 33

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) sits in the bunch with one lap to go.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) sits in the bunch with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 33

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) takes another stage win in Colorado.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) takes another stage win in Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 33

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) rolls across the line after his final pro race in the United States

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) rolls across the line after his final pro race in the United States
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 33

USA Pro Challenge stage 7 podium (L-R): Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare)

USA Pro Challenge stage 7 podium (L-R): Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 33

Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman) was able to hold onto the climber's jersey through a tough week of racing.

Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman) was able to hold onto the climber's jersey through a tough week of racing.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 33

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) throws floors to the crowd after taking his final best young rider jersey.

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) throws floors to the crowd after taking his final best young rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 33

The final jersey podium for the week.

The final jersey podium for the week.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 33

BMC took home the best team prize.

BMC took home the best team prize.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 33

Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to his third place.

Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to his third place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 33

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) passes by fans on the way to his win.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) passes by fans on the way to his win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 33

The race gets ready to roll out for live TV.

The race gets ready to roll out for live TV.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 33

The front row for the final day in Denver.

The front row for the final day in Denver.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 33

Ted King (Cannondale) works on the front to being back the break.

Ted King (Cannondale) works on the front to being back the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 33

Ben King (RadioShack Leopard) pulling on the front of the break.

Ben King (RadioShack Leopard) pulling on the front of the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 33

The breakaway heads out for another lap.

The breakaway heads out for another lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 33

The race heads out of the park and back towards downtown.

The race heads out of the park and back towards downtown.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 33

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) signs fans for autographs after the race.

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) signs fans for autographs after the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 33

Riders head out for the final stage in Denver.

Riders head out for the final stage in Denver.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 33

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was all smiles at the final stage in Denver.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was all smiles at the final stage in Denver.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 33

Downtown Denver looms for overall race winner Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and stage winner Peter Sagan (Cannondale).

Downtown Denver looms for overall race winner Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and stage winner Peter Sagan (Cannondale).
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 33

The peloton heads through the tall buildings of downtown Denver.

The peloton heads through the tall buildings of downtown Denver.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 33

The breakaway passes by the Denver Art Museum.

The breakaway passes by the Denver Art Museum.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 33

Racing through the heart of Denver.

Racing through the heart of Denver.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 33

Large crowds cheer as the breakaway group goes past.

Large crowds cheer as the breakaway group goes past.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 33

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) gets another green jersey in Colorado

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) gets another green jersey in Colorado
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won his fourth stage of the 2013 USA Pro Challenge in Colorado Sunday, taking a sprint finish during the downtown Denver circuit race. The Slovakian champion slung himself past Ryan Anderson (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) in the closing meters after coming through the final corner about 10 positions back.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished safely near the front of the group after leading the bunch into the final 300 meters and sealed his first overall win at his home race. Van Garderen and BMC pushed the pace in the final kilometers, hoping to set up Greg Van Avermaet while keeping the yellow jersey out of trouble at the front of the hard-charging field.

"I thought okay, it's 1km to go, there's no real reason to save any energy,” van Garderen said. "I'll spend a little energy to try and help lead out [Van Avermaet] for the sprint. It's been a while since I was on HTC and actually did a lead out in the sprints. It's kind of fun, but I think I'm a little bit rusty at it. I don't even think he was on my wheel.”

Sagan's Cannondale team once again pulled back the day's major breakaway with about 10km remaining to set the 23-year-old up for his 18th win of the season, and the heavily favored rider didn't disappoint.

The top of the general classification remained unchanged, with BMC claiming the top two spots in van Garderen and his teammate, Mathias Frank, who finished 1:30 down. Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson finished third overall, 1:42 in arrears.

Van Garderen said his win in Colorado felt like it had been a long time coming because he had been so close during the two previous editions.

"It's just amazing to finally get it,” he said. "Sometimes it's hard to be motivated after July. But with this race on the calendar there was no question of whether or not I was going to stay focused and motivated. This is like my hometown race, and you just want it so bad. I think in the other years maybe I wanted it a little bit too bad. But it feels amazing to finally get it.”

Despite finishing third, Danielson, who won the Tour of Utah earlier this month, said he was satisfied with his own performance and that of his team.

"You always go into the race wanting to win,” he said. "But with the course and with strong Tejay and BMC like it was, just being on the podium was a win for us and for me and with Lachie [Morton] in the Best Young Rider's jersey. So I'm really happy, and the team's really happy. We gave it our all, and we did a good job. We made the race, and it was phenomenal for me to finally stand on the podium in Denver.”

Sagan took home yet another points classification jersey, while Jamis-Hagens Berman's Matt Cooke finally could breathe a sigh of relief, having finished with the mountains jersey after leading that competition from stage 1. Garmin's Lachlan Morton, who wore yellow for two stages, finished as the race's best young rider.

"It's been an incredible week, starting off with making it into yellow and then picking up the Best Young Rider jersey today,” Morton said. "It's been a week I won't forget.”

Cooke, who just signed with his team in July, said he was just thrilled to be on the press conference dais with the WorldTour riders.

"This is the best I could have hoped for, and it's a dream come true,” Cooke said. "I didn't really expect this, especially after how [Tour of] Utah went. But for Jamis-Hagens Berman, they are very happy that we won one stage with Janier Acevedo, and I'm just stoked to be sitting here with these guys.”

How it happened:

The downtown Denver course consisted of eight laps around a 14.5 km course. The route involved navigating multiple tight turns through a city park and numerous fan-lined straightaway. Riders faced a 90-degree left-hand turn about 200 meters from the finish.

A breakaway of seven riders escaped early in the first lap and built a gap of nearly a minute by the end of the first loop. Included in the group were Ben King (RadioShack-Leopard), Christopher Juul Jensen (Saxo-Tinkoff), Chun Kai Feng (Champion System), David Riba (Novo Nordisk), Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) and Jamis-Hagens Berman's Tyler Wren and Carson Miller.

Before the stage started, Saxo's Timmy Duggan told Cyclingnews he expected a very aggressive stage and that his team was going to be a part of that.

"The whole peloton will have to do something else other than let Cannondale drag us around and then try to beat [Peter Sagan] in the sprint,” Duggan said. "I expect a really aggressive race. We're not just going to hand it to Cannondale, for sure.”

The aggressive pace in the opening laps was too much for Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Sky), who climbed off his bike on the second lap and abandoned. With Cannondale picking up the chase and several other teams throwing in a few riders to help, the gap hovered around a minute at the halfway point. But as the race saw two laps to go, the gap was down to just 35 seconds under the constant pressure from Cannondale and friends.

The impending catch started to blow the breakaway apart, as first Miller and then Euser attacked the lead group. Euser was able to make his move stick and soloed away before King and Miller clawed their way back. The trio had a gap of 35 seconds on the penultimate lap as Cannondale continued to chase without help now. But with 10km remaining, Cannondale's work paid off and the break was reeled in, setting up the sprint finish.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:27:15
2Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
7Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
8Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
9Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
10Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
13Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
17Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
18Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
19George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
20Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
21Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
22Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
23Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
24Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
25Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
26Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
27Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
28Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
29Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
30Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
31Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
32Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
33Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
34Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
35Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
36Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
37Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
38Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
39Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
40Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
41Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
42Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
44Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
45Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
46Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
47Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
48James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
49Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
50Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
51Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
52Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
53Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
54Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:14
55Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
56Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:23
57Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
58Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia0:00:26
59Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
60Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
61Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
62Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
63Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
64James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:29
65Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
66Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
67Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
68Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
69Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
70Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
71Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
72Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
73Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
74Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
75Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
76Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
77Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
78Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
79David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:37
80Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:43
81Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
82Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:45
83Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:50
84Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:54
85Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:01:01
86Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:03
87Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:29
88Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:54
89Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
90Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:01
91Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:19
92Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:04
93Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:24
94Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
95Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:04:06
96Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:23
97Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:04:45
98Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
99Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
100Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:48
101Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
102Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
103Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
104Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:51
105Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:32
106Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia0:09:20
107David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:38
108Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:46
DNFJoshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFThomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
DNFChristopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling

Intermediate sprints - finish line (6 laps to go)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard5pts
2Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman3
3Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Finish line (4 laps to go)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman5pts
2Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
3Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Finish line (4 laps to go)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
3Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1

Finish line (4 laps to go)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling15pts
2Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
3Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano7
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
6Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia5
7Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team4
8Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk3
9Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
10Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:27:15
2Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
3George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
4Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
5Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
7Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
8Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
9Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
10Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
11Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
13Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
14Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
15Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:14
16Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:26
17Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
18Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:43
19Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:01:54
20Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:45
21Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:51
22Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia0:09:20

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team7:21:45
2Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Cannondale
4Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5Bontrager Cycling Team
6Team Novo Nordisk
7Colombia
8Radioshack Leopard
9Team Saxo -Tinkoff
10Champion System Pro Cycling Team
11Garmin-Sharp
12Team Argos-Shimano0:00:14
13Jelly Belly P/B Kenda0:00:29
14Jamis - Hagens Berman
15Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:40
16Sky Procycling0:02:23

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team22:38:48
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:30
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:42
4Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:10
5Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:02:34
6Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:25
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:42
8George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:03:58
9Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:11
10Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:12
11Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:04:13
12Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:19
13Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:04:24
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:32
15Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:55
16Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:00
17James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:45
18Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:06:21
19Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:31
20Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:06:40
21Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:31
22Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:07:37
23Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:52
24Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:56
25Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:18
26Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:30
27Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:53
28Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:12:04
29Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:59
30Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:13:16
31Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:13:22
32Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:04
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:15:01
34Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:15:27
35Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia0:17:07
36Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:25
37Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:19:30
38Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:46
39Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:20:18
40Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:20:44
41Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:21:08
42Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:21:58
43Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:22:10
44Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:46
45Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:38
46Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:26:25
47Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:26:43
48Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:28:16
49Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:29:00
50Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:29:47
51Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:29:54
52Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:30:19
53Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
54Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:31:10
55Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:33:14
56Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:33:33
57Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:33:35
58Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:33:51
59David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:34:19
60Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:34:35
61Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:36:20
62Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:36:46
63Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:36:54
64Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:37:06
65Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:37:07
66Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:37:26
67Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:37:33
68Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:37:34
69Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:38:10
70James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:38:38
71Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:39:11
72Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:39:30
73Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:40:05
74Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:40:20
75Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:40:56
76Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:41:25
77Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:41:47
78Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:42:18
79Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:42:24
80Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:42:36
81Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:42:38
82Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:42:49
83Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:43:05
84Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:43:47
85Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:44:48
86Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:45:20
87Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:45:59
88Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:46:28
89David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:47:08
90Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:47:13
91Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:47:28
92Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:47:38
93Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:47:39
94Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:47:54
95Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:47:59
96Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:48:18
97Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:49:09
98Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:49:18
99Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:52:08
100Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia0:53:09
101Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:53:53
102Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:55:59
103Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:56:43
104Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:57:35
105Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1:04:19
106Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk1:11:43
107Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1:12:45
108Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:24:01

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling70pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team40
3Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano31
4Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team22
5Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies22
6Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia17
7Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
8Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team13
9Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp12
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard10
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
12Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
13Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
14Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
15Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
16Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
17Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp7
18Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team7
19Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman6
20Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team6
21Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
22Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team6
23Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
24Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
25Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman5
26Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
27Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard5
28Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling5
29Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5
30Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia4
31Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4
32Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman4
33Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
34Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team3
35Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard3
36Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
37Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
38Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk3
39Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
40Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
41Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano2
42Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman2
43George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1
44Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia1
45Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
46Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
47Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia1
48Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
49Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman46pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team30
3Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman25
4Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp22
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team20
6Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp19
7Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard18
8Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman16
9Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
10Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team13
11Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
12Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda13
13Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team13
14Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
15Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling11
16Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano10
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
18Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
19Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda7
20Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp6
21Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman6
22Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard5
23Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard5
24Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
25Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia5
26Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
27Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
28Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
29Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling3
30Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling3
31Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman3
32Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
33Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
34Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team1
35Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp22:41:22
2Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:08
3George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:01:24
4Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:26
5James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:11
6Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:56
7Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:19
8Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:16:51
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:12
10Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:12
11Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:04
12Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:26:26
13Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:27:45
14Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
15Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:37:46
16Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:38:51
17Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:39:13
18Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:40:04
19Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:45:05
20Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:46:35
21Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia0:50:35
22Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk1:09:09

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team68:00:42
2Garmin-Sharp0:05:30
3Bontrager Cycling Team0:09:46
4Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:14:50
5Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:15:51
6Radioshack Leopard0:17:21
7Colombia0:17:48
8Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:20:22
9Cannondale0:25:44
10Jelly Belly P/B Kenda0:37:06
11Bissell Pro Cycling0:41:32
12Jamis - Hagens Berman0:43:34
13Sky Procycling0:45:21
14Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:54:23
15Team Novo Nordisk0:55:20
16Team Argos-Shimano1:10:13

 

