Tejay van Garderen took a big step toward slaying his demons at the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado on Friday by taking the win during the stage 5 Vail Time Trial over runner-up Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) and adding significant time to the margin over his main general classification rivals.

"I was actually surprised to hear that I got the stage win when I crossed the line, because I felt pretty bad those last two kilometers," van Garderen said. "I think you could probably see that on TV. But I'm definitely thrilled to get the win, and hopefully we can hold this jersey to Denver."

Van Garderen covered the 16.1km mostly uphill route in 25:01, more than 46 seconds faster than the previous course record set by Levi Leipheimer in 2011. Talansky's time of 25:05 held for much of the day before van Garderen, who started last as the race's overall leader, crossed the finish line with the day's best time.

A disappointed Talansky didn't appear at the post-race press conference, but the Garmin rider said at the finish line that the Vail Time Trial was the hardest he's ever done.

"At altitude you're at the limit the whole time, and in the last kilometer you're about to black out because you have no oxygen...you're swerving," Talansky said. "Every second of that course I was zoned in. You have to pace it right, and if you don't come into the last kilometer completely empty, then you were doing something wrong."

Talansky's teammate, Tom Danielson, Garmin's general classification hope who started the day 40 seconds behind van Garderen, finished third with a time of 26:03. BMC's Mathias Frank, second overall at the start of the day, finished 10th, 1:26 slower than his winning teammate.

Van Garderen had twice worn yellow into the USA Pro Challenge's final days – in both 2011 and 2012 – but ended up surrendering his overall leads in those years to Leipheimer and Christian Vande Velde, respectively. Vande Velde finished well out of the running this year at 26:25.

Given van Garderen's past history with the race, holding onto yellow and going into the final two days with a significant gap over his competitors was especially satisfying for the 25-year-old rider from Colorado.

"It took me until today to forget that 2011 ride," van Garderen said of the 2011 time trial in Vail where he lost his lead to Leipheimer. "Last year was equally disappointing, because it looked like I had a firm grip on the race win and then I lost it up on Flagstaff. I thought I could regain it in the time trial, but Christian had the ride of his life.

"So this race has been a little bit elusive for me, like I've kind of tasted it but haven't quite been able to grab it," van Garderen continued. "It's not over until it's over, so I don't want to get too far ahead of myself, but I feel like this year things are finally going right."

Van Garderen now leads his teammate, Frank, by 1:30 in the general classification with just two stages remaining. Danielson is third overall at 1:42.

How it Happened

The 16.1km course started in Vail Village, where riders negotiated a tight opening loop through some of the small tourist streets. The route then burst out onto a frontage road that paralleled Interstate-70. From there the riders headed east on the relatively flat road for the first half before a gentle rise. The second half of the route tilted upwards as the riders hit Vail Pass.

Although not particularly steep, the elevation took it's toll. The steepest part of the route came in the final kilometer, where fans mobbed the road and only cleared an open path as riders approached.

"Your lungs are searing up there in that thin air," van Garderen said. "You look down at your power and your SRM and you're doing way less than you know that you can normally do at sea level. So sometimes it's easy to get demoralized, but you have to just remind yourself that everything's OK."

Bissell's Jason McCartney set the early mark to beat at 27:49, but his time was quickly eclipsed by Sky's Kanstantin Siutsou, who came in at 26:17. The Sky rider's time held for nearly 45 minutes before Talansky, who finished 10 the at the Tour de France, blew away the best time with a mark of 25:05.

McCartney said he was really hoping to improve on his time from two years ago when he was riding with RadioShack.

"I looked at the results from two years ago and I was only 1:39 back and I didn't even warm up because we were working for Levi," McCartney said. "So I thought I'd give it a go today and, you never know, maybe the conditions change and maybe it rains and I'll end up having a good time."

BMC's Stephen Cummngs, starting just 10 places after Talansky, set the second-fastest time at that point, but was still a minute behind the Garmin rider at 26:05. Cummings' teammate, Larry Warbasse, put in a good ride but also couldn't come close to Talansky, finishing 1:08 behind the leader.

Garmin's Lachlan Morton, who lost the yellow jersey the day before on the climb over Bachelor Gulch, covered the course in 26:18. Frank was well out of the running for the stage win, and Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman), who won stage 4 in front of van Garderen and started the day third overall at 30 seconds back, had a disappointing time of 27:02.

With just one rider left on course, Talansky looked on target to take the stage win, but van Garderen's ride put him out of the lead by four seconds.

Now with just two stages remaining – a 185.4km stage from Loveland to Fort Collins and the 116.5km closing circuit race in Denver – van Garderen looks like a lock for the overall win. But Garmin-Sharp assistant director Chann McRae told *Cyclingnews* the race for the overall won't be over until the riders cross the finish line in Denver, and "we're here to race it."

Danielson's plan was a little less serious than his director's.

"Have you guys seen Breaking Away," Danielson joked in answer to a reporter's question about his chances to take back yellow. "There's a pump on my bike tomorrow. Watch out."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:25:02 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:04 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:02 4 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 5 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:12 6 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:16 7 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 8 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:17 9 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:24 10 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:26 11 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:28 12 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:37 13 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:40 14 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:42 15 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:48 16 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:51 17 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:52 18 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:55 19 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:01:58 21 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:01 22 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:05 23 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:06 24 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:02:07 25 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:08 26 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:09 27 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:11 28 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:13 29 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:16 30 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:19 31 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:20 32 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:25 33 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 0:02:26 34 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:27 35 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:28 36 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:02:32 37 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:34 38 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:38 39 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:40 40 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 41 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:42 42 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:46 43 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:48 44 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:50 45 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:51 46 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:56 47 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:57 48 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 49 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:07 50 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 51 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:08 52 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:11 53 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:18 54 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:20 55 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:21 56 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:23 57 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:24 58 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 59 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:26 60 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:32 61 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:03:33 62 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:39 63 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:47 64 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:50 65 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:51 66 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 67 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:52 68 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:54 69 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:58 70 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:59 72 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:04:02 73 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:04 74 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:04:05 75 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:10 76 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:04:11 77 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:04:13 78 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 0:04:15 79 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:17 80 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:04:18 81 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:04:20 82 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 83 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 84 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:23 85 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:04:30 86 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:32 87 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:42 88 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:45 89 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 90 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:46 91 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 92 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:04:50 93 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:51 94 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:53 95 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:00 96 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:05 97 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:05:14 98 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:16 99 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:23 100 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:05:25 101 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:29 102 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:30 103 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:33 104 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 105 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:35 106 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:38 107 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:44 108 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:05:47 109 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:01 110 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:02 111 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:08 112 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:41 113 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:44 114 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:50

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 1:17:19 2 Garmin-Sharp 0:00:07 3 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:19 4 Radioshack Leopard 0:03:35 5 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 0:04:04 6 Colombia 0:04:15 7 Sky Procycling 0:04:35 8 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:54 9 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:09 10 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:05:16 11 Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:19 12 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:06:17 13 Cannondale 0:06:37 14 Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:01 15 Jelly Belly P/B Kenda 0:07:24 16 Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:12

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:04 3 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:05 4 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:16 5 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:30 6 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:43 7 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:59 8 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:13 9 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:16 10 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:59 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:06 12 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:12 13 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:02:50 14 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 0:03:03 15 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:08 16 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:18 17 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:33 18 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:34 19 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:39 20 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:48 21 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:11 22 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:04:23 23 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:50

Best climber # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 16:28:00 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 3 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 4 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:00:34 5 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 6 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:44 7 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:52 8 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:00:55 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:58 10 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:00:59 11 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:04 12 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:08 13 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 14 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 0:01:09 15 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11 16 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 17 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:13 19 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:01:14 20 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:16 21 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:18 22 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:19 23 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:20 24 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:22 25 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:24 27 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 28 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:25 29 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 30 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:27 31 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 32 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 33 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:29 34 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:30 35 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:31 36 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:32 37 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 38 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:33 39 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:34 40 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 41 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:36 42 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:37 43 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:39 44 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:41 45 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:43 46 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 47 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:46 48 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 49 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:48 50 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:50 51 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 52 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:51 53 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:01:52 54 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 55 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:53 56 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:01:54 57 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 58 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 0:01:56 59 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 60 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 61 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:57 62 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:58 63 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:00 64 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 65 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 66 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:03 67 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:05 68 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:14 69 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:16 70 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:17 71 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:18 72 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 73 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:20 74 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:22 75 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 76 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:25 77 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 78 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:26 79 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 80 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:28 81 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 82 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:29 83 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:30 84 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 85 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 86 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:31 87 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:33 88 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:36 89 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:38 90 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:02:39 91 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:02:40 92 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:46 93 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:47 94 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:48 95 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:51 96 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:53 97 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:55 98 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:57 99 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:59 100 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 101 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 102 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:00 103 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:02 104 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:04 105 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:07 106 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:08 107 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 108 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:17 109 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:22 110 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:25 111 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:37 112 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:46 113 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:31 114 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:41

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 16:10:00 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:30 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:42 4 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:10 5 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:34 6 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:25 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:42 8 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:58 9 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:11 10 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:12 11 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:04:13 12 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:19 13 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:04:24 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:32 15 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:55 16 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:00 17 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:45 18 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:21 19 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:31 20 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:06:40 21 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:52 22 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:31 23 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:38 24 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:52 25 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:31 26 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:56 27 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:03 28 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:30 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:11:48 30 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:12:04 31 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:12:47 32 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:59 33 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:22 34 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:13:23 35 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 0:13:26 36 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:13:55 37 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:15:01 38 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:15:27 39 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:33 40 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:17:29 41 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:17:45 42 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:18:41 43 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:46 44 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:19:49 45 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:20:11 46 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:21:09 47 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:21:12 48 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:21:29 49 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:21:34 50 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:21:54 51 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:22:10 52 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:22:14 53 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:25:01 54 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:38 55 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:26:06 56 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:26:35 57 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:26:46 58 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:27:48 59 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:29:00 60 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:29:49 61 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:30:07 62 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:30:19 63 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:30:27 64 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:30:41 65 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:30:50 66 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:30:56 67 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:07 68 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:32:00 69 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:32:20 70 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:32:34 71 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:33:07 72 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:34:15 73 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:34:35 74 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:35:05 75 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 76 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:35:20 77 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:35:51 78 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:36:17 79 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:36:50 80 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:36:54 81 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:37:57 82 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:37:59 83 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:38:07 84 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:38:10 85 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:38:40 86 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:38:48 87 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:38:58 88 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:39:18 89 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:39:21 90 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:39:30 91 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:39:41 92 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:40:08 93 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 0:40:34 94 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:40:49 95 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:41:02 96 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:41:29 97 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:41:30 98 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:43:11 99 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:43:29 100 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:43:40 101 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:43:54 102 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:43:58 103 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:44:19 104 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:44:31 105 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:45:37 106 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:45:59 107 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:46:16 108 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:46:26 109 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:48:00 110 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:49:18 111 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:51:39 112 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:54:44 113 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:56:12 114 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:58:28

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 40 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 5 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 12 6 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 12 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 10 8 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 10 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 11 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 12 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 13 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 7 14 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 15 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 16 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 17 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 18 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 5 19 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 20 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 5 21 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 22 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 4 23 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 4 24 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 25 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 26 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 3 27 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 2 28 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 29 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1 30 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 31 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1 32 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 33 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 1 34 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk -5 35 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk -6

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 46 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 3 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 25 4 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 22 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 6 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 19 7 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 18 8 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 16 9 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 10 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 13 11 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 13 12 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 13 13 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 14 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 15 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 16 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 17 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 18 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 7 19 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 20 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 5 21 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 5 22 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 23 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 24 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 25 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 26 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 27 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 3 28 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 29 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3 30 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 31 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 32 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 33 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 48:34:18 2 Garmin-Sharp 0:05:30 3 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:09:46 4 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:14:50 5 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 0:15:51 6 Radioshack Leopard 0:17:21 7 Colombia 0:17:48 8 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:20:22 9 Cannondale 0:25:27 10 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:34:22 11 Jelly Belly P/B Kenda 0:36:37 12 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:39:50 13 Sky Procycling 0:42:58 14 Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:44:35 15 Team Novo Nordisk 0:55:20 16 Team Argos-Shimano 1:09:59