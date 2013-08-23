Trending

Van Garderen wins stage 5 time trial at USA Pro Challenge

BMC rider keeps yellow jersey

Image 1 of 34

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 34

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) focused on the ITT win at the USA Pro Challenge

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 34

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) slayed his Vail time trial demons

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 34

The Vail TT podium: Andrew Talansky, Tejay van Garderen and Tom danielson

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 34

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) en route to a crushing victory in Vail

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 34

Andrew Talansky set the fastest early time

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 34

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) enjoys the cheers of the crowd in Vail

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 34

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) shows the effort of his ride after taking the win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 34

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) got big cheers on his way to the top.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 34

Greg Brenes (Champion System) held on to his sixth place overall after today TT.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 34

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) on the way to his third place on the podium.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 34

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) makes it inside the barriers on the way to the finish line.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 34

Mathias Frank (BMC) rounded out today's top ten.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 34

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) rode strong today to remain in fourth place in the overall.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 34

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) enters the finish chute on the way to his win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 34

The top three for today's TT in Vail.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 34

Jens Voigt (RadioShack) rounds the first corner of the TT course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 34

Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) got cheered on by all sorts of fans today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 34

Lawson Craddock (Bontrager) finds his way through the fans and 11th place.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 34

Darwin Atapuma (Columbia) gets flagged on by a countryman near the finish.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 34

Rory Sutherland (Saxo-Tinkoff) makes his way through the fans.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 34

Phillip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) nears the finish and remains in the top ten overall.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 34

Big crowds came out for today's TT in Vail.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 34

Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) leaves the start house in front of huge crowds.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 34

Danny Pate (Sky) leaves the start house.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 34

Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) heads out onto the TT course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 34

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) comes through on one of the faster sections of the course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 34

Tom Zirbel (Optum) passes by wearing the national champion's colors.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 34

Bruno Pires (Saxo-Tinkoff) gets big cheers from the fans on the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 34

Chris Butler (Champion System) finds his way through the crowds on the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 34

Riders had to negotiate their way through this mob to get to the finish.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 34

The fans were colorful and and not lacking enthusiasm today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 34

George Bennett (Radioshack) put in a strong ride to move to eighth in GC.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 34

A triumphant Van Garderen (BMC) enjoys his yellow jersey

(Image credit: AFP)

Tejay van Garderen took a big step toward slaying his demons at the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado on Friday by taking the win during the stage 5 Vail Time Trial over runner-up Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) and adding significant time to the margin over his main general classification rivals.

"I was actually surprised to hear that I got the stage win when I crossed the line, because I felt pretty bad those last two kilometers," van Garderen said. "I think you could probably see that on TV. But I'm definitely thrilled to get the win, and hopefully we can hold this jersey to Denver."

Van Garderen covered the 16.1km mostly uphill route in 25:01, more than 46 seconds faster than the previous course record set by Levi Leipheimer in 2011. Talansky's time of 25:05 held for much of the day before van Garderen, who started last as the race's overall leader, crossed the finish line with the day's best time.

A disappointed Talansky didn't appear at the post-race press conference, but the Garmin rider said at the finish line that the Vail Time Trial was the hardest he's ever done.

"At altitude you're at the limit the whole time, and in the last kilometer you're about to black out because you have no oxygen...you're swerving," Talansky said. "Every second of that course I was zoned in. You have to pace it right, and if you don't come into the last kilometer completely empty, then you were doing something wrong."

Talansky's teammate, Tom Danielson, Garmin's general classification hope who started the day 40 seconds behind van Garderen, finished third with a time of 26:03. BMC's Mathias Frank, second overall at the start of the day, finished 10th, 1:26 slower than his winning teammate.

Van Garderen had twice worn yellow into the USA Pro Challenge's final days – in both 2011 and 2012 – but ended up surrendering his overall leads in those years to Leipheimer and Christian Vande Velde, respectively. Vande Velde finished well out of the running this year at 26:25.

Given van Garderen's past history with the race, holding onto yellow and going into the final two days with a significant gap over his competitors was especially satisfying for the 25-year-old rider from Colorado.

"It took me until today to forget that 2011 ride," van Garderen said of the 2011 time trial in Vail where he lost his lead to Leipheimer. "Last year was equally disappointing, because it looked like I had a firm grip on the race win and then I lost it up on Flagstaff. I thought I could regain it in the time trial, but Christian had the ride of his life.

"So this race has been a little bit elusive for me, like I've kind of tasted it but haven't quite been able to grab it," van Garderen continued. "It's not over until it's over, so I don't want to get too far ahead of myself, but I feel like this year things are finally going right."

Van Garderen now leads his teammate, Frank, by 1:30 in the general classification with just two stages remaining. Danielson is third overall at 1:42.

How it Happened

The 16.1km course started in Vail Village, where riders negotiated a tight opening loop through some of the small tourist streets. The route then burst out onto a frontage road that paralleled Interstate-70. From there the riders headed east on the relatively flat road for the first half before a gentle rise. The second half of the route tilted upwards as the riders hit Vail Pass.

Although not particularly steep, the elevation took it's toll. The steepest part of the route came in the final kilometer, where fans mobbed the road and only cleared an open path as riders approached.

"Your lungs are searing up there in that thin air," van Garderen said. "You look down at your power and your SRM and you're doing way less than you know that you can normally do at sea level. So sometimes it's easy to get demoralized, but you have to just remind yourself that everything's OK."

Bissell's Jason McCartney set the early mark to beat at 27:49, but his time was quickly eclipsed by Sky's Kanstantin Siutsou, who came in at 26:17. The Sky rider's time held for nearly 45 minutes before Talansky, who finished 10 the at the Tour de France, blew away the best time with a mark of 25:05.

McCartney said he was really hoping to improve on his time from two years ago when he was riding with RadioShack.

"I looked at the results from two years ago and I was only 1:39 back and I didn't even warm up because we were working for Levi," McCartney said. "So I thought I'd give it a go today and, you never know, maybe the conditions change and maybe it rains and I'll end up having a good time."

BMC's Stephen Cummngs, starting just 10 places after Talansky, set the second-fastest time at that point, but was still a minute behind the Garmin rider at 26:05. Cummings' teammate, Larry Warbasse, put in a good ride but also couldn't come close to Talansky, finishing 1:08 behind the leader.

Garmin's Lachlan Morton, who lost the yellow jersey the day before on the climb over Bachelor Gulch, covered the course in 26:18. Frank was well out of the running for the stage win, and Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman), who won stage 4 in front of van Garderen and started the day third overall at 30 seconds back, had a disappointing time of 27:02.

With just one rider left on course, Talansky looked on target to take the stage win, but van Garderen's ride put him out of the lead by four seconds.

Now with just two stages remaining – a 185.4km stage from Loveland to Fort Collins and the 116.5km closing circuit race in Denver – van Garderen looks like a lock for the overall win. But Garmin-Sharp assistant director Chann McRae told *Cyclingnews* the race for the overall won't be over until the riders cross the finish line in Denver, and "we're here to race it."

Danielson's plan was a little less serious than his director's.

"Have you guys seen Breaking Away," Danielson joked in answer to a reporter's question about his chances to take back yellow. "There's a pump on my bike tomorrow. Watch out."

 

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:25:02
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:04
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:02
4Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
5Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
6Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:16
7Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
8Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:01:17
9Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:24
10Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:26
11Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:28
12Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:37
13Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:40
14James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:42
15Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:48
16Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:01:51
17Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:52
18George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:01:55
19Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
20Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:01:58
21Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:01
22Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:02:05
23Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:06
24Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:02:07
25Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:08
26Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:09
27Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:11
28Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:13
29Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:16
30Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:19
31Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:20
32Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:25
33Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia0:02:26
34Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:27
35Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:28
36Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:02:32
37Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:34
38Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:38
39Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:40
40Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
41Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:42
42Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:02:46
43Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:48
44Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:02:50
45Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:02:51
46Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:02:56
47Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:57
48Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
49Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:07
50Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
51Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:08
52Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:11
53Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:18
54Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:20
55Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:21
56Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:23
57Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:24
58Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
59Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:26
60Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:32
61Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:03:33
62Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:39
63Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:47
64Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:50
65Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:51
66Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
67Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:52
68Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:54
69Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:58
70Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:59
72Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:04:02
73Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:04
74Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:04:05
75Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:10
76Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:04:11
77James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:04:13
78Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia0:04:15
79Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:17
80Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:04:18
81Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:04:20
82Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
83Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
84Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:23
85Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:04:30
86Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:32
87Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:42
88Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:45
89Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
90David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:04:46
91Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
92Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:04:50
93Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:04:51
94Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:53
95Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:00
96Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:05
97Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:05:14
98Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:16
99Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:23
100Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:05:25
101Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:05:29
102Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:30
103David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:33
104Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
105Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:35
106Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:38
107Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:44
108Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:05:47
109David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:06:01
110Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:02
111Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:08
112Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:41
113Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:44
114Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:50

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team1:17:19
2Garmin-Sharp0:00:07
3Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:19
4Radioshack Leopard0:03:35
5Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:04:04
6Colombia0:04:15
7Sky Procycling0:04:35
8Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:54
9Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:09
10Bissell Pro Cycling0:05:16
11Team Argos-Shimano0:05:19
12Jamis - Hagens Berman0:06:17
13Cannondale0:06:37
14Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:01
15Jelly Belly P/B Kenda0:07:24
16Team Novo Nordisk0:12:12

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:04
3Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:05
4Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:16
5James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:30
6George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:43
7Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:59
8Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:13
9Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:16
10Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:59
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:06
12Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:12
13Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:02:50
14Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia0:03:03
15Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:08
16Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:18
17Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:33
18Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:34
19Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:03:39
20Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:48
21Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:11
22Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:04:23
23Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:50

Best climber
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp16:28:00
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
3Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
4Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:00:34
5Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
6Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:44
7Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:52
8Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:00:55
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:58
10Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:00:59
11Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:04
12Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:01:08
13Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
14Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia0:01:09
15Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
16Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
17Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:13
19Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:01:14
20James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:16
21Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:18
22Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:19
23Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
24Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:22
25Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
26Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:24
27George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
28Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:25
29Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
30Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:27
31Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
32Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
33Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:01:29
34Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
35Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:31
36Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
37Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
38Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:33
39Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:01:34
40Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
41Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:36
42Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:37
43Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:39
44Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:41
45Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:43
46Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
47Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:01:46
48Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
49Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:48
50Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:50
51Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
52Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:51
53Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:01:52
54Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
55Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:53
56Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:01:54
57Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
58Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia0:01:56
59Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
60Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
61Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:57
62Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:58
63Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:00
64Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
65Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
66Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:02:03
67Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:05
68Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:14
69Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:16
70Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:17
71Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:18
72Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
73Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:20
74Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:22
75Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
76Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:25
77Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
78Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:26
79Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
80Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:28
81Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
82Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:29
83Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:30
84Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
85Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
86Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:02:31
87James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:33
88Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:36
89David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:02:38
90Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:02:39
91Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:02:40
92Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:46
93Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:47
94Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:48
95Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:51
96Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:53
97Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:55
98Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:57
99Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:59
100Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
101Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
102Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:00
103Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:02
104Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:04
105Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:07
106Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:08
107David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
108David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:17
109Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:22
110Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:25
111Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:37
112Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:46
113Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:31
114Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:41

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team16:10:00
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:30
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:42
4Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:10
5Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:02:34
6Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:25
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:42
8George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:03:58
9Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:11
10Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:12
11Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:04:13
12Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:19
13Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:04:24
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:32
15Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:55
16Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:00
17James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:45
18Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:06:21
19Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:31
20Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:06:40
21Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:06:52
22Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:31
23Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:38
24Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:52
25Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:31
26Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:56
27Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:03
28Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:30
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:11:48
30Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:12:04
31Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:12:47
32Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:59
33Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:13:22
34Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:13:23
35Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia0:13:26
36Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:13:55
37Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:15:01
38Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:15:27
39Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:33
40Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:17:29
41Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:17:45
42Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:18:41
43Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:46
44Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:19:49
45Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:20:11
46Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:21:09
47Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:21:12
48Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:21:29
49Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:21:34
50Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:21:54
51Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:22:10
52Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:22:14
53Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:25:01
54Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:38
55Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:26:06
56Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:26:35
57Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:26:46
58Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:27:48
59Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:29:00
60Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:29:49
61Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:30:07
62Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:30:19
63David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:30:27
64Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:30:41
65Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:30:50
66James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:30:56
67Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:07
68Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:32:00
69Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:32:20
70Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:32:34
71Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:33:07
72David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:34:15
73Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:34:35
74Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:35:05
75Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
76Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:35:20
77Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:35:51
78Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:36:17
79Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:36:50
80Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:36:54
81Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:37:57
82Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:37:59
83Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:38:07
84Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:38:10
85Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:38:40
86Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:38:48
87Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:38:58
88Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:39:18
89Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:39:21
90Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:39:30
91Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:39:41
92Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:40:08
93Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia0:40:34
94Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:40:49
95Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:41:02
96Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:41:29
97Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:41:30
98Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:43:11
99Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:43:29
100Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:43:40
101Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:43:54
102Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:43:58
103Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:44:19
104Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:44:31
105Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:45:37
106Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:45:59
107David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:46:16
108Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:46:26
109Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:48:00
110Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:49:18
111Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:51:39
112Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:54:44
113Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:56:12
114Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:58:28

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling40pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team24
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team13
5Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp12
6Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano12
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard10
8Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
10Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
11Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
12Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
13Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp7
14Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team6
15Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
16Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
17Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5
18Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling5
19Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
20Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia5
21Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
22Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia4
23Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4
24Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
25Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team3
26Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard3
27Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team2
28Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman2
29George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1
30Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
31Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1
32Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
33David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp1
34Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk-5
35Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk-6

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman46pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team30
3Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman25
4Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp22
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team20
6Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp19
7Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard18
8Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman16
9Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling14
10Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team13
11Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda13
12Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team13
13Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
14Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling11
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
16Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
17Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
18Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda7
19Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman6
20Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard5
21Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard5
22Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
23Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
24Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
25Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
26Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
27Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling3
28Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling3
29Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman3
30Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
31Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
32Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team1
33Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team48:34:18
2Garmin-Sharp0:05:30
3Bontrager Cycling Team0:09:46
4Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:14:50
5Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:15:51
6Radioshack Leopard0:17:21
7Colombia0:17:48
8Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:20:22
9Cannondale0:25:27
10Bissell Pro Cycling0:34:22
11Jelly Belly P/B Kenda0:36:37
12Jamis - Hagens Berman0:39:50
13Sky Procycling0:42:58
14Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:44:35
15Team Novo Nordisk0:55:20
16Team Argos-Shimano1:09:59

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp16:12:34
2Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:08
3George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:01:24
4Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:26
5James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:11
6Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:04
7Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:56
8Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:59
9Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:16:07
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:12
11Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:17:37
12Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:18:38
13Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:19:40
14Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:04
15Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:26:26
16Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:27:45
17Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:29:46
18Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:30:33
19Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia0:38:00
20Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:38:15
21Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:38:56
22Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:41:24
23Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:52:10

 

