Image 1 of 43 RadioShack ups the pace on the approach to Fort Collins (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 43 Chris Froome (Sky) put in a dig very early in the stage (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 43 Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman) sealed the mountains classification win (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 43 Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) in the best young rider's jersey in Colorado (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 43 Simon Geschke (Argos-Shimano) earned the most aggressive rider prize (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 43 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) claimed his third victory of the 2013 USA Pro Challenge in Fort Collins (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 43 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) gets another green jersey in Colorado (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 8 of 43 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) was presented with a special bike for winning in Fort Collins (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 9 of 43 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) pulled off his third stage win in Fort Collins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 43 The breakaway led by Andrew Talanksy (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 43 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins the sprint on stage 6 in Fort Collins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 43 Cannondale on the front in Fort Collins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 43 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) enjoying his podium time (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 43 The stage 6 podium: Luka Mezgec, Peter Sagan and Greg van Avermaet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 43 Crowds line the roads on stage 6 of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 43 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 43 Tejay van Garderen gets another yellow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 43 Today's break worked together but never got much over two minutes ahead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 43 Fans cheer the break up Devils Gulch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 43 The yellow jersey on today's KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 43 The front of the field on the descent into Estes Park. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 43 The peloton gets strung out as they take up the chase. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 43 Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) leads a small group up one of the last rollers of the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 43 The front of the break makes its way through the crowds. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 43 Fans cheer as the race closes in on Fort Collins. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 43 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman) have a shake on the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 43 Fans were thick right from the start in Loveland. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 43 Riders get a preview of the mountains to come. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 43 Cannondale had to chase hard today to get the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 43 The yellow jersey group heads up the final steep climb before the finish in Fort Collins. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 43 The peloton descends back through Big Thompson Canyon. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 43 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) signs autographs for fans at the start in Loveland. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 43 Andy Schleck (RadioShack) helps Andreas Kloden with his computer before the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 43 The race rolls out of Loveland. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 35 of 43 Today the race started in the flatlands before heading towards the mountains. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 36 of 43 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on the road during stage 6. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 37 of 43 The peloton heads through Big Thompson Canyon. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 38 of 43 Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) sitting on the front of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 39 of 43 Big crowds on the climb up to Devils Gulch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 40 of 43 The group winds its way through Estes Park. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 41 of 43 Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp) takes a pull on the front of the breakaway group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 42 of 43 Jesse Anthony (Optum) made it into today's long break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 43 of 43 The group bunches up as the road gets steeper in the canyon. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) claimed his third victory of the 2013 USA Pro Challenge on Saturday, winning a messy bunch kick in Fort Collins over Luka Mezgec (Argos-Shimano) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC).

Sagan dedicated his 17th win of the season to teammate Fabiano Sabatini who crashed during the third stage into Steamboat Springs and is still in the hospital. He also thanked his teammates for working hard to bring back a 15-rider break with about 10km remaining.

"They did very good work all day riding on the front to bring back the breakaway," he said. "Off the front it was 15 riders. It was too much, but all the riders from my team did the maximum."

The lead-out trains failed to survive the tricky run to the finish line, and while Sagan's lime-green-and-black Cannondale train served him well all day, he was left solo in the final kilometer, where the sprint was nearly foiled by a late attack from Saxo-Tinkoff's Rory Sutherland. The Australian was pulled back inside the last 100 meters, but he held on for seventh.

Sagan said the sprinters were moving too fast for Sutherland's move to work.

"We were going fast, and he went too early and there were too many riders on the front going for the win," Sagan said. "We started to sprint a little bit later, but it was too early for him to win the sprint."

But Sutherland told Cyclingnews it was better to try and to fail than to do nothing.

"You can sit in the group and sprint against Sagan and [BMC's Greg] Van Avermaet, and you're not going to get anywhere close" he said. "Or you can try something, and it nearly paid off."

The top of the general classification remained the same as Tejay van Garderen (BMC) safely retained his 1:30 lead over teammate Mathias Frank, while Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) stayed firm at 1:42. Van Garderen said the stage was super hard, but he never felt his race lead was threatened.

"Today was really hard and fast from the start," he said. "It took almost 50km for the break to get established, and once it got established it was 15 guys. Two Garmin guys were in there, so we didn't want to give it too much of a leash, which is why we were helping Cannondale. … It was a hard day. I never felt like my jersey was under threat, but it was a tough day to get through."

How it happened:

Saturday's 185.4km took riders from Loveland to Colorado Springs after three intermediate sprints and just one KOM. The day's big climb, the category 2 ascent over Devil's Gulch, topped out 79km into the stage and was followed by a long descent before riders tackled a series of rollers over the last 30km leading to the finish.

The main breakaway consolidated about 50km into the stage. Included in the group were Garmin-Sharp's Andrew Talansky and Thomas Dekker; Sky's Josh Edmondson; Radioshack-Leopard's Tiago Machado; Saxo-Tinkoff's Michael Rogers, Timmy Duggan and Bruno Pires; Argos-Shimano's Simon Geschke; Novo Nordisk's Javier Megias Leal; Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies' Jesse Anthony; Colombia's Fabio Duarte; Bissell's Kirk Carlson and Pat McCarty; and UnitedHealthcare's Jeff Louder and Chris Jones.

By putting two riders up the road, Garmin was likely trying to make BMC work early in the stage in an attempt to isolate van Garderen later, but with BMC riding strong and Cannondale looking to set up a bunch sprint for Sagan, the tactic didn't work.

"They had a lot of help with those guys," Garmin's Christian Vande Velde said of the Cannondale-BMC coalition. "It was an impressive chase actually, because it wasn't easy. You saw how the peloton was blown to bits coming to the finish line. I think we almost had a 46km/h average speed going up to Estes Park. ...[Cannondale] deserved that win, for sure."

Van Garderen acknowledged that he and his team benefited from Cannondale's desire for a stage win, and also from the fact that none of the riders in the break were close to him on overall time.

"The highest placed guy on GC was more than six minutes behind me," van Garderen said. "So we wanted to put people up there just to kind of neutralize it and make sure it didn't get too much time to actually threaten the jersey. But we could have let the break even stay away and win up to five minutes, and I still would have been fine."

At the 68km mark, the escapees had built a 1:30 gap over the field. By the top of Devil's Gulch, the escapees had two minutes on the field and began their descent into Estes Park.

Garmin's Lachlan Morton tried to get away on the climb, but BMC's Frank quickly marked the move. Jamis-Hagens Berman's Janier Acevedo also joined the group, along with Bennett and Sagan. But the BMC-led field would have none of it and immediately reeled back the escapees.

With Cannondale driving the pace for Sagan once he was back in the group, the gap hovered between 1:30 and two minutes on the lumpy run into Fort

Collins. The gap was at 1:45 with 50km remaining, and Cannondale peeled another 30 seconds off the leaders' advantage 18km later.

Machado sensed the pressure from the field and attacked the break, with Bissell's Carlson tagging along, followed by Geschke and Leal. But Geschke wasn't happy in that group and jumped away from the other three, building a small gap. With 25km remaining, Geschke had 15 seconds on the remnants of the breakaway and 1:30 on the peloton. Edmondson, Dekker, Rogers and Leal soon clawed their way back to Geschke to form a new lead group of five with less than 20km remaining.

"It was on one of those steep climbs in the final, and I attacked," Rogers said. "I think it was on the third-to-last, and we dragged along the final four, but unfortunately we didn't quite have enough of a buffer to make it to the final."

Back in the field, one of the bigger rollers split the field, with both BMC's Van Avermaet and Sagan making it into the front group. With their sprinters still in position, BMC and Cannondale continued to work at bringing the escapees back.

Sagan attacked the seriously reduced peloton with about 12km to go, but BMC and RadioShack quickly neutralized the move. The leaders' gap dropped to 30 seconds, and the catch appeared inevitable as the charging pack closed in on Fort Collins.

With the peloton in sight, Leal attacked and Rogers went with him, but the move was fruitless as the peloton headed full-gas to the finish. The group was soon all back together, and the sprinter's teams started to set up their lead outs before Sutherland tried his suicide move and then Sagan completed his hat trick.

With only the 116.5km Denver circuit race remaining, The GC is all-but-locked up. Vande Velde told Cyclingnews the overall battle was actually wrapped up after the stage 5 time trial.

"It's not as climatic as it was last year," Vande Velde said. "But nonetheless, it's been great racing every day."

The 2012 overall winner said his team had played most of its cards in the race already but would give it a go again on Sunday. Of course, to add a stage win to its results this week, Garmin would have to get past Sagan. The Slovakian champion, however, was coy about his chances of winning a fourth stage.

"Tomorrow is not too long," Sagan said. "It's only 100km, so we will see how I feel and how my teammates feel, but we can try."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4:01:33 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 5 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 7 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 9 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 10 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 11 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 14 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 15 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 16 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 17 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 18 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 20 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 22 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 23 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 24 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 25 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 26 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 27 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 28 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 29 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 30 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 31 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 32 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 33 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 34 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 35 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 36 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 37 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 38 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 39 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 40 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 41 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 42 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 43 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 44 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 45 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 46 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 47 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 49 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 50 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 51 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 52 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 53 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 54 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 55 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:15 56 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 57 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:17 58 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:00:20 59 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:30 60 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:00 61 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:58 62 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:45 63 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:15 64 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 65 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 66 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 67 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 68 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 69 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 70 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 71 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 72 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 73 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 74 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 75 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 76 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 77 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 78 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 79 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 80 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 81 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 82 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 83 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:33 84 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 85 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 86 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 87 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 88 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 89 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 90 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 91 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 92 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:13 93 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 94 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 95 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 96 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 97 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 98 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 99 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 100 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 101 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 102 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 103 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 104 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 105 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 106 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 107 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:11:50 108 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:08 109 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:19:57 110 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:21:10 111 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:21:14 DNF David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp DNF Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team DNS Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Points - Windsor - km 8.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 5 pts 2 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 3 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Loveland - km 33.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 3 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Estes Park - km 87.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 pts 2 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 3 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 1

Finish - km 185.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 12 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 7 5 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 5 7 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 8 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 9 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 2 10 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 1

KOM 1 - Devil's Gulch - km 79.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 10 pts 2 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 6 5 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 5 6 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 4 7 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 2

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4:01:33 2 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 4 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 5 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 6 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 7 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 8 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 10 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 11 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:15 13 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:30 14 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:15 15 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 16 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:05:33 18 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:07:13 19 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 20 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 21 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 22 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:08 23 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:21:14

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Argos-Shimano 12:04:39 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Colombia 4 Jelly Belly P/B Kenda 5 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 7 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 Team Novo Nordisk 9 Garmin-Sharp 10 Radioshack Leopard 11 Bontrager Cycling Team 12 Sky Procycling 13 Cannondale 0:00:17 14 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:03:15 15 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:06:30 16 Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:09:48

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 20:11:33 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:30 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:42 4 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:10 5 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:34 6 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:25 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:42 8 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:58 9 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:11 10 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:12 11 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:04:13 12 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:19 13 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:04:24 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:32 15 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:55 16 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:00 17 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:45 18 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:21 19 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:31 20 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:06:40 21 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:52 22 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:31 23 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:52 24 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:56 25 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:18 26 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:30 27 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:53 28 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:12:04 29 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:12:47 30 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:59 31 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:22 32 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:14:04 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:15:01 34 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:15:27 35 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 0:16:41 36 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:17:45 37 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:01 38 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:11 39 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:46 40 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:19:49 41 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:20:44 42 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:21:08 43 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:21:29 44 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:22:10 45 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:22:14 46 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:46 47 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:24:24 48 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:24:49 49 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:25:09 50 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:38 51 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:27:48 52 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:28:16 53 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:28:25 54 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:29:00 55 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:29:21 56 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:29:50 57 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:30:19 58 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:30:41 59 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:32:19 60 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:32:34 61 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:33:04 62 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:33:22 63 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:33:42 64 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:34:35 65 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:36:17 66 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:36:20 67 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:36:23 68 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:36:40 69 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:36:50 70 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:36:54 71 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:37:30 72 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:37:33 73 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:37:53 74 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:38:09 75 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:38:10 76 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:38:17 77 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:38:48 78 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:39:15 79 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:39:30 80 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:40:20 81 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:41:04 82 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:41:22 83 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:41:25 84 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:41:55 85 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:42:06 86 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:42:18 87 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 88 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:42:36 89 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:43:04 90 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:43:11 91 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 0:43:49 92 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:44:19 93 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:44:51 94 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:45:12 95 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:45:14 96 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:45:59 97 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:46:44 98 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:47:02 99 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:47:09 100 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:47:13 101 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:48:43 102 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:49:18 103 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:51:44 104 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:52:50 105 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:53:39 106 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:54:24 107 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:55:30 108 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1:03:25 109 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 1:06:52 110 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1:07:57 111 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:19:38

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 55 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 34 3 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 24 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 6 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 12 7 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 12 8 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 10 10 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 12 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 13 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 14 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 15 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 16 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 7 17 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 18 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 19 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 20 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 5 21 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 22 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 5 23 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 24 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 25 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 4 26 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 4 27 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 28 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 29 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 30 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 3 31 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 32 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 33 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 34 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 2 35 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 2 36 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 37 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1 38 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 1 39 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 40 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1 41 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 1 42 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 43 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1 44 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 45 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 46 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk -6

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 46 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 3 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 25 4 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 22 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 6 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 19 7 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 18 8 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 16 9 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 10 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 11 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 13 12 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 13 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 13 14 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 13 15 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 16 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 17 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 10 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 19 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 20 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 7 21 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 6 22 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 23 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 5 24 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 5 25 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 26 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 5 27 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 28 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 29 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 4 30 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 31 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 3 32 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 33 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3 34 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 35 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 36 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 37 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 20:14:07 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:08 3 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:24 4 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:26 5 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:11 6 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:56 7 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:19 8 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:16:37 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:12 10 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:19:40 11 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:12 12 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:04 13 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:25:51 14 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:26:26 15 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:27:45 16 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:35:19 17 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:37:46 18 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:38:30 19 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:38:51 20 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 0:41:15 21 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:44:39 22 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:46:09 23 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 1:04:18