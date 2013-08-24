Sagan takes a hat-trick in Fort Collins
Mezgec pips van Avermaet for second
Stage 6: Loveland - Ft. Collins
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) claimed his third victory of the 2013 USA Pro Challenge on Saturday, winning a messy bunch kick in Fort Collins over Luka Mezgec (Argos-Shimano) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC).
Sagan dedicated his 17th win of the season to teammate Fabiano Sabatini who crashed during the third stage into Steamboat Springs and is still in the hospital. He also thanked his teammates for working hard to bring back a 15-rider break with about 10km remaining.
"They did very good work all day riding on the front to bring back the breakaway," he said. "Off the front it was 15 riders. It was too much, but all the riders from my team did the maximum."
The lead-out trains failed to survive the tricky run to the finish line, and while Sagan's lime-green-and-black Cannondale train served him well all day, he was left solo in the final kilometer, where the sprint was nearly foiled by a late attack from Saxo-Tinkoff's Rory Sutherland. The Australian was pulled back inside the last 100 meters, but he held on for seventh.
Sagan said the sprinters were moving too fast for Sutherland's move to work.
"We were going fast, and he went too early and there were too many riders on the front going for the win," Sagan said. "We started to sprint a little bit later, but it was too early for him to win the sprint."
But Sutherland told Cyclingnews it was better to try and to fail than to do nothing.
"You can sit in the group and sprint against Sagan and [BMC's Greg] Van Avermaet, and you're not going to get anywhere close" he said. "Or you can try something, and it nearly paid off."
The top of the general classification remained the same as Tejay van Garderen (BMC) safely retained his 1:30 lead over teammate Mathias Frank, while Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) stayed firm at 1:42. Van Garderen said the stage was super hard, but he never felt his race lead was threatened.
"Today was really hard and fast from the start," he said. "It took almost 50km for the break to get established, and once it got established it was 15 guys. Two Garmin guys were in there, so we didn't want to give it too much of a leash, which is why we were helping Cannondale. … It was a hard day. I never felt like my jersey was under threat, but it was a tough day to get through."
How it happened:
Saturday's 185.4km took riders from Loveland to Colorado Springs after three intermediate sprints and just one KOM. The day's big climb, the category 2 ascent over Devil's Gulch, topped out 79km into the stage and was followed by a long descent before riders tackled a series of rollers over the last 30km leading to the finish.
The main breakaway consolidated about 50km into the stage. Included in the group were Garmin-Sharp's Andrew Talansky and Thomas Dekker; Sky's Josh Edmondson; Radioshack-Leopard's Tiago Machado; Saxo-Tinkoff's Michael Rogers, Timmy Duggan and Bruno Pires; Argos-Shimano's Simon Geschke; Novo Nordisk's Javier Megias Leal; Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies' Jesse Anthony; Colombia's Fabio Duarte; Bissell's Kirk Carlson and Pat McCarty; and UnitedHealthcare's Jeff Louder and Chris Jones.
By putting two riders up the road, Garmin was likely trying to make BMC work early in the stage in an attempt to isolate van Garderen later, but with BMC riding strong and Cannondale looking to set up a bunch sprint for Sagan, the tactic didn't work.
"They had a lot of help with those guys," Garmin's Christian Vande Velde said of the Cannondale-BMC coalition. "It was an impressive chase actually, because it wasn't easy. You saw how the peloton was blown to bits coming to the finish line. I think we almost had a 46km/h average speed going up to Estes Park. ...[Cannondale] deserved that win, for sure."
Van Garderen acknowledged that he and his team benefited from Cannondale's desire for a stage win, and also from the fact that none of the riders in the break were close to him on overall time.
"The highest placed guy on GC was more than six minutes behind me," van Garderen said. "So we wanted to put people up there just to kind of neutralize it and make sure it didn't get too much time to actually threaten the jersey. But we could have let the break even stay away and win up to five minutes, and I still would have been fine."
At the 68km mark, the escapees had built a 1:30 gap over the field. By the top of Devil's Gulch, the escapees had two minutes on the field and began their descent into Estes Park.
Garmin's Lachlan Morton tried to get away on the climb, but BMC's Frank quickly marked the move. Jamis-Hagens Berman's Janier Acevedo also joined the group, along with Bennett and Sagan. But the BMC-led field would have none of it and immediately reeled back the escapees.
With Cannondale driving the pace for Sagan once he was back in the group, the gap hovered between 1:30 and two minutes on the lumpy run into Fort
Collins. The gap was at 1:45 with 50km remaining, and Cannondale peeled another 30 seconds off the leaders' advantage 18km later.
Machado sensed the pressure from the field and attacked the break, with Bissell's Carlson tagging along, followed by Geschke and Leal. But Geschke wasn't happy in that group and jumped away from the other three, building a small gap. With 25km remaining, Geschke had 15 seconds on the remnants of the breakaway and 1:30 on the peloton. Edmondson, Dekker, Rogers and Leal soon clawed their way back to Geschke to form a new lead group of five with less than 20km remaining.
"It was on one of those steep climbs in the final, and I attacked," Rogers said. "I think it was on the third-to-last, and we dragged along the final four, but unfortunately we didn't quite have enough of a buffer to make it to the final."
Back in the field, one of the bigger rollers split the field, with both BMC's Van Avermaet and Sagan making it into the front group. With their sprinters still in position, BMC and Cannondale continued to work at bringing the escapees back.
Sagan attacked the seriously reduced peloton with about 12km to go, but BMC and RadioShack quickly neutralized the move. The leaders' gap dropped to 30 seconds, and the catch appeared inevitable as the charging pack closed in on Fort Collins.
With the peloton in sight, Leal attacked and Rogers went with him, but the move was fruitless as the peloton headed full-gas to the finish. The group was soon all back together, and the sprinter's teams started to set up their lead outs before Sutherland tried his suicide move and then Sagan completed his hat trick.
With only the 116.5km Denver circuit race remaining, The GC is all-but-locked up. Vande Velde told Cyclingnews the overall battle was actually wrapped up after the stage 5 time trial.
"It's not as climatic as it was last year," Vande Velde said. "But nonetheless, it's been great racing every day."
The 2012 overall winner said his team had played most of its cards in the race already but would give it a go again on Sunday. Of course, to add a stage win to its results this week, Garmin would have to get past Sagan. The Slovakian champion, however, was coy about his chances of winning a fourth stage.
"Tomorrow is not too long," Sagan said. "It's only 100km, so we will see how I feel and how my teammates feel, but we can try."
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:01:33
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|5
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|9
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|11
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|14
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|18
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|20
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|22
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|23
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|25
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|27
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|28
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|29
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|30
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|31
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|32
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|33
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|34
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|35
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|36
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|37
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|40
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|42
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|43
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|44
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|45
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|46
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|49
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|50
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|51
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|52
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|53
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|54
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|55
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:15
|56
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|57
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|58
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:00:20
|59
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:30
|60
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:00
|61
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:58
|62
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:45
|63
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:03:15
|64
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|65
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|66
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
|68
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|69
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|70
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|71
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|72
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|73
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|74
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|75
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|77
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|78
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|79
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|80
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|83
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:33
|84
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|86
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|87
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|88
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|89
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|90
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|91
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|92
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:13
|93
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|95
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|96
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|97
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|98
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|99
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|100
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|101
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|102
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|104
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|105
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|106
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|107
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:11:50
|108
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:08
|109
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:57
|110
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:21:10
|111
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:21:14
|DNF
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|5
|pts
|2
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|3
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|pts
|2
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|3
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|4
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|7
|5
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|7
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|8
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|9
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|10
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|pts
|2
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|5
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|5
|6
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|7
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:01:33
|2
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|4
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|7
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|10
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|11
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:15
|13
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:30
|14
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|15
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|16
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:05:33
|18
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:07:13
|19
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|20
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|21
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|22
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:08
|23
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:21:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Argos-Shimano
|12:04:39
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Colombia
|4
|Jelly Belly P/B Kenda
|5
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|7
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|Garmin-Sharp
|10
|Radioshack Leopard
|11
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|12
|Sky Procycling
|13
|Cannondale
|0:00:17
|14
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:03:15
|15
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:06:30
|16
|Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:09:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20:11:33
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:30
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:42
|4
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:02:10
|5
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:34
|6
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:58
|9
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:11
|10
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:12
|11
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:04:13
|12
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:19
|13
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:04:24
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:32
|15
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:55
|16
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|17
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:05:45
|18
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:21
|19
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:31
|20
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:06:40
|21
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:06:52
|22
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:31
|23
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:52
|24
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:56
|25
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:18
|26
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:30
|27
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:53
|28
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:12:04
|29
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:12:47
|30
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:59
|31
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:22
|32
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:14:04
|33
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:01
|34
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:15:27
|35
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
|0:16:41
|36
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:17:45
|37
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:01
|38
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:11
|39
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:46
|40
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:19:49
|41
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:20:44
|42
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:21:08
|43
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:21:29
|44
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:10
|45
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:22:14
|46
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:46
|47
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:24:24
|48
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:49
|49
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:25:09
|50
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:38
|51
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:27:48
|52
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:28:16
|53
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:28:25
|54
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:29:00
|55
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:29:21
|56
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:50
|57
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:30:19
|58
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:30:41
|59
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:32:19
|60
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:32:34
|61
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:33:04
|62
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:33:22
|63
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:33:42
|64
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:34:35
|65
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:36:17
|66
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:36:20
|67
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:36:23
|68
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:36:40
|69
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:36:50
|70
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:54
|71
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:37:30
|72
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:37:33
|73
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:37:53
|74
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:38:09
|75
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:10
|76
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:38:17
|77
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:38:48
|78
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:39:15
|79
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:39:30
|80
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:40:20
|81
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:41:04
|82
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:22
|83
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:41:25
|84
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:41:55
|85
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:42:06
|86
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:42:18
|87
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|88
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:42:36
|89
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:04
|90
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:43:11
|91
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|0:43:49
|92
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:44:19
|93
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:44:51
|94
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:45:12
|95
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:14
|96
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:45:59
|97
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:46:44
|98
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:47:02
|99
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:47:09
|100
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:47:13
|101
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:48:43
|102
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:49:18
|103
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:44
|104
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:52:50
|105
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:53:39
|106
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:54:24
|107
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:55:30
|108
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:03:25
|109
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:06:52
|110
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1:07:57
|111
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:19:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|55
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34
|3
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|24
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|6
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|7
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|12
|8
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|10
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|12
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|13
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|15
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|16
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|17
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|19
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|20
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|5
|21
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|22
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|5
|23
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|24
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|25
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|4
|26
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|27
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|28
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|29
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|30
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|31
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|32
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|33
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|34
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|35
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|2
|36
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|2
|37
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|38
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|1
|39
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|40
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1
|41
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|1
|42
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|43
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|44
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|45
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|46
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|-6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|46
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|3
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|25
|4
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|22
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|6
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|19
|7
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|8
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|16
|9
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|10
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|11
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|13
|12
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|13
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|13
|14
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|13
|15
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|16
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|17
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|19
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|20
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|7
|21
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|22
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6
|23
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|24
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|25
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|26
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|5
|27
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|28
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|29
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|30
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|31
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|3
|32
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|33
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|3
|34
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|35
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|36
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|37
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|20:14:07
|2
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:24
|4
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|5
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|6
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:56
|7
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:19
|8
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:16:37
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:12
|10
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:19:40
|11
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:12
|12
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:23:04
|13
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:25:51
|14
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:26:26
|15
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:27:45
|16
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:35:19
|17
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:37:46
|18
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:38:30
|19
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:38:51
|20
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|0:41:15
|21
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:44:39
|22
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:46:09
|23
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:04:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|60:38:57
|2
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:30
|3
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:09:46
|4
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:50
|5
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:15:51
|6
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:17:21
|7
|Colombia
|0:17:48
|8
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:22
|9
|Cannondale
|0:25:44
|10
|Jelly Belly P/B Kenda
|0:36:37
|11
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:40:52
|12
|Sky Procycling
|0:42:58
|13
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:43:05
|14
|Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:54:23
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:55:20
|16
|Team Argos-Shimano
|1:09:59
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy