Sagan takes a hat-trick in Fort Collins

Mezgec pips van Avermaet for second

RadioShack ups the pace on the approach to Fort Collins

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Chris Froome (Sky) put in a dig very early in the stage

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman) sealed the mountains classification win

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) in the best young rider's jersey in Colorado

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Simon Geschke (Argos-Shimano) earned the most aggressive rider prize

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) claimed his third victory of the 2013 USA Pro Challenge in Fort Collins

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) gets another green jersey in Colorado

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) was presented with a special bike for winning in Fort Collins

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) pulled off his third stage win in Fort Collins

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The breakaway led by Andrew Talanksy (Garmin Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins the sprint on stage 6 in Fort Collins

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cannondale on the front in Fort Collins

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) enjoying his podium time

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The stage 6 podium: Luka Mezgec, Peter Sagan and Greg van Avermaet

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Crowds line the roads on stage 6 of the USA Pro Challenge

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tejay van Garderen gets another yellow jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Today's break worked together but never got much over two minutes ahead.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Fans cheer the break up Devils Gulch.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The yellow jersey on today's KOM.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The front of the field on the descent into Estes Park.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton gets strung out as they take up the chase.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) leads a small group up one of the last rollers of the day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The front of the break makes its way through the crowds.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Fans cheer as the race closes in on Fort Collins.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman) have a shake on the start line.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Fans were thick right from the start in Loveland.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders get a preview of the mountains to come.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Cannondale had to chase hard today to get the win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The yellow jersey group heads up the final steep climb before the finish in Fort Collins.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton descends back through Big Thompson Canyon.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) signs autographs for fans at the start in Loveland.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Andy Schleck (RadioShack) helps Andreas Kloden with his computer before the start.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The race rolls out of Loveland.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Today the race started in the flatlands before heading towards the mountains.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on the road during stage 6.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton heads through Big Thompson Canyon.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) sitting on the front of the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Big crowds on the climb up to Devils Gulch.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The group winds its way through Estes Park.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp) takes a pull on the front of the breakaway group.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jesse Anthony (Optum) made it into today's long break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The group bunches up as the road gets steeper in the canyon.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) claimed his third victory of the 2013 USA Pro Challenge on Saturday, winning a messy bunch kick in Fort Collins over Luka Mezgec (Argos-Shimano) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC).

Sagan dedicated his 17th win of the season to teammate Fabiano Sabatini who crashed during the third stage into Steamboat Springs and is still in the hospital. He also thanked his teammates for working hard to bring back a 15-rider break with about 10km remaining.

"They did very good work all day riding on the front to bring back the breakaway," he said. "Off the front it was 15 riders. It was too much, but all the riders from my team did the maximum."

The lead-out trains failed to survive the tricky run to the finish line, and while Sagan's lime-green-and-black Cannondale train served him well all day, he was left solo in the final kilometer, where the sprint was nearly foiled by a late attack from Saxo-Tinkoff's Rory Sutherland. The Australian was pulled back inside the last 100 meters, but he held on for seventh.

Sagan said the sprinters were moving too fast for Sutherland's move to work.

"We were going fast, and he went too early and there were too many riders on the front going for the win," Sagan said. "We started to sprint a little bit later, but it was too early for him to win the sprint."

But Sutherland told Cyclingnews it was better to try and to fail than to do nothing.

"You can sit in the group and sprint against Sagan and [BMC's Greg] Van Avermaet, and you're not going to get anywhere close" he said. "Or you can try something, and it nearly paid off."

The top of the general classification remained the same as Tejay van Garderen (BMC) safely retained his 1:30 lead over teammate Mathias Frank, while Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) stayed firm at 1:42. Van Garderen said the stage was super hard, but he never felt his race lead was threatened.

"Today was really hard and fast from the start," he said. "It took almost 50km for the break to get established, and once it got established it was 15 guys. Two Garmin guys were in there, so we didn't want to give it too much of a leash, which is why we were helping Cannondale. … It was a hard day. I never felt like my jersey was under threat, but it was a tough day to get through."

How it happened:

Saturday's 185.4km took riders from Loveland to Colorado Springs after three intermediate sprints and just one KOM. The day's big climb, the category 2 ascent over Devil's Gulch, topped out 79km into the stage and was followed by a long descent before riders tackled a series of rollers over the last 30km leading to the finish.

The main breakaway consolidated about 50km into the stage. Included in the group were Garmin-Sharp's Andrew Talansky and Thomas Dekker; Sky's Josh Edmondson; Radioshack-Leopard's Tiago Machado; Saxo-Tinkoff's Michael Rogers, Timmy Duggan and Bruno Pires; Argos-Shimano's Simon Geschke; Novo Nordisk's Javier Megias Leal; Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies' Jesse Anthony; Colombia's Fabio Duarte; Bissell's Kirk Carlson and Pat McCarty; and UnitedHealthcare's Jeff Louder and Chris Jones.

By putting two riders up the road, Garmin was likely trying to make BMC work early in the stage in an attempt to isolate van Garderen later, but with BMC riding strong and Cannondale looking to set up a bunch sprint for Sagan, the tactic didn't work.

"They had a lot of help with those guys," Garmin's Christian Vande Velde said of the Cannondale-BMC coalition. "It was an impressive chase actually, because it wasn't easy. You saw how the peloton was blown to bits coming to the finish line. I think we almost had a 46km/h average speed going up to Estes Park. ...[Cannondale] deserved that win, for sure."

Van Garderen acknowledged that he and his team benefited from Cannondale's desire for a stage win, and also from the fact that none of the riders in the break were close to him on overall time.

"The highest placed guy on GC was more than six minutes behind me," van Garderen said. "So we wanted to put people up there just to kind of neutralize it and make sure it didn't get too much time to actually threaten the jersey. But we could have let the break even stay away and win up to five minutes, and I still would have been fine."

At the 68km mark, the escapees had built a 1:30 gap over the field. By the top of Devil's Gulch, the escapees had two minutes on the field and began their descent into Estes Park.

Garmin's Lachlan Morton tried to get away on the climb, but BMC's Frank quickly marked the move. Jamis-Hagens Berman's Janier Acevedo also joined the group, along with Bennett and Sagan. But the BMC-led field would have none of it and immediately reeled back the escapees.

With Cannondale driving the pace for Sagan once he was back in the group, the gap hovered between 1:30 and two minutes on the lumpy run into Fort
Collins. The gap was at 1:45 with 50km remaining, and Cannondale peeled another 30 seconds off the leaders' advantage 18km later.

Machado sensed the pressure from the field and attacked the break, with Bissell's Carlson tagging along, followed by Geschke and Leal. But Geschke wasn't happy in that group and jumped away from the other three, building a small gap. With 25km remaining, Geschke had 15 seconds on the remnants of the breakaway and 1:30 on the peloton. Edmondson, Dekker, Rogers and Leal soon clawed their way back to Geschke to form a new lead group of five with less than 20km remaining.

"It was on one of those steep climbs in the final, and I attacked," Rogers said. "I think it was on the third-to-last, and we dragged along the final four, but unfortunately we didn't quite have enough of a buffer to make it to the final."

Back in the field, one of the bigger rollers split the field, with both BMC's Van Avermaet and Sagan making it into the front group. With their sprinters still in position, BMC and Cannondale continued to work at bringing the escapees back.

Sagan attacked the seriously reduced peloton with about 12km to go, but BMC and RadioShack quickly neutralized the move. The leaders' gap dropped to 30 seconds, and the catch appeared inevitable as the charging pack closed in on Fort Collins.

With the peloton in sight, Leal attacked and Rogers went with him, but the move was fruitless as the peloton headed full-gas to the finish. The group was soon all back together, and the sprinter's teams started to set up their lead outs before Sutherland tried his suicide move and then Sagan completed his hat trick.

With only the 116.5km Denver circuit race remaining, The GC is all-but-locked up. Vande Velde told Cyclingnews the overall battle was actually wrapped up after the stage 5 time trial.

"It's not as climatic as it was last year," Vande Velde said. "But nonetheless, it's been great racing every day."

The 2012 overall winner said his team had played most of its cards in the race already but would give it a go again on Sunday. Of course, to add a stage win to its results this week, Garmin would have to get past Sagan. The Slovakian champion, however, was coy about his chances of winning a fourth stage.

"Tomorrow is not too long," Sagan said. "It's only 100km, so we will see how I feel and how my teammates feel, but we can try."

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:01:33
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
5Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
6Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
7Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
8Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
9Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
10Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
11Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
14Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
15Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
16Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
17Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
18Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
19Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
20Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
22Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
23Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
24Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
25Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
26Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
27Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
28Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
29Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
30George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
31Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
32Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
33Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
34Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
35Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
36Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
37Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
38Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
39Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
40Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
41Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
42James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
43Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
44Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
45Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
46Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
47Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
48Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
49Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
50Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
51Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
52Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
53Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
54Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
55Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:15
56Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
57Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:17
58Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:00:20
59Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:30
60Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:00
61Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:58
62Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:45
63Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:15
64Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
65Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
66Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
67Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
68David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
69Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
70Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
71Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
72Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
73Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
74Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
75Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
76Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
77Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
78Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
79David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
80Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
81Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
82Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
83Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:33
84Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
85Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
86Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
87Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
88Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
89Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
90Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
91Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
92Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:13
93Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
94Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
95Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
96James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
97Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
98Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
99Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
100Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
101Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
102Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
103Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
104Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
105Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
106Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
107Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:11:50
108Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:08
109Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:19:57
110Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:21:10
111Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:21:14
DNFDavid Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
DNFStephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
DNSMichael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Points - Windsor - km 8.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman5pts
2Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
3David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1

Loveland - km 33.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
3Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Estes Park - km 87.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5pts
2Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
3Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia1

Finish - km 185.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling15pts
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano12
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
4Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia7
5Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
6Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk5
7Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
8Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
9Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano2
10Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia1

KOM 1 - Devil's Gulch - km 79.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano10pts
2Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp6
5Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia5
6Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp4
7Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling2

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:01:33
2Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
4Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
5George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
6Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
7Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
8Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
9James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
10Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
11Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:15
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:30
14Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:15
15Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
16Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:05:33
18Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:07:13
19Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
20Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
21Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
22Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:08
23Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:21:14

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Argos-Shimano12:04:39
2BMC Racing Team
3Colombia
4Jelly Belly P/B Kenda
5Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
6Team Saxo -Tinkoff
7Champion System Pro Cycling Team
8Team Novo Nordisk
9Garmin-Sharp
10Radioshack Leopard
11Bontrager Cycling Team
12Sky Procycling
13Cannondale0:00:17
14Jamis - Hagens Berman0:03:15
15Bissell Pro Cycling0:06:30
16Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:48

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team20:11:33
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:30
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:42
4Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:10
5Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:02:34
6Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:25
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:42
8George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:03:58
9Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:11
10Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:12
11Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:04:13
12Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:19
13Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:04:24
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:32
15Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:55
16Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:00
17James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:45
18Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:06:21
19Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:31
20Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:06:40
21Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:06:52
22Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:31
23Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:52
24Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:56
25Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:18
26Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:30
27Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:53
28Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:12:04
29Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:12:47
30Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:59
31Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:13:22
32Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:04
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:15:01
34Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:15:27
35Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia0:16:41
36Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:17:45
37Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:19:01
38Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:11
39Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:46
40Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:19:49
41Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:20:44
42Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:21:08
43Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:21:29
44Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:22:10
45Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:22:14
46Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:46
47Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:24:24
48Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:24:49
49Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:25:09
50Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:38
51Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:27:48
52Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:28:16
53Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:28:25
54Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:29:00
55Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:29:21
56Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:29:50
57Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:30:19
58Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:30:41
59Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:32:19
60Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:32:34
61Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:33:04
62Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:33:22
63David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:33:42
64Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:34:35
65Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:36:17
66Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:36:20
67Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:36:23
68Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:36:40
69Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:36:50
70Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:36:54
71David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:37:30
72Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:37:33
73Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:37:53
74James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:38:09
75Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:38:10
76Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:38:17
77Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:38:48
78Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:39:15
79Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:39:30
80Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:40:20
81Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:41:04
82Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:41:22
83Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:41:25
84Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:41:55
85Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:42:06
86Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:42:18
87Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
88Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:42:36
89Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:43:04
90Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:43:11
91Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia0:43:49
92Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:44:19
93Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:44:51
94Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:45:12
95Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:45:14
96Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:45:59
97Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:46:44
98Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:47:02
99Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:47:09
100Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:47:13
101Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:48:43
102Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:49:18
103Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:51:44
104Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:52:50
105Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:53:39
106Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:54:24
107Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:55:30
108Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1:03:25
109Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk1:06:52
110Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1:07:57
111Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:19:38

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling55pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team34
3Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano24
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team13
6Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp12
7Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia12
8Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard10
10Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
12Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
13Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
14Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
15Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
16Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp7
17Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team6
18Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
19Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
20Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman5
21Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
22Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling5
23Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5
24Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
25Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia4
26Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4
27Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
28Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
29Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team3
30Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard3
31Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
32Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
33Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
34Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano2
35Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team2
36Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman2
37George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1
38Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia1
39Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
40Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1
41Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia1
42Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
43David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1
44Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
45Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
46Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk-6

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman46pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team30
3Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman25
4Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp22
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team20
6Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp19
7Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard18
8Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman16
9Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
10Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling16
11Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team13
12Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
13Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda13
14Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team13
15Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
16Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling11
17Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano10
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
19Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
20Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda7
21Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp6
22Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman6
23Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard5
24Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard5
25Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
26Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia5
27Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
28Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
29Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp4
30Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
31Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling3
32Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling3
33Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman3
34Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
35Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
36Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team1
37Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp20:14:07
2Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:08
3George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:01:24
4Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:26
5James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:11
6Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:56
7Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:19
8Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:16:37
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:12
10Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:19:40
11Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:12
12Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:04
13Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:25:51
14Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:26:26
15Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:27:45
16Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:35:19
17Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:37:46
18Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:38:30
19Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:38:51
20Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia0:41:15
21Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:44:39
22Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:46:09
23Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk1:04:18

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team60:38:57
2Garmin-Sharp0:05:30
3Bontrager Cycling Team0:09:46
4Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:14:50
5Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:15:51
6Radioshack Leopard0:17:21
7Colombia0:17:48
8Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:20:22
9Cannondale0:25:44
10Jelly Belly P/B Kenda0:36:37
11Bissell Pro Cycling0:40:52
12Sky Procycling0:42:58
13Jamis - Hagens Berman0:43:05
14Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:54:23
15Team Novo Nordisk0:55:20
16Team Argos-Shimano1:09:59

 

