Sagan wins opening stage at the USA Pro Challenge

Slovakian earns first leader's jersey

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins the opening stage at the USA Pro Challenge

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) surrounded by teammates early in the race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Joe Dombrowski (Sky) suffered a dry air nosebleed part way through the day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The break leaves the feed zone with the main field bearing down on them.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly) takes his turn on the front of the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Tom Danielson (Garmin Sharp) on the descent.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Fans watch as the race comes back into town.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The peloton winds back up to the final KOM before the finish circuit.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Craig Lewis (Champion System) and Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman) try to hold their lead on the field.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
George Bennett (RadioShack Leopard) tries to help a late race break get away.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) looks back to check the gap he put on the field after an attack.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) puts on the yellow jersey after stage 1.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Riders descend back towards the finish in Aspen.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The peloton on the descent from Snowmass.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The peloton almost to the first KOM of the day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Heavy crowds for the stage start in Aspen.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Fans watch as the field hits the base of a climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Craig Lewis (Champion System) leading the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The field gets strung out as they head out on another lap.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
All sorts of fans showed up at the start.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Chris Froome (Sky) was a big hit for the fans before the race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) signs autographs for fans at the start in Aspen.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
It was a busy scene at the start before the roll out.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The race heads through town on a neutral start lap.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The peloton rolls out of downtown for the official race start.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The front of the field starts to get strung out with the break up the road.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The top three podium for the day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) lived up to expectations and sprinted to victory in the opening stage of the USA Pro Challenge. The 23-year-old Slovakian champion won the bunch gallop in Aspen, Colorado at the conclusion of the 97.6km circuit race and earned the first leader's jersey of the seven-day event.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) placed second, followed by Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) in third from a peloton which fractured in the aftermath of the day's final climb, the category four McLain Flats with 9.7km to go. The first 17 riders were all on Sagan's winning time, while Joe Dombrowski (Sky) led in a 23-rider group five seconds in arrears.

"Maybe I was a favorite for people, but for me I am very surprised," said Sagan. "I am very happy. Thank you to all of my teammates, because they were on the front and pulled the group for the whole of the race. And we are very happy when we took the victory for the team."

Sagan had been in Aspen for two weeks, acclimating to the altitude and beginning his build-up to the world championships, and felt no ill effects during his first ever USA Pro Challenge stage.

"I felt very good," said Sagan. "I think this helped me, and maybe it was key for the win today. It was hard, but the climbs were not very long. We did tempo and on the last loop we rode hard on the last climb. The last 10km was good for me."

A late race attack from George Bennett (RadioShack Leopard) and Carter Jones (Bissell), which emerged from a seven-man group formed after the final KOM, was caught with just one kilometre remaining. Sagan himself was among the attackers in the seven-man escape, but his stint off the front didn't temper his final, stage-winning effort.

"I attacked because I thought we were a good group," said Sagan. "But when I was on the front nobody wanted to work with me. I said it's better to wait for the group and do a good sprint. And so I tried and I won."

As there are no time bonuses on offer in the USA Pro Challenge, today's stage results were mirrored on general classification with Sagan leading Van Avermaet and Reijnen, tied on time. The stage proved deceptively difficult as gaps formed on the final lap and only 17 riders were credited with the winner's time. More than half the peloton is already 5+ minutes off the pace on an opening stage of less than 100 kilometres.

Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Sky) confirmed his pre-race comments about not being on top form as he finished in a group at 4:59, along with top-10 Tour finisher Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp), while Froome's teammate Richie Porte rolled in amidst a group 6:41 down.

Tomorrow Sagan will face two colossal climbs in Independence Pass and Hoosier Pass and the Slovakian downplayed his chances to remain in the leader's jersey.

"Maybe tomorrow will be harder, but I am happy for today," said Sagan. "We will see day by day, but there are a lot of climbs."

A day for the sprinters?

Aspen, Colorado has been a staple of the first two USA Pro Challenge editions, and for 2013 the renowned ski town served as host for an opening day circuit race. Starting and finishing in the downtown, the clockwise, 32.5km circuit would be negotiated three times by the 128-rider strong peloton and featured a trek out to Snowmass Village, base camp for the racers and race organisation in the build-up to today.

Two intermediate sprints were on tap for the day, at the end of the first and second laps, while four KOMS would be contested as well, with category 4 ascents to Snowmass and McLain Flats on offer on both the second and third circuits.

There was much speculation about how the opening stage would be raced, whether there would be tactics similar to Garmin-Sharp's all-out assault from the gun in last year's opening stage, and while the opening kilometres proved aggressive the WorldTour squads largely kept their powder dry for the day as the Pro Continental and Continental squads went out on the attack.

Under glorious sunshine and temperatures comfortably in the 70s Fahrenheit, the first attack formed soon after passing kilometre zero and was comprised of seven riders: Davide Villella (Cannondale), Craig Lewis (Champion System), Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia), Jeremy Vennell (Bissell), Ryan Eastman (Bontrager), Tyler Wren and Carson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman).

This escape was neutralised after eight kilometres, and Craig Lewis immediately counter-attacked and would be joined by Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda). The peloton seemed content with the composition of the break and the trio steadily pushed out their lead as Cannondale came to the fore in the field to assume pace-making duties.

When Burnett led Lewis and Cooke across the finish line at the conclusion of the opening lap their lead stood at 2:35, which would prove to be their largest advantage of the day. As the break headed out onto the second circuit KOMs were now on tap and Cooke showed his climbing prowess by taking top honours at both Snowmass and McLain Flats.

Cannondale continued to work for Sagan, setting tempo in the field, and by the start of the final lap the break's lead had been reduced to 1:35. Cooke made his KOM tally three-for-three as he reached the Snowmass climb first, but on the descent afterwards their advantage began to drop precipitously.

Inside of 15km remaining RadioShack Leopard upped the ante in the peloton and reduced the break's lead to 25 seconds while up front Burnett cracked and would quickly be absorbed. At this point the field began to splinter, with Chris Froome figuring prominently among the riders unable to keep pace.

Cooke dropped Lewis on the ascent to the day's final KOM, and the Jamis-Hagens Berman rider would remain resilient to make a clean sweep of all four KOMs and the subsequent classification leader's jersey.

Just as Cooke was about to be caught, a break went clear with six riders and the Jamis-Hagens Berman rider found the strength to latch on. In addition to Cooke, the lead group consisted of George Bennett (RadioShack Leopard), Peter Sagan (Cannondale), Javier Mejías Leal (Novo Nordisk), Carter Jones (Bissell), Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies).

At six kilometres to go the seven-man escape split, with Bennett and Jones going clear. One kilometre later the remainder of the escapees would be absorbed, while the RadioShack Leopard and Bissell duo charged to the finish with a 20-second lead.

BMC led the pursuit, and at the flamme rouge Bennett and Jones were caught. Three turns remained on the streets of Aspen, and coming out of the final right-hand turn at 250 metres to go Sagan was well-positioned in fourth wheel. What was considered the inevitable became a reality as the Slovakian champion turned on the afterburners and accelerated to a clear victory ahead of Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare).

Full Results
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:26:00
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
7Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
8Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
10Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
11Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
12Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
13Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
14Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
15Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
16Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
17Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
18Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:00:05
19Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
20Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
21George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
22Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
23Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
24Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
25Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
26Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
27Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
28Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
29Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
30Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
32David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
33Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
35Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
36Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
37Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
38Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
39James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
40Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
41Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:17
42Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
43Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
44Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
45Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
46Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:32
47Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:44
48Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
49Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:01:07
50Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
51Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
52Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:16
53Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
54Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
55Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
56James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
57Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
58Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:20
59Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
60Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
61Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:04:29
62Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:59
63Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
64Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
65Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
66Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
67Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
68Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
69Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
70Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
71Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
72Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
73Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
74Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
75Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
76Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
77Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
78Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
79Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
80Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
81Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
82Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
83Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
84Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
85Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
86Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
87Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
88Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
89Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
90Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
91Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
92Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
93Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
94Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
95Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
96Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
97Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
98Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
99Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
100Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
101Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:06:41
102Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
103Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
104Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
105Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
106Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
107Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
108Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
109Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
110Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
111Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
112Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
113Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
114Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
115Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
116Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
117David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
118Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
119Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
120Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:09:58
121Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
122Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
123Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
124Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
125Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:45
126Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:14:12
127Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff

Sprint 1 - End of first circuit, 31.6km
1Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5pts
2Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
3Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1

Sprint 2 - End of second circuit, 64.6k m
1Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
3Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1

Sprint 3 - Finish, 97.6km
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling15pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard7
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team6
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
7Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
8Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp2
10Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Snowmass (Cat. 4) 44.4km
1Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman4pts
2Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
3Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2
4Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1

Mountain 2 - McLain Flats (Cat. 4) 54.9km
1Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman4pts
2Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
3Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2
4Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1

Mountain 3 - Snowmass (Cat. 4) 77.4km
1Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman4pts
2Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
3Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
4Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 4 - McLain Flats (Cat. 4) 87.9km
1Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman4pts
2Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp3
3Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling2
4Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Most aggressive rider
1Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team

Young riders
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:26:00
2Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
3Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
4Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
5Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:00:05
6George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
7Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
8Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
9James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
10Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
11Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:17
12Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:44
13Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:01:07
14Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:16
15Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:20
16Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
17Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:59
18Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
19Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
20Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
21Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
22Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
23Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:41
24Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
25Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team

Teams
1RadioShack Leopard7:18:00
2BMC Racing Team0:00:05
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Garmin-Sharp
5Bontrager Cycling Team
6Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
7Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:32
8Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:34
9Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:49
10Sky Procycling0:01:17
11Bissell Pro Cycling0:04:34
12Team Novo Nordisk0:05:09
13Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:21
14Colombia0:05:41
15Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:07:20
16Team Argos-Shimano0:14:57

General classification after stage 1
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:26:00
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
7Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
8Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
10Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
11Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
12Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
13Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
14Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
15Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
16Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
17Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
18Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:00:05
19Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
20Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
21George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
22Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
23Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
24Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
25Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
26Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
27Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
28Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
29Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
30Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
32David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
33Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
35Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
36Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
37Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
38Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
39James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
40Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
41Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:17
42Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
43Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
44Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
45Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
46Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:32
47Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:44
48Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
49Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:01:07
50Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
51Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
52Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:16
53Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
54Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
55Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
56James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
57Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
58Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:20
59Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
60Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
61Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:04:29
62Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:59
63Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
64Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
65Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
66Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
67Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
68Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
69Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
70Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
71Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
72Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
73Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
74Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
75Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
76Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
77Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
78Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
79Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
80Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
81Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
82Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
83Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
84Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
85Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
86Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
87Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
88Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
89Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
90Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
91Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
92Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
93Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
94Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
95Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
96Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
97Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
98Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
99Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
100Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
101Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:06:41
102Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
103Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
104Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
105Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
106Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
107Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
108Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
109Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
110Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
111Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
112Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
113Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
114Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
115Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
116Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
117David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
118Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
119Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
120Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:09:58
121Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
122Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
123Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
124Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
125Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:45
126Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:14:12
127Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff

Sprint classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling15pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
4Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
5Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard7
7Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team6
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
9Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
10Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
11Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp2
12Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman2
13Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
1Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman16pts
2Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
3Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda7
4Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp3
5Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling2
6Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman2
7Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling1
8Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Young riders classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:26:00
2Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
3Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
4Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
5Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:00:05
6George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
7Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
8Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
9James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
10Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
11Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:17
12Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:44
13Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:01:07
14Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:16
15Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:20
16Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
17Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:59
18Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
19Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
20Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
21Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
22Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
23Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:41
24Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
25Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team

Teams classification
1RadioShack Leopard7:18:00
2BMC Racing Team0:00:05
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Garmin-Sharp
5Bontrager Cycling Team
6Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
7Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:32
8Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:34
9Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:49
10Sky Procycling0:01:17
11Bissell Pro Cycling0:04:34
12Team Novo Nordisk0:05:09
13Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:21
14Colombia0:05:41
15Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:07:20
16Team Argos-Shimano0:14:57

