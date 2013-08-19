Sagan wins opening stage at the USA Pro Challenge
Slovakian earns first leader's jersey
Stage 1: Aspen -
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) lived up to expectations and sprinted to victory in the opening stage of the USA Pro Challenge. The 23-year-old Slovakian champion won the bunch gallop in Aspen, Colorado at the conclusion of the 97.6km circuit race and earned the first leader's jersey of the seven-day event.
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) placed second, followed by Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) in third from a peloton which fractured in the aftermath of the day's final climb, the category four McLain Flats with 9.7km to go. The first 17 riders were all on Sagan's winning time, while Joe Dombrowski (Sky) led in a 23-rider group five seconds in arrears.
"Maybe I was a favorite for people, but for me I am very surprised," said Sagan. "I am very happy. Thank you to all of my teammates, because they were on the front and pulled the group for the whole of the race. And we are very happy when we took the victory for the team."
Sagan had been in Aspen for two weeks, acclimating to the altitude and beginning his build-up to the world championships, and felt no ill effects during his first ever USA Pro Challenge stage.
"I felt very good," said Sagan. "I think this helped me, and maybe it was key for the win today. It was hard, but the climbs were not very long. We did tempo and on the last loop we rode hard on the last climb. The last 10km was good for me."
A late race attack from George Bennett (RadioShack Leopard) and Carter Jones (Bissell), which emerged from a seven-man group formed after the final KOM, was caught with just one kilometre remaining. Sagan himself was among the attackers in the seven-man escape, but his stint off the front didn't temper his final, stage-winning effort.
"I attacked because I thought we were a good group," said Sagan. "But when I was on the front nobody wanted to work with me. I said it's better to wait for the group and do a good sprint. And so I tried and I won."
As there are no time bonuses on offer in the USA Pro Challenge, today's stage results were mirrored on general classification with Sagan leading Van Avermaet and Reijnen, tied on time. The stage proved deceptively difficult as gaps formed on the final lap and only 17 riders were credited with the winner's time. More than half the peloton is already 5+ minutes off the pace on an opening stage of less than 100 kilometres.
Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Sky) confirmed his pre-race comments about not being on top form as he finished in a group at 4:59, along with top-10 Tour finisher Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp), while Froome's teammate Richie Porte rolled in amidst a group 6:41 down.
Tomorrow Sagan will face two colossal climbs in Independence Pass and Hoosier Pass and the Slovakian downplayed his chances to remain in the leader's jersey.
"Maybe tomorrow will be harder, but I am happy for today," said Sagan. "We will see day by day, but there are a lot of climbs."
A day for the sprinters?
Aspen, Colorado has been a staple of the first two USA Pro Challenge editions, and for 2013 the renowned ski town served as host for an opening day circuit race. Starting and finishing in the downtown, the clockwise, 32.5km circuit would be negotiated three times by the 128-rider strong peloton and featured a trek out to Snowmass Village, base camp for the racers and race organisation in the build-up to today.
Two intermediate sprints were on tap for the day, at the end of the first and second laps, while four KOMS would be contested as well, with category 4 ascents to Snowmass and McLain Flats on offer on both the second and third circuits.
There was much speculation about how the opening stage would be raced, whether there would be tactics similar to Garmin-Sharp's all-out assault from the gun in last year's opening stage, and while the opening kilometres proved aggressive the WorldTour squads largely kept their powder dry for the day as the Pro Continental and Continental squads went out on the attack.
Under glorious sunshine and temperatures comfortably in the 70s Fahrenheit, the first attack formed soon after passing kilometre zero and was comprised of seven riders: Davide Villella (Cannondale), Craig Lewis (Champion System), Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia), Jeremy Vennell (Bissell), Ryan Eastman (Bontrager), Tyler Wren and Carson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman).
This escape was neutralised after eight kilometres, and Craig Lewis immediately counter-attacked and would be joined by Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda). The peloton seemed content with the composition of the break and the trio steadily pushed out their lead as Cannondale came to the fore in the field to assume pace-making duties.
When Burnett led Lewis and Cooke across the finish line at the conclusion of the opening lap their lead stood at 2:35, which would prove to be their largest advantage of the day. As the break headed out onto the second circuit KOMs were now on tap and Cooke showed his climbing prowess by taking top honours at both Snowmass and McLain Flats.
Cannondale continued to work for Sagan, setting tempo in the field, and by the start of the final lap the break's lead had been reduced to 1:35. Cooke made his KOM tally three-for-three as he reached the Snowmass climb first, but on the descent afterwards their advantage began to drop precipitously.
Inside of 15km remaining RadioShack Leopard upped the ante in the peloton and reduced the break's lead to 25 seconds while up front Burnett cracked and would quickly be absorbed. At this point the field began to splinter, with Chris Froome figuring prominently among the riders unable to keep pace.
Cooke dropped Lewis on the ascent to the day's final KOM, and the Jamis-Hagens Berman rider would remain resilient to make a clean sweep of all four KOMs and the subsequent classification leader's jersey.
Just as Cooke was about to be caught, a break went clear with six riders and the Jamis-Hagens Berman rider found the strength to latch on. In addition to Cooke, the lead group consisted of George Bennett (RadioShack Leopard), Peter Sagan (Cannondale), Javier Mejías Leal (Novo Nordisk), Carter Jones (Bissell), Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies).
At six kilometres to go the seven-man escape split, with Bennett and Jones going clear. One kilometre later the remainder of the escapees would be absorbed, while the RadioShack Leopard and Bissell duo charged to the finish with a 20-second lead.
BMC led the pursuit, and at the flamme rouge Bennett and Jones were caught. Three turns remained on the streets of Aspen, and coming out of the final right-hand turn at 250 metres to go Sagan was well-positioned in fourth wheel. What was considered the inevitable became a reality as the Slovakian champion turned on the afterburners and accelerated to a clear victory ahead of Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare).
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:26:00
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|11
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|13
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|14
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|15
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|16
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|17
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|18
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:00:05
|19
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|20
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|21
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|23
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|24
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|25
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|26
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|27
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|30
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|32
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|33
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|35
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|39
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|40
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|41
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:17
|42
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|43
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|44
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|45
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|46
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:32
|47
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:44
|48
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|49
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:01:07
|50
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|52
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:16
|53
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|55
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|56
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|57
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|58
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|59
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|60
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|61
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:04:29
|62
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:59
|63
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|64
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|65
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
|66
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|67
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|68
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|70
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|71
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|72
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|73
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|74
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|75
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|76
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|77
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|78
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|80
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|81
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|82
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|83
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|84
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|85
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|86
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|87
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|89
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|90
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|91
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|92
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|93
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|97
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|98
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|99
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|101
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:06:41
|102
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|103
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|104
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|105
|Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|107
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|108
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|109
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|110
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|111
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|112
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|113
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|114
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|115
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|116
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|117
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|118
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|119
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:09:58
|121
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|122
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|123
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|124
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|125
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:45
|126
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:14:12
|127
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|pts
|2
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1
|1
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|3
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|8
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|10
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|4
|pts
|2
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|2
|4
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1
|1
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|4
|pts
|2
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|2
|4
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1
|1
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|4
|pts
|2
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|3
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|4
|pts
|2
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|3
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:26:00
|2
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|4
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:00:05
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|10
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|11
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|12
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:44
|13
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:01:07
|14
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:16
|15
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|16
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|17
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:59
|18
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|19
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|20
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|21
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|22
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|23
|Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:41
|24
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|1
|RadioShack Leopard
|7:18:00
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Garmin-Sharp
|5
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|7
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:32
|8
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:00:34
|9
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:49
|10
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:17
|11
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:04:34
|12
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:09
|13
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:21
|14
|Colombia
|0:05:41
|15
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:07:20
|16
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:57
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|5
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|7
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|9
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|10
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|12
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|2
|13
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|16
|pts
|2
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|7
|4
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|5
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|2
|6
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|2
|7
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:26:00
|2
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|4
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:00:05
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|10
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|11
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|12
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:44
|13
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:01:07
|14
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:16
|15
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|16
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|17
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:59
|18
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|19
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|20
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|21
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|22
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|23
|Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:41
|24
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|1
|RadioShack Leopard
|7:18:00
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Garmin-Sharp
|5
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|7
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:32
|8
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:00:34
|9
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:49
|10
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:17
|11
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:04:34
|12
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:09
|13
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:21
|14
|Colombia
|0:05:41
|15
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:07:20
|16
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:57
