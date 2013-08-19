Image 1 of 27 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins the opening stage at the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 27 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) surrounded by teammates early in the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 27 Joe Dombrowski (Sky) suffered a dry air nosebleed part way through the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 27 The break leaves the feed zone with the main field bearing down on them. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 27 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly) takes his turn on the front of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 27 Tom Danielson (Garmin Sharp) on the descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 27 Fans watch as the race comes back into town. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 27 The peloton winds back up to the final KOM before the finish circuit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 27 Craig Lewis (Champion System) and Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman) try to hold their lead on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 27 George Bennett (RadioShack Leopard) tries to help a late race break get away. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 27 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) looks back to check the gap he put on the field after an attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 27 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) puts on the yellow jersey after stage 1. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 27 Riders descend back towards the finish in Aspen. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 27 The peloton on the descent from Snowmass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 27 The peloton almost to the first KOM of the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 27 Heavy crowds for the stage start in Aspen. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 27 Fans watch as the field hits the base of a climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 27 Craig Lewis (Champion System) leading the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 27 The field gets strung out as they head out on another lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 27 All sorts of fans showed up at the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 27 Chris Froome (Sky) was a big hit for the fans before the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 27 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) signs autographs for fans at the start in Aspen. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 27 It was a busy scene at the start before the roll out. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 27 The race heads through town on a neutral start lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 27 The peloton rolls out of downtown for the official race start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 27 The front of the field starts to get strung out with the break up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 27 The top three podium for the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) lived up to expectations and sprinted to victory in the opening stage of the USA Pro Challenge. The 23-year-old Slovakian champion won the bunch gallop in Aspen, Colorado at the conclusion of the 97.6km circuit race and earned the first leader's jersey of the seven-day event.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) placed second, followed by Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) in third from a peloton which fractured in the aftermath of the day's final climb, the category four McLain Flats with 9.7km to go. The first 17 riders were all on Sagan's winning time, while Joe Dombrowski (Sky) led in a 23-rider group five seconds in arrears.

"Maybe I was a favorite for people, but for me I am very surprised," said Sagan. "I am very happy. Thank you to all of my teammates, because they were on the front and pulled the group for the whole of the race. And we are very happy when we took the victory for the team."

Sagan had been in Aspen for two weeks, acclimating to the altitude and beginning his build-up to the world championships, and felt no ill effects during his first ever USA Pro Challenge stage.

"I felt very good," said Sagan. "I think this helped me, and maybe it was key for the win today. It was hard, but the climbs were not very long. We did tempo and on the last loop we rode hard on the last climb. The last 10km was good for me."

A late race attack from George Bennett (RadioShack Leopard) and Carter Jones (Bissell), which emerged from a seven-man group formed after the final KOM, was caught with just one kilometre remaining. Sagan himself was among the attackers in the seven-man escape, but his stint off the front didn't temper his final, stage-winning effort.

"I attacked because I thought we were a good group," said Sagan. "But when I was on the front nobody wanted to work with me. I said it's better to wait for the group and do a good sprint. And so I tried and I won."

As there are no time bonuses on offer in the USA Pro Challenge, today's stage results were mirrored on general classification with Sagan leading Van Avermaet and Reijnen, tied on time. The stage proved deceptively difficult as gaps formed on the final lap and only 17 riders were credited with the winner's time. More than half the peloton is already 5+ minutes off the pace on an opening stage of less than 100 kilometres.

Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Sky) confirmed his pre-race comments about not being on top form as he finished in a group at 4:59, along with top-10 Tour finisher Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp), while Froome's teammate Richie Porte rolled in amidst a group 6:41 down.

Tomorrow Sagan will face two colossal climbs in Independence Pass and Hoosier Pass and the Slovakian downplayed his chances to remain in the leader's jersey.

"Maybe tomorrow will be harder, but I am happy for today," said Sagan. "We will see day by day, but there are a lot of climbs."

A day for the sprinters?

Aspen, Colorado has been a staple of the first two USA Pro Challenge editions, and for 2013 the renowned ski town served as host for an opening day circuit race. Starting and finishing in the downtown, the clockwise, 32.5km circuit would be negotiated three times by the 128-rider strong peloton and featured a trek out to Snowmass Village, base camp for the racers and race organisation in the build-up to today.

Two intermediate sprints were on tap for the day, at the end of the first and second laps, while four KOMS would be contested as well, with category 4 ascents to Snowmass and McLain Flats on offer on both the second and third circuits.

There was much speculation about how the opening stage would be raced, whether there would be tactics similar to Garmin-Sharp's all-out assault from the gun in last year's opening stage, and while the opening kilometres proved aggressive the WorldTour squads largely kept their powder dry for the day as the Pro Continental and Continental squads went out on the attack.

Under glorious sunshine and temperatures comfortably in the 70s Fahrenheit, the first attack formed soon after passing kilometre zero and was comprised of seven riders: Davide Villella (Cannondale), Craig Lewis (Champion System), Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia), Jeremy Vennell (Bissell), Ryan Eastman (Bontrager), Tyler Wren and Carson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman).

This escape was neutralised after eight kilometres, and Craig Lewis immediately counter-attacked and would be joined by Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda). The peloton seemed content with the composition of the break and the trio steadily pushed out their lead as Cannondale came to the fore in the field to assume pace-making duties.

When Burnett led Lewis and Cooke across the finish line at the conclusion of the opening lap their lead stood at 2:35, which would prove to be their largest advantage of the day. As the break headed out onto the second circuit KOMs were now on tap and Cooke showed his climbing prowess by taking top honours at both Snowmass and McLain Flats.

Cannondale continued to work for Sagan, setting tempo in the field, and by the start of the final lap the break's lead had been reduced to 1:35. Cooke made his KOM tally three-for-three as he reached the Snowmass climb first, but on the descent afterwards their advantage began to drop precipitously.

Inside of 15km remaining RadioShack Leopard upped the ante in the peloton and reduced the break's lead to 25 seconds while up front Burnett cracked and would quickly be absorbed. At this point the field began to splinter, with Chris Froome figuring prominently among the riders unable to keep pace.

Cooke dropped Lewis on the ascent to the day's final KOM, and the Jamis-Hagens Berman rider would remain resilient to make a clean sweep of all four KOMs and the subsequent classification leader's jersey.

Just as Cooke was about to be caught, a break went clear with six riders and the Jamis-Hagens Berman rider found the strength to latch on. In addition to Cooke, the lead group consisted of George Bennett (RadioShack Leopard), Peter Sagan (Cannondale), Javier Mejías Leal (Novo Nordisk), Carter Jones (Bissell), Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies).

At six kilometres to go the seven-man escape split, with Bennett and Jones going clear. One kilometre later the remainder of the escapees would be absorbed, while the RadioShack Leopard and Bissell duo charged to the finish with a 20-second lead.

BMC led the pursuit, and at the flamme rouge Bennett and Jones were caught. Three turns remained on the streets of Aspen, and coming out of the final right-hand turn at 250 metres to go Sagan was well-positioned in fourth wheel. What was considered the inevitable became a reality as the Slovakian champion turned on the afterburners and accelerated to a clear victory ahead of Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare).

Full Results 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:26:00 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 10 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 11 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 13 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 14 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 15 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 16 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 17 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 18 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:00:05 19 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 20 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 21 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 22 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 23 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 24 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 25 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 26 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 27 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 28 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 29 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 30 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 32 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 33 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 35 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 37 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 38 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 39 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 40 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 41 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:17 42 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 43 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 44 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 45 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 46 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:32 47 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:44 48 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 49 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:01:07 50 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 51 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 52 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:16 53 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 54 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 55 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 56 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 57 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 58 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:20 59 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 60 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 61 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:04:29 62 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:59 63 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 64 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 65 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 66 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 67 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 68 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 69 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 70 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 71 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 72 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 73 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 74 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 75 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 76 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 77 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 78 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 79 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 80 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 81 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 82 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 83 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 84 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 85 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 86 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 87 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 88 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 89 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 90 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 91 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 92 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 93 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 94 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 95 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 96 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 97 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 98 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 99 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 100 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 101 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:06:41 102 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 103 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 104 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 105 Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 106 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 107 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 108 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 109 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 110 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 111 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 112 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 113 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 114 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 115 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 116 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 117 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 118 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 119 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 120 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:09:58 121 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 122 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 123 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 124 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 125 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:45 126 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:14:12 127 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff

Sprint 1 - End of first circuit, 31.6km 1 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 pts 2 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1

Sprint 2 - End of second circuit, 64.6k m 1 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 3 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1

Sprint 3 - Finish, 97.6km 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 7 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 7 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 8 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2 10 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Snowmass (Cat. 4) 44.4km 1 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 4 pts 2 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 2 4 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1

Mountain 2 - McLain Flats (Cat. 4) 54.9km 1 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 4 pts 2 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 2 4 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1

Mountain 3 - Snowmass (Cat. 4) 77.4km 1 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 4 pts 2 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 3 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 4 - McLain Flats (Cat. 4) 87.9km 1 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 4 pts 2 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 3 3 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 4 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Most aggressive rider 1 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team

Young riders 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:26:00 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 3 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 4 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 5 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:00:05 6 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 7 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 10 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 11 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:17 12 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:44 13 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:01:07 14 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:16 15 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:20 16 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 17 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:59 18 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 19 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 20 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 21 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 22 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 23 Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:41 24 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team

Teams 1 RadioShack Leopard 7:18:00 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 3 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 Garmin-Sharp 5 Bontrager Cycling Team 6 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 7 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:32 8 Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:00:34 9 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:49 10 Sky Procycling 0:01:17 11 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:04:34 12 Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:09 13 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:21 14 Colombia 0:05:41 15 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:07:20 16 Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:57

General classification after stage 1 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:26:00 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 10 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 11 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 13 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 14 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 15 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 16 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 17 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 18 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:00:05 19 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 20 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 21 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 22 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 23 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 24 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 25 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 26 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 27 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 28 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 29 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 30 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 32 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 33 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 35 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 37 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 38 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 39 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 40 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 41 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:17 42 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 43 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 44 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 45 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 46 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:32 47 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:44 48 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 49 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:01:07 50 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 51 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 52 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:16 53 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 54 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 55 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 56 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 57 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 58 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:20 59 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 60 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 61 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:04:29 62 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:59 63 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 64 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 65 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 66 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 67 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 68 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 69 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 70 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 71 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 72 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 73 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 74 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 75 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 76 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 77 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 78 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 79 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 80 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 81 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 82 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 83 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 84 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 85 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 86 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 87 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 88 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 89 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 90 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 91 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 92 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 93 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 94 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 95 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 96 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 97 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 98 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 99 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 100 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 101 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:06:41 102 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 103 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 104 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 105 Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 106 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 107 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 108 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 109 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 110 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 111 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 112 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 113 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 114 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 115 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 116 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 117 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 118 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 119 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 120 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:09:58 121 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 122 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 123 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 124 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 125 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:45 126 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:14:12 127 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff

Sprint classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 5 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 7 7 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 9 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 10 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 11 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2 12 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 13 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification 1 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 16 pts 2 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 3 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 7 4 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 3 5 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 6 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 7 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Young riders classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:26:00 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 3 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 4 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 5 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:00:05 6 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 7 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 10 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 11 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:17 12 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:44 13 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:01:07 14 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:16 15 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:20 16 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 17 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:59 18 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 19 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 20 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 21 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 22 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 23 Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:41 24 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team