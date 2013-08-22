Image 1 of 35 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) wins stage 4 of the USA Pro Challenge over Tejay van Garderen (BMC). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 35 Dave Zabriski (Garmin-Sharp) picks up a couple of lunches for the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 35 Garmin Sharp leading towards the mid-race KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 35 The high pace kept the peloton strung out for most of the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 35 Riders climb out of the valley and back towards the climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 35 The peloton passes the highway on the way towards Beaver Creek. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 35 Andrew Talansky (Garmin Sharp) leads the his team up the first steep section towards the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 35 Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) comes to the front to help teammate Tom Danielson. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 35 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) sitting in the bunch before launching to his stage win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 35 The field starts to split into smaller groups on the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 35 Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) still by himself near the top of the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 35 Tom Danielson (Garmin Sharp) leads Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) and race winner Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 35 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) leading in for the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 35 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) on the podium after the stage win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 35 Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) in the break before taking off on his own. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 35 Jason Mccartney (Bissell) chased hard to try to get into todays break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 35 A cowboy lead out for the neutral start in Steamboat Springs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 35 Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) stayed near the front with his team until the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 35 The peloton approaches the feed zone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 35 Danny Pate (Sky) driving the front of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 35 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) stayed in todays break for as long as he could. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 35 Larry Warbasse (BMC) gets to the front of the chase group on the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 35 Tom Danielson (Garmin Sharp) gets some help after crossing the finish line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 35 Jens Voigt (Radioshack) signing autographs at the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 35 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is always a big hit with the fans. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 35 Riders pass each other before this mornings start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 35 The peloton heads out through the Steamboat farmlands for stage 4. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 35 Garmin Sharp did most of the work on the front again today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 35 Jens Voigt (Radioshack) rode in the most aggressive jersey for todays stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 35 Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) and family on the podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 35 Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) takes home another best young rider jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 35 A triumphant Van Garderen (BMC) enjoys his yellow jersey (Image credit: AFP) Image 33 of 35 Van Garderen (BMC) strikes an unusual pose (Image credit: AFP) Image 34 of 35 Van Garderen (BMC) enjoying the fruits of his labour (Image credit: AFP) Image 35 of 35 The top three podium for stage 4. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) took control of the USA Pro Challenge during stage 4 Thursday and wrestled the overall lead from Garmin-Sharp's Lachlan Morton after forging an alliance with stage winner Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) over the top of the penultimate climb.

Related Articles Acevedo bound for the WorldTour?

Acevedo took his second stage in a major US race this year, while van Garderen seized yellow and leads his teammate Mathias Frank by four seconds in the general classification. Acevedo is third, 30 seconds back, while Garmin's Tom Danielson is fourth, 40 seconds down. Morton dropped to fifth, 1:17 back.

The situation for van Garderen is similar to 2011, when he wore yellow into the Vail time trial then lost his lead to Levi Leiphiemer and finished third overall. But van Garderen is a little older and wiser now.

"I'm confident going into tomorrow's time trial, but nothing's ever a given," he said. "I had a 35 second gap in 2011 going into that time trial, and I lost the 35 seconds and a further 11 seconds, so the thing I've learned is to not be too confident. I have to really pace myself tomorrow. I need to just keep my wits about me and try to manage the gap."

Acevedo and van Garderen hurtled themselves and their bikes down the tricky, wet descent off Bachelor Gulch, distancing Garmin's GC hopeful Danielson, who had crossed the summit of the pass with the leaders but fell off the pace as van Garderen and Acevedo took risks Danielson wasn't willing to copy.

"Those guys went really fast down that and I just couldn't go as fast," Danielson said. "They were just taking risks and sliding all over the yellow line and everything. I just couldn't do it."

With Danielson's teammate and race leader Morton even further behind, van Garderen was satisfied to give the stage win to Acevedo in order to earn his cooperation in opening up the lead. Acevedo delivered and was obviously very pleased with his stage win.

"I was feeling very good during the week," he said through a translator. "And I had a tremendous day today. I was feeling confident, and on the second-to-last climb when the guys started to go hard I knew I had the legs to win. I tried to go as fast as I could on the downhill, trying to take no risks on the corners, and then me and Tejay worked together to make it to the line."

How it happened

The 165.6km Queen stage from Steamboat Springs to Beaver Creek started on some difficult terrain, not a big climb like Independence Pass on stage 2, but a lot of little climbs peppered throughout the first half of the stage. Riders faced three category 4 climbs, but the big one came on Bachelor Gulch at 11.7km to go, followed by an uphill finish into Beaver Creek Village.

The racing started in the first few kilometers with a high-profile attack from Tour de France champions Chris Froome (Sky) and Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard), but with Schleck just 1:24 off the overall lead, the escapees were quickly reeled in.

Danny Pate (Sky) initiated another group of nine, but the breakaway reshuffled itself several times before the day's major move took shape about 20km into the stage. Joining Pate off the front in the new break were Saxo-Tinkoff's Timmy Duggan and Mick Rogers; Pate's teammate Kanstantsin Siutsou; Tony Gallopin (RadioShack); Larry Warbasse (BMC); Davide Villella (Cannondale); KOM leader Matt Cooke; and Jelly Belly's Serghei Tvetcov. Both Villella and Tvetcov made the break for the second day in a row.

Gallopin, who started the day just 41 seconds behind overall leader, quickly became the leader on the road as the move built a gap of nearly three minutes just 30km into the stage. Bissell Pro Cycling's Jason McCartney overcame several mechanicals and successfully bridged to the group after the first sprint line in Oak Creek, making it an escape of 10 off the front.

With Garmin setting tempo in the field, the gap hovered around four minutes until the break hit the slopes of the third KOM of the day. The gap dropped to 2:35 with about 60km remaining, prompting Siutsou to attack. The Sky rider brought Gallopin, Warbasse, Rogers and Villella with him, while the others dangled in no-man's land.

The gap almost immediately jumped back to more than four minutes, but it wasn't enough to hold off the Garmin-led peloton, and the field reeled in the escapees on the slopes of Bachelor Pass, which topped out about 11km from the finish.

With the GC battle ramping up to full bore and Garmin going ballistic on the lowers lopes, a select group of four formed that included Danielson, van Garderen, Acevedo and Frank.

"Garmin's goal was to make it hard up the climb, maybe to try and drop me," van Garderen said. "And they did a good job. They definitely whittled the field down to nothing. But I think they underestimated me and my team a little bit, because I still had Mathias up there, and I was able to sit pretty comfortably on the wheel."

Danielson repeatedly attacked the group, eventually dropping Frank near the top of the climb, but on the descent van Garderen and Acevedo slowly peeled away from Danielson, who was caught by Frank on the descent and had to settle for fourth on the day.

"As soon as the descent started and it was wet and tricky, Janier went into one corner pretty hot," van Garderen said. "Danielson looked like he was a little timid. So I thought, OK, let's go for it. Janier showed his skill on the descent, and we were able to get a good gap."

The gap held to the line, where both leaders earned their rewards, while Danielson's and his team's hard work on the Bachelor Gulch climb didn't pay off like they had hoped.

"Obviously I'm frustrated," Danielson said. "I'm strong, but tomorrow is the time trial and it looks like I've got some time to make up. [The descent] wasn't that bad, but there were a couple points that were slippery, and that's the best I could do."

Van Garderen said he could understand his rival's frustration, but any weakness a rider in the peloton has is going to be exploited.

"If you have the skill set that Janier and myself have on wet descents, then you have to take advantage of it," the race leader said. "Vincenzo Nibali has won or podiumed in Grand Tours based on his descending skills, so it's part of the game."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 4:09:08 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:22 5 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:07 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:28 7 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 9 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 11 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 12 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 13 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:32 17 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:01:36 18 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:42 19 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:47 20 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:07 21 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:09 22 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 23 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:20 24 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:52 25 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 26 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:19 27 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 28 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 29 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:38 30 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:40 31 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:53 32 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 33 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 34 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 35 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 36 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:05:08 37 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:02 38 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 39 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:40 40 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:13 41 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 42 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 43 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:35 44 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:09:43 45 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:51 46 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 47 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 48 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 49 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 50 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 51 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 52 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:28 53 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:11:08 54 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 55 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 56 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 57 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 58 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 59 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 60 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 61 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:12:26 62 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 63 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:36 64 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 65 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 66 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 67 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:25 68 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:38 69 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 70 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 71 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 72 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 73 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 74 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 75 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 76 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 77 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 78 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 79 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 80 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 81 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 82 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 83 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 84 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 85 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 86 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 87 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 88 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 89 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 90 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 91 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 92 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 93 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 94 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 95 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 96 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 97 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:28 98 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 99 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:17:57 100 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 101 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 102 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 103 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 104 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 105 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 106 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:18:55 107 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 108 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 109 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:20:27 110 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:21:21 111 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:24:01 112 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 113 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:26:28 HD Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling DNF Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling DNS Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNS Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNS Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNS Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 - Oak Creek # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 5 pts 2 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

KOM 1 - CR27 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 4 pts 2 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 3 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

KOM 2 - CR131 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 4 pts 2 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 3 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 2 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 1

KOM 3 - CR131 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 4 pts 2 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 4 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM 4 - Bachelor Gulch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 12 pts 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 3 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 8 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 7 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 8 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 2 10 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

KOM 5 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 8 pts 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 5 5 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:10:36 2 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 4 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 5 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:14 6 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:19 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:39 8 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:52 9 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:24 10 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:25 12 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:12 13 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:23 14 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:09:40 15 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:13:10 16 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 17 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 18 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 19 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 20 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 21 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:00 22 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 0:16:29 23 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:33

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 12:29:05 2 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 0:03:43 3 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:00 4 Garmin-Sharp 0:05:02 5 Colombia 0:06:16 6 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:38 7 Radioshack Leopard 0:12:19 8 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:13:41 9 Cannondale 0:15:43 10 Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:10 11 Jelly Belly P/B Kenda 0:19:00 12 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:20:31 13 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:20:35 14 Team Novo Nordisk 0:21:04 15 Sky Procycling 0:24:16 16 Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:28:03

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 15:44:59 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:04 3 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:00:30 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:40 5 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:17 6 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:37 7 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:01:52 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:58 9 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 11 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:03 12 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 14 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:07 15 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:14 16 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:35 17 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:54 18 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:04:03 19 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:05 20 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:11 21 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:30 22 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:04:42 23 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:28 24 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:51 25 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:16 26 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:26 27 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:02 28 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:19 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:43 30 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:01 31 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:10:27 32 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:31 33 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 0:11:00 34 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:04 35 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:11:09 36 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:38 37 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:03 38 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:12:19 39 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:22 40 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:14:49 41 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:15:26 42 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:15:50 43 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:28 44 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:17:10 45 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:17:14 46 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:25 47 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 48 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 49 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:18:31 50 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:18:33 51 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:19:46 52 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:19:51 53 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:38 54 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:21:14 55 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:22:44 56 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:22:59 57 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:23:37 58 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:23 59 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:24:39 60 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:24:44 61 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:25:25 62 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:25:40 63 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:25:41 64 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:25:48 65 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:26:43 66 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 67 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:27:05 68 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:27:22 69 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:27:34 70 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:28:42 71 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:28:47 72 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:29:10 73 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:30:24 74 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:30:35 75 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 76 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:30:55 77 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:15 78 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:32:45 79 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:32:53 80 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:33:52 81 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:34:12 82 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 83 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:34:16 84 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 85 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 86 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 87 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:34:52 88 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:34:56 89 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:35:34 90 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:35:50 91 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:35:51 92 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:35:56 93 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:35:58 94 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 95 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 0:36:19 96 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:36:44 97 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:37:00 98 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:38:39 99 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 100 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:39:17 101 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:39:59 102 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:40:15 103 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:40:21 104 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 105 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:40:33 106 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:40:34 107 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:41:19 108 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:41:58 109 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:43:38 110 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:43:48 111 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:46:57 112 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:48:42 113 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:52:44

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 40 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 5 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 12 6 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 12 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 10 8 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 10 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 11 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 12 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 13 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 7 14 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 15 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 16 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 17 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 18 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 5 19 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 20 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 5 21 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 4 22 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 23 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 4 24 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 25 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 26 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 3 27 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 2 28 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 29 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1 30 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 31 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1 32 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 33 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 1 34 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk -5

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 46 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 3 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 25 4 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 22 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 6 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 19 7 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 18 8 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 16 9 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 10 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 13 11 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 13 12 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 13 13 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 14 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 15 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 16 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 17 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 18 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 7 19 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 20 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 5 21 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 5 22 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 23 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 24 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 25 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 26 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 27 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 3 28 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 29 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3 30 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 31 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 32 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 33 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 15:46:16 2 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:46 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:57 4 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:18 5 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:46 6 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:09 7 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:02 8 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:05 9 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:14:09 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:11 11 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:15:53 12 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:16:08 13 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:18:29 14 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:19:21 15 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:22:20 16 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:23:27 17 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:26:17 18 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:27:30 19 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:34:41 20 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 0:35:02 21 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:35:43 22 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:39:17 23 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:47:25