Trending

Acevedo nets another big win in Beaver Creek

Van Garderen takes overall race lead

Image 1 of 35

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) wins stage 4 of the USA Pro Challenge over Tejay van Garderen (BMC).

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) wins stage 4 of the USA Pro Challenge over Tejay van Garderen (BMC).
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 35

Dave Zabriski (Garmin-Sharp) picks up a couple of lunches for the road.

Dave Zabriski (Garmin-Sharp) picks up a couple of lunches for the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 35

Garmin Sharp leading towards the mid-race KOM.

Garmin Sharp leading towards the mid-race KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 35

The high pace kept the peloton strung out for most of the day.

The high pace kept the peloton strung out for most of the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 35

Riders climb out of the valley and back towards the climbs.

Riders climb out of the valley and back towards the climbs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 35

The peloton passes the highway on the way towards Beaver Creek.

The peloton passes the highway on the way towards Beaver Creek.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 35

Andrew Talansky (Garmin Sharp) leads the his team up the first steep section towards the finish.

Andrew Talansky (Garmin Sharp) leads the his team up the first steep section towards the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 35

Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) comes to the front to help teammate Tom Danielson.

Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) comes to the front to help teammate Tom Danielson.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 35

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) sitting in the bunch before launching to his stage win.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) sitting in the bunch before launching to his stage win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 35

The field starts to split into smaller groups on the final climb.

The field starts to split into smaller groups on the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 35

Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) still by himself near the top of the final climb.

Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) still by himself near the top of the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 35

Tom Danielson (Garmin Sharp) leads Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) and race winner Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman).

Tom Danielson (Garmin Sharp) leads Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) and race winner Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman).
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 35

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) leading in for the win.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) leading in for the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 35

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) on the podium after the stage win.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) on the podium after the stage win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 35

Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) in the break before taking off on his own.

Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) in the break before taking off on his own.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 35

Jason Mccartney (Bissell) chased hard to try to get into todays break.

Jason Mccartney (Bissell) chased hard to try to get into todays break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 35

A cowboy lead out for the neutral start in Steamboat Springs.

A cowboy lead out for the neutral start in Steamboat Springs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 35

Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) stayed near the front with his team until the final climb.

Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) stayed near the front with his team until the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 35

The peloton approaches the feed zone.

The peloton approaches the feed zone.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 35

Danny Pate (Sky) driving the front of the break.

Danny Pate (Sky) driving the front of the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 35

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) stayed in todays break for as long as he could.

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) stayed in todays break for as long as he could.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 35

Larry Warbasse (BMC) gets to the front of the chase group on the final climb.

Larry Warbasse (BMC) gets to the front of the chase group on the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 35

Tom Danielson (Garmin Sharp) gets some help after crossing the finish line.

Tom Danielson (Garmin Sharp) gets some help after crossing the finish line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 35

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) signing autographs at the start.

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) signing autographs at the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 35

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is always a big hit with the fans.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is always a big hit with the fans.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 35

Riders pass each other before this mornings start.

Riders pass each other before this mornings start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 35

The peloton heads out through the Steamboat farmlands for stage 4.

The peloton heads out through the Steamboat farmlands for stage 4.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 35

Garmin Sharp did most of the work on the front again today.

Garmin Sharp did most of the work on the front again today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 35

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) rode in the most aggressive jersey for todays stage.

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) rode in the most aggressive jersey for todays stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 35

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) and family on the podium.

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) and family on the podium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 35

Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) takes home another best young rider jersey.

Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) takes home another best young rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 35

A triumphant Van Garderen (BMC) enjoys his yellow jersey

A triumphant Van Garderen (BMC) enjoys his yellow jersey
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 33 of 35

Van Garderen (BMC) strikes an unusual pose

Van Garderen (BMC) strikes an unusual pose
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 34 of 35

Van Garderen (BMC) enjoying the fruits of his labour

Van Garderen (BMC) enjoying the fruits of his labour
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 35 of 35

The top three podium for stage 4.

The top three podium for stage 4.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) took control of the USA Pro Challenge during stage 4 Thursday and wrestled the overall lead from Garmin-Sharp's Lachlan Morton after forging an alliance with stage winner Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) over the top of the penultimate climb.

Related Articles

Acevedo bound for the WorldTour?

Acevedo took his second stage in a major US race this year, while van Garderen seized yellow and leads his teammate Mathias Frank by four seconds in the general classification. Acevedo is third, 30 seconds back, while Garmin's Tom Danielson is fourth, 40 seconds down. Morton dropped to fifth, 1:17 back.

The situation for van Garderen is similar to 2011, when he wore yellow into the Vail time trial then lost his lead to Levi Leiphiemer and finished third overall. But van Garderen is a little older and wiser now.

"I'm confident going into tomorrow's time trial, but nothing's ever a given," he said. "I had a 35 second gap in 2011 going into that time trial, and I lost the 35 seconds and a further 11 seconds, so the thing I've learned is to not be too confident. I have to really pace myself tomorrow. I need to just keep my wits about me and try to manage the gap."

Acevedo and van Garderen hurtled themselves and their bikes down the tricky, wet descent off Bachelor Gulch, distancing Garmin's GC hopeful Danielson, who had crossed the summit of the pass with the leaders but fell off the pace as van Garderen and Acevedo took risks Danielson wasn't willing to copy.

"Those guys went really fast down that and I just couldn't go as fast," Danielson said. "They were just taking risks and sliding all over the yellow line and everything. I just couldn't do it."

With Danielson's teammate and race leader Morton even further behind, van Garderen was satisfied to give the stage win to Acevedo in order to earn his cooperation in opening up the lead. Acevedo delivered and was obviously very pleased with his stage win.

"I was feeling very good during the week," he said through a translator. "And I had a tremendous day today. I was feeling confident, and on the second-to-last climb when the guys started to go hard I knew I had the legs to win. I tried to go as fast as I could on the downhill, trying to take no risks on the corners, and then me and Tejay worked together to make it to the line."

How it happened

The 165.6km Queen stage from Steamboat Springs to Beaver Creek started on some difficult terrain, not a big climb like Independence Pass on stage 2, but a lot of little climbs peppered throughout the first half of the stage. Riders faced three category 4 climbs, but the big one came on Bachelor Gulch at 11.7km to go, followed by an uphill finish into Beaver Creek Village.

The racing started in the first few kilometers with a high-profile attack from Tour de France champions Chris Froome (Sky) and Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard), but with Schleck just 1:24 off the overall lead, the escapees were quickly reeled in.

Danny Pate (Sky) initiated another group of nine, but the breakaway reshuffled itself several times before the day's major move took shape about 20km into the stage. Joining Pate off the front in the new break were Saxo-Tinkoff's Timmy Duggan and Mick Rogers; Pate's teammate Kanstantsin Siutsou; Tony Gallopin (RadioShack); Larry Warbasse (BMC); Davide Villella (Cannondale); KOM leader Matt Cooke; and Jelly Belly's Serghei Tvetcov. Both Villella and Tvetcov made the break for the second day in a row.

Gallopin, who started the day just 41 seconds behind overall leader, quickly became the leader on the road as the move built a gap of nearly three minutes just 30km into the stage. Bissell Pro Cycling's Jason McCartney overcame several mechanicals and successfully bridged to the group after the first sprint line in Oak Creek, making it an escape of 10 off the front.

With Garmin setting tempo in the field, the gap hovered around four minutes until the break hit the slopes of the third KOM of the day. The gap dropped to 2:35 with about 60km remaining, prompting Siutsou to attack. The Sky rider brought Gallopin, Warbasse, Rogers and Villella with him, while the others dangled in no-man's land.

The gap almost immediately jumped back to more than four minutes, but it wasn't enough to hold off the Garmin-led peloton, and the field reeled in the escapees on the slopes of Bachelor Pass, which topped out about 11km from the finish.

With the GC battle ramping up to full bore and Garmin going ballistic on the lowers lopes, a select group of four formed that included Danielson, van Garderen, Acevedo and Frank.

"Garmin's goal was to make it hard up the climb, maybe to try and drop me," van Garderen said. "And they did a good job. They definitely whittled the field down to nothing. But I think they underestimated me and my team a little bit, because I still had Mathias up there, and I was able to sit pretty comfortably on the wheel."

Danielson repeatedly attacked the group, eventually dropping Frank near the top of the climb, but on the descent van Garderen and Acevedo slowly peeled away from Danielson, who was caught by Frank on the descent and had to settle for fourth on the day.

"As soon as the descent started and it was wet and tricky, Janier went into one corner pretty hot," van Garderen said. "Danielson looked like he was a little timid. So I thought, OK, let's go for it. Janier showed his skill on the descent, and we were able to get a good gap."

The gap held to the line, where both leaders earned their rewards, while Danielson's and his team's hard work on the Bachelor Gulch climb didn't pay off like they had hoped.

"Obviously I'm frustrated," Danielson said. "I'm strong, but tomorrow is the time trial and it looks like I've got some time to make up. [The descent] wasn't that bad, but there were a couple points that were slippery, and that's the best I could do."

Van Garderen said he could understand his rival's frustration, but any weakness a rider in the peloton has is going to be exploited.

"If you have the skill set that Janier and myself have on wet descents, then you have to take advantage of it," the race leader said. "Vincenzo Nibali has won or podiumed in Grand Tours based on his descending skills, so it's part of the game."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman4:09:08
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:22
5Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:07
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:28
7Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
9Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
11Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
12George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
13Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
14Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
15Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
16Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:32
17Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:01:36
18Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:42
19Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:47
20Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:07
21Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:09
22Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
23Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:20
24James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:52
25Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
26Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:03:19
27Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
28Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
29Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:38
30Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:40
31Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:04:53
32Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
33Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
34Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
35Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
36Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:05:08
37Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:02
38Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
39Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:07:40
40Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:09:13
41Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
42Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
43David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:35
44Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:09:43
45Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:51
46Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
47Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
48Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
49Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
50Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
51Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
52Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:28
53Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:11:08
54Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
55Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
56Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
57Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
58Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
59Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
60Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
61Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12:26
62Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
63Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:36
64Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
65Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
66Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
67Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:25
68Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:14:38
69Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
70Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
71Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
72Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
73Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
74Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
75Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
76Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
77Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
78Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
79Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
80Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
81Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
82James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
83Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
84Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
85Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
86Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
87Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
88Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
89Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
90Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
91Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
92Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
93Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
94David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
95Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
96Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
97Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:28
98Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
99Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:17:57
100Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
101Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
102Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
103Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
104Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
105Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
106David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:18:55
107Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
108Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
109Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:20:27
110Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:21:21
111Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:24:01
112Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
113Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:26:28
HDMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFChristopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
DNFJeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
DNSAlexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNSKiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNSFabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNSMichael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 - Oak Creek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling5pts
2Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team3
3Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

KOM 1 - CR27
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman4pts
2Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
3Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

KOM 2 - CR131
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman4pts
2Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling3
3Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard1

KOM 3 - CR131
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard4pts
2Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling3
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
4Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team1

KOM 4 - Bachelor Gulch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp12pts
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team10
3Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman8
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
5Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
7Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling4
8Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
9Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp2
10Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

KOM 5 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman8pts
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team7
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp5
5Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling4:10:36
2Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
4George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
5Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:14
6Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:19
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:39
8Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:52
9James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:24
10Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:25
12Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:12
13Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:23
14Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:09:40
15Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:13:10
16Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
17Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
18Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
19Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
20Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
21Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:00
22Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia0:16:29
23Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:22:33

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team12:29:05
2Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:03:43
3Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:00
4Garmin-Sharp0:05:02
5Colombia0:06:16
6Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:38
7Radioshack Leopard0:12:19
8Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:13:41
9Cannondale0:15:43
10Team Argos-Shimano0:17:10
11Jelly Belly P/B Kenda0:19:00
12Bissell Pro Cycling0:20:31
13Jamis - Hagens Berman0:20:35
14Team Novo Nordisk0:21:04
15Sky Procycling0:24:16
16Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:28:03

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team15:44:59
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
3Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:30
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:40
5Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:01:17
6Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:37
7Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:01:52
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:58
9Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
10Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
11Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:03
12Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
13George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
14Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:07
15Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:14
16Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:35
17Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:54
18James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:04:03
19Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:05
20Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:11
21Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:04:30
22Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:04:42
23Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:05:28
24Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:51
25Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:16
26Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:26
27Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:02
28Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:19
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:09:43
30Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:10:01
31Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:10:27
32Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:10:31
33Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia0:11:00
34Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:04
35Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:11:09
36Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:38
37Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:03
38Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:12:19
39Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:22
40Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:14:49
41Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:15:26
42Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:15:50
43Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:28
44Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:17:10
45Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:17:14
46Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:25
47Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
48Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
49Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:18:31
50Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:18:33
51Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:19:46
52Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:19:51
53Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:38
54Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:21:14
55Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:22:44
56Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:22:59
57Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:23:37
58Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:23
59Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:24:39
60Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:24:44
61Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:25:25
62Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:25:40
63David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:25:41
64Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:25:48
65James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:26:43
66Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
67Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:27:05
68Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:27:22
69Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:27:34
70David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:28:42
71Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:28:47
72Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:29:10
73Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:30:24
74Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:30:35
75Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
76Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:30:55
77Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:15
78Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:32:45
79Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:32:53
80Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:33:52
81Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:34:12
82Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
83Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:34:16
84Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
85Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
86Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
87Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:34:52
88Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:34:56
89Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:35:34
90Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:35:50
91Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:35:51
92Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:35:56
93Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:35:58
94Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
95Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia0:36:19
96Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:36:44
97Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:37:00
98Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:38:39
99Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
100Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:39:17
101Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:39:59
102David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:40:15
103Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:40:21
104Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
105Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:40:33
106Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:40:34
107Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:41:19
108Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:41:58
109Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:43:38
110Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:43:48
111Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:46:57
112Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:48:42
113Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:52:44

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling40pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team24
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team13
5Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp12
6Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano12
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard10
8Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
10Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
11Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
12Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
13Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp7
14Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team6
15Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
16Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
17Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5
18Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling5
19Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
20Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia5
21Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia4
22Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
23Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4
24Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
25Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team3
26Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard3
27Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team2
28Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman2
29George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1
30Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
31Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1
32Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
33David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp1
34Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk-5

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman46pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team30
3Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman25
4Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp22
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team20
6Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp19
7Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard18
8Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman16
9Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling14
10Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team13
11Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda13
12Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team13
13Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
14Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling11
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
16Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
17Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
18Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda7
19Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman6
20Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard5
21Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard5
22Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
23Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
24Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
25Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
26Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
27Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling3
28Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling3
29Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman3
30Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
31Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
32Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team1
33Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp15:46:16
2George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:46
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:57
4Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:18
5James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:46
6Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:09
7Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:02
8Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:05
9Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:14:09
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:11
11Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:15:53
12Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:16:08
13Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:18:29
14Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:19:21
15Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:22:20
16Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:23:27
17Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:26:17
18Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:27:30
19Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:34:41
20Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia0:35:02
21Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:35:43
22Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:39:17
23Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:47:25

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team47:16:59
2Garmin-Sharp0:05:23
3Bontrager Cycling Team0:06:27
4Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:09:56
5Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:11:47
6Colombia0:13:33
7Radioshack Leopard0:13:46
8Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:15:13
9Cannondale0:18:50
10Bissell Pro Cycling0:29:06
11Jelly Belly P/B Kenda0:29:13
12Jamis - Hagens Berman0:33:33
13Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:37:34
14Sky Procycling0:38:23
15Team Novo Nordisk0:43:08
16Team Argos-Shimano1:04:40

 

Latest on Cyclingnews