Acevedo nets another big win in Beaver Creek
Van Garderen takes overall race lead
Stage 4: Steamboat Springs - Beaver Creek
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) took control of the USA Pro Challenge during stage 4 Thursday and wrestled the overall lead from Garmin-Sharp's Lachlan Morton after forging an alliance with stage winner Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) over the top of the penultimate climb.
Acevedo took his second stage in a major US race this year, while van Garderen seized yellow and leads his teammate Mathias Frank by four seconds in the general classification. Acevedo is third, 30 seconds back, while Garmin's Tom Danielson is fourth, 40 seconds down. Morton dropped to fifth, 1:17 back.
The situation for van Garderen is similar to 2011, when he wore yellow into the Vail time trial then lost his lead to Levi Leiphiemer and finished third overall. But van Garderen is a little older and wiser now.
"I'm confident going into tomorrow's time trial, but nothing's ever a given," he said. "I had a 35 second gap in 2011 going into that time trial, and I lost the 35 seconds and a further 11 seconds, so the thing I've learned is to not be too confident. I have to really pace myself tomorrow. I need to just keep my wits about me and try to manage the gap."
Acevedo and van Garderen hurtled themselves and their bikes down the tricky, wet descent off Bachelor Gulch, distancing Garmin's GC hopeful Danielson, who had crossed the summit of the pass with the leaders but fell off the pace as van Garderen and Acevedo took risks Danielson wasn't willing to copy.
"Those guys went really fast down that and I just couldn't go as fast," Danielson said. "They were just taking risks and sliding all over the yellow line and everything. I just couldn't do it."
With Danielson's teammate and race leader Morton even further behind, van Garderen was satisfied to give the stage win to Acevedo in order to earn his cooperation in opening up the lead. Acevedo delivered and was obviously very pleased with his stage win.
"I was feeling very good during the week," he said through a translator. "And I had a tremendous day today. I was feeling confident, and on the second-to-last climb when the guys started to go hard I knew I had the legs to win. I tried to go as fast as I could on the downhill, trying to take no risks on the corners, and then me and Tejay worked together to make it to the line."
How it happened
The 165.6km Queen stage from Steamboat Springs to Beaver Creek started on some difficult terrain, not a big climb like Independence Pass on stage 2, but a lot of little climbs peppered throughout the first half of the stage. Riders faced three category 4 climbs, but the big one came on Bachelor Gulch at 11.7km to go, followed by an uphill finish into Beaver Creek Village.
The racing started in the first few kilometers with a high-profile attack from Tour de France champions Chris Froome (Sky) and Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard), but with Schleck just 1:24 off the overall lead, the escapees were quickly reeled in.
Danny Pate (Sky) initiated another group of nine, but the breakaway reshuffled itself several times before the day's major move took shape about 20km into the stage. Joining Pate off the front in the new break were Saxo-Tinkoff's Timmy Duggan and Mick Rogers; Pate's teammate Kanstantsin Siutsou; Tony Gallopin (RadioShack); Larry Warbasse (BMC); Davide Villella (Cannondale); KOM leader Matt Cooke; and Jelly Belly's Serghei Tvetcov. Both Villella and Tvetcov made the break for the second day in a row.
Gallopin, who started the day just 41 seconds behind overall leader, quickly became the leader on the road as the move built a gap of nearly three minutes just 30km into the stage. Bissell Pro Cycling's Jason McCartney overcame several mechanicals and successfully bridged to the group after the first sprint line in Oak Creek, making it an escape of 10 off the front.
With Garmin setting tempo in the field, the gap hovered around four minutes until the break hit the slopes of the third KOM of the day. The gap dropped to 2:35 with about 60km remaining, prompting Siutsou to attack. The Sky rider brought Gallopin, Warbasse, Rogers and Villella with him, while the others dangled in no-man's land.
The gap almost immediately jumped back to more than four minutes, but it wasn't enough to hold off the Garmin-led peloton, and the field reeled in the escapees on the slopes of Bachelor Pass, which topped out about 11km from the finish.
With the GC battle ramping up to full bore and Garmin going ballistic on the lowers lopes, a select group of four formed that included Danielson, van Garderen, Acevedo and Frank.
"Garmin's goal was to make it hard up the climb, maybe to try and drop me," van Garderen said. "And they did a good job. They definitely whittled the field down to nothing. But I think they underestimated me and my team a little bit, because I still had Mathias up there, and I was able to sit pretty comfortably on the wheel."
Danielson repeatedly attacked the group, eventually dropping Frank near the top of the climb, but on the descent van Garderen and Acevedo slowly peeled away from Danielson, who was caught by Frank on the descent and had to settle for fourth on the day.
"As soon as the descent started and it was wet and tricky, Janier went into one corner pretty hot," van Garderen said. "Danielson looked like he was a little timid. So I thought, OK, let's go for it. Janier showed his skill on the descent, and we were able to get a good gap."
The gap held to the line, where both leaders earned their rewards, while Danielson's and his team's hard work on the Bachelor Gulch climb didn't pay off like they had hoped.
"Obviously I'm frustrated," Danielson said. "I'm strong, but tomorrow is the time trial and it looks like I've got some time to make up. [The descent] wasn't that bad, but there were a couple points that were slippery, and that's the best I could do."
Van Garderen said he could understand his rival's frustration, but any weakness a rider in the peloton has is going to be exploited.
"If you have the skill set that Janier and myself have on wet descents, then you have to take advantage of it," the race leader said. "Vincenzo Nibali has won or podiumed in Grand Tours based on his descending skills, so it's part of the game."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|4:09:08
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:22
|5
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:28
|7
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|11
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:01:32
|17
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:01:36
|18
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|19
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:47
|20
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|21
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:09
|22
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|23
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:20
|24
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|25
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:19
|27
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|29
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:38
|30
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:04:40
|31
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:53
|32
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
|34
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|35
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|36
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:08
|37
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:02
|38
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|39
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:40
|40
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:13
|41
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|42
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|43
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:09:35
|44
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:43
|45
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:09:51
|46
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|47
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|48
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|50
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|51
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|52
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:10:28
|53
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:11:08
|54
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|55
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|56
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|57
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|59
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|60
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|61
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:26
|62
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|63
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:36
|64
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|65
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|66
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|67
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:25
|68
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:38
|69
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|70
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|71
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|72
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|73
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|74
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|75
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|77
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|80
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|82
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|83
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|84
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|85
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|86
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|87
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|89
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|90
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|91
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|93
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|94
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|95
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|96
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|97
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:28
|98
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|99
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:17:57
|100
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|101
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|102
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|103
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|104
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|105
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|106
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:18:55
|107
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|109
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:27
|110
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:21
|111
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:24:01
|112
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|113
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:26:28
|HD
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNS
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|4
|pts
|2
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|4
|pts
|2
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|3
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|2
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|pts
|2
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|4
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|pts
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|3
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|8
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|8
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|10
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|8
|pts
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|5
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:10:36
|2
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|6
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:19
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|8
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|9
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|10
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:03:25
|12
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:12
|13
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:23
|14
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:09:40
|15
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:13:10
|16
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|17
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|18
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|19
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|20
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|21
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:00
|22
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|0:16:29
|23
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|12:29:05
|2
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:03:43
|3
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|4
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:02
|5
|Colombia
|0:06:16
|6
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:38
|7
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:12:19
|8
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:41
|9
|Cannondale
|0:15:43
|10
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:10
|11
|Jelly Belly P/B Kenda
|0:19:00
|12
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:20:31
|13
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:20:35
|14
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:21:04
|15
|Sky Procycling
|0:24:16
|16
|Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:28:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15:44:59
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:00:30
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:40
|5
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:17
|6
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|7
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:01:52
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:58
|9
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:03
|12
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:02:07
|15
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|16
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|17
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:54
|18
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:04:03
|19
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|20
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:11
|21
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:30
|22
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:04:42
|23
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:28
|24
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:51
|25
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:16
|26
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:26
|27
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:02
|28
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:19
|29
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:43
|30
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:01
|31
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:10:27
|32
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:31
|33
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
|0:11:00
|34
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:04
|35
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:11:09
|36
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:38
|37
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:12:03
|38
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:19
|39
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:22
|40
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:14:49
|41
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:15:26
|42
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:15:50
|43
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:28
|44
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:17:10
|45
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:14
|46
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:25
|47
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|48
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|49
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:18:31
|50
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:18:33
|51
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:19:46
|52
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:51
|53
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:38
|54
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:21:14
|55
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:44
|56
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:22:59
|57
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:23:37
|58
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:23
|59
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:24:39
|60
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:24:44
|61
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:25:25
|62
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:25:40
|63
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:25:41
|64
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:25:48
|65
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:26:43
|66
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|67
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:27:05
|68
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:27:22
|69
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:27:34
|70
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:28:42
|71
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:28:47
|72
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:29:10
|73
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:30:24
|74
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:35
|75
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|76
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:30:55
|77
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:15
|78
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:32:45
|79
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:32:53
|80
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:33:52
|81
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:34:12
|82
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:34:16
|84
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|86
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:34:52
|88
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:34:56
|89
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:35:34
|90
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:35:50
|91
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:35:51
|92
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:35:56
|93
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:35:58
|94
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|95
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|0:36:19
|96
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:44
|97
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:37:00
|98
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:38:39
|99
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|100
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:39:17
|101
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:39:59
|102
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:40:15
|103
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:40:21
|104
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|105
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:33
|106
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:40:34
|107
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:19
|108
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:41:58
|109
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:43:38
|110
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:43:48
|111
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:46:57
|112
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:48:42
|113
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:52:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|40
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|5
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|6
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|8
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|10
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|11
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|12
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|13
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|14
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|15
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|17
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|18
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|5
|19
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|20
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|5
|21
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|4
|22
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|23
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|24
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|25
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|26
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|27
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|2
|29
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|30
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|31
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1
|32
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|33
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|34
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|46
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|3
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|25
|4
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|22
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|6
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|19
|7
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|8
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|16
|9
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|10
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|13
|11
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|13
|12
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|13
|13
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|14
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|15
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|16
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|17
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|18
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|7
|19
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6
|20
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|21
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|22
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|23
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|24
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|25
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|26
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|27
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|3
|28
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|29
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|3
|30
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|31
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|32
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|33
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|15:46:16
|2
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:46
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|4
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|5
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|6
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:09
|7
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:02
|8
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:05
|9
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:14:09
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:11
|11
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:15:53
|12
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:16:08
|13
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:18:29
|14
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:19:21
|15
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:20
|16
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:23:27
|17
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:26:17
|18
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:27:30
|19
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:34:41
|20
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|0:35:02
|21
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:35:43
|22
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:39:17
|23
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:47:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|47:16:59
|2
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:23
|3
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:06:27
|4
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:56
|5
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:11:47
|6
|Colombia
|0:13:33
|7
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:13:46
|8
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:13
|9
|Cannondale
|0:18:50
|10
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:29:06
|11
|Jelly Belly P/B Kenda
|0:29:13
|12
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:33:33
|13
|Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:37:34
|14
|Sky Procycling
|0:38:23
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:43:08
|16
|Team Argos-Shimano
|1:04:40
