Frank wins stage 2 of USA Pro Challenge
Morton claims race lead in Breckenridge
Stage 2: Aspen - Breckenridge
BMC's Mathias Frank took the win Tuesday during stage 2 of the 2013 USA Pro Challenge but narrowly missed his chance to wear the yellow leader's jersey. Frank escaped with Garmin Sharp's Lachlan Morton and Lawson Craddock (Bontrager) from a large, late breakaway, and while he distanced both on the final climb with 4km to go, he was not able to gain enough ground on the scrappy Australian to wear yellow.
Morton took the race lead from Cannondale's Peter Sagan, but the Slovakian champion didn't go down without a fight on a mountainous stage. He attacked the field on the final climb and took BMC's Tejay van Garderen with him. The pair passed Craddock in the final kilometers, with Sagan easily taking third on the stage.
Morton now leads the general classification by two seconds over Frank, who was in the second group that lost five seconds on the opening stage, while Sagan is third at 11 seconds.
Frank said he was just marking moves when he infiltrated a 15 rider breakaway that got away before the climb of Hoosier Pass, but when the group made it over the Category 2 climb about 24km from the finish, he started smelling a possible stage win.
"I was supposed to go in the good moves with guys like [Morton]," Frank said. "So when he went up there I followed. And there were a lot of good guys in this group that we were in. Once you're in a situation like this, you can see that when you have a gap over Hoosier Pass it's going to be about the stage, and from this moment I was going for a stage win."
Morton said he also joined the group to play a team role and initially had no visions of going for the stage win or wearing yellow at the end of the day.
"It's always better to have someone up there than to be chasing," Morton said. "So we put two in there, that being myself and Rohan Dennis, and then that takes the pressure off the other guys. The break wasn't working so well, but in the end I got the go ahead to have an attack and go for it and sort of start to think about the stage but not really the jersey. But I'll take it. It's so amazing."
How it happened
Tuesday's 202.9km stage from Aspen to Breckenridge included three major climbs: the ascent of Independence Pass, which tops out at 12,000 feet (3,700 meters) and started just eight kilometers into the race; the climb over Hoosier Pass at 11,500 feet (3,505 meters); and the trip up Boreas Pass, which comes just 4km from the finish and reaches 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) of elevation.
Despite the daunting profile, attacks flew from the opening kilometers as a handful of WorldTour and domestic riders tried to light the race up early. But it was BMC's Michael Schaer who initiated the day's main breakaway when he attacked and gained a gap about 10km into the stage. He was quickly joined by Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman) in the KOM jersey he won on stage 1 and Jelly Belly's Luis Lemus, the Mexican national champion.
The trio built a gap of more than four minutes over the top of Independence Pass, where Schaer took the maximum points ahead of Cooke and Lemus. Garmin Sharp's David Millar and Kanstantin Siutsou (Team Sky) distanced themselves form the field and started a two-man chase as the leaders increased their gap to 5:50 on the descent. As the escapees came out of the shelter of the hills and onto the Colorado plains, a tailwind helped bump their gap to 8:10, with the two chasers hanging in no-man's land about halfway between the leaders and the peloton.
Millar and Siutsou motored across the flats and caught the leaders about 85km into the race, making a powerful group of five as they approached the first sprint line in Bueno Vista, where they maintained a 3:55 gap over the peloton. Lemus, who had been sitting on along with Cooke, took the sprint ahead of Schaer and Millar before the escapees turned northwest and back into the hills about halfway through the race.
An inspired chase in the field by RadioShack Leopard and Cannondale brought the gap down in quick increments before the catch was finally made with about 75km remaining. The field wasted no time reshuffling as the counter-attacks began.
A group of 15 finally broke away that included Dennis and Morton of Garmin Sharp; Joshua Edmondson of Sky; Andy Schlek and Tiago Machado of RadioShack Leopard; Frank and Greg Van Avermaet of BMC; Bruno Pires of Saxo-Tinkoff; Davide Villella of Cannondale; Chad Beyer of Champion System; Chris Jones of UnitedHealthcare; Phil Gaimon of Bissell Pro Cycling; Craddock of Bontrager; Tyler Wren of Jamis; and Jesse Anthony of Optum. Escapees Schleck, Morton, Craddock and Van Avermaet were equal on overall time with race leader Peter Sagan at the start of the stage.
With a cross-tailwind at their back, the 15 escapees built a gap of four minutes with about 55km remaining, and Saxo-Tinkoff took up the chase, riding for Rory Sutherland. The group had an advantage of 3:05 at the sprint in Fairplay, and it was down to two minutes about 5km from the KOM on Hoosier Pass.
Gaimon said the dynamics of the breakaway doomed its chances.
"If everyone was motivated then it had potential," the Bissell rider said. "But someone would pull through for five minutes, and then 10 guys would sit on, so somebody would attack because they got angry. Because it was so late, and because everyone has good teammates, and because Van Avermaet was there, no one really wanted it to stick. We did what we could and tried to stay away as long as possible."
Morton attacked the group before the summit of Hoosier Pass, shedding Jones, Gaimon and Anthony from the lead and gaining a slight advantage as the breakaway started to splinter. The 21-year-old Australian plummeted off Hoosier Pass upwards of 50 mph as Saxo-Tinkoff continued the chase.
Craddock and Frank survived the carnage in the breakaway and got back on terms with Morton on the descent, while a group of seven continued the chase. The group behind the leaders included RadioShack Leopard's Schleck and Machado, BMC's Van Avermaet, Saxo's Pires, Cannondale's Villella, Jamis' Wren, and Champion System's Beyer.
UnitedHealthcare took over the chase on the run in to the bottom of the final climb of the day, Boreas Pass, and the leaders held a 1:15 lead at the bottom. Craddock dropped from the group with less than 500 meters from the summit, as Morton and Frank danced away. Frank then distanced himself from Morton before the summit and sailed over the final KOM alone.
"I had one shot today, and I knew I could make it there in the short, steep climb," Frank said. "Because of the altitude here I just made it over the top, and from then on I could hardly pedal anymore, and I didn't recover until the finish. Luckily I'm not the only one here with this problem."
In the field, Sagan attacked and led BMC's Tejay van Garderen over the top of the climb, 30 seconds behind the leaders. They never did make up enough time to keep the yellow jersey on Sagan's shoulders - that went to Morton, who fought hard to stay within striking distance of Frank at the line.
"On that last hill it's a mixture of adrenalin and just trying to get up it and trying to drop other people," Morton said. "So form and technique goes out the window, and you just do what you can to get up there as fast as you can."
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5:05:19
|2
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:03
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|6
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:32
|7
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:00:33
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|9
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|12
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|13
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|16
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|18
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|21
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|22
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|25
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:02
|26
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|28
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|29
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|30
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|31
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|32
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|33
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:22
|34
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
|36
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|37
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|38
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:32
|39
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|40
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|41
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|42
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|43
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:01:39
|46
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:19
|47
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:02:40
|48
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|50
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|51
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:03:10
|52
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|53
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|54
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:02
|55
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|56
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|58
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|59
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|60
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:10:03
|61
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|62
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|64
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|65
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|66
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|67
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|68
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:12
|69
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|70
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|71
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|72
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|73
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|74
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|75
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|76
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|77
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|78
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|79
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|80
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|83
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|84
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:14:53
|85
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|86
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|87
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|89
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|90
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|91
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|92
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|93
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|96
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|97
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|98
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|99
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|100
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|101
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:05
|102
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:16
|103
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|104
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|105
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|106
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|107
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|108
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|109
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|110
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|111
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|112
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|113
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|114
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|115
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|116
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|117
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|118
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|119
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|120
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|121
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|DNF
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|7
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|4
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|10
|3
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|4
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|7
|5
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6
|6
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|3
|9
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|10
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|6
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|7
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|5:05:22
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:41
|5
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|6
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|7
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|8
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|9
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|10
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:01:36
|11
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:37
|12
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:59
|13
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:10:00
|15
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|16
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:11:09
|17
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|18
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|19
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:14:50
|20
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:19:13
|22
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|23
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|24
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|15:16:55
|2
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:21
|3
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|4
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|5
|Radioshack Leopard
|6
|Colombia
|0:01:41
|7
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|8
|Cannondale
|0:02:40
|9
|Jelly Belly P/B Kenda
|0:02:58
|10
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:04:06
|11
|Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:15
|12
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:07:20
|13
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:12:29
|14
|Sky Procycling
|0:12:55
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:00
|16
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:32:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|7:31:22
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|6
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:29
|7
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:00:35
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|9
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|10
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|16
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:46
|17
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|18
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|20
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|21
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|23
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|24
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|25
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|26
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:01:04
|27
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|28
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:22
|29
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|30
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:24
|31
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|33
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:29
|34
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|35
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:46
|36
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:13
|37
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:02:43
|38
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|39
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:57
|40
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:03:35
|41
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:45
|42
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|43
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:05:58
|44
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:04
|45
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
|0:06:18
|46
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:06:27
|47
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:06:28
|48
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|49
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:43
|50
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:15
|51
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:22
|52
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:07:36
|53
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|55
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:08:32
|56
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:10:17
|57
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|58
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:58
|59
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|60
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|61
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:11:14
|62
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:12:16
|63
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|64
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:12:40
|65
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:55
|66
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:14:59
|67
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|68
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|69
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:15:07
|70
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:34
|71
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:15:57
|72
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:16:08
|73
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|74
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|75
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|76
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|77
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|78
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|81
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:41
|83
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:50
|84
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|85
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|86
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|87
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|88
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:19:18
|89
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|90
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:19:19
|91
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:30
|92
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:19:49
|93
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|95
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|98
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|99
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:29
|100
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:31
|101
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|102
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|103
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|104
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|105
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:22:33
|106
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|107
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:24:12
|108
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|109
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|110
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|111
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|112
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|113
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:25:54
|114
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|115
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|116
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|117
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:29:02
|118
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:29:11
|119
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|120
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|121
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|5
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|6
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|8
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|10
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|12
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|14
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|15
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|4
|16
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|17
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|19
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|2
|20
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|1
|21
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|22
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|23
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|24
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|26
|pts
|2
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|4
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|15
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|13
|6
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|13
|7
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|8
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|9
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|7
|10
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|13
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|14
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|15
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|16
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|3
|17
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|2
|18
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|20
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|1
|21
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|22
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|7:31:22
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:46
|5
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|6
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:01:04
|7
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|8
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|9
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:02:43
|10
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:45
|11
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:43
|12
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:36
|13
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:10:17
|14
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:58
|15
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:55
|16
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|0:14:59
|17
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:16:08
|18
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|19
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:17:50
|20
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:19:18
|21
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:21:31
|22
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:22:33
|23
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|24
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:24:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|22:35:00
|2
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:21
|3
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:01:27
|4
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|5
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|6
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|7
|Cannondale
|0:03:07
|8
|Colombia
|0:07:17
|9
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:08:04
|10
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:08:35
|11
|Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:09:31
|12
|Jelly Belly P/B Kenda
|0:10:13
|13
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:12:58
|14
|Sky Procycling
|0:14:07
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:04
|16
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:47:30
