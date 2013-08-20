Image 1 of 41 Swiss rider Mathias Frank enjoys his new headgear (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 41 The stage 2 podium in Breckenridge: Lachlan Morton, Mathias Frank an Peter Sagan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 41 Andy Schleck (RadioShack) featured in a late breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 41 Mathias Frank (BMC) escaped from a three-man move to win stage 2 in Breckenridge (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 41 THe peloton rolls out of Aspen, Colorado. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 41 Mathias Frank (BMC) salutes as he crosses the finish line in Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 41 Facing almost 203km, the peloton rode conservatively (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 41 The Rocky Mountains tower over the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 41 Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) gets some company as he plows a lonely furrow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 41 Morton attacked on the Hoosier Pass climb from the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 41 Mathias Frank (BMC) wins in Breckenridge (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 41 Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) leads the USA Pro Challenge after stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 41 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) and David Millar (Garmin Sharp) try to bridge to the front group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 41 The chase group gets a view at the time board. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 41 The three breakaway riders pass by Twin Lakes Reservoir. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 41 The peloton passes by Twin Lakes after descending from Independence Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 41 Riders grab feedbags at todays feed zone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 41 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) protected by his team today while riding in the sprint jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 41 Michael Schaer (BMC) takes a big pull on the front of todays break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 41 The field begins the climb back up from the valley. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 41 Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) on the Independence Pass descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 41 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) starts to move towards the front of the main field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 41 Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) launches his attack up Hoosier Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 41 Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) tries to descend into Breckenridge as fast as he can. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 41 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) maximizes his time on the descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 41 David Millar (Garmin Sharp) gets a little gap on the main field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 41 Richie Porte (Sky) seems to be enjoying his time riding in Colorado. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 41 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 41 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) does an interview at the morning sign in. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 41 The peloton stayed mostly intact on the climb out of Aspen. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 41 Saxo-Tinkoff gets on the front to try to gain time on the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 41 Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) talks to the team car before launching his attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 41 Saxo-Tinkoff chases hard on the final climb with riders still up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 41 Today's top three for the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 35 of 41 The race heads out of downtown Aspen. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 36 of 41 The race wound through tall canyons on the way out of Aspen. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 37 of 41 Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman) spent a second day in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 38 of 41 The break had a long lonely climb heading up Independence Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 39 of 41 The peloton on the climb up Independence Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 40 of 41 Riders chat and grab some food on the descent from Independence Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 41 of 41 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) roll into the finish after the race blows apart. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

BMC's Mathias Frank took the win Tuesday during stage 2 of the 2013 USA Pro Challenge but narrowly missed his chance to wear the yellow leader's jersey. Frank escaped with Garmin Sharp's Lachlan Morton and Lawson Craddock (Bontrager) from a large, late breakaway, and while he distanced both on the final climb with 4km to go, he was not able to gain enough ground on the scrappy Australian to wear yellow.

Morton took the race lead from Cannondale's Peter Sagan, but the Slovakian champion didn't go down without a fight on a mountainous stage. He attacked the field on the final climb and took BMC's Tejay van Garderen with him. The pair passed Craddock in the final kilometers, with Sagan easily taking third on the stage.

Morton now leads the general classification by two seconds over Frank, who was in the second group that lost five seconds on the opening stage, while Sagan is third at 11 seconds.

Frank said he was just marking moves when he infiltrated a 15 rider breakaway that got away before the climb of Hoosier Pass, but when the group made it over the Category 2 climb about 24km from the finish, he started smelling a possible stage win.

"I was supposed to go in the good moves with guys like [Morton]," Frank said. "So when he went up there I followed. And there were a lot of good guys in this group that we were in. Once you're in a situation like this, you can see that when you have a gap over Hoosier Pass it's going to be about the stage, and from this moment I was going for a stage win."

Morton said he also joined the group to play a team role and initially had no visions of going for the stage win or wearing yellow at the end of the day.

"It's always better to have someone up there than to be chasing," Morton said. "So we put two in there, that being myself and Rohan Dennis, and then that takes the pressure off the other guys. The break wasn't working so well, but in the end I got the go ahead to have an attack and go for it and sort of start to think about the stage but not really the jersey. But I'll take it. It's so amazing."

How it happened

Tuesday's 202.9km stage from Aspen to Breckenridge included three major climbs: the ascent of Independence Pass, which tops out at 12,000 feet (3,700 meters) and started just eight kilometers into the race; the climb over Hoosier Pass at 11,500 feet (3,505 meters); and the trip up Boreas Pass, which comes just 4km from the finish and reaches 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) of elevation.

Despite the daunting profile, attacks flew from the opening kilometers as a handful of WorldTour and domestic riders tried to light the race up early. But it was BMC's Michael Schaer who initiated the day's main breakaway when he attacked and gained a gap about 10km into the stage. He was quickly joined by Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman) in the KOM jersey he won on stage 1 and Jelly Belly's Luis Lemus, the Mexican national champion.

The trio built a gap of more than four minutes over the top of Independence Pass, where Schaer took the maximum points ahead of Cooke and Lemus. Garmin Sharp's David Millar and Kanstantin Siutsou (Team Sky) distanced themselves form the field and started a two-man chase as the leaders increased their gap to 5:50 on the descent. As the escapees came out of the shelter of the hills and onto the Colorado plains, a tailwind helped bump their gap to 8:10, with the two chasers hanging in no-man's land about halfway between the leaders and the peloton.

Millar and Siutsou motored across the flats and caught the leaders about 85km into the race, making a powerful group of five as they approached the first sprint line in Bueno Vista, where they maintained a 3:55 gap over the peloton. Lemus, who had been sitting on along with Cooke, took the sprint ahead of Schaer and Millar before the escapees turned northwest and back into the hills about halfway through the race.

An inspired chase in the field by RadioShack Leopard and Cannondale brought the gap down in quick increments before the catch was finally made with about 75km remaining. The field wasted no time reshuffling as the counter-attacks began.

A group of 15 finally broke away that included Dennis and Morton of Garmin Sharp; Joshua Edmondson of Sky; Andy Schlek and Tiago Machado of RadioShack Leopard; Frank and Greg Van Avermaet of BMC; Bruno Pires of Saxo-Tinkoff; Davide Villella of Cannondale; Chad Beyer of Champion System; Chris Jones of UnitedHealthcare; Phil Gaimon of Bissell Pro Cycling; Craddock of Bontrager; Tyler Wren of Jamis; and Jesse Anthony of Optum. Escapees Schleck, Morton, Craddock and Van Avermaet were equal on overall time with race leader Peter Sagan at the start of the stage.

With a cross-tailwind at their back, the 15 escapees built a gap of four minutes with about 55km remaining, and Saxo-Tinkoff took up the chase, riding for Rory Sutherland. The group had an advantage of 3:05 at the sprint in Fairplay, and it was down to two minutes about 5km from the KOM on Hoosier Pass.

Gaimon said the dynamics of the breakaway doomed its chances.

"If everyone was motivated then it had potential," the Bissell rider said. "But someone would pull through for five minutes, and then 10 guys would sit on, so somebody would attack because they got angry. Because it was so late, and because everyone has good teammates, and because Van Avermaet was there, no one really wanted it to stick. We did what we could and tried to stay away as long as possible."

Morton attacked the group before the summit of Hoosier Pass, shedding Jones, Gaimon and Anthony from the lead and gaining a slight advantage as the breakaway started to splinter. The 21-year-old Australian plummeted off Hoosier Pass upwards of 50 mph as Saxo-Tinkoff continued the chase.

Craddock and Frank survived the carnage in the breakaway and got back on terms with Morton on the descent, while a group of seven continued the chase. The group behind the leaders included RadioShack Leopard's Schleck and Machado, BMC's Van Avermaet, Saxo's Pires, Cannondale's Villella, Jamis' Wren, and Champion System's Beyer.

UnitedHealthcare took over the chase on the run in to the bottom of the final climb of the day, Boreas Pass, and the leaders held a 1:15 lead at the bottom. Craddock dropped from the group with less than 500 meters from the summit, as Morton and Frank danced away. Frank then distanced himself from Morton before the summit and sailed over the final KOM alone.

"I had one shot today, and I knew I could make it there in the short, steep climb," Frank said. "Because of the altitude here I just made it over the top, and from then on I could hardly pedal anymore, and I didn't recover until the finish. Luckily I'm not the only one here with this problem."

In the field, Sagan attacked and led BMC's Tejay van Garderen over the top of the climb, 30 seconds behind the leaders. They never did make up enough time to keep the yellow jersey on Sagan's shoulders - that went to Morton, who fought hard to stay within striking distance of Frank at the line.

"On that last hill it's a mixture of adrenalin and just trying to get up it and trying to drop other people," Morton said. "So form and technique goes out the window, and you just do what you can to get up there as fast as you can."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5:05:19 2 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:03 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:14 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:21 6 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:32 7 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:00:33 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:44 9 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 11 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 12 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 13 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 14 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 16 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 17 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 18 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 20 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 21 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 22 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:55 25 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:02 26 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 27 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 28 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 29 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 30 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 31 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:20 32 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 33 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:22 34 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 36 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 37 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 38 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:32 39 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 40 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 41 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 42 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 43 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 44 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 45 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:01:39 46 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:19 47 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:40 48 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 49 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 50 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:45 51 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:03:10 52 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:36 53 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 54 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:02 55 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 56 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 57 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 58 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 59 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 60 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:10:03 61 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 62 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 64 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 65 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 66 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 67 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 68 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:12 69 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 70 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 71 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 72 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 73 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 74 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 75 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 76 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 77 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 78 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 79 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 80 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 81 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 82 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 83 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 84 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:14:53 85 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 86 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 87 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 88 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 89 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 90 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 91 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 92 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 93 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 94 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 95 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 96 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 97 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 98 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 99 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 100 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 101 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:05 102 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:16 103 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 104 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 105 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 106 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 107 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 108 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 109 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 110 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 111 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 112 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 113 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 114 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 115 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 116 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 117 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 118 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 119 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 120 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 121 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team DNF Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DNF Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman DNF Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Sprint 1 - Buena Vista - km 99.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 pts 2 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 3 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 1

Sprint 2 - Fairplay - km 160.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 3 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1

Sprint 3 - Finish - km 202.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 12 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 6 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 5 7 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 4 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 9 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 10 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1

KOM 1 - Independence Pass - km 30.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 10 3 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 4 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 7 5 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 6 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3 9 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 2 10 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 1

KOM 2 - Hoosier Pass - km 178.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 10 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 7 4 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 5 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 5 6 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 7 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2

KOM 3 - Boreas Pass - km 198.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 7 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 5:05:22 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:11 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:18 4 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:41 5 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:59 6 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 7 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 8 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:17 9 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:29 10 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:01:36 11 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:37 12 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:59 13 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:10:00 15 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 16 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:11:09 17 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 18 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 19 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:14:50 20 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:19:13 22 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 23 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 24 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 15:16:55 2 Garmin-Sharp 0:00:21 3 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:27 4 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:32 5 Radioshack Leopard 6 Colombia 0:01:41 7 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:13 8 Cannondale 0:02:40 9 Jelly Belly P/B Kenda 0:02:58 10 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:04:06 11 Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:15 12 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 0:07:20 13 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:12:29 14 Sky Procycling 0:12:55 15 Team Novo Nordisk 0:17:00 16 Team Argos-Shimano 0:32:38

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 7:31:22 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:11 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:18 6 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:29 7 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:00:35 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:41 9 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 10 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 11 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 13 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 16 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:46 17 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 18 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 20 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 21 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 22 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 23 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:59 24 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 25 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 26 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:01:04 27 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 28 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:22 29 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 30 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:24 31 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 33 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:29 34 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:34 35 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:46 36 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:13 37 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:02:43 38 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:47 39 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:02:57 40 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:35 41 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:45 42 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:40 43 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:05:58 44 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:04 45 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 0:06:18 46 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:06:27 47 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:06:28 48 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 49 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:43 50 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:15 51 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:07:22 52 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:07:36 53 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 54 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 55 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:08:32 56 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:10:17 57 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 58 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:58 59 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 60 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 61 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:11:14 62 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:12:16 63 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 64 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:12:40 65 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:14:55 66 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:14:59 67 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 68 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 69 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:15:07 70 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:34 71 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:15:57 72 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:16:08 73 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 74 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 75 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 76 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 77 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 78 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 79 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 80 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 81 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 82 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:41 83 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:50 84 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 85 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 86 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 87 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 88 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:19:18 89 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 90 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:19:19 91 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:30 92 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:19:49 93 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 94 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 95 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 96 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 97 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 98 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 99 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:29 100 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:31 101 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 102 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 103 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 104 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 105 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:22:33 106 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 107 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:24:12 108 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 109 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 110 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 111 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 112 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 113 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:25:54 114 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 115 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 116 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 117 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:29:02 118 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:29:11 119 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 120 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 121 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:21

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 5 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 12 6 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 8 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 10 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 7 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 7 12 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 13 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 14 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 15 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 4 16 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 17 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 18 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 3 19 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 20 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1 21 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1 22 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 23 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 1 24 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 5

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 26 pts 2 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 20 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 4 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 15 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 13 6 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 13 7 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 8 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 9 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 7 10 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 12 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 5 13 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 14 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 15 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 16 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3 17 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 18 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 19 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 2 20 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 1 21 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 22 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 7:31:22 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:11 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:18 4 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:46 5 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:59 6 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:01:04 7 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 8 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:22 9 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:02:43 10 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:45 11 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:43 12 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:36 13 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:10:17 14 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:58 15 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:14:55 16 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 0:14:59 17 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:16:08 18 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 19 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:17:50 20 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:19:18 21 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:21:31 22 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:22:33 23 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 24 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:24:12