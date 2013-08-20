Trending

Frank wins stage 2 of USA Pro Challenge

Morton claims race lead in Breckenridge

Image 1 of 41

Swiss rider Mathias Frank enjoys his new headgear

Swiss rider Mathias Frank enjoys his new headgear
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 41

The stage 2 podium in Breckenridge: Lachlan Morton, Mathias Frank an Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The stage 2 podium in Breckenridge: Lachlan Morton, Mathias Frank an Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 41

Andy Schleck (RadioShack) featured in a late breakaway

Andy Schleck (RadioShack) featured in a late breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 41

Mathias Frank (BMC) escaped from a three-man move to win stage 2 in Breckenridge
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mathias Frank (BMC) escaped from a three-man move to win stage 2 in Breckenridge
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 41

THe peloton rolls out of Aspen, Colorado.

THe peloton rolls out of Aspen, Colorado.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 41

Mathias Frank (BMC) salutes as he crosses the finish line in Breckenridge

Mathias Frank (BMC) salutes as he crosses the finish line in Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 41

Facing almost 203km, the peloton rode conservatively

Facing almost 203km, the peloton rode conservatively
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 41

The Rocky Mountains tower over the peloton

The Rocky Mountains tower over the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 41

Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) gets some company as he plows a lonely furrow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) gets some company as he plows a lonely furrow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 41

Morton attacked on the Hoosier Pass climb from the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Morton attacked on the Hoosier Pass climb from the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 41

Mathias Frank (BMC) wins in Breckenridge

Mathias Frank (BMC) wins in Breckenridge
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 41

Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) leads the USA Pro Challenge after stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) leads the USA Pro Challenge after stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 41

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) and David Millar (Garmin Sharp) try to bridge to the front group.

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) and David Millar (Garmin Sharp) try to bridge to the front group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 41

The chase group gets a view at the time board.

The chase group gets a view at the time board.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 41

The three breakaway riders pass by Twin Lakes Reservoir.

The three breakaway riders pass by Twin Lakes Reservoir.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 41

The peloton passes by Twin Lakes after descending from Independence Pass.

The peloton passes by Twin Lakes after descending from Independence Pass.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 41

Riders grab feedbags at todays feed zone.

Riders grab feedbags at todays feed zone.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 41

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) protected by his team today while riding in the sprint jersey.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) protected by his team today while riding in the sprint jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 41

Michael Schaer (BMC) takes a big pull on the front of todays break.

Michael Schaer (BMC) takes a big pull on the front of todays break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 41

The field begins the climb back up from the valley.

The field begins the climb back up from the valley.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 41

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) on the Independence Pass descent.

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) on the Independence Pass descent.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 41

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) starts to move towards the front of the main field.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) starts to move towards the front of the main field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 41

Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) launches his attack up Hoosier Pass.

Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) launches his attack up Hoosier Pass.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 41

Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) tries to descend into Breckenridge as fast as he can.

Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) tries to descend into Breckenridge as fast as he can.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 41

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) maximizes his time on the descent.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) maximizes his time on the descent.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 41

David Millar (Garmin Sharp) gets a little gap on the main field.

David Millar (Garmin Sharp) gets a little gap on the main field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 41

Richie Porte (Sky) seems to be enjoying his time riding in Colorado.

Richie Porte (Sky) seems to be enjoying his time riding in Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 41

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 41

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) does an interview at the morning sign in.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) does an interview at the morning sign in.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 41

The peloton stayed mostly intact on the climb out of Aspen.

The peloton stayed mostly intact on the climb out of Aspen.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 41

Saxo-Tinkoff gets on the front to try to gain time on the break.

Saxo-Tinkoff gets on the front to try to gain time on the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 41

Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) talks to the team car before launching his attack.

Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) talks to the team car before launching his attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 41

Saxo-Tinkoff chases hard on the final climb with riders still up the road.

Saxo-Tinkoff chases hard on the final climb with riders still up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 41

Today's top three for the stage.

Today's top three for the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 41

The race heads out of downtown Aspen.

The race heads out of downtown Aspen.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 36 of 41

The race wound through tall canyons on the way out of Aspen.

The race wound through tall canyons on the way out of Aspen.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 37 of 41

Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman) spent a second day in the break.

Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman) spent a second day in the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 38 of 41

The break had a long lonely climb heading up Independence Pass.

The break had a long lonely climb heading up Independence Pass.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 39 of 41

The peloton on the climb up Independence Pass.

The peloton on the climb up Independence Pass.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 40 of 41

Riders chat and grab some food on the descent from Independence Pass.

Riders chat and grab some food on the descent from Independence Pass.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 41 of 41

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) roll into the finish after the race blows apart.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) roll into the finish after the race blows apart.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

BMC's Mathias Frank took the win Tuesday during stage 2 of the 2013 USA Pro Challenge but narrowly missed his chance to wear the yellow leader's jersey. Frank escaped with Garmin Sharp's Lachlan Morton and Lawson Craddock (Bontrager) from a large, late breakaway, and while he distanced both on the final climb with 4km to go, he was not able to gain enough ground on the scrappy Australian to wear yellow.

Morton took the race lead from Cannondale's Peter Sagan, but the Slovakian champion didn't go down without a fight on a mountainous stage. He attacked the field on the final climb and took BMC's Tejay van Garderen with him. The pair passed Craddock in the final kilometers, with Sagan easily taking third on the stage.

Morton now leads the general classification by two seconds over Frank, who was in the second group that lost five seconds on the opening stage, while Sagan is third at 11 seconds.

Frank said he was just marking moves when he infiltrated a 15 rider breakaway that got away before the climb of Hoosier Pass, but when the group made it over the Category 2 climb about 24km from the finish, he started smelling a possible stage win.

"I was supposed to go in the good moves with guys like [Morton]," Frank said. "So when he went up there I followed. And there were a lot of good guys in this group that we were in. Once you're in a situation like this, you can see that when you have a gap over Hoosier Pass it's going to be about the stage, and from this moment I was going for a stage win."

Morton said he also joined the group to play a team role and initially had no visions of going for the stage win or wearing yellow at the end of the day.

"It's always better to have someone up there than to be chasing," Morton said. "So we put two in there, that being myself and Rohan Dennis, and then that takes the pressure off the other guys. The break wasn't working so well, but in the end I got the go ahead to have an attack and go for it and sort of start to think about the stage but not really the jersey. But I'll take it. It's so amazing."

How it happened

Tuesday's 202.9km stage from Aspen to Breckenridge included three major climbs: the ascent of Independence Pass, which tops out at 12,000 feet (3,700 meters) and started just eight kilometers into the race; the climb over Hoosier Pass at 11,500 feet (3,505 meters); and the trip up Boreas Pass, which comes just 4km from the finish and reaches 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) of elevation.

Despite the daunting profile, attacks flew from the opening kilometers as a handful of WorldTour and domestic riders tried to light the race up early. But it was BMC's Michael Schaer who initiated the day's main breakaway when he attacked and gained a gap about 10km into the stage. He was quickly joined by Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman) in the KOM jersey he won on stage 1 and Jelly Belly's Luis Lemus, the Mexican national champion.

The trio built a gap of more than four minutes over the top of Independence Pass, where Schaer took the maximum points ahead of Cooke and Lemus. Garmin Sharp's David Millar and Kanstantin Siutsou (Team Sky) distanced themselves form the field and started a two-man chase as the leaders increased their gap to 5:50 on the descent. As the escapees came out of the shelter of the hills and onto the Colorado plains, a tailwind helped bump their gap to 8:10, with the two chasers hanging in no-man's land about halfway between the leaders and the peloton.

Millar and Siutsou motored across the flats and caught the leaders about 85km into the race, making a powerful group of five as they approached the first sprint line in Bueno Vista, where they maintained a 3:55 gap over the peloton. Lemus, who had been sitting on along with Cooke, took the sprint ahead of Schaer and Millar before the escapees turned northwest and back into the hills about halfway through the race.

An inspired chase in the field by RadioShack Leopard and Cannondale brought the gap down in quick increments before the catch was finally made with about 75km remaining. The field wasted no time reshuffling as the counter-attacks began.

A group of 15 finally broke away that included Dennis and Morton of Garmin Sharp; Joshua Edmondson of Sky; Andy Schlek and Tiago Machado of RadioShack Leopard; Frank and Greg Van Avermaet of BMC; Bruno Pires of Saxo-Tinkoff; Davide Villella of Cannondale; Chad Beyer of Champion System; Chris Jones of UnitedHealthcare; Phil Gaimon of Bissell Pro Cycling; Craddock of Bontrager; Tyler Wren of Jamis; and Jesse Anthony of Optum. Escapees Schleck, Morton, Craddock and Van Avermaet were equal on overall time with race leader Peter Sagan at the start of the stage.

With a cross-tailwind at their back, the 15 escapees built a gap of four minutes with about 55km remaining, and Saxo-Tinkoff took up the chase, riding for Rory Sutherland. The group had an advantage of 3:05 at the sprint in Fairplay, and it was down to two minutes about 5km from the KOM on Hoosier Pass.

Gaimon said the dynamics of the breakaway doomed its chances.

"If everyone was motivated then it had potential," the Bissell rider said. "But someone would pull through for five minutes, and then 10 guys would sit on, so somebody would attack because they got angry. Because it was so late, and because everyone has good teammates, and because Van Avermaet was there, no one really wanted it to stick. We did what we could and tried to stay away as long as possible."

Morton attacked the group before the summit of Hoosier Pass, shedding Jones, Gaimon and Anthony from the lead and gaining a slight advantage as the breakaway started to splinter. The 21-year-old Australian plummeted off Hoosier Pass upwards of 50 mph as Saxo-Tinkoff continued the chase.

Craddock and Frank survived the carnage in the breakaway and got back on terms with Morton on the descent, while a group of seven continued the chase. The group behind the leaders included RadioShack Leopard's Schleck and Machado, BMC's Van Avermaet, Saxo's Pires, Cannondale's Villella, Jamis' Wren, and Champion System's Beyer.

UnitedHealthcare took over the chase on the run in to the bottom of the final climb of the day, Boreas Pass, and the leaders held a 1:15 lead at the bottom. Craddock dropped from the group with less than 500 meters from the summit, as Morton and Frank danced away. Frank then distanced himself from Morton before the summit and sailed over the final KOM alone.

"I had one shot today, and I knew I could make it there in the short, steep climb," Frank said. "Because of the altitude here I just made it over the top, and from then on I could hardly pedal anymore, and I didn't recover until the finish. Luckily I'm not the only one here with this problem."

In the field, Sagan attacked and led BMC's Tejay van Garderen over the top of the climb, 30 seconds behind the leaders. They never did make up enough time to keep the yellow jersey on Sagan's shoulders - that went to Morton, who fought hard to stay within striking distance of Frank at the line.

"On that last hill it's a mixture of adrenalin and just trying to get up it and trying to drop other people," Morton said. "So form and technique goes out the window, and you just do what you can to get up there as fast as you can." 

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5:05:19
2Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:03
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:14
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:21
6Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:32
7Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:00:33
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:44
9Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
11Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
12Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
13Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
14Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
15Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
16Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
17Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
18Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
19Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
20Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
21Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
22Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
25Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:02
26Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
27Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
28Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
29Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
30Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
31James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:20
32Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
33Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:22
34Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
36Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
37Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
38Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:32
39Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
40Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
41Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
42Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
43Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
44Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
45Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:01:39
46Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:19
47Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:40
48Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
49Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
50Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:45
51Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:03:10
52Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:36
53Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
54Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:02
55Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
56Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
57Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
58Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
59Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
60James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:10:03
61Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
62Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
64Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
65Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
66Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
67Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
68Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:12
69Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
70Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
71Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
72Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
73Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
74Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
75Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
76Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
77Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
78Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
79David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
80Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
81Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
82Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
83Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
84David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:14:53
85Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
86Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
87Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
88Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
89Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
90Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
91Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
92Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
93Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
94Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
95Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
96Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
97Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
98Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
99Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
100Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
101Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:05
102Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:16
103Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
104Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
105Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
106Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
107David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
108Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
109Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
110Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
111Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
112Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
113Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
114Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
115Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
116Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
117Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
118Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
119Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
120Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
121Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
DNFPeter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFJay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFCheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFChristopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJuan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
DNFKen Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Sprint 1 - Buena Vista - km 99.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5pts
2Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
3David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp1

Sprint 2 - Fairplay - km 160.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard3
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp1

Sprint 3 - Finish - km 202.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp12
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team7
5Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team6
6Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp5
7Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia4
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
9Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
10George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1

KOM 1 - Independence Pass - km 30.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman10
3Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
4Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman7
5Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman6
6Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
8Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman3
9Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard2
10Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling1

KOM 2 - Hoosier Pass - km 178.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp10pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team7
4Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman6
5Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard5
6Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
7Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2

KOM 3 - Boreas Pass - km 198.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp7
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team6
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp5:05:22
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:11
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:18
4George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:41
5Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:59
6Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
7Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
8James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:17
9Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:29
10Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:01:36
11Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:37
12Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:59
13Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
14Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:10:00
15Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
16Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:11:09
17Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
18Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
19Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:14:50
20Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
21Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:19:13
22Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
23Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
24Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team15:16:55
2Garmin-Sharp0:00:21
3Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:27
4Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
5Radioshack Leopard
6Colombia0:01:41
7Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:13
8Cannondale0:02:40
9Jelly Belly P/B Kenda0:02:58
10Bissell Pro Cycling0:04:06
11Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:15
12Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:07:20
13Jamis - Hagens Berman0:12:29
14Sky Procycling0:12:55
15Team Novo Nordisk0:17:00
16Team Argos-Shimano0:32:38

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp7:31:22
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:11
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:18
6Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:29
7Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:00:35
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:41
9Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
10Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
11Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
13Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
16George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:46
17Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
18Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
19Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
20Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
21Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
22Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
23Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
24Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
25Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
26Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:01:04
27Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
28Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:01:22
29James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
30Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:24
31Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
33Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:01:29
34Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:34
35Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:46
36Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:13
37Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:02:43
38Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:47
39Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:02:57
40Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:35
41Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:45
42Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:40
43Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:05:58
44Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:04
45Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia0:06:18
46Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:06:27
47Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:06:28
48Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
49Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:43
50Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:15
51Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:07:22
52Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:07:36
53Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
54Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
55Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:08:32
56Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:10:17
57Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
58Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:58
59Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
60Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
61David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:11:14
62James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:12:16
63Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
64Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:12:40
65Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:14:55
66Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:14:59
67Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
68Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
69Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:15:07
70Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:34
71Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:15:57
72Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:16:08
73Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
74Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
75Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
76Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
77Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
78Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
79Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
80Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
81Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
82Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:41
83Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:50
84Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
85Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
86Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
87Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
88David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:19:18
89Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
90Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:19:19
91Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:19:30
92Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:19:49
93Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
94Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
95Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
96Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
97Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
98Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
99Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:29
100Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:21:31
101Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
102David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
103Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
104Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
105Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:22:33
106Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
107Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:24:12
108Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
109Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
110Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
111Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
112Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
113Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:25:54
114Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
115Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
116Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
117Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:29:02
118Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:29:11
119Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
120Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
121Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling25pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team13
5Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp12
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
7Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
8Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
10Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp7
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard7
12Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team6
13Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5
14Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
15Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia4
16Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
17Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
18Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard3
19Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman2
20Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1
21George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1
22Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
23David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp1
24Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk5

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman26pts
2Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp20
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team17
4Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman15
5Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team13
6Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team13
7Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
8Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
9Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda7
10Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman6
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
12Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard5
13Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
14Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
15Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3
16Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman3
17Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling2
18Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
19Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard2
20Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling1
21Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling1
22Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp7:31:22
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:11
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:18
4George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:46
5Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:59
6Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:01:04
7Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
8James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:22
9Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:02:43
10Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:45
11Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:43
12Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:36
13Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:10:17
14Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:58
15Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:14:55
16Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia0:14:59
17Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:16:08
18Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
19Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:17:50
20Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:19:18
21Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:21:31
22Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:22:33
23Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
24Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:24:12

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team22:35:00
2Garmin-Sharp0:00:21
3Radioshack Leopard0:01:27
4Bontrager Cycling Team
5Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
6Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:18
7Cannondale0:03:07
8Colombia0:07:17
9Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:08:04
10Bissell Pro Cycling0:08:35
11Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:31
12Jelly Belly P/B Kenda0:10:13
13Jamis - Hagens Berman0:12:58
14Sky Procycling0:14:07
15Team Novo Nordisk0:22:04
16Team Argos-Shimano0:47:30

 

