Sagan speeds to stage 3 win in Steamboat Springs
Voigt caught in final 10km after long, solo breakaway
Stage 3: Breckenridge - Steamboat Springs
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) took his second stage victory of the USA Pro Challenge on Wednesday, winning the 170km trek from Breckenridge to Steamboat Springs ahead of Argos-Shimano's Luka Mezgec and Ryan Anderson (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies).
The Slovakian champion made it look easy, taking a patient approach to the final 200m. While BMC's Greg Van Avermaet jumped early and Anderson took a wide berth on the opposite side of the road, Sagan lithely threaded the needle in between with a powerful surge to take the win by a wheel over the fast-charging Slovenian Mezgec.
"I'm very happy, and I thank all my teammates because they did very good work," Sagan said.
Sagan's teammates rode the front to pull back RadioShack-Leopard's Jens Voigt, who jumped away from a five-rider breakaway with about 50km remaining and was caught just 3km from the line.
"I'm sorry for Jens because he did very hard work on the front," Sagan said. "But when he dropped all the riders from the breakaway there was only one way for him to win the stage."
A crash in the final 2km took down many riders, the worst off was Mike Friedman (Optum), but it did not disrupt the overall lead of Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp), who remains two seconds ahead of Mathias Frank (BMC) in the overall.
A day for the sprinters, or the breakaway?
Stage 3 started with a descent down from the sky-high environment of Breckenridge until the category 3 KOM on Swan Mountain, just 11.3km into the race. Intermediate sprints in Silverthorne and Kremmling followed before the final ascent of the day over Rabbit Ears Pass, a category 2 climb that topped out just 33.7km from the finish in Steamboat Springs. For the second consecutive day, the stage ended with a descent to the finish line.
The pace was fast out of the gate, but the day's breakaway didn't stick until the riders started climbing toward the first KOM. Davide Villella (Cannondale) attacked and was followed over the top by Voigt, mountains classification leader Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Kenda) and Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman).
Sky Pro Cycling's Josh Edmondson continued to press the pace over the climb and once the peloton took a nature stop, the day's breakaway took shape.
"It was the plan [to go out on the attack]," Edmondson said. "We lost Joe [Dombrowski] this morning and Peter [Kennaugh] yesterday, and realistically we don't have anything for the GC. We thought we'd try for a break and maybe take a stage from that."
Included in the group with Edmondson were Voigt, Villella, Wren and Tvetcov. Voigt said he told his teammates before the start of the stage that he was feeling good and was going to try his luck for his first stage win in Colorado since winning in Beaver Creek last year.
The five escapees built a gap of 2:35 a little more than 30km into the stage. With Tvetcov the highest-placed breakaway rider at more than six minutes down, the Garmin team of race leader Morton was happy to set a moderate tempo to keep the escape in check but also let it have some rope.
"We weren't too fussed about bringing the breakaway back" Morton said. "There was no one who was a major threat, so we just kind of kept it at a good limit, and then [Cannondale] took over to try and chase Jens, and they had a hell of a job because he kind of turned on the afterburners that last 50km."
The group's gap ballooned to 5:10 with just 58km remaining, 17km before the climb of Rabbit Ears Pass began. Voigt must have sensed the pace picking up behind in the field and jumped away from his breakaway companions. With 48.8km remaining, Voigt had 30 seconds on the chasers and was holding a 4:50 gap over the field.
"I saw the group falling apart with different interests and different tactics," Voigt said. "I think the Cannondale rider got the order from his car to stop pulling, and if you only have five riders and one stops, it's a fifth of the group that doesn't work anymore, so to speak, and it creates disbalance. Before it's like a fellowship, but then it falls apart and you five individuals trying to win. So I decided an attack would be the best defense."
The German veteran poured it on and increased his lead to 2:20 over his former breakaway companions about 5km from the final KOM, causing Cannondale to take over the chase in hopes of bringing things together so that Sagan could try for another sprint win.
At the top of Rabbit Ears Pass, Voigt had 1:55 on the chase and 3:35 on the field, which was beginning to sweep up the remnants of the break. With the help of several other riders from sprinters' teams, Cannondale pulled Voigt back near the finish and a field sprint was inevitable.
"With 5km or 6km to go I saw it was down underneath a minute," Voigt said. "I did a quick calculation on how much time I was going to need in the headwind and how fast they were going to go behind me, and I figured this might be a little too short for me today. So I saw it coming a little bit, but I was still disappointed."
A crash just after the catch caused some confusion in the hard-charging peloton, and BMC hit the front for Van Avermaet, while Sagan set himself up just behind for another win. Although Wednesday's near-miss was disappointing, Voigt hesitantly said he'd be looking for another try later in the week.
"Just in a month I'll be 42, so give me some rest," he joked with reporters. "I'm an old man here. Tomorrow is going to be a very, very hard day. The GC is probably going to be decided, so I think it is [Morton's] day tomorrow. I'll just try to hang on and finish tomorrow and the TT and then after that it's all open and we can go however and whenever we want."
And if Voigt doesn't get his stage win this year, he can always go on the attack just to enjoy the scenery. As Tevtcov explained it, the sites along the way were a big topic of discussion among himself and the veteran RadioShack rider.
"He just was impressed with the views," Tvetcov said of his discussions with Voigt. "When we went by the lake I said, 'Yeah, look at that view.'And he turned and said, 'I wish I could go fishing here.'"
Full Results
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:04:18
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|7
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|12
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|13
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|15
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|19
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|21
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|22
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|23
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|24
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|25
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|26
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|27
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|29
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|31
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|32
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|36
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|37
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|38
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|39
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|40
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|41
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|43
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|44
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|45
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|47
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|48
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
|49
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|50
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|52
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|54
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|55
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|56
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|57
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|58
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|59
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|60
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|61
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|62
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|63
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|64
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|65
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|66
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|67
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|68
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|69
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|70
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|71
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|72
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|73
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|74
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|75
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|76
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|77
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|78
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|79
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|80
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|81
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|82
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|83
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|84
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|85
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|86
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|87
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|88
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|89
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|90
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|92
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|93
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|94
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|95
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|96
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|97
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|98
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|99
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:34
|100
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|101
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|0:03:34
|104
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|105
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|106
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|107
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|108
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|110
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:59
|113
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:02
|114
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|116
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|117
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:08:52
|118
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|119
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|120
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|3
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|3
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|5
|7
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|9
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|7
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|4
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|5
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|pts
|2
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|3
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|7
|4
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|6
|5
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|5
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|7
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:04:18
|2
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|3
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|5
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|8
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|9
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|10
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|13
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|14
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|15
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|16
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|17
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|18
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:03:34
|20
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|21
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|22
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|23
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelly Belly P/B Kenda
|12:12:54
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|Radioshack Leopard
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|9
|Colombia
|10
|Cannondale
|11
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|12
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|13
|Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|15
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Sky Procycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|11:35:40
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|6
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:29
|7
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:00:35
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|14
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|15
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|17
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|18
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|19
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|23
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|24
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|25
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|27
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:22
|28
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|29
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|30
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|31
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|32
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:29
|33
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|34
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:46
|35
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:13
|36
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:02:43
|37
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|38
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:57
|39
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:03:35
|40
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:45
|41
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:05:58
|42
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:04
|43
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
|0:06:18
|44
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:06:27
|45
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:06:28
|46
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|47
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:43
|48
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:15
|49
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:22
|50
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:36
|51
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|52
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:17
|53
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:08:32
|54
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:10:17
|55
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|56
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:10:58
|57
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|58
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|59
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:13
|60
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:11:14
|61
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:12:16
|62
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|63
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:12:40
|64
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:14:59
|65
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|66
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:15:07
|67
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:15:57
|68
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:16:08
|69
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|71
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|72
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|73
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|74
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|75
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|77
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:41
|78
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:50
|79
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|80
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|81
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|82
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:18:29
|83
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|0:18:33
|84
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:19:18
|85
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:30
|86
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:33
|87
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:45
|88
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:19:49
|89
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|91
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|93
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:24
|95
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:29
|96
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:21:31
|97
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|98
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|99
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|100
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|101
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:22:33
|102
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:22:52
|103
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:24:12
|104
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|105
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|106
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|107
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|108
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:54
|109
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|110
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|111
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|112
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:26:07
|113
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:28:11
|114
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:28:14
|115
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:28:41
|116
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:29:02
|117
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:29:11
|118
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|119
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|120
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|40
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|5
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|6
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|11
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|12
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|13
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|14
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|15
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|17
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|18
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|19
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|20
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|5
|21
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|4
|22
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|23
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|24
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|25
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|26
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|27
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|2
|29
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|1
|30
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|31
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|32
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1
|33
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|34
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|38
|pts
|2
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|25
|3
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|4
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|5
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|13
|7
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|13
|8
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|9
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|11
|10
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|11
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|12
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|13
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|7
|14
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6
|15
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|16
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|17
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|18
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|19
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|20
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|21
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|3
|22
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|23
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|2
|24
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|11:35:40
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:46
|5
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|6
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|7
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|8
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:02:43
|9
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:45
|10
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:43
|11
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:10:17
|12
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:58
|13
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:13
|14
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:16:08
|15
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:17:50
|17
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:18:29
|18
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|0:18:33
|19
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:21:31
|20
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:22:33
|21
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:22:52
|22
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:24:12
|23
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:26:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|34:47:54
|2
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:21
|3
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:01:27
|4
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|5
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|6
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|7
|Cannondale
|0:03:07
|8
|Colombia
|0:07:17
|9
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:08:04
|10
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:08:35
|11
|Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:09:31
|12
|Jelly Belly P/B Kenda
|0:10:13
|13
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:12:58
|14
|Sky Procycling
|0:14:07
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:04
|16
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:47:30
