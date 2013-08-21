Image 1 of 28 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is seeing double as he wins his second stage at he USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 28 Riders pass over the dam at Green Mountain Reservoir. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 28 The break had no relief from the wind on todays wide open course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 28 Garmin-Sharp leading the main field on the way to Steamboat Springs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 28 David Millar (Garmin Sharp) keeping the tempo high on the front of the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 28 Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) held onto yellow for another day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 28 Cannondale comes to the front on the final climb to reel in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 28 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman) gets encouragement from fans as he gets to the final KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 28 Joshua Edmonson (SKY) tried hard to catch the leader going over the last climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 28 Jens Voigt (Radioshack) decides its time to take off by himself. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 28 Jens Voigt (Radioshack) did everything he could to hold onto his lead on the descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 28 Todays sprint was a fight to the line in Steamboat Springs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 28 The top three for the stage into Steamboat. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 28 Big skies and wide open views for todays race route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 28 The race heads to Dillon after leaving Breckenridge. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 28 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) calm and cool on the start line this morning. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 28 The peloton bunches up as they hit rolly hills. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 28 Long rolly hills were along most of todays route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 28 Garmin-Sharp and Argos-Shimano took up a lot of the work early in the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 28 Jens Voigt (Radioshack) leads the break early on. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 28 The peloton rides over the top of Rabbit Ears Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 28 The local color guard was on hand in Breckenridge to start the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 28 On the neutral lap heading down Main Street in Breckenridge. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 28 The race leaves Breckenridge under stormy skies. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 28 Riders head up the first KOM past Dillon Reservoir. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 28 Jens Voigt (Radioshack) took home the most aggressive jersey for todays hard efforts. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 28 Froome (Sky) is famous for looking at his stem, here he checks out Voigt's (Radioshack) stem for a bit of variety (Image credit: John Pierce/Photosport International) Image 28 of 28 Sagan (Cannondale), centre-left, was pushed all the way by Mezgec (Argos), centre-right, and Anderson (Optum), far left (Image credit: John Pierce/Photosport International)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) took his second stage victory of the USA Pro Challenge on Wednesday, winning the 170km trek from Breckenridge to Steamboat Springs ahead of Argos-Shimano's Luka Mezgec and Ryan Anderson (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies).

The Slovakian champion made it look easy, taking a patient approach to the final 200m. While BMC's Greg Van Avermaet jumped early and Anderson took a wide berth on the opposite side of the road, Sagan lithely threaded the needle in between with a powerful surge to take the win by a wheel over the fast-charging Slovenian Mezgec.

"I'm very happy, and I thank all my teammates because they did very good work," Sagan said.

Sagan's teammates rode the front to pull back RadioShack-Leopard's Jens Voigt, who jumped away from a five-rider breakaway with about 50km remaining and was caught just 3km from the line.

"I'm sorry for Jens because he did very hard work on the front," Sagan said. "But when he dropped all the riders from the breakaway there was only one way for him to win the stage."

A crash in the final 2km took down many riders, the worst off was Mike Friedman (Optum), but it did not disrupt the overall lead of Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp), who remains two seconds ahead of Mathias Frank (BMC) in the overall.

A day for the sprinters, or the breakaway?

Stage 3 started with a descent down from the sky-high environment of Breckenridge until the category 3 KOM on Swan Mountain, just 11.3km into the race. Intermediate sprints in Silverthorne and Kremmling followed before the final ascent of the day over Rabbit Ears Pass, a category 2 climb that topped out just 33.7km from the finish in Steamboat Springs. For the second consecutive day, the stage ended with a descent to the finish line.

The pace was fast out of the gate, but the day's breakaway didn't stick until the riders started climbing toward the first KOM. Davide Villella (Cannondale) attacked and was followed over the top by Voigt, mountains classification leader Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Kenda) and Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman).

Sky Pro Cycling's Josh Edmondson continued to press the pace over the climb and once the peloton took a nature stop, the day's breakaway took shape.

"It was the plan [to go out on the attack]," Edmondson said. "We lost Joe [Dombrowski] this morning and Peter [Kennaugh] yesterday, and realistically we don't have anything for the GC. We thought we'd try for a break and maybe take a stage from that."

Included in the group with Edmondson were Voigt, Villella, Wren and Tvetcov. Voigt said he told his teammates before the start of the stage that he was feeling good and was going to try his luck for his first stage win in Colorado since winning in Beaver Creek last year.

The five escapees built a gap of 2:35 a little more than 30km into the stage. With Tvetcov the highest-placed breakaway rider at more than six minutes down, the Garmin team of race leader Morton was happy to set a moderate tempo to keep the escape in check but also let it have some rope.

"We weren't too fussed about bringing the breakaway back" Morton said. "There was no one who was a major threat, so we just kind of kept it at a good limit, and then [Cannondale] took over to try and chase Jens, and they had a hell of a job because he kind of turned on the afterburners that last 50km."

The group's gap ballooned to 5:10 with just 58km remaining, 17km before the climb of Rabbit Ears Pass began. Voigt must have sensed the pace picking up behind in the field and jumped away from his breakaway companions. With 48.8km remaining, Voigt had 30 seconds on the chasers and was holding a 4:50 gap over the field.

"I saw the group falling apart with different interests and different tactics," Voigt said. "I think the Cannondale rider got the order from his car to stop pulling, and if you only have five riders and one stops, it's a fifth of the group that doesn't work anymore, so to speak, and it creates disbalance. Before it's like a fellowship, but then it falls apart and you five individuals trying to win. So I decided an attack would be the best defense."

The German veteran poured it on and increased his lead to 2:20 over his former breakaway companions about 5km from the final KOM, causing Cannondale to take over the chase in hopes of bringing things together so that Sagan could try for another sprint win.

At the top of Rabbit Ears Pass, Voigt had 1:55 on the chase and 3:35 on the field, which was beginning to sweep up the remnants of the break. With the help of several other riders from sprinters' teams, Cannondale pulled Voigt back near the finish and a field sprint was inevitable.

"With 5km or 6km to go I saw it was down underneath a minute," Voigt said. "I did a quick calculation on how much time I was going to need in the headwind and how fast they were going to go behind me, and I figured this might be a little too short for me today. So I saw it coming a little bit, but I was still disappointed."

A crash just after the catch caused some confusion in the hard-charging peloton, and BMC hit the front for Van Avermaet, while Sagan set himself up just behind for another win. Although Wednesday's near-miss was disappointing, Voigt hesitantly said he'd be looking for another try later in the week.

"Just in a month I'll be 42, so give me some rest," he joked with reporters. "I'm an old man here. Tomorrow is going to be a very, very hard day. The GC is probably going to be decided, so I think it is [Morton's] day tomorrow. I'll just try to hang on and finish tomorrow and the TT and then after that it's all open and we can go however and whenever we want."

And if Voigt doesn't get his stage win this year, he can always go on the attack just to enjoy the scenery. As Tevtcov explained it, the sites along the way were a big topic of discussion among himself and the veteran RadioShack rider.

"He just was impressed with the views," Tvetcov said of his discussions with Voigt. "When we went by the lake I said, 'Yeah, look at that view.'And he turned and said, 'I wish I could go fishing here.'"

Full Results

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4:04:18 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 3 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 7 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 9 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 12 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 13 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 15 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 17 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 18 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 19 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 20 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 21 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 22 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 23 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 24 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 25 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 26 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 27 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 29 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 30 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 31 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 32 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 33 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 36 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 37 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 38 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 39 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 40 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 41 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 42 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 43 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 44 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 45 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 46 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 47 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 48 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 49 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 50 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 51 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 52 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 53 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 54 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 55 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 56 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 57 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 58 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 59 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 60 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 61 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 62 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 63 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 64 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 65 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 66 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 67 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 68 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 69 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 70 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 71 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 72 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 73 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 74 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 75 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 76 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 77 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 78 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 79 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 80 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 81 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 82 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 83 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 84 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 85 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 86 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 87 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 88 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 89 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 90 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 91 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 92 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 93 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 94 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 95 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 96 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 97 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 98 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 99 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:34 100 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 101 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 102 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 103 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 0:03:34 104 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 105 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 106 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 107 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:37 108 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 109 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 110 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 111 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 112 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:59 113 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:02 114 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 115 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 116 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 117 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:08:52 118 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 119 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 120 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNS Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling

Sprint 1 - Sivlerthorne # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 3 3 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1

Sprint 2 - Kremmling # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 12 3 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 5 7 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 4 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 3 9 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 2 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

KOM 1 - Swan Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 pts 2 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 7 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 6 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 5 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3

KOM 2 - Rabbit Ears Pass # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 10 pts 2 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 3 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 7 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 6 5 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 5 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 7 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4:04:18 2 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 3 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 4 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 5 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 6 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 8 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 9 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 10 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 12 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 13 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 14 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 15 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 16 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 17 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 18 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 19 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:34 20 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 21 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 22 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 23 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:37

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelly Belly P/B Kenda 12:12:54 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 Team Novo Nordisk 5 Radioshack Leopard 6 Garmin-Sharp 7 Team Argos-Shimano 8 Bontrager Cycling Team 9 Colombia 10 Cannondale 11 Jamis - Hagens Berman 12 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 13 Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 Bissell Pro Cycling 15 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 16 Sky Procycling

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 11:35:40 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:11 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:18 6 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:29 7 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:00:35 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:41 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 11 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 13 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 14 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 15 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:46 17 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 18 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 19 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 20 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 22 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 23 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:59 24 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 25 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 26 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:04 27 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:22 28 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 29 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:24 30 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 31 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 32 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:29 33 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:34 34 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:46 35 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:13 36 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:02:43 37 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:47 38 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:02:57 39 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:35 40 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:45 41 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:05:58 42 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:04 43 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 0:06:18 44 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:06:27 45 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:06:28 46 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 47 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:43 48 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:15 49 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:07:22 50 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:36 51 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 52 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:08:17 53 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:08:32 54 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:10:17 55 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 56 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:10:58 57 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 58 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 59 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:13 60 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:11:14 61 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:12:16 62 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 63 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:12:40 64 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:14:59 65 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 66 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:15:07 67 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:15:57 68 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:16:08 69 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 70 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 71 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 72 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 73 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 74 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 75 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 76 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 77 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:41 78 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:50 79 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 80 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 81 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 82 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:18:29 83 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 0:18:33 84 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:19:18 85 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:30 86 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:33 87 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:19:45 88 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:19:49 89 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 90 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 91 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 92 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 93 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 94 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:24 95 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:29 96 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:21:31 97 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 98 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 99 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 100 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 101 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:22:33 102 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:22:52 103 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:24:12 104 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 105 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 106 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 107 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 108 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:54 109 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 110 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 111 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 112 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:26:07 113 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:28:11 114 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:28:14 115 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:28:41 116 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:29:02 117 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:29:11 118 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 119 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 120 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:21

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 40 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 5 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 12 6 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 12 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 10 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 9 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 11 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 12 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 13 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 14 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 7 15 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 16 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 17 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 18 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 19 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 20 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 5 21 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 4 22 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 23 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 4 24 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 4 25 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 26 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 3 27 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 2 28 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 29 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1 30 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1 31 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 32 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1 33 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 1 34 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk -5

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 38 pts 2 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 25 3 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 20 4 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 18 5 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 13 7 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 13 8 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 9 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 11 10 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 11 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 12 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 13 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 7 14 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 15 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 16 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 5 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 18 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 19 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 20 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 21 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3 22 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2 23 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 24 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 25 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 11:35:40 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:11 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:18 4 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:46 5 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:59 6 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:04 7 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:22 8 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:02:43 9 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:45 10 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:43 11 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:10:17 12 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:58 13 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:13 14 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:16:08 15 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 16 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:17:50 17 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:18:29 18 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 0:18:33 19 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:21:31 20 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:22:33 21 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:22:52 22 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:24:12 23 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:26:07