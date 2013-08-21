Trending

Sagan speeds to stage 3 win in Steamboat Springs

Voigt caught in final 10km after long, solo breakaway

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is seeing double as he wins his second stage at he USA Pro Challenge

Riders pass over the dam at Green Mountain Reservoir.

The break had no relief from the wind on todays wide open course.

Garmin-Sharp leading the main field on the way to Steamboat Springs.

David Millar (Garmin Sharp) keeping the tempo high on the front of the field.

Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) held onto yellow for another day.

Cannondale comes to the front on the final climb to reel in the break.

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman) gets encouragement from fans as he gets to the final KOM.

Joshua Edmonson (SKY) tried hard to catch the leader going over the last climb.

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) decides its time to take off by himself.

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) did everything he could to hold onto his lead on the descent.

Todays sprint was a fight to the line in Steamboat Springs.

The top three for the stage into Steamboat.

Big skies and wide open views for todays race route.

The race heads to Dillon after leaving Breckenridge.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) calm and cool on the start line this morning.

The peloton bunches up as they hit rolly hills.

Long rolly hills were along most of todays route.

Garmin-Sharp and Argos-Shimano took up a lot of the work early in the stage.

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) leads the break early on.

The peloton rides over the top of Rabbit Ears Pass.

The local color guard was on hand in Breckenridge to start the race.

On the neutral lap heading down Main Street in Breckenridge.

The race leaves Breckenridge under stormy skies.

Riders head up the first KOM past Dillon Reservoir.

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) took home the most aggressive jersey for todays hard efforts.

Froome (Sky) is famous for looking at his stem, here he checks out Voigt's (Radioshack) stem for a bit of variety

Sagan (Cannondale), centre-left, was pushed all the way by Mezgec (Argos), centre-right, and Anderson (Optum), far left

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) took his second stage victory of the USA Pro Challenge on Wednesday, winning the 170km trek from Breckenridge to Steamboat Springs ahead of Argos-Shimano's Luka Mezgec and Ryan Anderson (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies).

The Slovakian champion made it look easy, taking a patient approach to the final 200m. While BMC's Greg Van Avermaet jumped early and Anderson took a wide berth on the opposite side of the road, Sagan lithely threaded the needle in between with a powerful surge to take the win by a wheel over the fast-charging Slovenian Mezgec.

"I'm very happy, and I thank all my teammates because they did very good work," Sagan said.

Sagan's teammates rode the front to pull back RadioShack-Leopard's Jens Voigt, who jumped away from a five-rider breakaway with about 50km remaining and was caught just 3km from the line.

"I'm sorry for Jens because he did very hard work on the front," Sagan said. "But when he dropped all the riders from the breakaway there was only one way for him to win the stage."

A crash in the final 2km took down many riders, the worst off was Mike Friedman (Optum), but it did not disrupt the overall lead of Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp), who remains two seconds ahead of Mathias Frank (BMC) in the overall.

A day for the sprinters, or the breakaway?

Stage 3 started with a descent down from the sky-high environment of Breckenridge until the category 3 KOM on Swan Mountain, just 11.3km into the race. Intermediate sprints in Silverthorne and Kremmling followed before the final ascent of the day over Rabbit Ears Pass, a category 2 climb that topped out just 33.7km from the finish in Steamboat Springs. For the second consecutive day, the stage ended with a descent to the finish line.

The pace was fast out of the gate, but the day's breakaway didn't stick until the riders started climbing toward the first KOM. Davide Villella (Cannondale) attacked and was followed over the top by Voigt, mountains classification leader Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Kenda) and Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman).

Sky Pro Cycling's Josh Edmondson continued to press the pace over the climb and once the peloton took a nature stop, the day's breakaway took shape.

"It was the plan [to go out on the attack]," Edmondson said. "We lost Joe [Dombrowski] this morning and Peter [Kennaugh] yesterday, and realistically we don't have anything for the GC. We thought we'd try for a break and maybe take a stage from that."

Included in the group with Edmondson were Voigt, Villella, Wren and Tvetcov. Voigt said he told his teammates before the start of the stage that he was feeling good and was going to try his luck for his first stage win in Colorado since winning in Beaver Creek last year.

The five escapees built a gap of 2:35 a little more than 30km into the stage. With Tvetcov the highest-placed breakaway rider at more than six minutes down, the Garmin team of race leader Morton was happy to set a moderate tempo to keep the escape in check but also let it have some rope.

"We weren't too fussed about bringing the breakaway back" Morton said. "There was no one who was a major threat, so we just kind of kept it at a good limit, and then [Cannondale] took over to try and chase Jens, and they had a hell of a job because he kind of turned on the afterburners that last 50km."

The group's gap ballooned to 5:10 with just 58km remaining, 17km before the climb of Rabbit Ears Pass began. Voigt must have sensed the pace picking up behind in the field and jumped away from his breakaway companions. With 48.8km remaining, Voigt had 30 seconds on the chasers and was holding a 4:50 gap over the field.

"I saw the group falling apart with different interests and different tactics," Voigt said. "I think the Cannondale rider got the order from his car to stop pulling, and if you only have five riders and one stops, it's a fifth of the group that doesn't work anymore, so to speak, and it creates disbalance. Before it's like a fellowship, but then it falls apart and you five individuals trying to win. So I decided an attack would be the best defense."

The German veteran poured it on and increased his lead to 2:20 over his former breakaway companions about 5km from the final KOM, causing Cannondale to take over the chase in hopes of bringing things together so that Sagan could try for another sprint win.

At the top of Rabbit Ears Pass, Voigt had 1:55 on the chase and 3:35 on the field, which was beginning to sweep up the remnants of the break. With the help of several other riders from sprinters' teams, Cannondale pulled Voigt back near the finish and a field sprint was inevitable.

"With 5km or 6km to go I saw it was down underneath a minute," Voigt said. "I did a quick calculation on how much time I was going to need in the headwind and how fast they were going to go behind me, and I figured this might be a little too short for me today. So I saw it coming a little bit, but I was still disappointed."

A crash just after the catch caused some confusion in the hard-charging peloton, and BMC hit the front for Van Avermaet, while Sagan set himself up just behind for another win. Although Wednesday's near-miss was disappointing, Voigt hesitantly said he'd be looking for another try later in the week.

"Just in a month I'll be 42, so give me some rest," he joked with reporters. "I'm an old man here. Tomorrow is going to be a very, very hard day. The GC is probably going to be decided, so I think it is [Morton's] day tomorrow. I'll just try to hang on and finish tomorrow and the TT and then after that it's all open and we can go however and whenever we want."

And if Voigt doesn't get his stage win this year, he can always go on the attack just to enjoy the scenery. As Tevtcov explained it, the sites along the way were a big topic of discussion among himself and the veteran RadioShack rider.

"He just was impressed with the views," Tvetcov said of his discussions with Voigt. "When we went by the lake I said, 'Yeah, look at that view.'And he turned and said, 'I wish I could go fishing here.'"

Full Results

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:04:18
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
3Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
6Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
7Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
9Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
11Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
12Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
13Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
14Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
15Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
17Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
18Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
19Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
20Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
21Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
22Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
23Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
24Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
25Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
26Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
27Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
28Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
29Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
30Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
31Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
32James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
33Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
36Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
37Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
38Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
39Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
40Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
41Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
42Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
43Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
44Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
45Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
46Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
47Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
48Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
49David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
50Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
51Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
52Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
53Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
54Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
55Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
56Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
57James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
58Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
59Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
60Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
61Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
62Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
63Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
64Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
65Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
66Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
67Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
68Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
69Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
70Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
71Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
72Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
73Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
74Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
75Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
76Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
77David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
78Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
79Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
80Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
81Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
82Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
83Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
84Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
85David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
86Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
87Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
88Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
89Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
90Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
91Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
92Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
93Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
94Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
95Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
96Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
97Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
98George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
99Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:34
100Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
101Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
102Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
103Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia0:03:34
104Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
105Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
106Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
107Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:37
108Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
109Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
110Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
111Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
112Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:59
113Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:02
114Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
115Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
116Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
117Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:08:52
118Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
119Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
120Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNSJoseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling

Sprint 1 - Sivlerthorne
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard3
3Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1

Sprint 2 - Kremmling
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5pts
2Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling15pts
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano12
3Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
5Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
6Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia5
7Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk4
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard3
9Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team2
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

KOM 1 - Swan Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling8pts
2Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman7
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard6
4Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5
5Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman3

KOM 2 - Rabbit Ears Pass
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard10pts
2Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling9
3Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman7
4Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda6
5Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman5
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
7Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp2

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:04:18
2Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
3Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
4James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
5Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
6Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
8Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
9Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
10Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
12Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
13Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
14Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
15Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
16Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
17Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
18George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
19Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:34
20Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
21Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
22Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
23Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:37

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelly Belly P/B Kenda12:12:54
2BMC Racing Team
3Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Team Novo Nordisk
5Radioshack Leopard
6Garmin-Sharp
7Team Argos-Shimano
8Bontrager Cycling Team
9Colombia
10Cannondale
11Jamis - Hagens Berman
12Team Saxo -Tinkoff
13Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
14Bissell Pro Cycling
15Champion System Pro Cycling Team
16Sky Procycling

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp11:35:40
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:11
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:18
6Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:29
7Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:00:35
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:41
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
11Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
13Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
14Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
15Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
16Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:46
17Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
18Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
19Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
20Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
22Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
23Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:59
24Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
25Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
26Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:04
27Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:01:22
28James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
29Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
30Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
31Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
32Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:01:29
33Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:34
34Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:46
35Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:13
36Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:02:43
37Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:47
38Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:02:57
39Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:35
40Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:45
41Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:05:58
42Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:04
43Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia0:06:18
44Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:06:27
45Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:06:28
46Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
47Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:43
48Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:15
49Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:07:22
50Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:36
51Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
52Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:08:17
53Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:08:32
54Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:10:17
55Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
56Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:10:58
57Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
58Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
59Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:13
60David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:11:14
61James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:12:16
62Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
63Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:12:40
64Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:14:59
65Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
66Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:15:07
67Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:15:57
68Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:16:08
69Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
70Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
71Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
72Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
73Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
74Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
75Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
76Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
77Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:41
78Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:50
79Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
80Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
81Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
82Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:18:29
83Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia0:18:33
84David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:19:18
85Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:19:30
86Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:33
87Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:19:45
88Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:49
89Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
90Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
91Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
92Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
93Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
94Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:21:24
95Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:29
96Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:21:31
97Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
98David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
99Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
100Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
101Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:22:33
102Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:22:52
103Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:24:12
104Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
105Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
106Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
107Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
108Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:54
109Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
110Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
111Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
112Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:26:07
113Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:28:11
114Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:28:14
115Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:28:41
116Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:29:02
117Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:29:11
118Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
119Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
120Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling40pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team24
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team13
5Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp12
6Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano12
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard10
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
9Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
11Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
12Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
13Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
14Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp7
15Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team6
16Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
17Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
18Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5
19Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
20Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia5
21Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia4
22Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
23Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4
24Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk4
25Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
26Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard3
27Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team2
28Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman2
29Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1
30George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1
31Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
32Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1
33David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp1
34Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk-5

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman38pts
2Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman25
3Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp20
4Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard18
5Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team17
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team13
7Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team13
8Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
9Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda11
10Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling10
11Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
12Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
13Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda7
14Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman6
15Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
16Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard5
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
18Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
19Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
20Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3
21Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman3
22Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp2
23Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling2
24Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
25Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp11:35:40
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:11
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:18
4George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:46
5Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:59
6Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:04
7James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:22
8Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:02:43
9Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:45
10Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:43
11Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:10:17
12Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:58
13Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:13
14Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:16:08
15Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
16Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:17:50
17Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:18:29
18Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia0:18:33
19Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:21:31
20Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:22:33
21Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:22:52
22Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:24:12
23Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:26:07

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team34:47:54
2Garmin-Sharp0:00:21
3Radioshack Leopard0:01:27
4Bontrager Cycling Team
5Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
6Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:18
7Cannondale0:03:07
8Colombia0:07:17
9Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:08:04
10Bissell Pro Cycling0:08:35
11Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:31
12Jelly Belly P/B Kenda0:10:13
13Jamis - Hagens Berman0:12:58
14Sky Procycling0:14:07
15Team Novo Nordisk0:22:04
16Team Argos-Shimano0:47:30

