Image 1 of 27 Todd Wells (Specialized) wins the US short track national championships (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 27 Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory Team) having a brilliant outing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 27 Spencer Paxson (Kona) on the front row with an ice pack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 27 Todd and Meg Wells at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 27 Carl Decker (Team Giant) riding a rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 27 Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/Specialized) showing some good form at a drop-off (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 27 Todd Wells (Specialized) hammering up a climb with the race lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 27 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) turning himself inside out to catch Todd Wells (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 27 Todd Wells (Specialized) cooling off after the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 27 Men's US Short Track Nationals Podium (L to R): Russell Finsterwald (Trek) 4th, Stephen Ettinger (BMC) 2nd, Todd Wells (Specialized) 1st, Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air Cannondale) 3rd, Spencer Paxson (Kona) 5th (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 27 Spencer Paxson (Kona) takes the hole shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 27 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) along with other chasers on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 27 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) had quite a battle going with Russell Finsterwald (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 27 Parts of the track were very busy with descents and climbs on the same part of the ski slope (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 27 Todd Wells (Specialized) taking the lead from Spencer Paxson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 27 Spencer Paxson (Kona) attempting to follow Wells' attack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 27 Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale) descending through a rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 27 U23 Cross Country National Champion Kerry Werner (BMC) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 27 Justine Lindine (Redline) riding in the chase group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 27 Michael Broderick (Kenda-NoTubes) riding in the top 10 places (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 27 Mitch Hoke (Kenda/Felt) leading a group through the rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 27 Todd Wells (Specialized) off the front of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 27 Stephen Ettinger (BMC Development Team) attempting to bridge the gap to Todd Wells (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 27 Kerry Werner (BMC Development Team) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 27 Stephen Ettinger (BMC Development Team) cornering hard on his last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 27 Todd Wells (Specialized) with a half lap to go before claiming the national championship title. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 27 Todd Wells (Specialized) in a rocky singletrack section during the short track at US nationals. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The Todd Wells (Specialized) and Stephen Ettinger (BMC Development) battle of the weekend continued with a second round at the short track at the US Cross Country Mountain Bike National Championships on Sunday afternoon at Bear Creek Resort in Macungie, Pennsylvania. Reversing the results of yesterday, Wells beat Ettinger for the gold medal. Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) finished with his second bronze medal of the weekend.

"Today was all about who wanted it more," said Wells, who successfully defended his short track national title from 2012. "I was disappointed with yesterday. I gave everything I could, but it just wasn't enough. I had some good motivation for today's race."

"I know that I usually recover pretty well, even for an old guy. You'd think these young guys would just be coming out ready to go, but for whatever reason, maybe it's all those years of riding, I seem to recover as good or better than most of the guys."

Spencer Paxson (Kona) took the hole shot and blazed to the front on the first lap. Wells, Ettinger, Russell Finsterwald (Trek) and Bishop did their duty marking him.

Then Wells went to the front and spent most of the rest of the race burning out the legs of his fellow competitors.

"It was my strategy to apply pressure today," said Wells. "I could see that I was maybe taking some gaps on the others. In a few of those corners, I felt like I was going pretty good, and I figured if I could take the lead through them, the guys would have to close the gap a few times and eventually they might get tired."

"Ettinger caught me after two laps in, and I couldn't tell how I was getting a gap, but it was about pushing myself and redeeming myself after yesterday."

Ettinger's body language showed how crushed he was from his winning effort in yesterday's cross country race. Afterward he admitted as much.

"I suffered so bad. There was not much left in the tank after yesterday," said Ettinger. "Last weekend, Todd and I had a really good race in Wisconsin, and I was able to go with half a lap to go and attack Todd. He barely caught back to me last weekend, so I knew I had a good opportunity this weekend. However, after yesterday, which was a really emotional day in the best possible way, it was harder to come out here today and race hard."

Wells' efforts cost first Paxson, then Finsterwald and finally Bishop to pop off the back of the lead group. That left Ettinger and Wells, and finally Ettinger couldn't take it any longer. A gap formed between and started to grow.

Wells was cruising at the front, looking smooth and fast on the downhills and corners and powerfully punchy on the two climbs per lap.

"There were a few berms on the course. Some of the guys weren't using the berms, but I felt like I could use them and carry more momentum into the turns," said Wells. "With the berms, I didn't need brakes. I'm a bigger guy than some of these guys, so I tend to pick up speed on the downhills, and I also carry that momentum better into the climbs, so if I can go around the corners a little faster, and I can make it a little further up the hill before being a bigger guy becomes a disadvantage."

Wells rode in solo, with plenty of time to enjoy his victory. Ettinger rode in for second place.

"Hanging in for second was about all I was able to do. I could not put it out like I could yesterday," said Ettinger.

Finsterwald caught Bishop and the two rode together for a few laps, but Bishop re-applied the pressure and got away from Finsterwald for third place.

"Finsterwald put in a good attack. It's not my best weekend, but a bronze medal - I'll take it," said Bishop. "Wells put in a good race. After yesterday, I think he really wanted to prove something. I thought for me it would be a repeat of yesterday. I knew it would be a hard mental race and the heat would be tough. In this kind of course, being out front by yourself is good. The corners are loose and there's not really a lot of drafting to be done.

Finsterwald rolled in fourth ahead of Paxson in fifth in what was the final race of the US Mountain Bike National Championship weekend.

Full Results