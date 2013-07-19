Trending

Three jerseys awarded on first day of US cross country nats

Short track and cross country racing for amateurs

The first three Stars-and-Stripes jerseys of the 2013 USA Cycling Cross Country Mountain Bike National Championships were awarded Thursday at Bear Creek Resort in Macungie, Pennsylvania.

Three late surges in the short track cross country races landed the winning riders on the top step of the podium. Nic Jenkins (Front Rangers Junior Cycling) won the juniors men's 10-14 race in the last lap of the race. Jason Blodgett (Spin-Litzler Automation) emerged from a group of four riders to win the senior men's 19-29 race and Brandon Gritters (Blackstar Racing) won the men's 30-and-up Thursday's last race.

With one lap remaining in the 39-rider juniors 10-14 race, it seemed to be a battle between two riders, Mateo Jorgenson (BYRDS) and Michael Mace. Jorgensen tried to pass Mace, but their bars tangled, sending both riders temporarily to the ground. Mace bounced back up and began to ride, but Jorgenson's handlebars were twisted, preventing him from riding. The delay was all Jenkins needed to capitalize as he caught Mace and sprinted past him at the finish line. Cole Avery (Whole Athlete-Specialized) placed third.

"I got in this pile up at the start then I just passed people," said Jenkins, who finished second at the 2012 USA Cycling 24-Hour Mountain Bike National Championships. "There was a bottle up with the two leaders and I somehow got them at the hill and beat them to the finish."

The senior men's 19-29 race quickly turned into a five rider contest as Casey Hildebrandt (Twin Six), Jason Blodgett (Spin-Litzler Automation), Westley Richards (Clemmons Bicycle Racing), Matthew Spohn (The Performance Lab p/b Caffeinated Cyclist) and Tyler Jenema built a lead on the 21-rider field. As the five riders turned into their last lap, Jenema was unable to continue with the lead group due to a flat tire. As the foursome made its final small climb, Hildebrandt attacked, but Blodgett answered and cruised to secure his first individual national championship.

"Going into the last lap, Casey made a move at the top of the hill," Blodgett said. "I came around the other two guys to get on his wheel. I was able to beat him to the rocks and that was the big difference, beating him there and being able to create a little bit of a gap."

The day's final race, pitted 25 category 1 men 30-and-up against each other. After a few laps, Jared Nieters (SEAVS-Haymarket) and Gritters distinguished themselves as the riders to beat. About midway through the race's penultimate lap, Nieters dropped on a sweeping left turn, allowing Gritters to open a margin. Nieters closed the margin on the climbs, but Gritters regained his gap on the descents as he pulled away on the last lap to secure the second national championship of his career.

"With two to go, I got to the front," Gritters said. "I just wanted to keep him behind me from that point on. He kinda lost it in the loose stuff in the corner. I just put my head down and went from there. I didn't want to give him a chance to catch back up."

The first day of competition in Pennsylvania began with category 2 and 3 cross country mountain bike races. The morning's races featured the category 3 riders turning one lap of the six-kilometer amateur course while the category 2 riders completed two laps of the same course in their national competitions.

Sixteen-year-old Carson Beckett (Wood-n-Wave) registered the best time among the category riders, finishing his two-lap contest in 1:25:33 to win the juniors men's 15-18 race by three minutes over Carter Anderson (Cycle Youth). Anderson edged Robert Pearce by one second to secure second place. Grayson Keppler (Cadence Cyclery) won the senior men's 19-29 race by only 12 seconds over Kurt Daniello (Laurel Bicycle Club). Joshua Cauffman was nearly two minutes faster than his closest competitor in the masters men's 30-34 field, posting a time of 1:36:58. Sean Keefe topped the masters men's 35-39 field, posting a time of 1:29:28, over four minutes faster than his closest competitor, Fraser Kirkpatrick. Albert Picarello (Down Cycles) won the masters men's 40-44 race with a time of 1:37:17 while Tony Doll (Keystone Velo Club) finished second, 1:54 behind Picarello. John Bobb was 2:26 faster than Jim Dowd to win the masters men's 45-49 race. Michael Falk (Rogue Racing Project) topped the masters men's 50-54 field with a time of 1:40:54.

Miki Kedo (Greensboro Velo Club-Cone Health-Cycles de Oro) was the only category 2 woman to complete the two-lap race in under two hours, as she won the masters women's 30-39 race with a time of 1:58:07. Anna Poulton (Activator Cycle Club) won the juniors women's 15-18 race by 1:39 over Fiona Dougherty (Jubilee Subaru). Nicole Miranda (Mirco Racing) won the senior women's 19-29 race by over 28 minutes after finishing her two-lap race in 2:05:35. Katie Casey (Gould Academy) nearly cracked the two-hour mark, won the masters women's 40-49 race with a time of 2:01:00.

In the category 3 races, Dylan Drake won the juniors men's 15-18 race by 1:41 over Nathan Hake (Mason Dixon Field). Jason Mariani (Pure Energy Racing) won the senior men's 19-29 race with Matt Galantuomini (Spradley Barr Wind Chill Cycling) placing second. Johnny Hudson recorded the best time among the category three riders, completing his one-lap race in 41:41 to win the masters men 30-39 by over 10 minutes. Local rider Joel Allmandinger won a tightly-contested race among masters men 40-49. Allmandinger's closest competitor was Brian Grace, who finished the race only 2:55 behind the winner while Peter Southam was only nine seconds behind Grace in third place. Robert Gebel (Somerset Wheelmen) won the masters men 50-54 race, finishing his lap in 57:46. Hailey Fortin (Get Out! New Mexico) won the juniors women's 15-18 race by nearly five minutes over Leela Hornbach (Gould Academy). April Nabholz (Mason Dixon Velo) finished the senior women's 19-29 race 16:08 faster than Amanda Swords (Swashbuckler Brewing Co Cycling). Amy Alton topped the masters women's 30-39 field after finishing her one-lap contest in 1:02:54. Christa Ross (Allegheny Cycling Association) won the masters women's 40-49 race, completing her lap in 1:02:21, nearly seven minutes faster than Suzanne Kornutiak (Iron-Tree Data Networks Cycling).

Full Results

Cat 1 Men 19-29 short track
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Blodgett (Spin/Spin/Litzler Automation)0:29:00
2Casey Hildebrandt (Twin Six)0:00:05
3Westley Richards (Clemmons Bicycle Racing)0:00:09
4Matthew Spohn (The Performance Lab P/B Caffeinated Cyclist)0:00:14
5Stephane Roch (Swami's Cycling Club/Sklz-Swami's Cycling Team)0:00:55
6John Proppe (Lake Effect Cycling Team/Team Lake Effect)0:01:19
7Tim Racette (Team Wisconsin/Ks Energy Services / Team Wisconsin)0:01:32
8Tyler Fox0:01:54
9Gunnar Bergey (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)0:02:03
10Spencer Lowden (Brevard College)0:02:09
11Tyler Jenema
12Andrew Massonneau
13Robert Abramo
14Ray Dangelmaier (Union College-Ky)
15Gabriel Marocco (San Diego Bicycle Club/Acqua Al 2/Sdbc)
16Eric Carlson (Team Edge)
17Franklin Saillot (Watchung Wheelmen)
18Kyle Miller
19Keith Marek (Team Priority Health)
20Joshua Mcdowell (Fort Lewis College)

Cat. 1 Men 30+ short track
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon Gritters (Blackstar Racing)0:27:30
2Jared Nieters (Seavs/Haymarket)0:00:13
3Trent Ford (Blackstar Racing)0:00:52
4Rob Mcgee (Blackstar Racing)0:01:10
5Rich Weis (Subaru/Trek)0:01:23
6Nick Sears0:01:44
7Andrew Mills (Compass Cycling Team)0:01:57
8Marco Arocha (Rnr/B4B)0:02:13
9John Foley (Cycle Loft Velo)0:02:21
10Eric Sutton (Sugar Cycles Factory Team/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing)0:02:32
11Nathan Winkelmann (Shama Cycles)0:02:56
12Jared Babik (Fort Pitt Velo/Gpoa)0:03:08
13Larry Miller (Crosshairs Cycling)
14Jp Brocket (Ethos Racing)
15Jimmie Colflesh
16David Bender (Janesville Velo Club/Michael's Cycles Team)
17Chris Welsh
18Donald Laury
19John Stenger (Guys Racing Club)
20Bernhard Resch (Stoudts Brewing Co/Jb Mountain Bikes/Stoudts Brewing Co)
21Christopher Price (Charm City Cycling Llc)
22Nathan Haslick (International Christian Cycling Club)
23Luke Wynen
24Kurt Begemann (Gpm Sport)
25Philip Beard (Onion River Racing)

Junior men 10-14 short track
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nic Jenkins (Front Rangers Junior Cycling)0:14:43
2Michael Mace
3Cole Avery (Whole Athlete/Whole Athlete / Specialized)0:00:03
4Adam Croft (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:00:09
5Jake Yackle (Yackle Brothers Racing)0:00:41
6George Schulz (The Bike Lane)0:00:54
7Evan Clouse (Cole Sport)0:00:57
8John Drummond
9Ekrem Ayhan (Somerset Wheelmen)0:01:14
10Joshua Peterson0:01:16
11Cassidy Bailey (Boulder Junior Cycling/Tokyo Joe's Jr)0:01:26
12Andrew Schmidt (Tread Head Cycling)0:01:32
13Jonjon Drain0:01:41
14Luke Fleming (Sugar Cycles Factory Team)0:01:52
15Sandor Delgado (Interactive Metronome Development)0:01:59
16Keegan Korienek (Leadout Racing)0:02:01
17Nolan Jenkins (Front Rangers Junior Cycling)0:02:09
18Lane Maher (Team Edge)0:02:26
19Parker Given (Hill Country Bicycle Works)0:02:40
20Jack Alessi (Byrds (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:02:46
21Matteo Jorgenson (Byrds (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
22Tommy Quinn
23Tommy Steinebrunner
24Julian Lippner (Team Bulldog)
25Jesse Lippner (Team Bulldog)
26Cody Groves
27Logan Maxey (Cadence Cyclery)
28Gavin Strauss
29Aaron Workowski (East Coasters Bike Shop)
30Ethan Negas
31Christopher Polvoorde
32Tyler Miranda (Mirco Racing)
33Kyle Little
34Grayson Taylor (Cycletherapy - Zimmer)
35Samuel Spende (Tread Head Cycling)
36Harrison Knight
37Will Johnson (Don Galligher-Drt Consulting/Drt Racing)

Cat. 3 junior men 15-18 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Drake0:46:00
2Nathan Hake (Mason Dixon Velo)0:01:41
3Justin Mitchell0:01:42
4Cory Thompson0:01:51
5Trevor Haas0:02:53
6Timothy Kline0:03:06
7Jordon Karras0:03:56
8Garett Nolan (Susquehanna Valley Velo Club)0:03:58
9Chaz Hogenauer (Byrds (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:06:00
10Tyler Swords0:08:50
11Caleb Clarke0:10:36
12Hugh Alessi (Byrds (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:13:17
13John Koch0:14:59
14Perry Andre (Somerset Wheelmen)0:15:18
15Bryce Dawson0:19:57
16Nicholas Agnello (Somerset Wheelmen)0:26:08

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Mariani (Pure Energy Racing)0:53:58
2Matt Galantuomini (Spradley Barr Wind Chill Cycling)0:02:05
3Joe Pawelczyk0:12:47
4Matthew Watson (Jubilee Subaru)0:17:11
5Matthew Crawford (Pro Bikes Pittsburgh Race Team)0:20:50

Cat. 3 Men 30-39 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hudson0:41:41
2Jeffrey Smith0:10:34
3Randy Egues0:14:12
4Derek Miller0:21:01
5Ryan Bower0:33:56
6Jay Burkholder0:41:32

Cat. 3 Men 40-49 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Allmandinger0:49:01
2Brian Grace0:02:55
3Peter Southam0:03:04
4Derek Keim (Fitness Central)0:05:31
5Jaroslav Kurka0:06:51
6David Allen0:07:15
7Christopher Mckenna0:09:20
8Piotr Bilik0:10:32
9Ron Howard0:12:27
10Armand Arekian (Team Hammer Nutrition/Hammer Nutrition)0:14:22
11Christopher Hill (Paul's Racing/Paul's Cycling & Fitness Inc)0:16:54
12Al Youngwerth0:19:22
13Mariusz Malkowski0:22:17
14John Nguyen (512-Racing P/B Aj's Cyclery)0:25:40

Cat. 3 Men 50-54 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gebel (Somerset Wheelmen)0:57:46
2Jeff Westerheide (Rockwall Cycling)0:12:20
3Gary Snyder (Evolution Racing)0:19:19

Cat. 2 junior men 15 - 18 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carson Beckett (Wood -N- Wave)1:25:33
2Carter Anderson (Cycle Youth)0:03:01
3Robert Pearce0:03:02
4Adam Cohen (Cycle Youth)0:04:22
5Hayden Miller (Garneau Custom)0:05:08
6Derek Elliott (Rocktown Racing)0:06:21
7Silas Moorefield0:07:01
8Kyler Walker0:09:25
9Pierce Elkins0:12:55
10Max Southam0:13:17
11Lucas Smallidge0:14:44
12Benjamin Enbom0:15:10
13Keenan Desplanques (Durango Devo)0:15:24
14Levi Ballou0:16:00
15Devon Fournier0:17:58
16Samuel Furness0:18:23
17Cody Burnett (Cycle Youth)0:20:35
18Mckenly Owen (Moab/Middle Tennessee Velo/Moab)0:21:53
19Nathan Clair0:23:06
20Keiran Eagen (Durango Devo)0:23:31
21Brad Tasik (Team Town Cycle)0:26:42
22Morgan Platt (Team Bulldog)0:27:20
23Ryan Munko (Upmc/ Pro Bikes)0:29:12
24Zachary Lowden0:32:11
25Justin Mcfadden0:34:26
26Eric Botos (Byrds (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:35:31
27Alec Miller (Byrds (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:40:34

Cat. 2 men 19-29 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grayson Keppler (Cadence Cyclery)1:28:35
2Kurt Daniello (Laurel Bicycle Club)0:00:12
3Benedikt Schiermeyer0:02:48
4Matthew Drury0:10:43
5Joseph Bacinski0:14:46
6Daulton Atterberry (Off Camber Cycling)0:17:47
7Joe Luby (Fitness Central)0:26:55
8Christopher Collins0:30:26
9Chris Dobroth (Veloworks-Spokes Etc)0:33:06
10David Friedman0:36:03
11Mike Egnot0:36:15
12William Pegram (Fugue Racing)0:40:58

Cat. 2 Men 30-34 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Cauffman1:36:58
2Joshua Martin0:01:53
3Mike Kucharski (Team Bulldog)0:02:23
4Tony Mellott (Backroom Coffee Roasters / Echelon Cycling Team)0:05:01
5Adam Erb0:06:45
6Jason Winkelmann
7Liam Allen0:11:23
8Lester Brown (Richmond Velo Sport)0:14:06
9Gary Hoehne (Deathrow Velo/Drv/Rcs/Driscoll)0:16:47
10Sean Daley0:23:41
11Bret Whitman0:29:58
12Gerard Nugent0:52:14
13Ricardo Gomez (Wooden Wheels Racing)0:59:17

Cat. 2 men 35-39 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Keefe1:29:28
2Fraser Kirkpatrick0:04:02
3Roy Chaves0:04:39
4Kyle Gery0:05:17
5Matthew Tinkey0:05:18
6Christopher Schmidt (Tread Head Cycling)0:08:06
7Todd Schoeni0:08:55
8Eric Pitcher (Absolute Bikes Team)0:23:17
9George Hackett (Az Cyclery & Multisport)0:23:35
10Nicholas Gjoka0:23:38
11Lenny Chai0:25:53
12Paul Bayne (Lateral Stress Velo Inc)0:31:43

Cat. 2 men 40-44 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Albert Picarello (Down Cycles)1:37:17
2Tony Doll (Keystone Velo Club)0:01:54
3Marco Demartin (Veloworks-Spokes Etc)0:03:46
4Scott Roberts0:04:57
5Blair Stearns0:09:17
6Christopher Stine0:11:21
7Brad Hawk (The Bike Lane)0:11:27
8Richard Blair (Cycle Loft Velo)0:11:50
9Kasper Ludwig - Larsen (Hudson Furniture Cyclocross)0:12:12
10Jose Fernando Tabares-Ossa0:14:00
11Todd Melnick0:15:15
12Matthew Donovan0:17:56
13Warren Holzman (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)0:18:29
14Jeffrey Sweeney0:18:35
15Chris Berlow (Westchester Mountain Bike Association)0:20:57
16Shane Mccready (Keystone Velo Club)0:21:09
17Steven Emm0:24:27
18Hans Mossner0:25:48
19Sean Hess0:26:22
20Erick Roskos0:27:36
21Tod Dawson0:37:03
22David Schwartz (Team Town Cycle)0:41:06
23Gabriel Grigonis (Deathrow Velo)0:45:39
24James Rutkowski1:00:10
25Jason Butler (Altoona Bicycle Club/Spokes-N-Skis - Team Abc)
26Roger Williams

Cat. 2 men 45-49 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Bobb1:42:37
2Jim Dowd0:02:26
3Bill Hinkelman (Susquehanna Valley Velo Club)0:04:49
4Matt Perry0:05:16
5Jeffrey Toth (Spinteck Cycling Team)0:07:15
6Steve Ferry (Real D-Amgen Masters Cycling)0:11:26
7Matthew Fix0:13:07
8Gregory Burcham0:13:38
9Laurence Etgen0:24:17
10Richard Helm0:25:04
11Sean Hickey (Paa/Remax)1:42:23

Cat. 2 men 50-54 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Falk (Rogue Racing Project)1:40:54
2Sean Mooney (C C Evesham/Viking Yachts/Action Wheels/Cc Evesham)0:04:11
3Mike Robinson (Bikeman)0:04:46
4Patrick Miranda (Mirco Racing)0:07:06
5John Crawford (Upmc/ Pro Bikes)0:08:08
6Myron Zwally (Speedsleev Racing)0:08:56
7John Vernon0:10:17
8Richard Steinebrunner (Lateral Stress Velo Inc)0:10:34
9Paul Lussier (Competitive Edge Cycling)0:11:23
10John Taylor (Cycletherapy - Zimmer)0:13:21
11Bob Hipp0:18:35
12Darin Benson (Thru-It-All Body Shop Inc)0:26:23
13Michael Stoll0:34:26

Cat. 3 junior women 15-18 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hailey Fortin (Get Out! New Mexico)1:03:20
2Leela Hornbach (Gould Academy)0:04:57
3Courtney Krasley (Chester County Cycling Foundation)0:05:44
4Bailey Colfax0:21:09

Cat. 3 women 19-29 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1April Nabholz (Mason Dixon Velo)1:05:34
2Amanda Swords (Swashbuckler Brewing Co Cycling)0:16:08
3Mary Dobroth (Veloworks-Spokes Etc)0:22:38
4Chelsea Wilson (Jubilee Subaru)0:50:17

Cat. 3 women 30-39 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Alton1:02:54
2Heidi Gurov (Spradley Barr Wind Chill Cycling)0:11:21
3Kim Marlin0:18:40
4Dana Tinkey0:32:39

Cat. 3 women 40+ cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christa Ross (Allegheny Cycling Association)1:02:21
2Suzanne Kornutiak (Iron-Tree Data Networks Cycling)0:06:56
3Elizabeth Allen0:19:24
4Stephanie Dorney0:46:30

Cat. 2 junior women 15-18 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Poulton (Activator Cycle Club)2:02:30
2Fiona Dougherty (Jubilee Subaru)0:01:39
3Emily Falk (Red Zone Cycling)0:06:57
4Megan Bradley0:09:04
5Sierra Trout (Durango Devo)0:15:29
6Samantha Miranda (Mirco Racing)0:21:55
7Robin Austin (Durango Devo)0:27:20
8Jenny Lewis (Bike Line)0:47:35
9Shea Chavez (Absolute Bikes Team)
10Isabella Livingston

Cat. 2 women 19-29 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicole Miranda (Mirco Racing)2:05:35
2Jennifer Franko Dudek (Kelpius Cycling)0:28:32
3Kristen Weir0:50:39
4Emily Unger

Cat. 2 women 30-39 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miki Kedo (Greensboro Velo Club/Cone Health/Cycles De Oro)1:58:07
2Laura Mills0:02:42
3Kristine Contentoangell0:03:32
4Andrea Fox (512-Racing P/B Aj's Cyclery)0:06:26
5Courtney Kemmerer0:09:55
6Laura Snyder0:22:08
7Anna Tsahourides0:22:46

Cat. 2 women 40-49 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Casey (Gould Academy)2:01:00
2Susan Helm-Murtagh (Tri-Cyclists Brc)0:23:46

