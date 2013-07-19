The first three Stars-and-Stripes jerseys of the 2013 USA Cycling Cross Country Mountain Bike National Championships were awarded Thursday at Bear Creek Resort in Macungie, Pennsylvania.

Three late surges in the short track cross country races landed the winning riders on the top step of the podium. Nic Jenkins (Front Rangers Junior Cycling) won the juniors men's 10-14 race in the last lap of the race. Jason Blodgett (Spin-Litzler Automation) emerged from a group of four riders to win the senior men's 19-29 race and Brandon Gritters (Blackstar Racing) won the men's 30-and-up Thursday's last race.

With one lap remaining in the 39-rider juniors 10-14 race, it seemed to be a battle between two riders, Mateo Jorgenson (BYRDS) and Michael Mace. Jorgensen tried to pass Mace, but their bars tangled, sending both riders temporarily to the ground. Mace bounced back up and began to ride, but Jorgenson's handlebars were twisted, preventing him from riding. The delay was all Jenkins needed to capitalize as he caught Mace and sprinted past him at the finish line. Cole Avery (Whole Athlete-Specialized) placed third.

"I got in this pile up at the start then I just passed people," said Jenkins, who finished second at the 2012 USA Cycling 24-Hour Mountain Bike National Championships. "There was a bottle up with the two leaders and I somehow got them at the hill and beat them to the finish."

The senior men's 19-29 race quickly turned into a five rider contest as Casey Hildebrandt (Twin Six), Jason Blodgett (Spin-Litzler Automation), Westley Richards (Clemmons Bicycle Racing), Matthew Spohn (The Performance Lab p/b Caffeinated Cyclist) and Tyler Jenema built a lead on the 21-rider field. As the five riders turned into their last lap, Jenema was unable to continue with the lead group due to a flat tire. As the foursome made its final small climb, Hildebrandt attacked, but Blodgett answered and cruised to secure his first individual national championship.

"Going into the last lap, Casey made a move at the top of the hill," Blodgett said. "I came around the other two guys to get on his wheel. I was able to beat him to the rocks and that was the big difference, beating him there and being able to create a little bit of a gap."

The day's final race, pitted 25 category 1 men 30-and-up against each other. After a few laps, Jared Nieters (SEAVS-Haymarket) and Gritters distinguished themselves as the riders to beat. About midway through the race's penultimate lap, Nieters dropped on a sweeping left turn, allowing Gritters to open a margin. Nieters closed the margin on the climbs, but Gritters regained his gap on the descents as he pulled away on the last lap to secure the second national championship of his career.

"With two to go, I got to the front," Gritters said. "I just wanted to keep him behind me from that point on. He kinda lost it in the loose stuff in the corner. I just put my head down and went from there. I didn't want to give him a chance to catch back up."

The first day of competition in Pennsylvania began with category 2 and 3 cross country mountain bike races. The morning's races featured the category 3 riders turning one lap of the six-kilometer amateur course while the category 2 riders completed two laps of the same course in their national competitions.

Sixteen-year-old Carson Beckett (Wood-n-Wave) registered the best time among the category riders, finishing his two-lap contest in 1:25:33 to win the juniors men's 15-18 race by three minutes over Carter Anderson (Cycle Youth). Anderson edged Robert Pearce by one second to secure second place. Grayson Keppler (Cadence Cyclery) won the senior men's 19-29 race by only 12 seconds over Kurt Daniello (Laurel Bicycle Club). Joshua Cauffman was nearly two minutes faster than his closest competitor in the masters men's 30-34 field, posting a time of 1:36:58. Sean Keefe topped the masters men's 35-39 field, posting a time of 1:29:28, over four minutes faster than his closest competitor, Fraser Kirkpatrick. Albert Picarello (Down Cycles) won the masters men's 40-44 race with a time of 1:37:17 while Tony Doll (Keystone Velo Club) finished second, 1:54 behind Picarello. John Bobb was 2:26 faster than Jim Dowd to win the masters men's 45-49 race. Michael Falk (Rogue Racing Project) topped the masters men's 50-54 field with a time of 1:40:54.

Miki Kedo (Greensboro Velo Club-Cone Health-Cycles de Oro) was the only category 2 woman to complete the two-lap race in under two hours, as she won the masters women's 30-39 race with a time of 1:58:07. Anna Poulton (Activator Cycle Club) won the juniors women's 15-18 race by 1:39 over Fiona Dougherty (Jubilee Subaru). Nicole Miranda (Mirco Racing) won the senior women's 19-29 race by over 28 minutes after finishing her two-lap race in 2:05:35. Katie Casey (Gould Academy) nearly cracked the two-hour mark, won the masters women's 40-49 race with a time of 2:01:00.

In the category 3 races, Dylan Drake won the juniors men's 15-18 race by 1:41 over Nathan Hake (Mason Dixon Field). Jason Mariani (Pure Energy Racing) won the senior men's 19-29 race with Matt Galantuomini (Spradley Barr Wind Chill Cycling) placing second. Johnny Hudson recorded the best time among the category three riders, completing his one-lap race in 41:41 to win the masters men 30-39 by over 10 minutes. Local rider Joel Allmandinger won a tightly-contested race among masters men 40-49. Allmandinger's closest competitor was Brian Grace, who finished the race only 2:55 behind the winner while Peter Southam was only nine seconds behind Grace in third place. Robert Gebel (Somerset Wheelmen) won the masters men 50-54 race, finishing his lap in 57:46. Hailey Fortin (Get Out! New Mexico) won the juniors women's 15-18 race by nearly five minutes over Leela Hornbach (Gould Academy). April Nabholz (Mason Dixon Velo) finished the senior women's 19-29 race 16:08 faster than Amanda Swords (Swashbuckler Brewing Co Cycling). Amy Alton topped the masters women's 30-39 field after finishing her one-lap contest in 1:02:54. Christa Ross (Allegheny Cycling Association) won the masters women's 40-49 race, completing her lap in 1:02:21, nearly seven minutes faster than Suzanne Kornutiak (Iron-Tree Data Networks Cycling).

Full Results

Cat 1 Men 19-29 short track # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Blodgett (Spin/Spin/Litzler Automation) 0:29:00 2 Casey Hildebrandt (Twin Six) 0:00:05 3 Westley Richards (Clemmons Bicycle Racing) 0:00:09 4 Matthew Spohn (The Performance Lab P/B Caffeinated Cyclist) 0:00:14 5 Stephane Roch (Swami's Cycling Club/Sklz-Swami's Cycling Team) 0:00:55 6 John Proppe (Lake Effect Cycling Team/Team Lake Effect) 0:01:19 7 Tim Racette (Team Wisconsin/Ks Energy Services / Team Wisconsin) 0:01:32 8 Tyler Fox 0:01:54 9 Gunnar Bergey (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) 0:02:03 10 Spencer Lowden (Brevard College) 0:02:09 11 Tyler Jenema 12 Andrew Massonneau 13 Robert Abramo 14 Ray Dangelmaier (Union College-Ky) 15 Gabriel Marocco (San Diego Bicycle Club/Acqua Al 2/Sdbc) 16 Eric Carlson (Team Edge) 17 Franklin Saillot (Watchung Wheelmen) 18 Kyle Miller 19 Keith Marek (Team Priority Health) 20 Joshua Mcdowell (Fort Lewis College)

Cat. 1 Men 30+ short track # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brandon Gritters (Blackstar Racing) 0:27:30 2 Jared Nieters (Seavs/Haymarket) 0:00:13 3 Trent Ford (Blackstar Racing) 0:00:52 4 Rob Mcgee (Blackstar Racing) 0:01:10 5 Rich Weis (Subaru/Trek) 0:01:23 6 Nick Sears 0:01:44 7 Andrew Mills (Compass Cycling Team) 0:01:57 8 Marco Arocha (Rnr/B4B) 0:02:13 9 John Foley (Cycle Loft Velo) 0:02:21 10 Eric Sutton (Sugar Cycles Factory Team/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing) 0:02:32 11 Nathan Winkelmann (Shama Cycles) 0:02:56 12 Jared Babik (Fort Pitt Velo/Gpoa) 0:03:08 13 Larry Miller (Crosshairs Cycling) 14 Jp Brocket (Ethos Racing) 15 Jimmie Colflesh 16 David Bender (Janesville Velo Club/Michael's Cycles Team) 17 Chris Welsh 18 Donald Laury 19 John Stenger (Guys Racing Club) 20 Bernhard Resch (Stoudts Brewing Co/Jb Mountain Bikes/Stoudts Brewing Co) 21 Christopher Price (Charm City Cycling Llc) 22 Nathan Haslick (International Christian Cycling Club) 23 Luke Wynen 24 Kurt Begemann (Gpm Sport) 25 Philip Beard (Onion River Racing)

Junior men 10-14 short track # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nic Jenkins (Front Rangers Junior Cycling) 0:14:43 2 Michael Mace 3 Cole Avery (Whole Athlete/Whole Athlete / Specialized) 0:00:03 4 Adam Croft (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development) 0:00:09 5 Jake Yackle (Yackle Brothers Racing) 0:00:41 6 George Schulz (The Bike Lane) 0:00:54 7 Evan Clouse (Cole Sport) 0:00:57 8 John Drummond 9 Ekrem Ayhan (Somerset Wheelmen) 0:01:14 10 Joshua Peterson 0:01:16 11 Cassidy Bailey (Boulder Junior Cycling/Tokyo Joe's Jr) 0:01:26 12 Andrew Schmidt (Tread Head Cycling) 0:01:32 13 Jonjon Drain 0:01:41 14 Luke Fleming (Sugar Cycles Factory Team) 0:01:52 15 Sandor Delgado (Interactive Metronome Development) 0:01:59 16 Keegan Korienek (Leadout Racing) 0:02:01 17 Nolan Jenkins (Front Rangers Junior Cycling) 0:02:09 18 Lane Maher (Team Edge) 0:02:26 19 Parker Given (Hill Country Bicycle Works) 0:02:40 20 Jack Alessi (Byrds (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)) 0:02:46 21 Matteo Jorgenson (Byrds (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)) 22 Tommy Quinn 23 Tommy Steinebrunner 24 Julian Lippner (Team Bulldog) 25 Jesse Lippner (Team Bulldog) 26 Cody Groves 27 Logan Maxey (Cadence Cyclery) 28 Gavin Strauss 29 Aaron Workowski (East Coasters Bike Shop) 30 Ethan Negas 31 Christopher Polvoorde 32 Tyler Miranda (Mirco Racing) 33 Kyle Little 34 Grayson Taylor (Cycletherapy - Zimmer) 35 Samuel Spende (Tread Head Cycling) 36 Harrison Knight 37 Will Johnson (Don Galligher-Drt Consulting/Drt Racing)

Cat. 3 junior men 15-18 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Drake 0:46:00 2 Nathan Hake (Mason Dixon Velo) 0:01:41 3 Justin Mitchell 0:01:42 4 Cory Thompson 0:01:51 5 Trevor Haas 0:02:53 6 Timothy Kline 0:03:06 7 Jordon Karras 0:03:56 8 Garett Nolan (Susquehanna Valley Velo Club) 0:03:58 9 Chaz Hogenauer (Byrds (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)) 0:06:00 10 Tyler Swords 0:08:50 11 Caleb Clarke 0:10:36 12 Hugh Alessi (Byrds (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)) 0:13:17 13 John Koch 0:14:59 14 Perry Andre (Somerset Wheelmen) 0:15:18 15 Bryce Dawson 0:19:57 16 Nicholas Agnello (Somerset Wheelmen) 0:26:08

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Mariani (Pure Energy Racing) 0:53:58 2 Matt Galantuomini (Spradley Barr Wind Chill Cycling) 0:02:05 3 Joe Pawelczyk 0:12:47 4 Matthew Watson (Jubilee Subaru) 0:17:11 5 Matthew Crawford (Pro Bikes Pittsburgh Race Team) 0:20:50

Cat. 3 Men 30-39 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hudson 0:41:41 2 Jeffrey Smith 0:10:34 3 Randy Egues 0:14:12 4 Derek Miller 0:21:01 5 Ryan Bower 0:33:56 6 Jay Burkholder 0:41:32

Cat. 3 Men 40-49 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joel Allmandinger 0:49:01 2 Brian Grace 0:02:55 3 Peter Southam 0:03:04 4 Derek Keim (Fitness Central) 0:05:31 5 Jaroslav Kurka 0:06:51 6 David Allen 0:07:15 7 Christopher Mckenna 0:09:20 8 Piotr Bilik 0:10:32 9 Ron Howard 0:12:27 10 Armand Arekian (Team Hammer Nutrition/Hammer Nutrition) 0:14:22 11 Christopher Hill (Paul's Racing/Paul's Cycling & Fitness Inc) 0:16:54 12 Al Youngwerth 0:19:22 13 Mariusz Malkowski 0:22:17 14 John Nguyen (512-Racing P/B Aj's Cyclery) 0:25:40

Cat. 3 Men 50-54 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gebel (Somerset Wheelmen) 0:57:46 2 Jeff Westerheide (Rockwall Cycling) 0:12:20 3 Gary Snyder (Evolution Racing) 0:19:19

Cat. 2 junior men 15 - 18 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carson Beckett (Wood -N- Wave) 1:25:33 2 Carter Anderson (Cycle Youth) 0:03:01 3 Robert Pearce 0:03:02 4 Adam Cohen (Cycle Youth) 0:04:22 5 Hayden Miller (Garneau Custom) 0:05:08 6 Derek Elliott (Rocktown Racing) 0:06:21 7 Silas Moorefield 0:07:01 8 Kyler Walker 0:09:25 9 Pierce Elkins 0:12:55 10 Max Southam 0:13:17 11 Lucas Smallidge 0:14:44 12 Benjamin Enbom 0:15:10 13 Keenan Desplanques (Durango Devo) 0:15:24 14 Levi Ballou 0:16:00 15 Devon Fournier 0:17:58 16 Samuel Furness 0:18:23 17 Cody Burnett (Cycle Youth) 0:20:35 18 Mckenly Owen (Moab/Middle Tennessee Velo/Moab) 0:21:53 19 Nathan Clair 0:23:06 20 Keiran Eagen (Durango Devo) 0:23:31 21 Brad Tasik (Team Town Cycle) 0:26:42 22 Morgan Platt (Team Bulldog) 0:27:20 23 Ryan Munko (Upmc/ Pro Bikes) 0:29:12 24 Zachary Lowden 0:32:11 25 Justin Mcfadden 0:34:26 26 Eric Botos (Byrds (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)) 0:35:31 27 Alec Miller (Byrds (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)) 0:40:34

Cat. 2 men 19-29 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grayson Keppler (Cadence Cyclery) 1:28:35 2 Kurt Daniello (Laurel Bicycle Club) 0:00:12 3 Benedikt Schiermeyer 0:02:48 4 Matthew Drury 0:10:43 5 Joseph Bacinski 0:14:46 6 Daulton Atterberry (Off Camber Cycling) 0:17:47 7 Joe Luby (Fitness Central) 0:26:55 8 Christopher Collins 0:30:26 9 Chris Dobroth (Veloworks-Spokes Etc) 0:33:06 10 David Friedman 0:36:03 11 Mike Egnot 0:36:15 12 William Pegram (Fugue Racing) 0:40:58

Cat. 2 Men 30-34 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Cauffman 1:36:58 2 Joshua Martin 0:01:53 3 Mike Kucharski (Team Bulldog) 0:02:23 4 Tony Mellott (Backroom Coffee Roasters / Echelon Cycling Team) 0:05:01 5 Adam Erb 0:06:45 6 Jason Winkelmann 7 Liam Allen 0:11:23 8 Lester Brown (Richmond Velo Sport) 0:14:06 9 Gary Hoehne (Deathrow Velo/Drv/Rcs/Driscoll) 0:16:47 10 Sean Daley 0:23:41 11 Bret Whitman 0:29:58 12 Gerard Nugent 0:52:14 13 Ricardo Gomez (Wooden Wheels Racing) 0:59:17

Cat. 2 men 35-39 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Keefe 1:29:28 2 Fraser Kirkpatrick 0:04:02 3 Roy Chaves 0:04:39 4 Kyle Gery 0:05:17 5 Matthew Tinkey 0:05:18 6 Christopher Schmidt (Tread Head Cycling) 0:08:06 7 Todd Schoeni 0:08:55 8 Eric Pitcher (Absolute Bikes Team) 0:23:17 9 George Hackett (Az Cyclery & Multisport) 0:23:35 10 Nicholas Gjoka 0:23:38 11 Lenny Chai 0:25:53 12 Paul Bayne (Lateral Stress Velo Inc) 0:31:43

Cat. 2 men 40-44 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Albert Picarello (Down Cycles) 1:37:17 2 Tony Doll (Keystone Velo Club) 0:01:54 3 Marco Demartin (Veloworks-Spokes Etc) 0:03:46 4 Scott Roberts 0:04:57 5 Blair Stearns 0:09:17 6 Christopher Stine 0:11:21 7 Brad Hawk (The Bike Lane) 0:11:27 8 Richard Blair (Cycle Loft Velo) 0:11:50 9 Kasper Ludwig - Larsen (Hudson Furniture Cyclocross) 0:12:12 10 Jose Fernando Tabares-Ossa 0:14:00 11 Todd Melnick 0:15:15 12 Matthew Donovan 0:17:56 13 Warren Holzman (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental) 0:18:29 14 Jeffrey Sweeney 0:18:35 15 Chris Berlow (Westchester Mountain Bike Association) 0:20:57 16 Shane Mccready (Keystone Velo Club) 0:21:09 17 Steven Emm 0:24:27 18 Hans Mossner 0:25:48 19 Sean Hess 0:26:22 20 Erick Roskos 0:27:36 21 Tod Dawson 0:37:03 22 David Schwartz (Team Town Cycle) 0:41:06 23 Gabriel Grigonis (Deathrow Velo) 0:45:39 24 James Rutkowski 1:00:10 25 Jason Butler (Altoona Bicycle Club/Spokes-N-Skis - Team Abc) 26 Roger Williams

Cat. 2 men 45-49 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Bobb 1:42:37 2 Jim Dowd 0:02:26 3 Bill Hinkelman (Susquehanna Valley Velo Club) 0:04:49 4 Matt Perry 0:05:16 5 Jeffrey Toth (Spinteck Cycling Team) 0:07:15 6 Steve Ferry (Real D-Amgen Masters Cycling) 0:11:26 7 Matthew Fix 0:13:07 8 Gregory Burcham 0:13:38 9 Laurence Etgen 0:24:17 10 Richard Helm 0:25:04 11 Sean Hickey (Paa/Remax) 1:42:23

Cat. 2 men 50-54 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Falk (Rogue Racing Project) 1:40:54 2 Sean Mooney (C C Evesham/Viking Yachts/Action Wheels/Cc Evesham) 0:04:11 3 Mike Robinson (Bikeman) 0:04:46 4 Patrick Miranda (Mirco Racing) 0:07:06 5 John Crawford (Upmc/ Pro Bikes) 0:08:08 6 Myron Zwally (Speedsleev Racing) 0:08:56 7 John Vernon 0:10:17 8 Richard Steinebrunner (Lateral Stress Velo Inc) 0:10:34 9 Paul Lussier (Competitive Edge Cycling) 0:11:23 10 John Taylor (Cycletherapy - Zimmer) 0:13:21 11 Bob Hipp 0:18:35 12 Darin Benson (Thru-It-All Body Shop Inc) 0:26:23 13 Michael Stoll 0:34:26

Cat. 3 junior women 15-18 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hailey Fortin (Get Out! New Mexico) 1:03:20 2 Leela Hornbach (Gould Academy) 0:04:57 3 Courtney Krasley (Chester County Cycling Foundation) 0:05:44 4 Bailey Colfax 0:21:09

Cat. 3 women 19-29 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 April Nabholz (Mason Dixon Velo) 1:05:34 2 Amanda Swords (Swashbuckler Brewing Co Cycling) 0:16:08 3 Mary Dobroth (Veloworks-Spokes Etc) 0:22:38 4 Chelsea Wilson (Jubilee Subaru) 0:50:17

Cat. 3 women 30-39 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Alton 1:02:54 2 Heidi Gurov (Spradley Barr Wind Chill Cycling) 0:11:21 3 Kim Marlin 0:18:40 4 Dana Tinkey 0:32:39

Cat. 3 women 40+ cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christa Ross (Allegheny Cycling Association) 1:02:21 2 Suzanne Kornutiak (Iron-Tree Data Networks Cycling) 0:06:56 3 Elizabeth Allen 0:19:24 4 Stephanie Dorney 0:46:30

Cat. 2 junior women 15-18 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Poulton (Activator Cycle Club) 2:02:30 2 Fiona Dougherty (Jubilee Subaru) 0:01:39 3 Emily Falk (Red Zone Cycling) 0:06:57 4 Megan Bradley 0:09:04 5 Sierra Trout (Durango Devo) 0:15:29 6 Samantha Miranda (Mirco Racing) 0:21:55 7 Robin Austin (Durango Devo) 0:27:20 8 Jenny Lewis (Bike Line) 0:47:35 9 Shea Chavez (Absolute Bikes Team) 10 Isabella Livingston

Cat. 2 women 19-29 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicole Miranda (Mirco Racing) 2:05:35 2 Jennifer Franko Dudek (Kelpius Cycling) 0:28:32 3 Kristen Weir 0:50:39 4 Emily Unger

Cat. 2 women 30-39 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miki Kedo (Greensboro Velo Club/Cone Health/Cycles De Oro) 1:58:07 2 Laura Mills 0:02:42 3 Kristine Contentoangell 0:03:32 4 Andrea Fox (512-Racing P/B Aj's Cyclery) 0:06:26 5 Courtney Kemmerer 0:09:55 6 Laura Snyder 0:22:08 7 Anna Tsahourides 0:22:46