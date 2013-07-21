Image 1 of 27 Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) on the way to her first elite National Championship (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 27 Seamus Powell adding the Super D National Championship to the Singlespeed championship won on Saturday. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 27 Sarah Kaufmann (NoTubes Elite Women's Team) flew through the top of the course without touching her brakes (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 27 Juniors having fun on their way to the Super D start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 27 Lea Davison (Specialized) came up about 12 seconds short today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 27 Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) was relaxed as she rode to the top of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 27 Downhiller Neko Mulaly (Trek Factory Racing) was confident at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 27 Chad Cheeney (Durango Devo) riding rocks in the upper section of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 27 Rose Grant racing to a bronze medal (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 27 The Super D track was littered with rocks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 27 Riders waiting their turn to start in the time trial format used today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 27 Adam Snyder waiting for his starting time (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 27 Carolyn Popovic (Team CF) before her fifth place run (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 27 Lea Davison (Specialized) was shooting for her second championship of the weekend. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 27 Nina Baum (NoTubes Elite Women’s Team) seemed to be having a blast as usual (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 27 Tristan Uhl (ATC Racing) having a good run through a rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 27 Alex Ryan (Mock Orange Bikes) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 27 Adam Snyder had familiarity with this course that required more pedaling than average (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 27 Neko Mulally (Trek Factory Racing) used his downhill skills to win the second place medal (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 27 Michael Broderick (Kenda-Felt-Notubes) had a disappointing run. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 27 Carl Decker (Team Giant) was the pre-race favorite but could only manage fourth place today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 27 Carl Decker (Team Giant) descending the upper part of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 27 Jason Blodgett (Spin) was flying through the rock gardens (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 27 Cameron Dodge racing mid-course on one of the flatter sections (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 27 Victor Alber (Gearlink) racing to a sixth place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 27 Harlan Price crashed hard in one of the long rock gardens (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 27 Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/Specialized) was fast through the rocks at the top of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Seamus Powell and Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna) won the elite super D races at Bear Creek Resort in Macungie, Pennsylvania, on Sunday morning. Both riders claimed their first career elite mountain bike national titles.

Men

The second man down the mountain, Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/Specialized) set a fast time that would hold up well.

"I made a few mistakes, but who didn't?" said Williams. "It started out super fast through those trees, and it was super tight and rocky, and then you kind of broke out onto an open road. That's where I pedalled as fast as I could all the way to the finish."

Williams didn't have much time to spend in the hot seat before Powell flew across the line, dropping the bar with a faster time.

"It was a perfect run for me. I rode really hard - that's the only thing you can do in these things. You don't want to over-think it," said Powell.

Powell's strategy was to keep it conservative up top in the more technical section and then open the throttle on the gravel road part. "My goal was to get through the first section without any flats or mechanicals and the rest of the track was pretty mellow and pretty straightforward," he said.

It was Powell's second national title of the weekend. "Winning is fun. I won singlespeed and I got a super D now, too. Who would have expected that?"

"Local" downhill rider Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) had come out to race the super D since he had the week off from the World Cup and Pro GRT races. He put in a good run to bump Williams into third place, but he couldn't unseat Powell.

"This event is only a few minutes from my house, and I figured I had to come out because I didn't have another race. It's been a lot of fun," said Mulally, who was the only rider to describe the course as "not very technical".

"It was the kind of course that required a lot of power. It was fun to come out and mix it up with these XC boys. When you're tired, you don't feel like you hit sections as good in the race as you do in practice. That's how it is in downhill too. When you flatten it out and make it longer, it exaggerates that even more." Mulally heads next weekend to the World Cup in Andorra.

Many riders followed, including pre-race favorite Carl Decker (Giant) and yesterday's top five cross country finisher Spencer Paxson (Kona), but no one could unseat the top three.

Women

Going into the race yesterday's cross country winner Lea Davison (Specialized) was the favorite, but Teal Stetson-Lee managed to go faster than Davison. Both riders said they were feeling the effects of yesterday's effort.

"It was a really awesome run," said Stetson-Lee. "It was a little hard after how tired my legs were from yesterday's cross country race. There were two or three little uphill sections, and I could really feel it when I was trying to put the hammer down."

"I got a second wind when I saw Lea through the trees a couple of switchbacks below me. I was like 'ok, you don't want this to be one of those races where you are like 'oh I could have made up those two seconds somewhere'."

"It was very redeeming to ride the uphill portion of the cross country course downhill. That was probably the highlight of the whole run."

Stetson-Lee was delighted to earn her first elite national mountain bike title but noted the tiny size of her field. Just 11 women started. "It's a relatively small field, which is kind of a bummer. It'd be nice to see more women out here. I feel like while I'm at nationals, I might as well do every event I can and maybe make one of them count, like this one."

Davison enjoyed the course and was impressed with Stetson-Lee's ride.

"That was hard, but fun. It was a technical, good course. I started behind Nina [Baum], and Teal was following me by about 30 seconds," said Davison. "There were some switchbacks where I thought Teal was gaining on me and I had better pick it up."

"I'm happy for Teal. She deserves a jersey. I was foiled in my triple, but it's ok, I got the jersey I wanted yesterday."

Rose Grant finished in third place ahead of Lauren Catlin (Durango Devo) in fourth.

"It was sweet. That was my best run yet. I was crashing a bit during practice, but I kept it together for this one," said Catlin. "I was trying to be a little conservative since I have the short track this afternoon. I flatted in my [U23] cross country race, so I wanted to do another race and finish it."

The racers will contest the short track this afternoon.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Seamus Powell 0:07:35 2 Neko Mulally 0:00:03 3 Casey Williams (Whole Athlete / Specialized) 0:00:13 4 Carl Decker 0:00:20 5 Tristan Uhl (ATC Racing) 0:00:20 6 Victor Alber (Gearlink Racing Inc.) 0:00:20 7 Cameron Dodge 0:00:22 8 Jason Blodgett (Spin) 0:00:24 9 Adam Snyder (Adigga Racing) 0:00:24 10 Alex Ryan (Mock Orange Bikes/Mock Orange Racing) 0:00:26 11 Drew Edsall 0:00:26 12 Michael Sampson (Pemi-Baker Cycling Club) 0:00:27 13 Cody Phillips 0:00:34 14 Michael Broderick (Kenda/Stan's Notubes) 0:00:34 15 Aaron Snyder 0:00:37 16 Macky Franklin 0:00:37 17 Taylor Smith (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 0:00:39 18 Jordan Kahlenberg (Giant Mid-Atlantic Off-Road Team) 0:00:46 19 Sean Leader 0:00:53 20 Harlan Price 0:00:58 21 William Curtis (Whole Athlete) 0:01:06 22 Chad Cheeney (Durango Devo) 0:01:06 23 Chase Dickens (American Classic) 0:03:37 24 Skyler Trujillo (James Bros. Bikes) 0:07:31

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Teal Stetson-Lee (Team Luna Chix) 0:08:45 2 Lea Davison (Specialized Factory Racing) 0:00:12 3 Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus) 0:00:25 4 Lauren Catlin (Durango Devo) 0:00:38 5 Carolyn Popovic 0:00:48 6 Nina Baum 0:00:51 7 Sarah Kaufmann (Team Roaring Mouse) 0:00:57 8 Elisa Otter 0:01:25 9 Karen Krasley 0:01:34 10 Anne Galyean 0:01:47 11 Elinor Wesner 0:01:48

Junior men 10-15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Blevins (Durango Devo) 0:08:26 2 Michael Mace 0:00:13 3 Clayton Puckett (Bear Development Team) 0:00:15 4 Adam Cohen (Cycle Youth) 0:00:35 5 Jared Karinen 0:00:37 6 Ekrem Ayhan (Somerset Wheelmen) 0:00:42 7 Jake Yackle (Yackle Brothers Racing) 0:01:05 8 Samuel Connell (Cycle Youth) 0:01:07 9 Trent Donovan 0:01:12 10 Ross Ellwood (Smba(Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventure) 0:01:18 11 Nicholas Tabares 0:01:39 12 Donald Seib (Bikeman.Com) 0:01:41 13 Caleb Swartz (Brazen Dropouts/Junior Dropouts) 0:01:59 14 Jonathan Dietz (Bike Line) 0:02:42 15 Jacob Smith (Pdx Devo Junior Cycling Team) 0:02:48 16 Tyler Miranda (Mirco Racing) 0:03:27 17 Carson Beard (Onion River Sports) 0:03:42 18 Austin Beard (Onion River Sports) 0:03:53

Junior men 16-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carson Beckett (Wood -N- Wave) 0:07:45 2 Luke Vrouwenvelder (Cycle Youth) 0:00:16 3 Peter Karinen 0:00:26 4 Jorge Munoz Jr (Mc Supercenter) 0:00:26 5 Jonathan Anderson (Essex County Velo) 0:00:28 6 Ryan Berliner 0:00:28 7 Matthew Erbentraut 0:00:28 8 Skyler Taylor (Bear Development Team) 0:00:30 9 Jacob Sacket (Tri-City Bicycles) 0:00:36 10 Keegan Swirbul 0:00:37 11 Justin Noel 0:00:46 12 Evan Williams 0:00:47 13 Carter Anderson (Cycle Youth) 0:00:51 14 Elliott Baring (Cycle Youth) 0:01:02 15 Dillon Van Wart (Team Town Cycle) 0:01:04 16 Kyler Walker 0:01:11 17 Kyle Ellis (Cycle Youth) 0:01:13 18 Morgan Platt (Team Bulldog) 0:01:17 19 Ryan Munko (Upmc/ Pro Bikes) 0:01:30 20 Rob Sandusky (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/Rbm) 0:01:33 21 Max Southam 0:01:35 22 Ian Stowe (Bear Development Team) 0:01:41 23 Nathan Clair 0:02:07 24 Stephan Davoust (Durango Devo) 0:02:55 25 Hayden Miller (Garneau Custom) 0:05:59 26 Dylan Drake 0:10:11

Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gunnar Bergey 0:08:20 2 Trevor Deruise (Blu World Inspired/Getreal Nutrition) 0:00:03 3 Dominic Nudy 0:00:09 4 Noah Mabry 0:00:22 5 Ian Herchenroder 0:00:25 6 John Proppe (Lake Effect Cycling Team/Team Lake Effect) 0:00:28 7 Eric Ness (Central Bucks Velo) 0:00:40 8 Stephane Roch (Swami's Cycling Club/Sklz-Swami's Cycling Team) 0:00:45 9 Chris Johnson 0:00:46 10 John Newsom 0:00:49 11 Alexander Elkins 0:00:54 12 Jake Davidson (Charm City Cycling Llc/C3-Twenty20Cycling.Com) 0:01:13 13 Steven Jones 0:01:57 14 Cameron Nyguist 0:03:19 15 Joshua Murdock (Peak Cycles-Bikeparts.Com) 0:04:44 16 Karl Verna 0:08:19

Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Winkelmann (Shama Cycles) 0:08:06 2 Robert Stine Jr (Ness Team New England) 0:00:08 3 Brian Shernce (Team Bulldog) 0:00:16 4 Andy Gould (Blue Steel Cyclery/Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:00:18 5 Christopher Valenti (Bikesport-Pa) 0:00:21 6 Andrew Mills (Compass Cycling Team) 0:00:30 7 Tim Pierce 0:00:35 8 David Bender (Janesville Velo Club/Michael's Cycles Team) 0:00:37 9 Matthew Morrison (Toasted Head Racing) 0:00:52 10 Vaughn Micciche 0:00:53 11 Bernhard Resch (Stoudts Brewing Co) 0:01:02 12 Matt Mccourtney (Whole Athlete / Specialized) 0:01:02 13 Daniel Bonora (Lost Boys Racing Inc.) 0:01:16 14 Jason Beauregard 0:01:55 15 Matthew Shirk 0:03:02 16 Michael Lemon 0:03:32 17 Jason Winkelmann 0:04:33 18 Sean Marlin 0:07:47

Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Yozell (Kapelmuur Independent) 0:08:22 2 Dwayne Allgire (Gearlink Racing Inc.) 0:00:07 3 Joshua West 0:00:08 4 Gregg Galletta 0:00:09 5 David Macpherson 0:00:20 6 John Ronca 0:00:22 7 Tige Lamb (Cow Town Cycling Team) 0:00:26 8 Mose Howard 0:00:49 9 John Stenger (Guys Racing Club) 0:00:54 10 Troy Alexander 0:00:55 11 Robert Brien 0:00:56 12 Eric Sheffer (Thru-It-All Body Shop Inc) 0:00:59 13 William Kemmerer 0:01:00 14 Markus Bowman (South Mountain Cycles) 0:01:10 15 Chris Berlow (Westchester Mountain Bike Association) 0:01:15 16 Gerry Creighton 0:01:20 17 Nathanial Bartholomew (Spinteck Cycling Team) 0:01:27 18 Sean Hess 0:02:47 19 Michael Julian 0:03:06

Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Eichlin 0:08:22 2 Cary Smith 0:00:01 3 Troy Zimmerman 0:00:16 4 David Van Wart (Team Town Cycle) 0:00:41 5 Charlie Haimes 0:00:43 6 Donald Seib (Bikeman.Com) 0:00:47 7 Chris Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/Rbm) 0:01:04 8 Patrick Miranda (Mirco Racing) 0:01:06 9 Arthur White 0:01:33 10 William Gentile (Lupine Lights) 0:01:52 11 Stefan Cihylik 0:05:27 12 George Hart 0:14:19

Junior women 10-15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Veda Gerasimek (Red Zone Cycling) 0:10:14 2 Hailey Fortin (Get Out! New Mexico) 0:00:21 3 Morgan Fortin (Goathead Jr. Devo) 0:01:57 4 Mason Hopkins (Tradewinds Racing/Tradewinds Racing) 0:02:36 5 Kiley Krasley 0:03:28 6 Corrine Krasley (Chester County Velo) 0:06:24 7 Courtney Krasley (Chester County Cycling Foundation) 0:11:13

Junior women 16-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaylee Blevins (Durango Devo) 0:09:00 2 Kate Courtney (Whole Athlete) 0:00:11 3 Angelina Palermo 0:00:37 4 India Waller (Durango Devo) 0:00:42 5 Avery Morin (Bear Development Team) 0:00:44 6 Katherine Santos (Borah Girls) 0:00:51 7 Melissa Seib (Bikeman.Com) 0:01:02 8 Samantha Miranda (Mirco Racing) 0:01:18

Junior women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Ginsbach 0:10:19 2 Nicole Miranda (Mirco Racing) 0:00:41 3 Callan Horwath 0:00:41 4 Sarah Lukas 0:00:57

Master women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Rawlins (Bicycles Plus Racing) 0:09:29 2 Karen Krasley 0:00:49 3 Jocelyn Linscott 0:01:02 4 Tiffany Ballew (Peachtree Bikes) 0:01:33 5 Amy Alton 0:02:11 6 Rebecca Bubp 0:02:19 7 Kim Marlin 0:04:09