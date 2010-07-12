Trending

US Mountain Bike National Championships Past Winners

Elite national champions since 2003

2013 - Bear Creek Resort, Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania (XC), Angel Fire, New Mexico (DH)
Cross country: Lea Davison, Stephen Ettinger
Short track: Lea Davison, Todd Wells
Downhill: Jill Kintner, Aaron Gwin
Dual slalom: Jill Kintner, Luca Cometti
Super D: Teal Stetson-Lee, Seamus Powell

Related Articles

US cross country mountain bike nationals head east in 2013

2012 - Sun Valley, Idaho (XC), Beach Mountain, North Carolina (DH)
Cross country: Georgia Gould, Sam Schultz
Short track: Lea Davison, Todd Wells
Downhill: Jackie Harmony, Aaron Gwin
Dual slalom: Melissa Buhl, Neko Mulally
Super D: Kelli Emmett, Adam Craig

2011 - Sun Valley, Idaho (XC)
Cross country: Georgia Gould, Todd Wells
Short track: Katie Compton, Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski
Downhill: Jill Kintner, Logan Binggelli* (later updated to Neko Mulally)
Dual slalom: Jill Kintner, Mitch Ropelato
Super D: Lea Davison, Adam Craig

2010 - Granby, Colorado
Cross country: Georgia Gould, Todd Wells
Short track: Katie Compton, Todd Wells
Downhill: Jill Kintner, Aaron Gwin
Four cross: Neven Steinmetz, Ross Milan
Super D: Kelli Emmett, Mike West

2009 - Granby, Colorado
Cross country: Heather Irmiger, Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski
Short track: Georgia Gould, Adam Craig
Downhill: Melissa Buhl, Aaron Gwin
Four cross: Jill Kintner, Mitch Ropelato
Super D: Elke Brutsaert, Aaron Bradford

2008 - Mount Snow, Vermont
Cross country: Mary McConneloug, Adam Craig
Short track: Katie Compton, Jeremiah Bishop
Downhill: Melissa Buhl, Geritt Beytagh
Dual Slalom: Melissa Buhl, Eric Carter
Super D: Rachel Lloyd, Adam Craig

2007
Cross country: Mary McConneloug, Adam Craig
Short track: Mary McConneloug, Ryan Trebon
Downhill: Kathy Pruitt, Cole Bangert
Dual Slalom: Melissa Buhl, Christopher Herndon
Super D: Rachel Lloyd, Adam Craig

2006
Cross country: Georgia Gould, Ryan Trebon
Short track: Sue Haywood, Barry Wicks
Downhill: Tara Llanes, Duncan Riffle
Mountain Cross: Eric Carter, Jill Kintner
Super D: Sue Haywood, Adam Craig

2005:
Cross country: Mary McConneloug, Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski
Short track: Shonny Vanlandingham, Adam Craig
Downhill: Melissa Buhl, Cody Warren
Mountain cross: Jill Kintner, Eric Carter
Super D: Kelli Emmett, Adam Craig

2004
Cross country: Alison Dunlap, Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski
Short track: Alison Dunlap, Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski
Downhill: Marla Streb, Chris Del Bosco
Mountain cross: Tara Llanes, Brian Lopes
Super D: Marla Streb, Adam Craig

2003
Cross country: Mary McConneloug, Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski
Short track: Sue Haywood, Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski
Downhill: Marla Streb, Eric Carter
Mountain cross: Jill Kintner, Eric Carter

Latest on Cyclingnews