Matthews, Freye, Nauman and Kemmerer among Cat. 1 champions
Cat. 1s get a turn at US Nationals on Saturday morning
Cat. 1 and Singlespeed cross country: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Madison Matthews
|2:01:46
|2
|Joshua Mcdowell (Fort Lewis College)
|0:03:46
|3
|Jason Blodgett (Spin/Spin/Litzler Automation)
|0:05:57
|4
|Brent Hall
|0:06:40
|5
|Chris Johnson
|0:06:49
|6
|Ethan Frey
|0:14:18
|7
|Gabriel Marocco (San Diego Bicycle Club/Acqua Al 2/Sdbc)
|0:20:07
|8
|John Newsom
|0:24:11
|9
|Adam Thistle
|0:24:45
|10
|Jonas Zimmermann (Rocktown Racing)
|0:27:37
|11
|Jake Possinger
|0:28:45
|12
|Nick Thomas (Az Devo)
|0:31:15
|13
|Travis Brown
|1:12:30
|14
|Kyle Miller
|1:13:16
|15
|Joe Liston
|1:14:32
|16
|Casey Hildebrandt (Twin Six)
|17
|Alexander Elkins
|DNF
|Benjamin Senkerik
|DNF
|Andrew Massonneau
|DNF
|Drew Hogg (Mafia Racing)
|DNF
|Alex Meucci
|DNF
|Dan Wolf (Old Line Velo)
|DNF
|Keith Marek (Team Priority Health)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Freye (Portland Velo Club/Cyclemania/Oa/Cyclemania)
|2:03:05
|2
|Ronald Catlin (Rbs Cycling)
|0:00:34
|3
|Tyler Jenema
|0:00:37
|4
|Westley Richards (Clemmons Bicycle Racing)
|0:03:36
|5
|Tim Racette (Team Wisconsin/Ks Energy Services / Team Wisconsin)
|0:08:05
|6
|Ryan Cook
|0:08:42
|7
|Stephane Roch (Swami's Cycling Club/Sklz-Swami's Cycling Team)
|0:10:06
|8
|Regan Woodall
|0:16:10
|9
|Earl Hillaker
|0:19:26
|10
|Dominic Nudy
|0:19:46
|11
|Anthony Delauder
|0:20:41
|12
|James Camut
|0:23:01
|13
|Eric Carlson (Team Edge)
|0:24:27
|14
|John Proppe (Lake Effect Cycling Team/Team Lake Effect)
|0:26:04
|15
|Eric Ness (Central Bucks Velo)
|0:30:18
|16
|Jake Davidson (Charm City Cycling Llc/C3-Twenty20Cycling)
|0:34:46
|17
|Shane Pasley
|1:09:09
|18
|Forrest Parsons
|1:11:08
|19
|Steven Jones
|20
|Gerald Adasavage (Bicycle Therapy)
|DNF
|Aaron Mccready (Racing Greyhounds/Cycle To Fitness Racing Greyhounds)
|DNF
|Brendan Mcgrath (Bicycle Therapy)
|DNF
|Matthew Spohn (The Performance Lab P/B Caffeinated Cyclist)
|DNF
|Thomas Sebring (512-Racing P/B Aj's Cyclery)
|DNF
|Paul Meier (Team Marty's)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brandon Gritters (Blackstar Racing)
|2:04:57
|2
|Andrew Mills (Compass Cycling Team)
|0:03:28
|3
|Nathan Winkelmann (Shama Cycles)
|0:04:02
|4
|Kevin Campbell
|0:04:58
|5
|Steve Boniface (Blackstar Racing)
|0:10:00
|6
|David Bender (Janesville Velo Club/Michael's Cycles Team)
|0:17:16
|7
|Patrick Beeson (Mock Orange Bikes/Mock Orange Racing)
|0:20:32
|8
|Tim Rawlins (Bicycles Plus Racing)
|0:22:46
|9
|Robert Bryson
|0:24:02
|10
|Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
|0:24:03
|11
|Christopher Newport (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
|0:24:56
|12
|Jason Vayre (Range Mountain Bike Association/Border Grill Powered By Quick Stop Bike)
|0:25:17
|13
|Juan Castro (Depaula Racing)
|0:28:27
|14
|Simon Koster
|0:29:12
|15
|Ryan Hentz
|0:29:13
|16
|Nicholas Shaffer (Bikesport-Pa)
|0:30:52
|17
|James Brower
|1:05:13
|18
|Steven Ordons (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
|1:05:25
|19
|Chad Cherefko
|1:05:27
|20
|Anthony Tintelnot
|1:05:40
|21
|Stephen Saxton (Kelpius Cycling)
|1:07:05
|22
|Larry Miller (Crosshairs Cycling)
|23
|Tolsun Waddle (Breakaway Racing-Pa)
|DNF
|Nathan Haslick (International Christian Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Barret Fishner
|DNF
|Caleb Holmes (Campanohvac/Breakawaybikes)
|DNF
|Scott Spoo
|DNF
|Jesse Quagliaroli (Exposition Wheelmen)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyson Kaman
|2:06:48
|2
|Stephen Rowand
|0:00:16
|3
|Brian Shernce (Team Bulldog)
|0:02:44
|4
|Shawn Smith
|0:04:56
|5
|Nick Sears
|0:05:09
|6
|Jared Babik (Fort Pitt Velo/Gpoa)
|0:05:22
|7
|Matt Mccourtney (Whole Athlete/Whole Athlete / Specialized)
|0:07:08
|8
|Joseph Petrarca (Mtbnj)
|0:08:17
|9
|Jacob Harris
|0:11:16
|10
|Joseph Dabbs (Team Momentum)
|0:12:40
|11
|Theo Procopos
|0:13:34
|12
|Steven Mancuso (Cycle Craft Inc)
|0:13:58
|13
|David Sheek (Sdg Felt)
|0:16:50
|14
|Thomas Harris
|0:17:02
|15
|Frank Kuechenmeister
|0:17:05
|16
|Marc Radulovic
|0:19:40
|17
|Luke Wynen
|0:23:50
|18
|Christopher Mcgill (Appalachian Bicycle Racing Association)
|0:26:31
|19
|Geoff Butler
|1:01:04
|20
|Willem Heydendael (Bicycle Therapy)
|1:01:46
|21
|Joe Caruso
|1:01:59
|22
|Erick Marklund (Bike Line)
|1:02:18
|23
|David Reid (Design Physics Racing/Design Physics Racing P/B Endorphin Fitn)
|1:02:20
|24
|Michael Hemelgarn (Don Galligher-Drt Consulting/Drt Racing)
|1:02:26
|25
|Tony Combs
|1:03:17
|26
|Trent Ford (Blackstar Racing)
|27
|Jason Reckner (Campanohvac/Breakawaybikes)
|28
|Brian Sheedy (Giant)
|DNF
|Andy Gould (Blue Steel Cyclery/Blue Steel Cyclery)
|DNF
|Marco Arocha (Rnr/B4B)
|DNF
|Matthew Morrison (Toasted Head Racing)
|DNF
|Bernhard Resch (Stoudts Brewing Co/Jb Mountain Bikes/Stoudts Brewing Co)
|DNF
|John Drummond (Bicycle Therapy)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Fredrick (Whole Athlete/Whole Athlete / Specialized)
|2:01:12
|2
|Michael Yozell (Kapelmuur Independent)
|0:03:56
|3
|Eric Schofield (Bon Secours)
|0:04:06
|4
|Mose Howard
|0:06:50
|5
|Gregg Galletta
|0:07:55
|6
|John Foley (Cycle Loft Velo)
|0:08:15
|7
|Rob Mcgee (Blackstar Racing)
|0:10:55
|8
|Matthew Boobar (Sram Factory)
|0:11:17
|9
|Jonathan Lombardo (Westwood Velo)
|0:11:32
|10
|Jason Bewley
|0:12:11
|11
|Torrey Marks
|0:14:20
|12
|Rich Weis (Subaru/Trek)
|0:14:42
|13
|Tige Lamb (Cow Town Cycling Team)
|0:17:20
|14
|Dwayne Allgire (Gearlink Racing Inc)
|0:17:23
|15
|Paul Sacket (Tri-City Bicycles)
|0:18:43
|16
|Wake Fulp (East Coasters Bike Shop)
|0:24:37
|17
|Jason Cimini
|0:25:52
|18
|William Tyson Hausdoerffer (Team Wisconsin/Ks Energy Services / Team Wisconsin)
|0:26:03
|19
|Gabriel Ion (Tread Head Cycling)
|0:26:49
|20
|Craig Kennedy (Eastern Bloc Cycling Club Inc)
|0:29:49
|21
|Mike Jancola (Guys Racing Club)
|0:29:57
|22
|Christopher Jenkins
|1:04:10
|23
|Robert Carmen (Team Edge)
|1:04:29
|24
|Jason Wilson
|1:05:07
|25
|Werner Freymann
|1:05:41
|26
|Noel Kirila (The Spirited Cyclist Cycling Club)
|1:05:48
|27
|William Romollino (Black Bear Cycling)
|1:05:59
|28
|Mike Pinsker (Whole Athlete)
|1:06:28
|29
|Roger Sommers (Pure 121 Endurance Llc)
|1:07:04
|30
|Leonard Groves
|1:19:38
|31
|William Kemmerer
|32
|Aaron Thall
|33
|Brian Ruane (3D Racing Team/3D Racingteam / Tom's Atlantic Cyclery)
|34
|Ryan Keown
|35
|Michael Christopher
|DNF
|Philip Beard (Onion River Racing)
|DNF
|Bruce Pisarek
|DNF
|Geoff Smith (Bike Line)
|DNF
|Justin Mckean
|DNF
|Jp Brocket (Ethos Racing)
|DNF
|Terry Coddington (Central Arkansas Velo/Carve)
|DNF
|Jonathan Pattie (Team Cycle Progression)
|DNF
|Donald Laury
|DNF
|Steven Mace
|DNF
|Scott Slimm (Guys Racing Club)
|DNF
|Derek Oldfield (Spy Giant Ride)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victor Sheldon
|2:13:44
|2
|Troy Kimball (Finkraft)
|0:00:03
|3
|David Macpherson
|0:06:51
|4
|Craig Cozza (Upmc/ Pro Bikes)
|0:07:06
|5
|Michael Rowell (Bell Lap Cycling Club/Bikeway Source/Bell Lap Racing)
|0:08:28
|6
|Richard Pirro (Ness Team New England)
|0:09:08
|7
|Edwin Hein (Guys Racing Club)
|0:11:22
|8
|Victor Schepisi (Team Marty's)
|0:11:34
|9
|Esteban Rodriguez
|0:15:59
|10
|David Kahl (Team Town Cycle)
|0:50:19
|11
|Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle & Sport)
|0:50:46
|12
|Chris Chapman (Bike Line)
|0:50:56
|13
|Brian Conroy (Charlotte Sports Cycling/Giordana-Clif Bar)
|0:51:01
|14
|Martin Mrugal (Bike Line)
|0:51:12
|15
|Rodger Carter
|0:51:32
|16
|Gary Grim
|0:51:44
|17
|John Madden (Bike Barn (Texas))
|0:52:01
|18
|Charles Chichester
|0:52:15
|19
|Troy Alexander
|20
|Scott Robinson
|21
|Terry Ritter (Team Priority Health)
|DNF
|Timothy Zimmerman
|DNF
|Rick Pyle
|DNF
|John Stenger (Guys Racing Club)
|DNF
|Terry Higgins (360 Racing)
|DNF
|Bruce Stauffer
|DNF
|David Grant
|DNF
|Robert Dudas (Guys Racing Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny O'mara
|2:09:32
|2
|Donald Seib (Bikeman)
|0:04:27
|3
|Ken Welch
|0:09:27
|4
|Michael Funk
|0:16:05
|6
|Joseph Burtoni (Stan's Notubes P/B Proferrin)
|0:17:59
|7
|Troy Zimmerman
|0:52:55
|8
|Tyler Munroe (Riverside Racing)
|0:53:17
|9
|Chris Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/Rbm)
|0:53:26
|10
|Steven Brady (Old Town Bicycle (Otb)/Old Town Bicycle Race Team (Otb))
|0:53:32
|11
|William Ambruster (Guys Racing Club)
|0:53:52
|12
|Vin Mancuso
|0:53:54
|13
|Andrew Hogg
|0:54:10
|14
|Charlie Haimes
|0:54:15
|15
|Clyde Bitner
|0:54:17
|16
|Robert Eichlin
|17
|Thierry Blanchet (North American Velo/North American Velo/Classbook)
|18
|James Wilbur
|19
|Bill Marciniak (Seavs/Haymarket)
|20
|Shawn Downing (Charm City Cycling Llc)
|21
|James Puckett
|DNF
|Gunnar Shogren (Appalachian Bicycle Racing Association)
|DNF
|David Van Wart (Team Town Cycle)
|DNF
|Leif Lucas
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Seamus Powell
|1:59:23
|2
|Ron Harding
|0:08:46
|3
|Gordon Wadsworth (Charlottesville Racing Club)
|0:08:51
|4
|Christopher Valenti (Bikesport-Pa)
|0:10:45
|5
|Kevin Schwartz
|0:13:07
|6
|Mike Montalbano
|0:14:43
|7
|Brian Kelley (Pawling Cycle & Sport)
|0:17:27
|8
|Dillon Van Wart (Team Town Cycle)
|0:18:31
|9
|Kip Biese
|0:18:32
|10
|Jeffrey Walker
|0:24:04
|11
|Bart Wellisley
|0:24:41
|12
|Timothy Sparks (Platinum Performance Cycling Team)
|1:01:20
|13
|Jeff Allen
|1:01:50
|14
|Richard Futterer
|1:02:09
|15
|Eric Evans
|1:02:29
|16
|Hal Batdorf
|1:02:44
|17
|Kristoffer Molendyke (Team Cf/Team Cf-Club)
|18
|Jude Vilain (Sweathogs Racing)
|19
|Scott Burford (Mason Dixon Velo)
|20
|Lance Nicholls
|21
|Nick Christofalos (Activator Cycle Club)
|22
|Michael Yarnall
|23
|Christopher Puff
|DNF
|Joseph Fortin
|DNF
|Jason Betz ((W)Reck)
|DNF
|Todd Blumerick (Mom And Pop Racing P/B Sweet Bikes)
|DNF
|Chris Shelley
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Nauman
|2:11:05
|2
|Sarah Lukas
|0:04:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arley Kemmerer (Charm City Cycling Llc/C3-Twenty20Cycling)
|1:55:22
|2
|Amber Markey
|0:00:33
|3
|Callan Horwath
|0:02:52
|4
|Hattie Freye
|0:04:38
|5
|Abbey Alexiades
|0:06:08
|6
|Victoria Boughton Nelson (East End/Kreb Cycle/Live Love Velo)
|0:06:43
|7
|Sarah Ginsbach
|0:09:43
|8
|Donna Miller
|0:20:12
|9
|Melissa Cooper (Storm Racing Team)
|1:08:18
|DNF
|Nina Otter
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Rawlins (Bicycles Plus Racing)
|1:51:24
|2
|Kristin Gavin
|0:03:13
|3
|Zdenka Worsham (Constellation Cycling)
|0:06:19
|4
|Jill Dugan
|0:08:52
|5
|Linda Molendyke (Bicycle Therapy)
|0:10:07
|6
|April Morgan (All-City/All-City X Fulton Racing)
|0:10:56
|7
|Misty Tilson
|0:11:09
|8
|Kathy Russell
|0:15:17
|9
|Haley Sumner (Nbx Bikes)
|0:15:56
|10
|Kimberley Quinlan
|0:16:06
|11
|Cati Scheifele
|0:17:36
|12
|Karen Talleymead (The Bike Lane)
|0:31:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiffany Ballew (Peachtree Bikes)
|1:58:11
|2
|L Walsh
|0:02:26
|3
|Joanne Grogan (Cyclocrossracing)
|0:04:51
|4
|Karen Krasley
|0:05:02
|5
|Jessica Hill
|0:06:19
|6
|Jocelyn Linscott
|0:17:06
|7
|Wendi Sebastian (Team Bulldog)
|0:19:34
|8
|Beata Wronska
|0:25:56
|9
|Rebecca Bubp
|0:51:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cassie Smith
|1:55:53
|2
|Sally Mcclain
|0:06:29
|3
|Angie Sokorai (Alberto's Sport)
|0:11:45
|4
|Aida Elder
|0:16:40
|5
|Kelly Ault (Mountain Moxie)
|0:18:58
|6
|Jennifer Horn (Peachtree Bikes)
|0:20:55
|7
|Nicole Sheets
|0:21:02
|8
|Madonna Conroy (Charlotte Sports Cycling)
|0:24:02
|9
|Heather Heinrich (Wooden Wheels Racing)
|0:30:23
|10
|Julie Higgins (Free State Racing/Women's Free State Racing)
|0:32:37
|11
|Melissa Mertz
|12
|Lisa Most (Club Wissahickon)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Pinsker
|1:56:48
|2
|Susan Mrugal (Bike Line)
|0:04:23
|3
|Julia Violich (Exergytwenty16)
|0:08:17
|4
|Laura Trace
|0:12:13
|5
|Katina Walker (Crankskins)
|0:14:19
|6
|Jill Morgan (Bikesport-Pa)
|0:30:57
|7
|Cathy Rowell (Bell Lap Cycling Club/Bikeway Source/Bell Lap Racing)
|0:31:28
|8
|Terry Stimac
|0:47:40
|-1 lap
|Stacey Barbossa (Colavita Racing Inc)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carey Lowery
|1:52:06
|2
|Ellen Noble (C)
|0:07:27
|3
|Darlene Phillips
|0:08:02
|4
|Wendy Zamzow-Blumerick (Mom And Pop Racing P/B Sweet Bikes)
|0:16:22
|5
|Susan Lynch (Union Velo Club/Union Velo)
|0:28:54
|6
|Tonya Pitcher (Absolute Bikes Team)
|0:32:44
|-1 lap
|Alex Christofalos (Activator Cycle Club)
