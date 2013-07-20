Trending

Matthews, Freye, Nauman and Kemmerer among Cat. 1 champions

Cat. 1s get a turn at US Nationals on Saturday morning

Full Results

Cat. 1 Men 19-24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madison Matthews2:01:46
2Joshua Mcdowell (Fort Lewis College)0:03:46
3Jason Blodgett (Spin/Spin/Litzler Automation)0:05:57
4Brent Hall0:06:40
5Chris Johnson0:06:49
6Ethan Frey0:14:18
7Gabriel Marocco (San Diego Bicycle Club/Acqua Al 2/Sdbc)0:20:07
8John Newsom0:24:11
9Adam Thistle0:24:45
10Jonas Zimmermann (Rocktown Racing)0:27:37
11Jake Possinger0:28:45
12Nick Thomas (Az Devo)0:31:15
13Travis Brown1:12:30
14Kyle Miller1:13:16
15Joe Liston1:14:32
16Casey Hildebrandt (Twin Six)
17Alexander Elkins
DNFBenjamin Senkerik
DNFAndrew Massonneau
DNFDrew Hogg (Mafia Racing)
DNFAlex Meucci
DNFDan Wolf (Old Line Velo)
DNFKeith Marek (Team Priority Health)

Cat. 1 Men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Freye (Portland Velo Club/Cyclemania/Oa/Cyclemania)2:03:05
2Ronald Catlin (Rbs Cycling)0:00:34
3Tyler Jenema0:00:37
4Westley Richards (Clemmons Bicycle Racing)0:03:36
5Tim Racette (Team Wisconsin/Ks Energy Services / Team Wisconsin)0:08:05
6Ryan Cook0:08:42
7Stephane Roch (Swami's Cycling Club/Sklz-Swami's Cycling Team)0:10:06
8Regan Woodall0:16:10
9Earl Hillaker0:19:26
10Dominic Nudy0:19:46
11Anthony Delauder0:20:41
12James Camut0:23:01
13Eric Carlson (Team Edge)0:24:27
14John Proppe (Lake Effect Cycling Team/Team Lake Effect)0:26:04
15Eric Ness (Central Bucks Velo)0:30:18
16Jake Davidson (Charm City Cycling Llc/C3-Twenty20Cycling)0:34:46
17Shane Pasley1:09:09
18Forrest Parsons1:11:08
19Steven Jones
20Gerald Adasavage (Bicycle Therapy)
DNFAaron Mccready (Racing Greyhounds/Cycle To Fitness Racing Greyhounds)
DNFBrendan Mcgrath (Bicycle Therapy)
DNFMatthew Spohn (The Performance Lab P/B Caffeinated Cyclist)
DNFThomas Sebring (512-Racing P/B Aj's Cyclery)
DNFPaul Meier (Team Marty's)

Cat. 1 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon Gritters (Blackstar Racing)2:04:57
2Andrew Mills (Compass Cycling Team)0:03:28
3Nathan Winkelmann (Shama Cycles)0:04:02
4Kevin Campbell0:04:58
5Steve Boniface (Blackstar Racing)0:10:00
6David Bender (Janesville Velo Club/Michael's Cycles Team)0:17:16
7Patrick Beeson (Mock Orange Bikes/Mock Orange Racing)0:20:32
8Tim Rawlins (Bicycles Plus Racing)0:22:46
9Robert Bryson0:24:02
10Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclismo)0:24:03
11Christopher Newport (Philadelphia Ciclismo)0:24:56
12Jason Vayre (Range Mountain Bike Association/Border Grill Powered By Quick Stop Bike)0:25:17
13Juan Castro (Depaula Racing)0:28:27
14Simon Koster0:29:12
15Ryan Hentz0:29:13
16Nicholas Shaffer (Bikesport-Pa)0:30:52
17James Brower1:05:13
18Steven Ordons (Philadelphia Ciclismo)1:05:25
19Chad Cherefko1:05:27
20Anthony Tintelnot1:05:40
21Stephen Saxton (Kelpius Cycling)1:07:05
22Larry Miller (Crosshairs Cycling)
23Tolsun Waddle (Breakaway Racing-Pa)
DNFNathan Haslick (International Christian Cycling Club)
DNFBarret Fishner
DNFCaleb Holmes (Campanohvac/Breakawaybikes)
DNFScott Spoo
DNFJesse Quagliaroli (Exposition Wheelmen)

Cat. 1 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyson Kaman2:06:48
2Stephen Rowand0:00:16
3Brian Shernce (Team Bulldog)0:02:44
4Shawn Smith0:04:56
5Nick Sears0:05:09
6Jared Babik (Fort Pitt Velo/Gpoa)0:05:22
7Matt Mccourtney (Whole Athlete/Whole Athlete / Specialized)0:07:08
8Joseph Petrarca (Mtbnj)0:08:17
9Jacob Harris0:11:16
10Joseph Dabbs (Team Momentum)0:12:40
11Theo Procopos0:13:34
12Steven Mancuso (Cycle Craft Inc)0:13:58
13David Sheek (Sdg Felt)0:16:50
14Thomas Harris0:17:02
15Frank Kuechenmeister0:17:05
16Marc Radulovic0:19:40
17Luke Wynen0:23:50
18Christopher Mcgill (Appalachian Bicycle Racing Association)0:26:31
19Geoff Butler1:01:04
20Willem Heydendael (Bicycle Therapy)1:01:46
21Joe Caruso1:01:59
22Erick Marklund (Bike Line)1:02:18
23David Reid (Design Physics Racing/Design Physics Racing P/B Endorphin Fitn)1:02:20
24Michael Hemelgarn (Don Galligher-Drt Consulting/Drt Racing)1:02:26
25Tony Combs1:03:17
26Trent Ford (Blackstar Racing)
27Jason Reckner (Campanohvac/Breakawaybikes)
28Brian Sheedy (Giant)
DNFAndy Gould (Blue Steel Cyclery/Blue Steel Cyclery)
DNFMarco Arocha (Rnr/B4B)
DNFMatthew Morrison (Toasted Head Racing)
DNFBernhard Resch (Stoudts Brewing Co/Jb Mountain Bikes/Stoudts Brewing Co)
DNFJohn Drummond (Bicycle Therapy)

Cat. 1 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Fredrick (Whole Athlete/Whole Athlete / Specialized)2:01:12
2Michael Yozell (Kapelmuur Independent)0:03:56
3Eric Schofield (Bon Secours)0:04:06
4Mose Howard0:06:50
5Gregg Galletta0:07:55
6John Foley (Cycle Loft Velo)0:08:15
7Rob Mcgee (Blackstar Racing)0:10:55
8Matthew Boobar (Sram Factory)0:11:17
9Jonathan Lombardo (Westwood Velo)0:11:32
10Jason Bewley0:12:11
11Torrey Marks0:14:20
12Rich Weis (Subaru/Trek)0:14:42
13Tige Lamb (Cow Town Cycling Team)0:17:20
14Dwayne Allgire (Gearlink Racing Inc)0:17:23
15Paul Sacket (Tri-City Bicycles)0:18:43
16Wake Fulp (East Coasters Bike Shop)0:24:37
17Jason Cimini0:25:52
18William Tyson Hausdoerffer (Team Wisconsin/Ks Energy Services / Team Wisconsin)0:26:03
19Gabriel Ion (Tread Head Cycling)0:26:49
20Craig Kennedy (Eastern Bloc Cycling Club Inc)0:29:49
21Mike Jancola (Guys Racing Club)0:29:57
22Christopher Jenkins1:04:10
23Robert Carmen (Team Edge)1:04:29
24Jason Wilson1:05:07
25Werner Freymann1:05:41
26Noel Kirila (The Spirited Cyclist Cycling Club)1:05:48
27William Romollino (Black Bear Cycling)1:05:59
28Mike Pinsker (Whole Athlete)1:06:28
29Roger Sommers (Pure 121 Endurance Llc)1:07:04
30Leonard Groves1:19:38
31William Kemmerer
32Aaron Thall
33Brian Ruane (3D Racing Team/3D Racingteam / Tom's Atlantic Cyclery)
34Ryan Keown
35Michael Christopher
DNFPhilip Beard (Onion River Racing)
DNFBruce Pisarek
DNFGeoff Smith (Bike Line)
DNFJustin Mckean
DNFJp Brocket (Ethos Racing)
DNFTerry Coddington (Central Arkansas Velo/Carve)
DNFJonathan Pattie (Team Cycle Progression)
DNFDonald Laury
DNFSteven Mace
DNFScott Slimm (Guys Racing Club)
DNFDerek Oldfield (Spy Giant Ride)

Cat. 1 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victor Sheldon2:13:44
2Troy Kimball (Finkraft)0:00:03
3David Macpherson0:06:51
4Craig Cozza (Upmc/ Pro Bikes)0:07:06
5Michael Rowell (Bell Lap Cycling Club/Bikeway Source/Bell Lap Racing)0:08:28
6Richard Pirro (Ness Team New England)0:09:08
7Edwin Hein (Guys Racing Club)0:11:22
8Victor Schepisi (Team Marty's)0:11:34
9Esteban Rodriguez0:15:59
10David Kahl (Team Town Cycle)0:50:19
11Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle & Sport)0:50:46
12Chris Chapman (Bike Line)0:50:56
13Brian Conroy (Charlotte Sports Cycling/Giordana-Clif Bar)0:51:01
14Martin Mrugal (Bike Line)0:51:12
15Rodger Carter0:51:32
16Gary Grim0:51:44
17John Madden (Bike Barn (Texas))0:52:01
18Charles Chichester0:52:15
19Troy Alexander
20Scott Robinson
21Terry Ritter (Team Priority Health)
DNFTimothy Zimmerman
DNFRick Pyle
DNFJohn Stenger (Guys Racing Club)
DNFTerry Higgins (360 Racing)
DNFBruce Stauffer
DNFDavid Grant
DNFRobert Dudas (Guys Racing Club)

Cat. 1 Men 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny O'mara2:09:32
2Donald Seib (Bikeman)0:04:27
3Ken Welch0:09:27
4Michael Funk0:16:05
6Joseph Burtoni (Stan's Notubes P/B Proferrin)0:17:59
7Troy Zimmerman0:52:55
8Tyler Munroe (Riverside Racing)0:53:17
9Chris Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/Rbm)0:53:26
10Steven Brady (Old Town Bicycle (Otb)/Old Town Bicycle Race Team (Otb))0:53:32
11William Ambruster (Guys Racing Club)0:53:52
12Vin Mancuso0:53:54
13Andrew Hogg0:54:10
14Charlie Haimes0:54:15
15Clyde Bitner0:54:17
16Robert Eichlin
17Thierry Blanchet (North American Velo/North American Velo/Classbook)
18James Wilbur
19Bill Marciniak (Seavs/Haymarket)
20Shawn Downing (Charm City Cycling Llc)
21James Puckett
DNFGunnar Shogren (Appalachian Bicycle Racing Association)
DNFDavid Van Wart (Team Town Cycle)
DNFLeif Lucas

Cat. 1 Men singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Seamus Powell1:59:23
2Ron Harding0:08:46
3Gordon Wadsworth (Charlottesville Racing Club)0:08:51
4Christopher Valenti (Bikesport-Pa)0:10:45
5Kevin Schwartz0:13:07
6Mike Montalbano0:14:43
7Brian Kelley (Pawling Cycle & Sport)0:17:27
8Dillon Van Wart (Team Town Cycle)0:18:31
9Kip Biese0:18:32
10Jeffrey Walker0:24:04
11Bart Wellisley0:24:41
12Timothy Sparks (Platinum Performance Cycling Team)1:01:20
13Jeff Allen1:01:50
14Richard Futterer1:02:09
15Eric Evans1:02:29
16Hal Batdorf1:02:44
17Kristoffer Molendyke (Team Cf/Team Cf-Club)
18Jude Vilain (Sweathogs Racing)
19Scott Burford (Mason Dixon Velo)
20Lance Nicholls
21Nick Christofalos (Activator Cycle Club)
22Michael Yarnall
23Christopher Puff
DNFJoseph Fortin
DNFJason Betz ((W)Reck)
DNFTodd Blumerick (Mom And Pop Racing P/B Sweet Bikes)
DNFChris Shelley

Cat. 1 Women 19-24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Nauman2:11:05
2Sarah Lukas0:04:09

Cat. 1 Women 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arley Kemmerer (Charm City Cycling Llc/C3-Twenty20Cycling)1:55:22
2Amber Markey0:00:33
3Callan Horwath0:02:52
4Hattie Freye0:04:38
5Abbey Alexiades0:06:08
6Victoria Boughton Nelson (East End/Kreb Cycle/Live Love Velo)0:06:43
7Sarah Ginsbach0:09:43
8Donna Miller0:20:12
9Melissa Cooper (Storm Racing Team)1:08:18
DNFNina Otter

Cat. 1 Women 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Rawlins (Bicycles Plus Racing)1:51:24
2Kristin Gavin0:03:13
3Zdenka Worsham (Constellation Cycling)0:06:19
4Jill Dugan0:08:52
5Linda Molendyke (Bicycle Therapy)0:10:07
6April Morgan (All-City/All-City X Fulton Racing)0:10:56
7Misty Tilson0:11:09
8Kathy Russell0:15:17
9Haley Sumner (Nbx Bikes)0:15:56
10Kimberley Quinlan0:16:06
11Cati Scheifele0:17:36
12Karen Talleymead (The Bike Lane)0:31:26

Cat. 1 Women 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiffany Ballew (Peachtree Bikes)1:58:11
2L Walsh0:02:26
3Joanne Grogan (Cyclocrossracing)0:04:51
4Karen Krasley0:05:02
5Jessica Hill0:06:19
6Jocelyn Linscott0:17:06
7Wendi Sebastian (Team Bulldog)0:19:34
8Beata Wronska0:25:56
9Rebecca Bubp0:51:34

Cat. 1 Women 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cassie Smith1:55:53
2Sally Mcclain0:06:29
3Angie Sokorai (Alberto's Sport)0:11:45
4Aida Elder0:16:40
5Kelly Ault (Mountain Moxie)0:18:58
6Jennifer Horn (Peachtree Bikes)0:20:55
7Nicole Sheets0:21:02
8Madonna Conroy (Charlotte Sports Cycling)0:24:02
9Heather Heinrich (Wooden Wheels Racing)0:30:23
10Julie Higgins (Free State Racing/Women's Free State Racing)0:32:37
11Melissa Mertz
12Lisa Most (Club Wissahickon)

Cat. 1 Women 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Pinsker1:56:48
2Susan Mrugal (Bike Line)0:04:23
3Julia Violich (Exergytwenty16)0:08:17
4Laura Trace0:12:13
5Katina Walker (Crankskins)0:14:19
6Jill Morgan (Bikesport-Pa)0:30:57
7Cathy Rowell (Bell Lap Cycling Club/Bikeway Source/Bell Lap Racing)0:31:28
8Terry Stimac0:47:40
-1 lapStacey Barbossa (Colavita Racing Inc)

Cat. 1 Women singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carey Lowery1:52:06
2Ellen Noble (C)0:07:27
3Darlene Phillips0:08:02
4Wendy Zamzow-Blumerick (Mom And Pop Racing P/B Sweet Bikes)0:16:22
5Susan Lynch (Union Velo Club/Union Velo)0:28:54
6Tonya Pitcher (Absolute Bikes Team)0:32:44
-1 lapAlex Christofalos (Activator Cycle Club)

