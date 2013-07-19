Jorgenson and Gerasimek win junior 13-14 cross country races
Racers 12 and under also get a chance to compete
Junior 10 & under, 11-12, 13-14 cross country: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Hickey (Paa/Remax)
|0:35:04
|2
|Nolan Jenkins (Front Rangers Junior Cycling)
|0:01:33
|3
|Nye Yackle (Yackle Brothers Racing)
|0:02:37
|4
|Kerem Ayhan (Somerset Wheelmen)
|0:03:31
|5
|Sam Roach
|0:04:51
|6
|William Darling (Activator Cycle Club)
|0:07:18
|7
|Nicholas Tabares
|0:07:41
|8
|Alexander Brady
|0:07:51
|9
|Ethan Negas
|0:10:06
|10
|Logan Maxey (Cadence Cyclery)
|0:11:06
|11
|Nathan Knowles
|0:12:20
|12
|Logan Brady
|0:13:44
|13
|Ty Gibbs
|0:14:05
|14
|Harrison Knight
|0:16:36
|15
|Tyler Miranda (Mirco Racing)
|0:21:23
|16
|Grayson Taylor (Cycletherapy - Zimmer)
|0:23:11
|17
|Kyle Little
|0:24:12
|18
|Levi Smith
|0:27:53
|19
|Cody Groves
|0:30:37
|20
|Anthony Bailey (Piney Flats Bicycles And Fitness/Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance Mtb)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Jorgenson (Byrds (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:51:14
|2
|Nic Jenkins (Front Rangers Junior Cycling)
|0:00:02
|3
|John Drummond
|0:00:47
|4
|Jake Yackle (Yackle Brothers Racing)
|0:00:58
|5
|Cassidy Bailey (Boulder Junior Cycling/Tokyo Joe's Jr)
|0:01:11
|6
|Cole Avery (Whole Athlete/Whole Athlete / Specialized)
|0:02:31
|7
|Ekrem Ayhan (Somerset Wheelmen)
|0:02:35
|8
|Adam Croft (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:02:59
|9
|George Schulz (The Bike Lane)
|0:04:28
|10
|Ross Ellwood (Smba(Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventure)
|11
|Drew Palmerleger (Summit Bike Club-Ut)
|12
|Andrew Schmidt (Tread Head Cycling)
|0:05:11
|13
|Jonjon Drain
|0:05:39
|14
|Luke Fleming (Sugar Cycles Factory Team)
|0:05:52
|15
|Evan Clouse (Cole Sport)
|0:06:34
|16
|Michael Mace
|0:08:15
|17
|Lane Maher (Team Edge)
|0:08:44
|18
|Caleb Swartz (Brazen Dropouts/Junior Dropouts)
|0:09:59
|19
|Tyler Smith (East Coasters Bike Shop)
|0:10:18
|20
|Jonathan Plunkett
|0:10:28
|21
|Tommy Quinn
|0:10:40
|22
|Tommy Steinebrunner
|0:11:20
|23
|Donald Seib (Bikeman)
|0:11:42
|24
|Keegan Korienek (Leadout Racing)
|0:14:37
|25
|Jonah Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling)
|0:15:59
|26
|Christopher Polvoorde
|0:16:01
|27
|Finn Gullickson
|0:17:16
|28
|Kyle Kargel (Baraboo Sharks)
|0:17:24
|29
|Luke Getts
|0:17:46
|30
|Dylan Fryer (Whole Athlete/Whole Athlete / Specialized)
|0:17:59
|31
|Aaron Workowski (East Coasters Bike Shop)
|0:18:46
|32
|Trent Donovan
|0:20:48
|33
|Daniel Vaughn (Crystal City Cycling/Corning/Notubes Race Team)
|0:21:20
|34
|Sandor Delgado (Interactive Metronome Development)
|0:27:18
|35
|Samuel Spende (Tread Head Cycling)
|36
|Hudson Stevens
|37
|Logan Colfax
|38
|Anthony Furness
|39
|Gavin Strauss
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aidan Bond (Hill Country Bicycle Works)
|0:21:36
|2
|Dominic Turner (Triple Threat Cycling Team)
|0:00:06
|3
|Will Drummond
|0:00:09
|4
|Jesse Lippner (Team Bulldog)
|0:00:14
|5
|Kahill Bailey (Boulder Junior Cycling/Bjc/Panache)
|0:00:39
|6
|Carson Beard (Onion River Sports)
|0:00:42
|7
|Jacob Smith (Pdx Devo Junior Cycling Team)
|0:01:09
|8
|Will Johnson (Don Galligher-Drt Consulting/Drt Racing)
|0:02:02
|9
|Will Sharp
|0:03:04
|10
|Ivan Sippy (Durango Devo)
|0:03:09
|11
|Clayton Knight
|0:04:41
|12
|Lake Cunningham (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:04:55
|13
|Austin Beard (Onion River Sports)
|0:07:17
|14
|Ryan Little
|0:10:23
|15
|Jack Spende
|0:12:18
|16
|Caleb Nevins
|0:13:22
|17
|Konrad Shelley
|0:17:55
|18
|Hunter Beauregard
|0:19:05
|19
|Andrew Merlo (Depaula Racing)
|0:23:53
|20
|Layton Ondrias
|0:30:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sydney Palmerleger (Summit Bike Club-Ut)
|0:40:51
|2
|Katie Clouse (Cole Sport)
|0:03:00
|3
|Ann Drummond
|0:03:18
|4
|Madison Mcdaniel (Twin Six)
|0:05:36
|5
|Victoria Brocket (Ethos Racing)
|0:10:39
|6
|Morgan Fortin (Goathead Jr)
|0:16:18
|7
|Ellie Korienek (Real Women Tri)
|0:16:26
|8
|Hayden Colfax
|9
|Kyra Shelley
|10
|Lily Donovan
|11
|Corrine Krasley (Chester County Velo)
|12
|Kiersen Korienek (Real Women Tri)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Veda Gerasimek (Red Zone Cycling)
|1:02:26
|2
|Katja Freeburn (Durango Devo)
|0:06:27
|3
|Mason Hopkins (Tradewinds Racing/Tradewinds Racing P/B Bikebeat)
|0:07:32
|4
|Turner Ramsay
|0:08:28
|5
|Camryn Sippy (Durango Devo)
|0:11:55
|6
|Abigail Youngwerth (Byrds (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|7
|Lillian Frasier (Hill Country Bicycle Works)
|8
|Kate Dietrich (Red Zone Cycling)
|9
|Kiley Krasley
|10
|Madison Henry
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lindsey Groves
|0:24:24
|2
|Skylar Bovine (Revolting Cogs)
|0:02:26
|3
|Autumn Bartels
|0:05:16
|4
|Vallen Tupper
|0:06:03
|5
|Zoe Colfax
|0:10:35
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy