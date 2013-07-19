Trending

Jorgenson and Gerasimek win junior 13-14 cross country races

Racers 12 and under also get a chance to compete

Full Results

Junior men 11-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Hickey (Paa/Remax)0:35:04
2Nolan Jenkins (Front Rangers Junior Cycling)0:01:33
3Nye Yackle (Yackle Brothers Racing)0:02:37
4Kerem Ayhan (Somerset Wheelmen)0:03:31
5Sam Roach0:04:51
6William Darling (Activator Cycle Club)0:07:18
7Nicholas Tabares0:07:41
8Alexander Brady0:07:51
9Ethan Negas0:10:06
10Logan Maxey (Cadence Cyclery)0:11:06
11Nathan Knowles0:12:20
12Logan Brady0:13:44
13Ty Gibbs0:14:05
14Harrison Knight0:16:36
15Tyler Miranda (Mirco Racing)0:21:23
16Grayson Taylor (Cycletherapy - Zimmer)0:23:11
17Kyle Little0:24:12
18Levi Smith0:27:53
19Cody Groves0:30:37
20Anthony Bailey (Piney Flats Bicycles And Fitness/Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance Mtb)

Junior men 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Jorgenson (Byrds (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:51:14
2Nic Jenkins (Front Rangers Junior Cycling)0:00:02
3John Drummond0:00:47
4Jake Yackle (Yackle Brothers Racing)0:00:58
5Cassidy Bailey (Boulder Junior Cycling/Tokyo Joe's Jr)0:01:11
6Cole Avery (Whole Athlete/Whole Athlete / Specialized)0:02:31
7Ekrem Ayhan (Somerset Wheelmen)0:02:35
8Adam Croft (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:02:59
9George Schulz (The Bike Lane)0:04:28
10Ross Ellwood (Smba(Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventure)
11Drew Palmerleger (Summit Bike Club-Ut)
12Andrew Schmidt (Tread Head Cycling)0:05:11
13Jonjon Drain0:05:39
14Luke Fleming (Sugar Cycles Factory Team)0:05:52
15Evan Clouse (Cole Sport)0:06:34
16Michael Mace0:08:15
17Lane Maher (Team Edge)0:08:44
18Caleb Swartz (Brazen Dropouts/Junior Dropouts)0:09:59
19Tyler Smith (East Coasters Bike Shop)0:10:18
20Jonathan Plunkett0:10:28
21Tommy Quinn0:10:40
22Tommy Steinebrunner0:11:20
23Donald Seib (Bikeman)0:11:42
24Keegan Korienek (Leadout Racing)0:14:37
25Jonah Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling)0:15:59
26Christopher Polvoorde0:16:01
27Finn Gullickson0:17:16
28Kyle Kargel (Baraboo Sharks)0:17:24
29Luke Getts0:17:46
30Dylan Fryer (Whole Athlete/Whole Athlete / Specialized)0:17:59
31Aaron Workowski (East Coasters Bike Shop)0:18:46
32Trent Donovan0:20:48
33Daniel Vaughn (Crystal City Cycling/Corning/Notubes Race Team)0:21:20
34Sandor Delgado (Interactive Metronome Development)0:27:18
35Samuel Spende (Tread Head Cycling)
36Hudson Stevens
37Logan Colfax
38Anthony Furness
39Gavin Strauss

Junior men 6-10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aidan Bond (Hill Country Bicycle Works)0:21:36
2Dominic Turner (Triple Threat Cycling Team)0:00:06
3Will Drummond0:00:09
4Jesse Lippner (Team Bulldog)0:00:14
5Kahill Bailey (Boulder Junior Cycling/Bjc/Panache)0:00:39
6Carson Beard (Onion River Sports)0:00:42
7Jacob Smith (Pdx Devo Junior Cycling Team)0:01:09
8Will Johnson (Don Galligher-Drt Consulting/Drt Racing)0:02:02
9Will Sharp0:03:04
10Ivan Sippy (Durango Devo)0:03:09
11Clayton Knight0:04:41
12Lake Cunningham (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:04:55
13Austin Beard (Onion River Sports)0:07:17
14Ryan Little0:10:23
15Jack Spende0:12:18
16Caleb Nevins0:13:22
17Konrad Shelley0:17:55
18Hunter Beauregard0:19:05
19Andrew Merlo (Depaula Racing)0:23:53
20Layton Ondrias0:30:15

Junior women 11-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sydney Palmerleger (Summit Bike Club-Ut)0:40:51
2Katie Clouse (Cole Sport)0:03:00
3Ann Drummond0:03:18
4Madison Mcdaniel (Twin Six)0:05:36
5Victoria Brocket (Ethos Racing)0:10:39
6Morgan Fortin (Goathead Jr)0:16:18
7Ellie Korienek (Real Women Tri)0:16:26
8Hayden Colfax
9Kyra Shelley
10Lily Donovan
11Corrine Krasley (Chester County Velo)
12Kiersen Korienek (Real Women Tri)

Junior women 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veda Gerasimek (Red Zone Cycling)1:02:26
2Katja Freeburn (Durango Devo)0:06:27
3Mason Hopkins (Tradewinds Racing/Tradewinds Racing P/B Bikebeat)0:07:32
4Turner Ramsay0:08:28
5Camryn Sippy (Durango Devo)0:11:55
6Abigail Youngwerth (Byrds (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
7Lillian Frasier (Hill Country Bicycle Works)
8Kate Dietrich (Red Zone Cycling)
9Kiley Krasley
10Madison Henry

Junior women 6-10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lindsey Groves0:24:24
2Skylar Bovine (Revolting Cogs)0:02:26
3Autumn Bartels0:05:16
4Vallen Tupper0:06:03
5Zoe Colfax0:10:35

