Matthews and Lynch win among Masters

Older masters take a turn at US cross country national championships

Full Results

Master men 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jim Matthews1:27:06
2James Frith Jr (Greensboro Velo Club)0:05:47
3Paul Curley (Spin Arts Cycling)0:05:55
4Alan Blanchard (Century Road Club Assoc)0:06:24
5Kevin Willson (Woody Creek Tavern /Hub Of Aspen)0:11:54
6Arthur White0:12:13
7Jordan Swenson0:14:14
8Steve Arsenault0:15:23
9John Williams (Bike Line)0:16:20
10Roy Gryskevich (Frankford Bikes)0:16:39
11John Lockwood0:20:25
12Scott Reynolds (Guys Racing Club)0:22:40
13Christopher Logan0:22:55
14Eugene Gallagher (Fitness Central)0:24:10
15David Drury0:27:16
16John Fleming (Sugar Cycles Factory Team)0:33:36
17Chris Massonneau (Winchester Wheelmen Inc/Winchester Wheelmen)0:34:34
18Jay Prudente0:37:09
19Matt Jones0:39:51
20Michael Ellis (Upmc/ Pro Bikes)0:41:41
21Tom Burrows0:46:26
22George Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)

Master men 60-64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1D Douglas Long (360 Racing)1:35:36
2Peter Crisci0:00:44
3Jon Miller (Platinum Performance Cycling Team)0:05:22
4Robert Sampson (Pemi-Baker Cycling Club)0:06:21
5James Schulz0:17:57
6Gary Behlen

Master men 65-69
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alan Moats (Bikeman)1:42:49
2Stan Ford0:23:12
3Tomas Pastalka0:55:47
4Dean Ferrandini1:02:55
5Whitney Fanning (Jubilee Subaru)
6John Warfel
7George Roskos
8James Carlson (Potomac Velo Club)

Master men 70-74
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Goodrich1:41:28
2James Long0:49:12

Master men 75-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ronald Riley (Bike Station Aptos)1:45:41

Master men 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederic Schmid (Jubilee Subaru)1:18:50

Master women 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Susan Lynch (Union Velo Club/Union Velo)1:52:49
2Ursula Sandefur0:04:49
3Loretta Simpson (Peachtree Bikes)0:14:11
4Diana Tanner (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:27:04
5Jane Hodess0:38:59
6Sona Korousova
7Linda Miranda (Mirco Racing)
8Kathleen Riddell (Bike Line)
9Karrie Norberg

Master women 55+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen White1:53:59
2Christina Perkins (Colavita Racing Inc)

Master women 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diane Ostenso2:29:21
2Lydia Barter (Team Bike Alley)

