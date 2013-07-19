Matthews and Lynch win among Masters
Older masters take a turn at US cross country national championships
Masters 50+ cross country: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jim Matthews
|1:27:06
|2
|James Frith Jr (Greensboro Velo Club)
|0:05:47
|3
|Paul Curley (Spin Arts Cycling)
|0:05:55
|4
|Alan Blanchard (Century Road Club Assoc)
|0:06:24
|5
|Kevin Willson (Woody Creek Tavern /Hub Of Aspen)
|0:11:54
|6
|Arthur White
|0:12:13
|7
|Jordan Swenson
|0:14:14
|8
|Steve Arsenault
|0:15:23
|9
|John Williams (Bike Line)
|0:16:20
|10
|Roy Gryskevich (Frankford Bikes)
|0:16:39
|11
|John Lockwood
|0:20:25
|12
|Scott Reynolds (Guys Racing Club)
|0:22:40
|13
|Christopher Logan
|0:22:55
|14
|Eugene Gallagher (Fitness Central)
|0:24:10
|15
|David Drury
|0:27:16
|16
|John Fleming (Sugar Cycles Factory Team)
|0:33:36
|17
|Chris Massonneau (Winchester Wheelmen Inc/Winchester Wheelmen)
|0:34:34
|18
|Jay Prudente
|0:37:09
|19
|Matt Jones
|0:39:51
|20
|Michael Ellis (Upmc/ Pro Bikes)
|0:41:41
|21
|Tom Burrows
|0:46:26
|22
|George Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|D Douglas Long (360 Racing)
|1:35:36
|2
|Peter Crisci
|0:00:44
|3
|Jon Miller (Platinum Performance Cycling Team)
|0:05:22
|4
|Robert Sampson (Pemi-Baker Cycling Club)
|0:06:21
|5
|James Schulz
|0:17:57
|6
|Gary Behlen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alan Moats (Bikeman)
|1:42:49
|2
|Stan Ford
|0:23:12
|3
|Tomas Pastalka
|0:55:47
|4
|Dean Ferrandini
|1:02:55
|5
|Whitney Fanning (Jubilee Subaru)
|6
|John Warfel
|7
|George Roskos
|8
|James Carlson (Potomac Velo Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charles Goodrich
|1:41:28
|2
|James Long
|0:49:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ronald Riley (Bike Station Aptos)
|1:45:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederic Schmid (Jubilee Subaru)
|1:18:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Susan Lynch (Union Velo Club/Union Velo)
|1:52:49
|2
|Ursula Sandefur
|0:04:49
|3
|Loretta Simpson (Peachtree Bikes)
|0:14:11
|4
|Diana Tanner (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:27:04
|5
|Jane Hodess
|0:38:59
|6
|Sona Korousova
|7
|Linda Miranda (Mirco Racing)
|8
|Kathleen Riddell (Bike Line)
|9
|Karrie Norberg
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen White
|1:53:59
|2
|Christina Perkins (Colavita Racing Inc)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diane Ostenso
|2:29:21
|2
|Lydia Barter (Team Bike Alley)
