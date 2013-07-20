Image 1 of 37 Lea Davison (Specialized) wins the elite women's cross country national title (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 37 After a disastrous start, defending champion Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) worked her way back to sixth place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 37 Erica Tingey (Team Jamis) seemed to be enjoying her ride down the stairs. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 37 Lea Davison (Specialized) talking with announcer Larry Longo at the finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 37 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) staying cool in her ice vest while chatting with Cyclingnews' Sue George. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 37 Crank Brothers teammates Chloe Woodruff and Judy Freeman (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 37 Chloe Woodruff (Crank Brothers) takes the hole shot as the race got underway (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 37 Chloe Woodruff (Crank Brothers) and Mary McConneloug (Kenda) head out onto the start loop. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 37 Selene Yeager (Team CF) riding the very technical descent. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 37 Pua Mata (Sho-Air Cannondale) climbing one of the ski hills with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 37 Evelyn Dong climbing just after she had passed Judy Freeeman (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 37 Pua Mata (Sho-Air Cannondale) takes the silver medal (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 37 Picturesque Bear Creek Resort was hot and steamy for the US National Championships (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 37 Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) riding a steep chute on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 37 Jamie Busch (Quadzilla Racing) near the end of lap one with Georgia Gould walking behind her. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 37 The woods were full of cheering spectators today as Lea Davison (Specialized) put on a show. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 37 Lea Davison (Specialized) rounding a 180-degree corner on lap two. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 37 Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s) descending on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 37 Young Evelyn Dong from Park City overtook Judy Freeman to claim fifth place today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 37 Judy Freeman (Crank Brothers) takes an interesting line down a nearly impossible trail. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 37 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 37 These kids were ready to race at Bear Creek Resort. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 37 Former USA Champion Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) wishing Lea Davison good luck at the starting line. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 37 Nina Baum (NoTubes Elite Women’s Team) rode to a top ten finish despite a first lap tumble. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 37 Sarah Kaufman (NoTubes Elite Women’s Team) looked good on lap one but later dropped out after breaking her chain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) suffered a first lap flat about as far away from the tech zone as possible. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 37 Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Specialized) rode consistently in second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 37 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) is no stranger to rocks and roots. She handled them with ease. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 37 Chloe Woodruff (Crank Brothers) rode brilliantly to a fourth place finish on her new Scott machine (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 37 Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s) making a dab on the descent with Evelyn Dong on her wheel (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 37 Maureen Bruno-Roy (Cycle Loft) riding one of the rocky off-camber sections of the descent. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 37 Lea Davison (Specialized) was on a mission today. She would win by nearly three minutes. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 37 Pua Mata (Sho-Air Specialized) broke her leg in March and spent a couple months recovering from surgery. Her recovery has been amazing. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 37 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) sailing over the roots and rocks. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 37 Chloe Woodruff (Crank Brothers) could not quite close the gap to Mary McConneloug. She rode alone for most of the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 37 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) riding to the bronze medal today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 37 of 37 Lea Davison (Specialized) wins the elite women's cross country national title (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Lea Davison (Specialized) raced to win her first-ever US elite women's cross country national championship on Saturday afternoon at Bear Creek Resort in Macungie, Pennsylvania. US marathon champion Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Specialized) earned the silver medal ahead of Mary McConneloug (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes) in third.

"I am absolutely thrilled. It's a little bit surreal right now. I've been going for this title for years, and I'm so excited," said Davison. "This was a big aim for this season. I had good luck, and it came together on the day."

Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Racing) led the women out during the first half lap. Then Davison took over the lead, followed closely by Gould and Mata.

Defending national champion Georgia Gould (Luna) was with the other favorites and in second place during the first lap when she crashed and flatted. Though she said that she's not sure which happened first, she was far enough from the tech zone that the flat cost her any chance of reclaiming the title.

When Gould went down, a slight gap opened up as Mata and then McConneloug went around her.

"The first lap, I knew something had happened, and I tried to keep it steady," said Davison. "It's too bad when it comes down to bad luck and crashes and flats, but I guess that's all part of it. Georgia is an unbelievable competitor. She is the bronze medallist from the Olympics. She's never to be counted out."

Gould was disappointed, but kept her perspective during what has been a trying post-Olympic season. "That's just part of the game. My flat happened right after I went through the tech zone. It was the beginning of the technical downhill. I don't know if the crash made me flat or if I flatted and that made me crash."

"I was right on Lea's wheel and I don't know what I did. It was a front flat through all that chunky stuff, and then it was slippery dirt on foot. I had to run the whole downhill."

With Gould well out of medal contention, the race was Davison's to lose. She knew it and tried to keep her cool.

"I just kept it smooth from there. I had 20 seconds on the first lap, and I extended it a little on the second lap. You can gain a lot of time on the technical sections," said Davison, who raved about the course.

"The course is unbelievable. I think it did the east coast justice," said Davison. "It was technical, rooty and rocky and it's demanding the entire time. It requires focus the entire time. A few times, I lost focus and would dab. I had to focus on keeping it smooth because the little mistakes add up. It's great to have nationals back on the east coast - my home turf." Davison is from Vermont.

Behind Davison, Mata led the chase. Her body language was not as smooth as Davison's over the rocks.

"After Georgia went down, I was trying to catch back up, but I think Lea and I were riding the same pace. Then I think I got a little too anxious, and I was making stupid mistakes here and there and that was it. She was probably riding perfectly," said Mata, who is the current marathon national champion and is recovering well after breaking her leg earlier this season.

McConneloug rode solo in third place for most of the race.

"I was pretty much in third all day. I knew if I pushed any harder, I'd get woozy," said McConneloug. "I just stayed within myself and really enjoyed the trail. it was a meditation of rocks. To stay smooth on that and it was a power course. Whenever it'd pitch up, I'd lock it out and go. I rode and enjoyed it. I knew I had a little gap in front and behind, and the short track is tomorrow."

Davison crossed the line all smiles in a time of 1:35:00. Mata followed at 2:47.

"On the last lap, I hit a rock and my rear tire burped," said Mata. "I stopped and was trying to figure out whether to put air in it. I didn't know how far back Mary was. I just tried to ride it conservatively on the rocks because I didn't want it to completely lose the air."

"My race was good. Of course, I wished for a different outcome, but I did what I could," said Mata.

McConneloug was also happy to clinch a bronze medal, finish 5:22 after Davison. The former Olympian said, "I'm stoked to be here. It's my 10th national championship. It's cool to turn 42 this year and finish on the podium."

Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) rode in on 650b wheels for an impressive fourth place finish despite struggling during the race.

"It was kind of miserable out there with the heat and the humidity, but the fans on the technical rock garden were awesome. I was thinking I loved them on my way through. Evelyn [Dong] had a strong ride and really pushed me the last lap. We've been back and forth like that through a lot of races."

Evelyn Dong rounded out the top five with a career breakout performance.

"The technical parts were more about grunting it out. It was more like fitness-based technical riding as opposed to pure skill," said Dong who lives in Salt Lake City, Utah. "I tried to keep pedaling and not get too negative out there. It was a real different kind of a course. I'm more of a Rocky Mountains kind of a girl, so this was a bit of a change for me. I was just relieved to finish in the top five."

Gould put in an impressive ride to move back up from nearly last after her flat tire to sixth place.

"For me, there is always someone who finishes last. It's not how I want to do it, but I respect everyone who finishes the race, no matter how they do, so I can't be like, 'screw this, I'm not on the podium'. I have to finish," said Gould.

"I made it up to sixth. At one point, someone told me it was six minutes to the leader, and I was thinking, 'Oh, maybe don't tell me that.' I'm disappointed because I think it could have been a good battle, but it's part of racing."

Race note

The supporters of the Singlespeed Cyclo-cross World Championships in Philly coming up in December of 2013 started a cheering section which would build into a raucous crowd in the technical rocky downhill section of the course. Drinking beer and cheering and heckling loudly as each rider passed the "Hand-ups are not illegal" banner gave racers extra motivation through that section.

"That cheering section was unbelievable. It was like full on World Cup," said Davison after her win.

Gould said, "In the pre-ride, I put a foot down there half the time, but I cleared it every time in the race in front of that crowd. They make you feel amazing. People were awesome out there. That crowd at the top motivated me. I thought of doing an extra lap just to ride past them again."

Full Results