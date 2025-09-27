Road World Championships: Spain's Paula Ostiz sprints to victory in junior road race

Chantal Pegolo of Italy claims silver behind Spanish rider, Anja Grossman (Switzerland) nets the bronze

Road World Championships: Paula Ostiz (Spain) claims victory in the junior women's road race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Spain's Paula Ostiz fully confirmed her status as favourite in the junior women's World Championships road race with a finely timed sprint for the line that clinched the 18-year-old the win ahead of Chantal Pegolo (Italy) and Anja Grossman (Switzerland).

The silver medallist in the same event in 2024, up until the closing metres, Ostiz opted to play things conservatively, largely staying on the wheels all the way through a closely fought, tactical 74-kilometre race.

It was only when a group of five broke away on the last ascent of the Côte de Kimihurara that Ostiz made sure she was in the move, but even then, Ostiz let her rivals do the brunt of the work.

