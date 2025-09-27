Road World Championships: Spain's Paula Ostiz sprints to victory in junior road race
Chantal Pegolo of Italy claims silver behind Spanish rider, Anja Grossman (Switzerland) nets the bronze
Spain's Paula Ostiz fully confirmed her status as favourite in the junior women's World Championships road race with a finely timed sprint for the line that clinched the 18-year-old the win ahead of Chantal Pegolo (Italy) and Anja Grossman (Switzerland).
The silver medallist in the same event in 2024, up until the closing metres, Ostiz opted to play things conservatively, largely staying on the wheels all the way through a closely fought, tactical 74-kilometre race.
It was only when a group of five broke away on the last ascent of the Côte de Kimihurara that Ostiz made sure she was in the move, but even then, Ostiz let her rivals do the brunt of the work.
Just as it seemed like the front part of the peloton would regroup, Ostiz finally surged clear, to go one better than in 2024 and simultaneously claim Spain's first win of the 2025 Road World Championships.
More later...
Results
