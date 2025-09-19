Rwanda Road World Championships - Riders to watch in the men's individual time trial

Will it be Remco Evenepoel versus Tadej Pogačar or can someone take a surprise world title?

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - MAY 04: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step competes during the 78th Tour De Romandie 2025, Stage 5 a 17.1km individual time trial stage from Geneve to Geneve / #UCIWT / on May 04, 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel in the time trial world champion's rainbow jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
The elite men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships is held a few hours after the elite women's time trial on Sunday, September 22, launching the world championships with two big ticket world titles up for grabs.

The men race on a similar course to the women in central Kigali, covering 40.6km rather than 31.2km. The men's course includes several rolling climbs, mostly on wide roads, explaining why the likes of Filippo Ganna (Italy) opted not to ride this year.

The course starts inside the 10,000-seat BK Arena in central Kigali, so on an indoor start ramp. The route heads south to climb the so-called Côte de Nyanza on the out-and-back sector, then the two-kilometre Côte de Peage with just seven kilometres to go. There is also a climb to the finish via the Côte de Kimihurura, with the line outside the Kigali Convention Centre, as for all the races.

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) and Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) are expected to fight for the rainbow jersey but could be challenged by riders who raced the Vielta a España.

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)

Evenepoel is the defending champion and arguably the favourite to win his third consecutive world title in Rwanda.

He beat Ganna by 12 seconds in Zurich last year and has finished on the podium on three other occasions, becoming junior world champion in Innsbruck in 2018.

Evenepoel also won this year's early time trial stage at the Tour de France beating an on-form Pogačar by 16 seconds on a flat 33km course. He suffered in the mountain time trial stage and then quit the Tour with fatigue.

He returned to racing at the Tour of Britain after an altitude camp in Livigno and confirmed his transfer from Soudal-QuickStep to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for 2026. Evenepoel won the hardest stage of the Tour of Britain in Wales but doubts remain about how good his form really is.

The time trial will be the first indication if Evenepoel has a real shot at winning both the time trial and road race titles in Rwanda.

Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia)

Tadej Poga&amp;#269;ar flying on stage 21 of the Tour de France 2024.

Tadej Pogačar at the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

A special performance will be needed to beat Evenepoel on the rolling roads of Kigali, but Pogačar appears able to do special things whenever he gets on his bike.

He is not as aerodynamic and not a time trial specialist like the Belgian but manages to produce the same power and performances that have won him the Tour de France four times and most of the biggest Classics on the calendar.

Pogačar wants a world title double, too, and he would not have opted to ride the time trial if he did not believe in his chances. He only returned to racing in Canada, and admitted he has been riding his time trial bike during his summer break from racing.

His best world champion time trial result was sixth in Wollongong in 2022. However, the hilly Kigali course changes everything and means Pogačar is Evenepoel's biggest rival.

Jay Vine and Luke Plapp (Australia)

VALLADOLID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 11: Jay Vine of Australia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Polka Dot Mountain Jersey crosses the finish line during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 18 a 12.2km individual time trial stage from Valladolid to Valladolid / Stage shortened for safety reasons / #UCIWT / on September 11, 2025 in Valladolid, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Jay Vine in action at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia has two talented riders and two possible medal contenders for the men's time trial. Jay Vine and Luke Plapp have taken two different paths to Rwanda but are both suited to the hilly course, which penalises their more powerful rivals.

Plapp was a late call-up to the Tour de France after riding the Giro d'Italia and winning a stage in Italy. He was ninth in the flat Tour time trial and then fifth in the Peyragudes mountain time trial. The sum of his performances confirm Plapp has the time trial skills and climbing ability to excel in Rwanda. He has spent recent weeks at altitude in Andorra and seems fresh, happy and ambitious.

Vine arrived in Rwanda from the Vuelta a España. He is surely fatigued after winning two stages, the mountain's jersey and riding for João Almeida but is clearly on form. If he stayed healthy and stayed focused, he could upset the Evenepoel-Pogačar battle.

Vine is a former Australian national time trial champion and is skilled at staying in an aero tuck and riding hilly time trials. He only lost the 12km Valladolid Vuelta time trial by a few hundredths of a second to Ganna and seems confident and ambitious after a season without major setbacks

Isaac del Toro (México)

The Mexican super-talent is a true dark horse for the time trial. Isaac del Toro is not a proven time trial rider at World Championships level but his current form elevates above others and makes him a medal contender.

Last week Del Toro won the GP Industria & Artigianato, Giro della Toscana, Coppa Sabatini and Trofeo Matteotti in Italy and who can forget his Giro d'Italia performance.

He may struggle to stay aero for all of the 40km time trial but has the form to handle the climbs and a mentality that shakes off any pressure and expectation.

Bruno Armirail and Paul Seixas (France)

PREMILHAT FRANCE JUNE 09 Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale prior to the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025 Stage 2 a 2046km stage from Premilhat to Issoire UCIWT on June 09 2025 in Premilhat France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

French super-talent Paul Seixas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bruno Armirail and Paul Seixas are two contrasting riders but give France two cards to play in the time trial.

Armirail is a classic rouleur time trialist, who has the power, time trial skills and mentality for racing against the clock. He is the current French national champion after beating Kévin Vauquelin and Seixas in June.

He rode the Tour and the Vuelta this summer, finishing fourth in the Caen and Valladolid stages. He is 31 but has been buoyed by Visma-Lease a bike signing him for 2026.

If Armirail represents the current best in French time trialling, Seixas is the future. The 18-year-old was junior world champion in Zurich last year. He proved he is a true 'super talent' by impressing at the Tour of the Alps and then the Critérium du Dauphiné, where he was eighth overall. He recently won the Tour de L'Avenir confirming his Grand Tour potential and won the opening prologue up to Tignes and then the final 10km mountain time trial.

He has since trained at altitude and will also be part of the French road race team alongside Julian Alaphilippe and Valentin Madouas.

Iván Romeo (Spain)

Iván Romeo is another young revelation and part of Spain's next generation that includes Juan Ayuso and Pablo Torres.

He has been a WorldTour rider since 2023 and won the Under-23 time trial world title in 2024 before the UCI changed their rules to stop WorldTour competing at the lower level.

Romeo made his Tour debut this year and was seventh in the Caen time trial and then went on the attack on four different road stages. He is the current Spanish road race national champion, which confirms his many talents.

Matteo Sobrero (Italy)

Ganna opted not to ride the World Championships due to the hilly course and so Italy have selected Matteo Sobrero, Gann's close friend and possibly future brother-in-law.

The eclectic Mattia Cattaneo will also race for the azzurri in the time trial, before forming part of the Mixed Relay and road race teams, and joining Evenepoel at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in 2026.

Sobrero was Italian time trial champion in 2021 when he beat Eduardo Affini and Cattaneo, and is suited to the hilly Kigali course.

Stefan Küng (Switzerland)

HASSELT BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 11 Stefan Kung of Team Switzerland sprints during the 30th UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2024 Mens Elite Individual Time Trial a 313km from HeusdenZolder to Hasselt UCIWT on September 11 2024 in Hasselt Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stefan Küng in action (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Küng is perhaps not suited to the hills of Rwanda but true to character, he will fly the flag for Switzerland and give his all.

He rode the Vuelta a España and so has the endurance and form to secure a result if he can pace his effort on the climbs and then accelerate on the descents.

Magnus Sheffield (USA)

A number of US riders, including Brandon McNulty, opted out of the World Championships but Sheffield but will be in Rwanda after riding the Vuelta.

He was 13th last year and 16th in the Paris Olympics time trial. The hilly course and the absence of other riders could see him finish in the top 10 or even higher.

