UCI Esports World Championships 2025 - Everything you need to know

The 2025 UCI Esports World Championships returns to Abu Dhabi

Picture by Alex WhiteheadSWpixcom 26102024 Cycling 2024 UCI Cycling Esports World Championships powered by MyWhoosh ADNEC Marina Hall Abu Dhabi UAE Mens Final Jason Osborne of Germany celebrates winning Gold
Jason Osborne of Germany celebrates winning gold at the 2024 UCI Cycling Esports World Championships (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpixcom)

UCI Esports World Championships 2025 overview

When are the Championships?

November 15

Where is the final?

Abu Dhabi

Category

Esports

Format

Three distinct stages: Sprinter's Paradise (8 laps of a 1.5km circuit), Puncher's Playground (12km course), and Last Rider Standing (7.2km climb)

Previous edition

2024 UCI Cycling Esports World Championships

Previous Edition - Men's Winner

Jason Osborne (Germany)

Previous Edition - Women's Winner

Kate McCarthy (New Zealand)

Podium photo from the cycling esports world championships
The UCI Cycling Esports World Championships will take place on November 15 in the Space 42 Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The race will take place on the MyWhoosh platform, following on from a successful partnership between MyWhoosh and the UCI for the 2024 UCI Esports Cycling World Championships.

Qualification will begin in the summer of 2025. Participant places - 150 male and 150 female athletes - will be partly allocated through qualifiers organised by national federations, who in turn will determine their representatives. 70% of finalists will be determined by the national federation process, while the remaining 30% will be allocated through public qualifying events organised centrally by MyWhoosh.

Finalists will then be determined through the semi-finals on October 3, which will trim the field down to a select group of 20 male and 20 female athletes.

The format of the semi-finals and finale will be the same - with the field taking on three stages: Sprinter's Paradise (8 laps of a 1.5km circuit), Puncher's Playground (12km course), and Last Rider Standing (7.2km climb).

How to watch the UCI Cycling Esports World Championships

The World Championships will be broadcast live on the UCI YouTube channel and MyWhoosh YouTube Channel.

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart

Peter Stuart was editor of Cyclingnews from 2022 until 2025. Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at the under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.

