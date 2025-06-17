UCI Esports World Championships 2025 - Everything you need to know

Jason Osborne of Germany celebrates winning gold at the 2024 UCI Cycling Esports World Championships

UCI Esports World Championships 2025 overview

Swipe to scroll horizontally When are the Championships? November 15 Where is the final? Abu Dhabi Category Esports Format Three distinct stages: Sprinter's Paradise (8 laps of a 1.5km circuit), Puncher's Playground (12km course), and Last Rider Standing (7.2km climb) Previous edition 2024 UCI Cycling Esports World Championships Previous Edition - Men's Winner Jason Osborne (Germany) Previous Edition - Women's Winner Kate McCarthy (New Zealand)

Image 1 of 2 Jason Osborne of Germany celebrates winning gold at the 2024 UCI Cycling Esports World Championships (Image credit: SW Pix) Kate McCarthy celebrating her win at the 2024 UCI Esports World Championships (Image credit: SW Pix)

The UCI Cycling Esports World Championships will take place on November 15 in the Space 42 Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.



The race will take place on the MyWhoosh platform, following on from a successful partnership between MyWhoosh and the UCI for the 2024 UCI Esports Cycling World Championships.

Qualification will begin in the summer of 2025. Participant places - 150 male and 150 female athletes - will be partly allocated through qualifiers organised by national federations, who in turn will determine their representatives. 70% of finalists will be determined by the national federation process, while the remaining 30% will be allocated through public qualifying events organised centrally by MyWhoosh.

Finalists will then be determined through the semi-finals on October 3, which will trim the field down to a select group of 20 male and 20 female athletes.

The format of the semi-finals and finale will be the same - with the field taking on three stages: Sprinter's Paradise (8 laps of a 1.5km circuit), Puncher's Playground (12km course), and Last Rider Standing (7.2km climb).

How to watch the UCI Cycling Esports World Championships

The World Championships will be broadcast live on the UCI YouTube channel and MyWhoosh YouTube Channel.