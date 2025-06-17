UCI Esports World Championships 2025 - Everything you need to know
The 2025 UCI Esports World Championships returns to Abu Dhabi
UCI Esports World Championships 2025 overview
When are the Championships?
November 15
Where is the final?
Abu Dhabi
Category
Esports
Format
Three distinct stages: Sprinter's Paradise (8 laps of a 1.5km circuit), Puncher's Playground (12km course), and Last Rider Standing (7.2km climb)
Previous edition
2024 UCI Cycling Esports World Championships
Previous Edition - Men's Winner
Jason Osborne (Germany)
Previous Edition - Women's Winner
Kate McCarthy (New Zealand)
The UCI Cycling Esports World Championships will take place on November 15 in the Space 42 Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The race will take place on the MyWhoosh platform, following on from a successful partnership between MyWhoosh and the UCI for the 2024 UCI Esports Cycling World Championships.
Qualification will begin in the summer of 2025. Participant places - 150 male and 150 female athletes - will be partly allocated through qualifiers organised by national federations, who in turn will determine their representatives. 70% of finalists will be determined by the national federation process, while the remaining 30% will be allocated through public qualifying events organised centrally by MyWhoosh.
Finalists will then be determined through the semi-finals on October 3, which will trim the field down to a select group of 20 male and 20 female athletes.
The format of the semi-finals and finale will be the same - with the field taking on three stages: Sprinter's Paradise (8 laps of a 1.5km circuit), Puncher's Playground (12km course), and Last Rider Standing (7.2km climb).
How to watch the UCI Cycling Esports World Championships
The World Championships will be broadcast live on the UCI YouTube channel and MyWhoosh YouTube Channel.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Peter Stuart was editor of Cyclingnews from 2022 until 2025. Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at the under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.