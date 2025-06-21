Tour de Suisse stage 8 mountain time trial start times
Peloton tackle a 10.1km race against the clock that snakes up from Lake Lucerne to the ski station at Stockhütte for grand finale where the overall winner will be crowned
The 2025 Tour de Suisse will conclude on Sunday at the stage 8 mountain time trial, the grand finale. The 10.1km event will start from Beckenried and wind its way up from Lake Lucerne to the ski station at Stockhütte, where the overall winner will be crowned.
The relatively short course boasts 830 metres of altitude with an intermediate time check at the 4.5km mark, with sections as steep as 14% near the top.
Olivier Le Gac (Groupama–FDJ will kick off the event as the first rider down the start ramp at 11:38:00 (CET) local time.
A total of 125 riders are participating in the time trial, with the selection of general classification contenders starting with the final 10 riders of the event.
Closest to the overall victory heading into the time trial are Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL), who is 1:19 back, Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling) at 41 seconds, and with João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) the closest at 33 seconds behind overnight leader Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa–B&B Hotels)
Vauquelin will be the last rider off the starting ramp at 16:30 CET local time.
The mountain time trial is expected to mark a thrilling final showdown in the race against the clock and the fight for the yellow jersey of the 2025 Tour de Suisse.
Start times
Position
Rider (Team)
Time Gap
1
Olivier Le Gac (Groupama–FDJ)
11:38:00
2
Alex Edmondson (Team Picnic PostNL)
11:39:00
3
Sébastien Grignard (Lotto)
11:40:00
4
Jasper De Buyst (Lotto)
11:41:00
5
Henri Uhlig (Alpecin–Deceuninck)
11:42:00
6
Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin–Deceuninck)
11:43:00
7
Tim Naberman (Team Picnic PostNL)
11:44:00
8
Max Walker (EF Education–EasyPost)
11:45:00
9
Arnaud De Lie (Lotto)
11:46:00
10
Davide Ballerini (XDS Astana Team)
11:47:00
11
Silvan Dillier (Alpecin–Deceuninck)
11:48:00
12
Alexander Kamp (Intermarché–Wanty)
11:49:00
13
Pavel Bittner (Team Picnic PostNL)
11:50:00
14
Eddy Le Huitouze (Groupama–FDJ)
11:51:00
15
Jonas Gregaard (Lotto)
11:52:00
16
Ayco Bastiaens (Soudal Quick‑Step)
11:53:00
17
Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)
11:54:00
18
Vincenzo Albanese (EF Education–EasyPost)
11:57:00
19
Madis Mihkels (EF Education–EasyPost)
11:58:00
20
Marco Haller (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
11:59:00
21
Julius Johansen (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
12:00:00
22
Luc Wirtgen (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
12:01:00
23
Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana Team)
12:02:00
24
Jonas Koch (Red Bull–BORA–hansgrohe)
12:03:00
25
Sylvain Moniquet (Cofidis)
12:04:00
26
Antoine Huby (Soudal Quick‑Step)
12:05:00
27
Chris Froome (Israel–Premier Tech)
12:06:00
28
David González (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
12:07:00
29
Samuele Battistella (EF Education–EasyPost)
12:08:00
30
Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
13:23:00
31
Danny van Poppel (Red Bull–BORA–hansgrohe)
13:24:00
32
Marius Mayrhofer (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
13:25:00
33
Julien Vermote (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
13:26:00
34
Lewis Askey (Groupama–FDJ)
13:27:00
35
Martin Tjøtta (Arkéa–B&B Hotels)
13:28:00
36
Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
13:29:00
37
Luke Durbridge (Team Jayco AlUla)
13:30:00
38
Brent Van Moer (Lotto)
13:31:00
39
Sean Flynn (Team Picnic PostNL)
13:32:00
40
Gerben Kuypers (Intermarché–Wanty)
13:33:00
41
Nicolò Buratti (Bahrain Victorious)
13:34:00
42
Fabio Van den Bossche (Alpecin–Deceuninck)
13:35:00
43
Patrick Gamper (Team Jayco AlUla)
13:36:00
44
Mathis Le Berre (Arkéa–B&B Hotels)
13:37:00
45
Harry Sweeny (EF Education–EasyPost)
13:38:00
46
Rui Costa (EF Education–EasyPost)
13:39:00
47
Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team)
13:40:00
48
Thomas Gloag (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
13:41:00
49
Nans Peters (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)
13:42:00
50
Paul Lapeira (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)
13:43:00
51
Lucas Hamilton (INEOS Grenadiers)
13:44:00
52
Gal Glivar (Alpecin–Deceuninck)
13:45:00
53
Arjen Livyns (Lotto)
13:46:00
54
Jan Maas (Cofidis)
13:47:00
55
Larry Warbasse (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
13:48:00
56
Fausto Masnada (XDS Astana Team)
13:49:00
57
Mathijs Paasschens (Bahrain Victorious)
13:50:00
58
Jonas Rutsch (Intermarché–Wanty)
13:51:00
59
Fabio Christen (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
13:52:00
60
António Morgado (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
13:53:00
61
Felix Engelhardt (Team Jayco AlUla)
13:54:00
62
Pieter Serry (Soudal Quick‑Step)
13:57:00
63
Simone Petilli (Intermarché–Wanty)
13:58:00
64
Stefano Oldani (Cofidis)
13:59:00
65
Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious)
14:00:00
66
Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious)
14:01:00
67
Matteo Badilatti (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
14:02:00
68
Stefan Küng (Groupama–FDJ)
14:03:00
69
Otto Vergaerde (Lidl – Trek)
14:04:00
70
Sergio Samitier (Cofidis)
15:19:00
71
Anthon Charmig (XDS Astana Team)
15:20:00
72
Junior Lecerf (Soudal Quick‑Step)
15:21:00
73
Ion Izagirre (Cofidis)
15:22:00
74
Andrew August (INEOS Grenadiers)
15:23:00
75
Sam Oomen (Lidl – Trek)
15:24:00
76
Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana Team)
15:25:00
77
Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)
15:26:00
78
Rainer Kepplinger (Bahrain Victorious)
15:27:00
79
Gianluca Brambilla (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
15:28:00
80
Marc Hirschi (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
15:29:00
81
Victor Langellotti (INEOS Grenadiers)
15:30:00
82
Ben Swift (INEOS Grenadiers)
15:31:00
83
Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal Quick‑Step)
15:32:00
84
Mauro Schmid (Team Jayco AlUla)
15:33:00
85
Frank van den Broek (Team Picnic PostNL)
15:34:00
86
Tiesj Benoot (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
15:35:00
87
Javier Romo (Movistar Team)
15:36:00
88
Neilson Powless (EF Education–EasyPost)
15:37:00
89
Bob Jungels (INEOS Grenadiers)
15:38:00
90
Léo Bisiaux (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)
15:39:00
91
Juan Pedro López (Lidl – Trek)
15:40:00
92
Ramses Debruyne (Alpecin–Deceuninck)
15:41:00
93
Emiel Verstrynge (Alpecin–Deceuninck)
15:42:00
94
Hugo Houle (Israel–Premier Tech)
15:43:00
95
Marcel Camprubí (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
15:44:00
96
Quinn Simmons (Lidl – Trek)
15:45:00
97
Matteo Sobrero (Red Bull–BORA–hansgrohe)
15:46:00
98
Callum Scotson (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)
15:47:00
99
Sam Maisonobe (Cofidis)
15:48:00
100
Valentin Madouas (Groupama–FDJ)
15:49:00
101
Tijmen Graat (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
15:50:00
102
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl – Trek)
15:51:00
103
Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull–BORA–hansgrohe)
15:52:00
104
Ewen Costiou (Arkéa–B&B Hotels)
15:53:00
105
Nicola Conci (XDS Astana Team)
15:54:00
106
Joseph Blackmore (Israel–Premier Tech)
15:57:00
107
Bart Lemmen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
15:58:00
108
Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto)
15:59:00
109
Romain Grégoire (Groupama–FDJ)
16:00:00
110
Warren Barguil (Team Picnic PostNL)
16:01:00
111
Finlay Pickering (Bahrain Victorious)
16:02:00
112
Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché–Wanty)
16:04:00
113
George Bennett (Israel–Premier Tech)
16:06:00
114
Will Barta (Movistar Team)
16:08:00
115
Felix Großschartner (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
16:10:00
116
Clément Champoussin (XDS Astana Team)
16:12:00
117
Ilan Van Wilder (Soudal Quick‑Step)
16:14:00
118
Pablo Castrillo (Movistar Team)
16:16:00
119
Ben O'Connor (Team Jayco AlUla)
16:18:00
120
Lennard Kämna (Lidl – Trek)
16:20:00
121
Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)
16:22:00
122
Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL)
16:24:00
123
Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
16:26:00
124
João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
16:28:00
125
Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa–B&B Hotels)
16:30:00
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
