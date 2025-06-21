Recommended reading

Tour de Suisse stage 8 mountain time trial start times

By published

Peloton tackle a 10.1km race against the clock that snakes up from Lake Lucerne to the ski station at Stockhütte for grand finale where the overall winner will be crowned

Joāo Almeida a favourite for the stage 8 time trial
Joāo Almeida a favourite for the stage 8 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The 2025 Tour de Suisse will conclude on Sunday at the stage 8 mountain time trial, the grand finale. The 10.1km event will start from Beckenried and wind its way up from Lake Lucerne to the ski station at Stockhütte, where the overall winner will be crowned.

The relatively short course boasts 830 metres of altitude with an intermediate time check at the 4.5km mark, with sections as steep as 14% near the top.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Rider (Team)

Time Gap

1

Olivier Le Gac (Groupama–FDJ)

11:38:00

2

Alex Edmondson (Team Picnic PostNL)

11:39:00

3

Sébastien Grignard (Lotto)

11:40:00

4

Jasper De Buyst (Lotto)

11:41:00

5

Henri Uhlig (Alpecin–Deceuninck)

11:42:00

6

Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin–Deceuninck)

11:43:00

7

Tim Naberman (Team Picnic PostNL)

11:44:00

8

Max Walker (EF Education–EasyPost)

11:45:00

9

Arnaud De Lie (Lotto)

11:46:00

10

Davide Ballerini (XDS Astana Team)

11:47:00

11

Silvan Dillier (Alpecin–Deceuninck)

11:48:00

12

Alexander Kamp (Intermarché–Wanty)

11:49:00

13

Pavel Bittner (Team Picnic PostNL)

11:50:00

14

Eddy Le Huitouze (Groupama–FDJ)

11:51:00

15

Jonas Gregaard (Lotto)

11:52:00

16

Ayco Bastiaens (Soudal Quick‑Step)

11:53:00

17

Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)

11:54:00

18

Vincenzo Albanese (EF Education–EasyPost)

11:57:00

19

Madis Mihkels (EF Education–EasyPost)

11:58:00

20

Marco Haller (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

11:59:00

21

Julius Johansen (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

12:00:00

22

Luc Wirtgen (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

12:01:00

23

Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana Team)

12:02:00

24

Jonas Koch (Red Bull–BORA–hansgrohe)

12:03:00

25

Sylvain Moniquet (Cofidis)

12:04:00

26

Antoine Huby (Soudal Quick‑Step)

12:05:00

27

Chris Froome (Israel–Premier Tech)

12:06:00

28

David González (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)

12:07:00

29

Samuele Battistella (EF Education–EasyPost)

12:08:00

30

Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

13:23:00

31

Danny van Poppel (Red Bull–BORA–hansgrohe)

13:24:00

32

Marius Mayrhofer (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

13:25:00

33

Julien Vermote (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)

13:26:00

34

Lewis Askey (Groupama–FDJ)

13:27:00

35

Martin Tjøtta (Arkéa–B&B Hotels)

13:28:00

36

Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

13:29:00

37

Luke Durbridge (Team Jayco AlUla)

13:30:00

38

Brent Van Moer (Lotto)

13:31:00

39

Sean Flynn (Team Picnic PostNL)

13:32:00

40

Gerben Kuypers (Intermarché–Wanty)

13:33:00

41

Nicolò Buratti (Bahrain Victorious)

13:34:00

42

Fabio Van den Bossche (Alpecin–Deceuninck)

13:35:00

43

Patrick Gamper (Team Jayco AlUla)

13:36:00

44

Mathis Le Berre (Arkéa–B&B Hotels)

13:37:00

45

Harry Sweeny (EF Education–EasyPost)

13:38:00

46

Rui Costa (EF Education–EasyPost)

13:39:00

47

Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team)

13:40:00

48

Thomas Gloag (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)

13:41:00

49

Nans Peters (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)

13:42:00

50

Paul Lapeira (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)

13:43:00

51

Lucas Hamilton (INEOS Grenadiers)

13:44:00

52

Gal Glivar (Alpecin–Deceuninck)

13:45:00

53

Arjen Livyns (Lotto)

13:46:00

54

Jan Maas (Cofidis)

13:47:00

55

Larry Warbasse (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

13:48:00

56

Fausto Masnada (XDS Astana Team)

13:49:00

57

Mathijs Paasschens (Bahrain Victorious)

13:50:00

58

Jonas Rutsch (Intermarché–Wanty)

13:51:00

59

Fabio Christen (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)

13:52:00

60

António Morgado (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

13:53:00

61

Felix Engelhardt (Team Jayco AlUla)

13:54:00

62

Pieter Serry (Soudal Quick‑Step)

13:57:00

63

Simone Petilli (Intermarché–Wanty)

13:58:00

64

Stefano Oldani (Cofidis)

13:59:00

65

Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious)

14:00:00

66

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious)

14:01:00

67

Matteo Badilatti (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)

14:02:00

68

Stefan Küng (Groupama–FDJ)

14:03:00

69

Otto Vergaerde (Lidl – Trek)

14:04:00

70

Sergio Samitier (Cofidis)

15:19:00

71

Anthon Charmig (XDS Astana Team)

15:20:00

72

Junior Lecerf (Soudal Quick‑Step)

15:21:00

73

Ion Izagirre (Cofidis)

15:22:00

74

Andrew August (INEOS Grenadiers)

15:23:00

75

Sam Oomen (Lidl – Trek)

15:24:00

76

Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana Team)

15:25:00

77

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)

15:26:00

78

Rainer Kepplinger (Bahrain Victorious)

15:27:00

79

Gianluca Brambilla (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)

15:28:00

80

Marc Hirschi (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

15:29:00

81

Victor Langellotti (INEOS Grenadiers)

15:30:00

82

Ben Swift (INEOS Grenadiers)

15:31:00

83

Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal Quick‑Step)

15:32:00

84

Mauro Schmid (Team Jayco AlUla)

15:33:00

85

Frank van den Broek (Team Picnic PostNL)

15:34:00

86

Tiesj Benoot (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)

15:35:00

87

Javier Romo (Movistar Team)

15:36:00

88

Neilson Powless (EF Education–EasyPost)

15:37:00

89

Bob Jungels (INEOS Grenadiers)

15:38:00

90

Léo Bisiaux (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)

15:39:00

91

Juan Pedro López (Lidl – Trek)

15:40:00

92

Ramses Debruyne (Alpecin–Deceuninck)

15:41:00

93

Emiel Verstrynge (Alpecin–Deceuninck)

15:42:00

94

Hugo Houle (Israel–Premier Tech)

15:43:00

95

Marcel Camprubí (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)

15:44:00

96

Quinn Simmons (Lidl – Trek)

15:45:00

97

Matteo Sobrero (Red Bull–BORA–hansgrohe)

15:46:00

98

Callum Scotson (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)

15:47:00

99

Sam Maisonobe (Cofidis)

15:48:00

100

Valentin Madouas (Groupama–FDJ)

15:49:00

101

Tijmen Graat (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)

15:50:00

102

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl – Trek)

15:51:00

103

Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull–BORA–hansgrohe)

15:52:00

104

Ewen Costiou (Arkéa–B&B Hotels)

15:53:00

105

Nicola Conci (XDS Astana Team)

15:54:00

106

Joseph Blackmore (Israel–Premier Tech)

15:57:00

107

Bart Lemmen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)

15:58:00

108

Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto)

15:59:00

109

Romain Grégoire (Groupama–FDJ)

16:00:00

110

Warren Barguil (Team Picnic PostNL)

16:01:00

111

Finlay Pickering (Bahrain Victorious)

16:02:00

112

Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché–Wanty)

16:04:00

113

George Bennett (Israel–Premier Tech)

16:06:00

114

Will Barta (Movistar Team)

16:08:00

115

Felix Großschartner (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

16:10:00

116

Clément Champoussin (XDS Astana Team)

16:12:00

117

Ilan Van Wilder (Soudal Quick‑Step)

16:14:00

118

Pablo Castrillo (Movistar Team)

16:16:00

119

Ben O'Connor (Team Jayco AlUla)

16:18:00

120

Lennard Kämna (Lidl – Trek)

16:20:00

121

Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)

16:22:00

122

Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL)

16:24:00

123

Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

16:26:00

124

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

16:28:00

125

Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa–B&B Hotels)

16:30:00

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.