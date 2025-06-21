Tour de Suisse stage 8 mountain time trial start times

The 2025 Tour de Suisse will conclude on Sunday at the stage 8 mountain time trial, the grand finale. The 10.1km event will start from Beckenried and wind its way up from Lake Lucerne to the ski station at Stockhütte, where the overall winner will be crowned.

The relatively short course boasts 830 metres of altitude with an intermediate time check at the 4.5km mark, with sections as steep as 14% near the top.

Olivier Le Gac (Groupama–FDJ will kick off the event as the first rider down the start ramp at 11:38:00 (CET) local time.

A total of 125 riders are participating in the time trial, with the selection of general classification contenders starting with the final 10 riders of the event.

Closest to the overall victory heading into the time trial are Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL), who is 1:19 back, Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling) at 41 seconds, and with João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) the closest at 33 seconds behind overnight leader Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa–B&B Hotels)

Vauquelin will be the last rider off the starting ramp at 16:30 CET local time.

The mountain time trial is expected to mark a thrilling final showdown in the race against the clock and the fight for the yellow jersey of the 2025 Tour de Suisse.

Tour de Suisse stage 8 profile (Image credit: Tour de Suisse)

Start times