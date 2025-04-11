'It feels like a completely different sport' - Cat Ferguson gears up for Paris-Roubaix after whirlwind 12 months

The British youngster discusses tackling Monuments months after turning pro, how her junior career is already well behind her, and a potential Tour de France Femmes Grand Départ on home roads

Almost exactly a year ago, Cat Ferguson won the East Cleveland Classic despite crashing at the foot of the race's penultimate climb. 363 days later, and the 18-year-old, now in her first full year as a professional, will line up for Paris-Roubaix Femmes with Movistar.

Both Ferguson's move to the Women's WorldTour squad and her star potential have been known about for a while now. She penned a deal with the Spanish team in 2023 after capping off her first year as a junior with a World Championships silver medal, but would wait until the following August to officially ride in their blue and white jersey.

