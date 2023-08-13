World Championships: Lotte Kopecky wins elite women's road race

Lotte Kopecky of Belgium celebrates at finish line as race winner during the Women Elite Women U23 Road Race

Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) won the elite women’s road race at the World Championships in Glasgow, soloing to victory after dropping Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark) on the climb of Scott Street with 5.5km to go.

The pre-race favourite picked up her third rainbow jersey of the week – and Belgium’s first elite women’s road title in half a century – with her rasping late attack. Demi Vollering (Netherlands) pipped Uttrup Ludwig in the sprint for second place, 7 seconds down on Kopecky.

Elise Chabbey (Switzerland) threatened an upset with a long, solo stint at the head of the race, but the Swiss rider was brought back by an elite group of chasers at the bell, where defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten punctured out of contention.

Kopecky had cut a frustrate figure for much of the afternoon as she attempted to marshal a chase and she was briefly caught on the wrong side of a split in the front group when Lizzie Deignan (Great Britain) and Christina Schweinberger (Austria) ghosted clear on the final lap.

The Belgian bridged across to the two leaders, however, and she then responded to Uttrup Ludwig’s subsequent attack before delivering her own, decisive move on Scott Street.

How it unfolded

The elite women's road race, 154.1km from Loch Lemond to Glasgow, started without two marquee riders, time trial world champion Chloé Dygert (USA) and Tour de France Femmes podium finisher Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland).

Fortunately, except for some showers at the start, the sun came out for most of the race.

The first attacks came from Eliška Kvasničková (Czech Republic) but her too-eager move was quickly brought back as teams sought to whittle down the 200+-rider starting bunch with 15km raced.

Juliette Labous (France), Sanne Cant (Belgium), Mischa Bredewold (Netherlands) and Elise Chabbey (Switzerland) joined Kata Blanka Vas (Hungary) but when Lizzie Deignan (Great Britain) and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa) to make a powerful seven-rider attack and set out to build their advantage en route to the longest climb of the day.

As they raced toward the dark clouds looming over Glasgow and the Crow Road climb the leaders held only a 32-second advantage.

Paladin and Vas came back on the climb, and a much-reduced peloton closed in on the leaders and the race came back together with 100km to go.

Meanwhile, Marianne Vos (Netherlands) was chasing behind the peloton with Belgium's Marthe Truyen and Michaela Drummond (New Zealand) after falling behind on Crow Road.

Kim Cadzow (New Zealand) attacked to get a head start as the race entered the Glasgow circuit, but her move was quickly overtaken as the favourites came forward.

Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) put in a huge surge and was joined by Anna Henderson (Great Britain) on the first climb of Montrose Street for the first time with a small lead over a five-rider chasing group: Elise Chabbey (Switzerland), Soraya Paladin (Italy), Reijanne Markus (Netherlands), Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark) and Poland's Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka, and they came together before the end of the first of six laps.

Chabbey countered a probing move from Kopecky with 74.5km to go and soon would be the breakaway of the day.

With five laps to go, Chabbey had 14 seconds and she continued to slowly build the gap to more than a minute as tactics played out behind.

With four laps to go, the gap was a catchable 27 seconds but despite a solo attempt to bridge by Elene Cecchini (Italy), the favourites played a waiting game.

When Cecchini came back inside 50km to go, riders looked around for anyone who would chase while Chabbey opened her lead to 1:25.

The peloton came through with three laps to go still with a 90-second gap to close and it came down to none other than defending champion Van Vleuten to lead the chase with teammate Reijanne Markus, coming forward with 38km to go.

The gap finally started to go in the right direction approaching two laps to go, coming under the minute mark with 35km to go.

Van Vleuten pushed the pace and brought Silvia Persico (Italy) with her, forcing Kopecky to answer. Soon, the Belgian was at the head of the chase and shattering the field behind and Vollering got straight on her wheel.

Reusser, sensing the danger, followed the chase of Uttrup Ludwig and closed the duo down, but the gap was falling dramatically, under 30 seconds just one kilometre later.

As Kopecky looked around at the situation, Van Vleuten launched again halving the distance to Chabbey.

Heading toward Montrose Street with 31km to go, Kopecky attacked through the feed zone and pressed on, followed by Russer, Deignan, Schweinberger, Utttrup Ludwig, and Vollering who had to work to drag the Belgian back.

On the climb, Chabbey was coming into view, as was Van Vleuten as Uttrup Ludwig danced up the climb. The chasing group came back together and, coming into two laps to go, they had just 20 seconds to close.

The penultimate lap led to more nullified attacks from the select group as a frustrated Kopecky waved her hands to get the other riders to cooperate in chasing down Chabbey. Vollering’s blistering attack in the climb before the finish line closes the gap to Chabbey as Van Vleuten suffers a mechanical and takes a quick bike change.

Deignan made the first move on the final lap of racing, with Schweinberger jumping on her wheel and Reusser trying to bridge up. Sensing the danger, Kopecky stretched her back and then jumped from the back of the group to cover the attack. The front group would come back together with eight kilometres to go. Cramps were starting to show for Vollering who unclipped to stretch her left leg.

Kopecky went for glory on the final ascent of Scott Street, catching and ultimately dropping Uttrup Ludwig.

Crossing the line in 11th place, Vas claimed the under-23 road title ahead of Shirin van Anrooij (Netherlands) and Anna Shackley (Great Britain).

