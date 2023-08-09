World Championships: Lorenzo Milesi surprises with U23 men's time trial victory

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Belgium's favourite Alec Segaert takes silver, Australia's Hamish McKenzie bronze

Image 1 of 21
STIRLING SCOTLAND AUGUST 09 Lorenzo Milesi of Italy sprints during the Men Under 23 Individual Time Trial a 362km race from Stirling to Stirling 80m at the 96th UCI Cycling World Championships Glasgow 2023 Day 7 UCIWT on August 09 2023 in Glasgow Stirling Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Lorenzo Milesi of Italy s racing the under-23 men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy’s Lorenzo Milesi took a close victory in the under-23 men's individual time trial at the UCI World Championships held in Stirling, just north-east of Glasgow.

Silver for a second year running went to Belgium’s Alec Segaert, 11 seconds back, with Australian Hamish McKenzie claiming the bronze medal, at 50 seconds back, on the 36.2-kilometre course in Stirling.

Spain’s Raúl García Pierna claimed fourth, and Darren Rafferty of Ireland finished fifth. Britain’s Josh Charlton looked on track for the medals, but a late mechanical incident pushed him out of the running.

Fastest in the two first checkpoints and a pre-race favourite, Segaert faded in the second half of the course to cede the title to early starter Milesi, tenth in the same event last year.

More to follow...

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

