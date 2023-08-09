World Championships: Lorenzo Milesi surprises with U23 men's time trial victory

Image 1 of 21 Lorenzo Milesi of Italy s racing the under-23 men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images) Raul Garcia Pierna of Spain racing the under-23 men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images) Ivan Romeo Abad of Spain racing the under-23 men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images) Hamish Mckenzie of Australia racing the under-23 men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images) Viggo Moore of The United States racing the under-23 men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images) Callum Thornley of The United Kingdom racing the under-23 men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonathan Vervenne of Belgium racing the under-23 men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images) Nayef Al Mesallam of Qatar racing the under-23 men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images) Antonio Morgado of Portugal racing the under-23 men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images) Renus Uhiriwe Byiza of Rwanda racing the under-23 men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images) Davio Jonsson of Iceland racing the under-23 men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images) Darren Rafferty of Ireland racing the under-23 men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images) Muhammad Andy Royan of Indonesia racing the under-23 men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images) Raul Garcia Pierna of Spain racing the under-23 men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images) German Dario Gomez Becerra of Colombia racing the under-23 men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images) Eddy Le Huitouze of France racing the under-23 men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images) Tristan Jussaume of Canada racing the under-23 men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images) Loe Van Belle of The Netherlands racing the under-23 men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images) Leonardo Cosmo of Cape Verde racing the under-23 men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images) Josh Charlton of The United Kingdom racing the under-23 men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images) Alec Segaert of Belgium racing the under-23 men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy’s Lorenzo Milesi took a close victory in the under-23 men's individual time trial at the UCI World Championships held in Stirling, just north-east of Glasgow.

Silver for a second year running went to Belgium’s Alec Segaert, 11 seconds back, with Australian Hamish McKenzie claiming the bronze medal, at 50 seconds back, on the 36.2-kilometre course in Stirling.

Spain’s Raúl García Pierna claimed fourth, and Darren Rafferty of Ireland finished fifth. Britain’s Josh Charlton looked on track for the medals, but a late mechanical incident pushed him out of the running.

Fastest in the two first checkpoints and a pre-race favourite, Segaert faded in the second half of the course to cede the title to early starter Milesi, tenth in the same event last year.

More to follow...

