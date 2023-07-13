[HOLD, in progress] UCI Road World Championships 2023 routes

Saturday August 5: Junior women's road race, 70km

The 2023 UCI Road World Championships kick off on August 5 with the junior women's 70-kilometre road race with 5 laps of the Glasgow City Circuit. Starting and ending in George Square, the technical circuit with punchy short climbs includes 207 metres of climbing per lap. The Montrose Street incline, at 200 meters long with an average gradient of 10.8% at around 1.5km to go in the lap should provide a perfect place to launch an attack.

Saturday August 5: Junior men's road race, 127.2km

The junior men’s 127.2-kilometre road race takes place on the first day of 2023 UCI Road World Championships on August 5. The riders will face 9 laps of the Glasgow City Circuit. Starting and ending in George Square, the technical circuit with punchy short climbs includes 207 metres of climbing per lap. The Montrose Street incline, at 200 meters long with an average gradient of 10.8% at around 1.5km to go in the lap should provide a perfect place to launch an attack.

Sunday August 6: Elite men's road race, 271.1km

The elite men’s road race, on August 6, is over 271.1km and includes 3570 metres of climbing. It will start in the shadow of Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh and then pass through Edinburgh’s Old Town, near Edinburgh Castle before crossing the Firth of Forth and following the Fife coastline towards Glasgow. After racing 120km including the climb of Crow Road (5.8km at 10%), the race ends with 10 laps of the technical Glasgow City Circuit with punchy short climbs.

Tuesday August 8: Mixed relay team time trial, 40.3km

Starting in Argyle Street, Glasgow and finishing in George Square, Glasgow the mixed relay team time trial on August 8, will see two laps of 20.15km for a total of 40.3km.

Wednesday August 9: Men's U23 time trial, 36.2km

The individual time trial events will be held on a circuit that starts and finishes in Stirling to the north of Glasgow. The final three kilometres are the same for all categories, and include a couple of sharp turns. On August 9, the men under 23 will tackle 36.2 kilometres with a total elevation gain of 242 metres with a final 750m climb and 6% gradient to the finish line at Stirling Castle.

Thursday August 10: Women's junior time trial, 13.4km

Starting and ending in Stirling, the junior women will race 13.4km with 132 metres of elevation gain with the 750m climb to Castle Esplanade on August 10. The final three kilometres and include a couple of sharp turns before the push to the line.

Thursday August 10: Women's elite time trial, 36.2km

The combined elite and under23 women’s time trial will take place on August 10. The riders will face a 36.2km course with 242 metres of elevation gain featuring the final 750m climb and 6% gradient to the finish line at Stirling Castle.

Friday August 11: Men's junior time trial, 22.8km

On August 11, the junior men will race 22.8km with 187 metres of elevation gain, ending with the 750m climb at 6% to the finish line at Stirling Castle.

Friday August 11: Men's elite time trial, 47.8km

The men elite take on a 47.8km course on August 11, with 352 metres of elevation gain. Like all the individual time trials, the route ends with a 750m climb at 6% to the finish line at Stirling Castle.

Saturday August 12: Men's U23 road race, 168.4km

Beginning on the shores of Loch Lomond, on August 12, the under 23 men will make their way up to the peak of the Crow Road and after 60km will head back into Glasgow. On their arrival, the riders will have to take on 7 laps of the 14.3km circuit before their finish on George Square. The riders will race a total of 168.4km with 2436 metres of elevation gain.

Sunday August 13: Women's U23 and elite road race, 154.1km

The combined elite and under 23 women’s road race will also start on the shores of Loch Lomond on August 13. They will make their way through to Glasgow via the Crow Road (5.8km at 10%) climb. After 60km of racing and once in the Glasgow city centre, the riders will take on 6 laps of the 14.3km circuit, finishing on George Square. The technical Glasgow circuit with punchy short climbs such as Montrose Street, at 200 meters long with an average gradient of 10.8% inside of 2km to go.