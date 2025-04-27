‘The last kilometre was just a little too much’ - Lotte Kopecky took fifth at Liège-Bastogne-Liège after dropping on Roche-aux-Faucons climb

World champion could not achieve goal of winning a second Monument this Spring

LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 27 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD WorxProtime reacts after the 9th Liege Bastogne Liege Femmes 2025 a 1529km one day race from Bastogne to Liege UCIWWT on April 27 2025 in Liege Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) after crossing the finish line for fith place (Image credit: Getty Images)

World champion Lotte Kopecky made no secret of her ambitions for the spring, targeting both the Tour of Flanders and Liège-Bastogne-Liège. She delivered on the first, making history with a third Tour of Flanders victory three weeks ago, but at La Doyenne, the Côte de Roche-aux-Faucons proved too much, and she had to settle for fifth.

Kopecky arrived for her second start at the Walloon Monument after finishing 34th at Amstel Gold Race and crashing en route to 12th at La Flèche Wallonne. Lining up alongside her was teammate Anna van der Breggen, the 2017 and 2018 winner, making her return after illness forced her to miss Flèche midweek.

