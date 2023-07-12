Past winners of the UCI Road World Championships
Elite champions throughout history in elite men's and women's races
|Year
|Rider Name (Country)
|Header Cell - Column 2
|2022
|Remco Evenepoel (belgium)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|2021
|Julian Alaphilippe (France)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|2020
|Julian Alaphilippe (France)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|2019
|Mads Pedersen (Denmark)
|2018
|Alejandro Valverde (Spain)
|2017
|Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
|2016
|Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
|2015
|Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
|2014
|Michał Kwiatkowski (Poland)
|2013
|Rui Costa (Portugal)
|2012
|Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)
|2011
|Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)
|2010
|Thor Hushovd (Norway)
|2009
|Cadel Evans (Australia)
|2008
|Alessandro Ballan (Italy)
|2007
|Paolo Bettini (Italy)
|2006
|Paolo Bettini (Italy)
|2005
|Tom Boonen (Belgium)
|2004
|Óscar Freire (Spain)
|2003
|Igor Astarloa (Spain)
|2002
|Mario Cipollini (Italy)
|2001
|Óscar Freire (Spain)
|2000
|Romāns Vainšteins (Latvia)
|1999
|Óscar Freire (Spain)
|1998
|Oscar Camenzind (Switzerland)
|1997
|Laurent Brochard (France)
|1996
|Johan Museeuw (Belgium)
|1995
|Abraham Olano (Spain)
|1994
|Luc Leblanc (France)
|1993
|Lance Armstrong (United States Of America)
|1992
|Gianni Bugno (Italy)
|1991
|Gianni Bugno (Italy)
|1990
|Rudy Dhaenens (Belgium)
|1989
|Greg LeMond (United States Of America)
|1988
|Maurizio Fondriest (Italy)
|1987
|Stephen Roche (Ireland)
|1986
|Moreno Argentin (Italy)
|1985
|Joop Zoetemelk (Netherlands)
|1984
|Claude Criquielion (Belgium)
|1983
|Greg LeMond (United States Of America)
|1982
|Giuseppe Saronni (Italy)
|1981
|Freddy Maertens (Belgium)
|1980
|Bernard Hinault (France)
|1979
|Jan Raas (Netherlands)
|1978
|Gerrie Knetemann (Netherlands)
|1977
|Francesco Moser (Italy)
|1976
|Freddy Maertens (Belgium)
|1975
|Hennie Kuiper (Netherlands)
|1974
|Eddy Merckx (Belgium)
|1973
|Felice Gimondi (Italy)
|1972
|Marino Basso (Italy)
|1971
|Eddy Merckx (Belgium)
|1970
|Jean-Pierre Monseré (Belgium)
|1969
|Harm Ottenbros (Netherlands)
|1968
|Vittorio Adorni (Italy)
|1967
|Eddy Merckx (Belgium)
|1966
|Rudi Altig FRG
|1965
|Tom Simpson (Great Britain)
|1964
|Jan Janssen (Netherlands)
|1963
|Benoni Beheyt (Belgium)
|1962
|Jean Stablinski (France)
|1961
|Rik Van Looy (Belgium)
|1960
|Rik Van Looy (Belgium)
|1959
|André Darrigade (France)
|1958
|Ercole Baldini (Italy)
|1957
|Rik Van Steenbergen (Belgium)
|1956
|Rik Van Steenbergen (Belgium)
|1955
|Stan Ockers (Belgium)
|1954
|Louison Bobet (France)
|1953
|Fausto Coppi (Italy)
|1952
|Heinz Müller FRG
|1951
|Ferdinand Kübler (Switzerland)
|1950
|Briek Schotte (Belgium)
|1949
|Rik Van Steenbergen (Belgium)
|1948
|Briek Schotte (Belgium)
|1947
|Theo Middelkamp (Netherlands)
|1946
|Hans Knecht (Switzerland)
|1938
|Marcel Kint (Belgium)
|1937
|Eloi Meulenberg (Belgium)
|1936
|Antonin Magne (France)
|1935
|Jean Aerts (Belgium)
|1934
|Karel Kaers (Belgium)
|1933
|Georges Speicher (France)
|1932
|Alfredo Binda (Italy)
|1931
|Learco Guerra (Italy)
|1930
|Alfredo Binda (Italy)
|1929
|Georges Ronsse (Belgium)
|1928
|Georges Ronsse (Belgium)
|1927
|Alfredo Binda (Italy)
|Year
|Rider Name (Country)
|Header Cell - Column 2
|2022
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|2021
|Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|2020
|Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|2019
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
|2018
|Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
|2017
|Chantal Blaak (Netherlands)
|2016
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|2015
|Lizzie Armitstead (Great Britain)
|2014
|Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France)
|2013
|Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
|2012
|Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
|2011
|Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)
|2010
|Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)
|2009
|Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
|2008
|Nicole Cooke (Great Britain)
|2007
|Marta Bastianelli (Italy)
|2006
|Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
|2005
|Regina Schleicher (Germany)
|2004
|Judith Arndt (Germany)
|2003
|Susanne Ljungskog (Sweden)
|2002
|Susanne Ljungskog (Sweden)
|2001
|Rasa Polikevičiūtė (Lithuania)
|2000
|Zinaida Stahurskaia (Belarus)
|1999
|Edita Pučinskaitė (Lithuania)
|1998
|Diana Žiliūtė (Lithuania)
|1997
|Alessandra Cappellotto (Italy)
|1996
|Barbara Heeb (Switzerland)
|1995
|Jeannie Longo (France)
|1994
|Monica Valvik (Norway)
|1993
|Leontien van Moorsel (Netherlands)
|1992
|No race
|1991
|Leontien van Moorsel (Netherlands)
|1990
|Catherine Marsal (France)
|1989
|Jeannie Longo (France)
|1988
|No race
|1987
|Jeannie Longo (France)
|1986
|Jeannie Longo (France)
|1985
|Jeannie Longo (France)
|1984
|No race
|1983
|Marianne Berglund (Sweden)
|1982
|Mandy Jones (Great Britain)
|1981
|Ute Enzenauer FRG
|1980
|Beth Heiden (United States Of America)
|1979
|Petra de Bruijn (Netherlands)
|1978
|Beate Habetz FRG
|1977
|Josiane Bost (France)
|1976
|Keetie van Oosten-Hage (Netherlands)
|1975
|Tineke Fopma (Netherlands)
|1974
|Geneviève Gambillon (France)
|1973
|Nicole Vandenbroeck (Belgium)
|1972
|Geneviève Gambillon (France)
|1971
|Anna Konkina URS
|1970
|Anna Konkina URS
|1969
|Audrey McElmury (United States Of America)
|1968
|Keetie van Oosten-Hage (Netherlands)
|1967
|Beryl Burton (Great Britain)
|1966
|Yvonne Reynders (Belgium)
|1965
|Elisabeth Eicholz GDR
|1964
|Emma Sonka URS
|1963
|Yvonne Reynders (Belgium)
|1962
|Marie-Rose Gaillard (Belgium)
|1961
|Yvonne Reynders (Belgium)
|1960
|Beryl Burton (Great Britain)
|1959
|Yvonne Reynders (Belgium)
|1958
|Elsy Jacobs (Luxembourg)
|Year
|Rider Name (Country)
|Header Cell - Column 2
|2022
|Tobias Foss (Norway)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|2021
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|2020
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|2019
|Rohan Dennis (Australia)
|2018
|Rohan Dennis (Australia)
|2017
|Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)
|2016
|Tony Martin (Germany)
|2015
|Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)
|2014
|Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
|2013
|Tony Martin (Germany)
|2012
|Tony Martin (Germany)
|2011
|Tony Martin (Germany)
|2010
|Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
|2009
|Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
|2008
|Bert Grabsch (Germany)
|2007
|Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
|2006
|Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
|2005
|Michael Rogers (Australia)
|2004
|Michael Rogers (Australia)
|2003
|Michael Rogers (Australia)
|2002
|Santiago Botero (Colombia)
|2001
|Jan Ullrich (Germany)
|2000
|Serhiy Honchar (Ukraine)
|1999
|Jan Ullrich (Germany)
|1998
|Abraham Olano (Spain)
|1997
|Laurent Jalabert (France)
|1996
|Alex Zülle (Switzerland)
|1995
|Miguel Indurain (Spain)
|1994
|Chris Boardman (Great Britain)
|Year
|Rider Name (Country)
|Header Cell - Column 2
|2022
|Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|2021
|Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|2020
|Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
|2019
|Chloé Dygert Owen (United States Of America)
|2018
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
|2017
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
|2016
|Amber Neben (United States Of America)
|2015
|Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)
|2014
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|2013
|Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
|2012
|Judith Arndt (Germany)
|2011
|Judith Arndt (Germany)
|2010
|Emma Pooley (Great Britain)
|2009
|Kristin Armstrong (United States Of America)
|2008
|Amber Neben (United States Of America)
|2007
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany)
|2006
|Kristin Armstrong (United States Of America)
|2005
|Karin Thürig (Switzerland)
|2004
|Karin Thürig (Switzerland)
|2003
|Joane Somarriba (Spain)
|2002
|Zulfiya Zabirova (Russian Federation)
|2001
|Jeannie Longo (France)
|2000
|Mari Holden (United States Of America)
|1999
|Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel (Netherlands)
|1998
|Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel (Netherlands)
|1997
|Jeannie Longo (France)
|1996
|Jeannie Longo (France)
|1995
|Jeannie Longo (France)
|1994
|Karen Kurreck (United States Of America)
