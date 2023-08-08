World Championships: Switzerland victorious despite Reusser crash in Mixed Relay TTT

Image 1 of 26 Riders from Switzerland pass the University of Glasgow as they take part in the Team Time Trial Mixed Relay at the UCI Road World Championships in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Qais Haidari Mohamad Islam Jorat Ahmad Mirzaee and Team Afghanistan during the Team Time Trial Mixed Relay at the UCI Road World Championships in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Switzerland overcame a crash to win the Team Time Trial Mixed Relay world title, snatching the rainbow jerseys from long-time fastest team France by just seven seconds at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow.

Stefan Bissegger, Stefan Küng and Mauro Schmid set the fastest time amongst the men, and then Élise Chabbey, Nicole Koller and Marlen Reusser completed the task to take a second consecutive title.

Reusser crashed on a corner but got up to rejoin her teammates and power to the finish. They set a combined time of 54:16, beating France, who watched from the hot seat, with Germany producing a solid performance to take the bronze medal at 51 seconds.

Great Britain was fourth at 1:03 and Italy fifth at 1:17.

