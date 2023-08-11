World Championships: Remco Evenepoel beats Filippo Ganna to win time trial title

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

19-year-old Joshua Tarling stuns to take bronze medal in first elite world championships

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) on his way to winning the elite men's time trial at the 2023 UCI World Championships in Glasgow
Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) on his way to winning the elite men's time trial at the 2023 UCI World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel has claimed Belgium’s first-ever gold in the elite men's time trial at the 2023 Road World Championships, ahead of Italy’s Filippo Ganna, silver, and Josh Tarling, the 19-year-old Briton who delivered a remarkable ride to finish in bronze at his first-ever elite men’s world championships.

Evenepoel, who was the 2022 World Road Race Champion, finished 12 seconds ahead of Ganna on the 47.8-kilometre course that started and finished in Stirling, with Tarling finishing 48 seconds back.

Slightly slower at the first checkpoint behind Ganna, Evenepoel then moved ahead of the Italian in the hillier second segment to go two better than his bronze medal in 2022 and in 2021.

The youngest-ever elite men's time trial world champion, at 23, Evenepoel will now head to the Vuelta a España to defend his 2022 victory.

More to follow...

Results

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.