World Championships: Remco Evenepoel beats Filippo Ganna to win time trial title

Image 1 of 34
Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) on his way to winning the elite men's time trial at the 2023 UCI World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images) Muradjan Khalmuratov of Uzbekistan racing in the elite men's individual time trial at the World Championships in Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Ryan Mullen of Ireland racing in the elite men's individual time trial at the World Championships in Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Ryan Mullen racing in the elite men's individual time trial at the World Championships in Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue of Colombia racing in the elite men's individual time trial at the World Championships in Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Nils Politt of Germany racing in the elite men's individual time trial at the World Championships in Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Nickolas Zukowsky of Canada racing in the elite men's individual time trial at the World Championships in Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Amir Arslan Ansari of Afghanistan on the Refugee Cycling Team racing in the elite men's individual time trial at the World Championships in Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Ahmad Mirzaee of Afghanistan racing in the elite men's individual time trial at the World Championships in Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Edward Oingerang of Guam racing in the elite men's individual time trial at the World Championships in Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Rohan Dennis of Australia racing in the elite men's individual time trial at the World Championships in Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Mattia Cattaneo of Italy racing in the elite men's individual time trial at the World Championships in Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Ryan Gibbons of South Africa racing in the elite men's individual time trial at the World Championships in Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Ben Healy of Ireland racing in the elite men's individual time trial at the World Championships in Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Remi Cavagna racing in the elite men's individual time trial at the World Championships in Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia racing in the elite men's individual time trial at the World Championships in Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Belgium's Wout van Aert racing in the elite men's individual time trial at the World Championships in Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) British rider Josh Tarling racing in the elite men's individual time trial at the World Championships in Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Belgium's Remco Evenepoel racing in the elite men's individual time trial at the World Championships in Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Italy's Filippo Ganna racing in the elite men's individual time trial at the World Championships in Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Canada's Derek Gee racing in the elite men's individual time trial at the World Championships in Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Great Britain's Geraint Thomas in the elite men's individual time trial at the World Championships in Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom in the elite men's individual time trial at the World Championships in Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Josh Tarling (Great Britain) (Image credit: Getty Images) Rohan Dennis (Australia) (Image credit: Getty Images) Wout Van Aert (Belgium) (Image credit: Getty Images) Brandon McNulty (USA) in the elite men's time trial at the UCI Cycling World Championships Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Kasper Asgreen of Denmark in the elite men's time trial at the UCI Cycling World Championships Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Mattia Cattaneo of Italy in the elite men's time trial at the UCI Cycling World Championships Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Joshua Tarling of The United Kingdom in the elite men's time trial at the UCI Cycling World Championships Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland in the elite men's time trial at the UCI Cycling World Championships Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia in the elite men's time trial at the UCI Cycling World Championships Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Mikkel Bjerg of Denmark in the elite men's time trial at the UCI Cycling World Championships Glasgow 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) on his way to winning the elite men's time trial at the 2023 UCI World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel has claimed Belgium’s first-ever gold in the elite men's time trial at the 2023 Road World Championships, ahead of Italy’s Filippo Ganna, silver, and Josh Tarling, the 19-year-old Briton who delivered a remarkable ride to finish in bronze at his first-ever elite men’s world championships.
Evenepoel, who was the 2022 World Road Race Champion, finished 12 seconds ahead of Ganna on the 47.8-kilometre course that started and finished in Stirling, with Tarling finishing 48 seconds back.
Slightly slower at the first checkpoint behind Ganna, Evenepoel then moved ahead of the Italian in the hillier second segment to go two better than his bronze medal in 2022 and in 2021.
The youngest-ever elite men's time trial world champion, at 23, Evenepoel will now head to the
Vuelta a España to defend his 2022 victory. More to follow... Results
Results powered by FirstCycling