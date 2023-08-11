World Championships: Oscar Chamberlain beats Ben Wiggins to win junior men's time trial title
Australian impresses on 22.7km Sterling course
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
World Championships: Oscar Chamberlain beats Ben Wiggins to win junior men's time trial titleAustralian impresses on 22.7km Sterling course
-
Primoz Roglic to race Vuelta a Burgos before Vuelta a EspanaSlovenian joins Adam Yates and Enric Mas in next week's five-day race in northern Spain
-
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Tom Pidcock race new Pinarello MTB at WorldsPinarello adds a hardtail to its Dogma MTB range
-
Tom Pidcock 'crashed me out' - Luca Schwarzbauer's MTB Worlds XCC medal chance ended by late crash'I know he is Tom Pidcock and he is a superstar but this still doesn’t give him the right to do that' says German rider