Wang wins junior men's time trial title at Flanders World Championships

Another gold for Denmark as Tarling, Segaert round out podium

Men Junior Individual Time Trial: Knokke-Heist - Bruges

Gustav Wang (Denmark) focused on top finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Men Junior ITT is a 22.3km Individual Time Trial race from Knokke-Heist to Bruges (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Michael Leonard of Canada on the flat course (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Eddy Le Huitouze of France on the course (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Gustav Wang of Denmark was in the hot seat for much of the day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Alexander Gustin of the United States sprints in front of a windmill in Damar City (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium) on course (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joshua Tarling (Great Britain) on course (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dylan Bibic of Canada at the start ramp (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Finlay Pickering of The United Kingdom would crash in the ITT but finish in the top 10 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Jan Christen (Switzerland) on course (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Gustav Wang (Denmark) scorched to victory in the junior men’s time trial at the UCI Road World Championships, beating Joshua Tarling (Great Britain) to the gold medal by 20 seconds on the 22.3km course.

European champion Alec Segaert (Belgium) had to settle for third place at 29 seconds. The Belgian was the last rider down the start ramp and he edged out Carl-Frederik Bevort (Denmark) by half a second to claim bronze.

Eddy le Huitouze (France) took 5th place ahead of Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium), who will turn professional with Bora-Hansgrohe next season.

More to follow…

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gustav Wang (Denmark) 0:25:37
2Joshua Tarling (Great Britain) 0:00:20
3Alec Segaert (Belgium) 0:00:29
4Carl-Frederik Bevort (Denmark) 0:00:30
5Eddy le Huitouze (France) 0:00:33
6Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium) 0:00:42
7Jan Christen (Switzerland) 0:00:46
8Finlay Pickering (Great Britain) 0:00:53
9Samuele Bonetto (Italy) 0:00:54
10Trym Brennsaeter (Norway) 0:00:59
11Darren Rafferty (Ireland) 0:01:06
12Kacper Gieryk (Poland) 0:01:08
13Ivan Romeo Abad (Spain) 0:01:08
14Alexander Gustin (United States Of America) 0:01:11
15Jonathan Vervenne (Belgium) 0:01:11
16Tibor del Grosso (Netherlands) 0:01:21
17Martin Svrcek (Slovakia) 0:01:25
18Luis-Joe Luehrs (Germany) 0:01:27
19Dylan Bibic (Canada) 0:01:29
20Moritz Kaersten (Germany) 0:01:32
21Artemii Khomiakov (Russian Federation) 0:01:33
22Madis Mihkels (Estonia) 0:01:36
23Jack Carswell (New Zealand) 0:01:36
24Tommaso Bessega (Italy) 0:01:38
25Lewis Bower (New Zealand) 0:01:39
26Andrey Remkhe (Kazakhstan) 0:01:40
27Mathieu Kockelmann (Luxembourg) 0:01:42
28Romet Pajur (Estonia) 0:01:42
29Romain Gregoire (France) 0:01:42
30Maksym Varenyk (Ukraine) 0:01:43
31Cole Kessler (United States Of America) 0:01:44
32Matyas Kopecky (Czech Republic) 0:01:48
33Stepan Telecky (Czech Republic) 0:01:49
34Daniil Zarakovskiy (Russian Federation) 0:01:50
35Joost Brinkman (Netherlands) 0:01:53
36Marco Schrettl (Austria) 0:01:55
37Maxim Taraskin (Kazakhstan) 0:01:57
38Mateusz Gajdulewicz (Poland) 0:01:57
39Michael Leonard (Canada) 0:02:00
40Goncalo Tavares (Portugal) 0:02:02
41Jaka Spoljar (Slovenia) 0:02:05
42Brayan Vargas Hernandez (Colombia) 0:02:11
43Haimar Etxeberria Ansalas (Spain) 0:02:14
44Antonio Morgado (Portugal) 0:02:15
45Johan Ravnoey (Norway) 0:02:17
46Zeteny Szijarto (Hungary) 0:02:18
47Leevi Kervinen (Finland) 0:02:21
48Axel Kaellberg (Finland) 0:02:21
49Dmytro Polupan (Ukraine) 0:02:22
50Gabriel Grozev (Bulgaria) 0:02:24
51Mihajlo Stolic (Serbia) 0:02:24
52Robin Donze (Switzerland) 0:02:27
53Conal Scully (Ireland) 0:02:28
54Jomantas Venckus (Lithuania) 0:02:29
55Liam Flannery (Bermuda) 0:02:33
56Matiss Kalverss (Latvia) 0:02:33
57Bence Meszaros (Hungary) 0:02:33
58Samandar Sultanov (Uzbekistan) 0:02:33
59Isaac del Toro Romero (Mexico) 0:02:41
60Noe Ury (Luxembourg) 0:02:42
61Mihnea-Alexandru Harasim (Romania) 0:02:43
62Matias Sanchez Jimenez (Mexico) 0:02:47
63Constantinos Ioannou (Cyprus) 0:02:51
64Yan Luis Arrieta Diaz (Cuba) 0:03:03
65Brayan Molano Alvarado (Colombia) 0:03:07
66Alexander Miller (Bermuda) 0:03:09
67Nicolas Gojkovic (Croatia) 0:03:13
68Dejan Cogoljevic (Serbia) 0:03:20
69Kiya Rogora (Ethiopia) 0:03:26
70Pablo Bonilla (Uruguay) 0:03:29
71Oussama Abdellah Mimouni (Algeria) 0:03:29
72Cristopher Miranda (Panama) 0:03:29
73Jason Eggett (South Africa) 0:03:40
74Etienne Tuyizere (Rwanda) 0:03:40
75Khaled Mansouri (Algeria) 0:04:16
76Vladislav Troman (Uzbekistan) 0:04:33
77Derex Segarra Alvarado (Puerto Rico) 0:04:43
78Miguel Iturrieta Wilson (Chile) 0:05:10
DNFPedri Crause (South Africa)

