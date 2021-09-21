Wang wins junior men's time trial title at Flanders World Championships
By Barry Ryan
Another gold for Denmark as Tarling, Segaert round out podium
Men Junior Individual Time Trial: Knokke-Heist - Bruges
Gustav Wang (Denmark) scorched to victory in the junior men’s time trial at the UCI Road World Championships, beating Joshua Tarling (Great Britain) to the gold medal by 20 seconds on the 22.3km course.
European champion Alec Segaert (Belgium) had to settle for third place at 29 seconds. The Belgian was the last rider down the start ramp and he edged out Carl-Frederik Bevort (Denmark) by half a second to claim bronze.
Eddy le Huitouze (France) took 5th place ahead of Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium), who will turn professional with Bora-Hansgrohe next season.
More to follow…
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gustav Wang (Denmark)
|0:25:37
|2
|Joshua Tarling (Great Britain)
|0:00:20
|3
|Alec Segaert (Belgium)
|0:00:29
|4
|Carl-Frederik Bevort (Denmark)
|0:00:30
|5
|Eddy le Huitouze (France)
|0:00:33
|6
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium)
|0:00:42
|7
|Jan Christen (Switzerland)
|0:00:46
|8
|Finlay Pickering (Great Britain)
|0:00:53
|9
|Samuele Bonetto (Italy)
|0:00:54
|10
|Trym Brennsaeter (Norway)
|0:00:59
|11
|Darren Rafferty (Ireland)
|0:01:06
|12
|Kacper Gieryk (Poland)
|0:01:08
|13
|Ivan Romeo Abad (Spain)
|0:01:08
|14
|Alexander Gustin (United States Of America)
|0:01:11
|15
|Jonathan Vervenne (Belgium)
|0:01:11
|16
|Tibor del Grosso (Netherlands)
|0:01:21
|17
|Martin Svrcek (Slovakia)
|0:01:25
|18
|Luis-Joe Luehrs (Germany)
|0:01:27
|19
|Dylan Bibic (Canada)
|0:01:29
|20
|Moritz Kaersten (Germany)
|0:01:32
|21
|Artemii Khomiakov (Russian Federation)
|0:01:33
|22
|Madis Mihkels (Estonia)
|0:01:36
|23
|Jack Carswell (New Zealand)
|0:01:36
|24
|Tommaso Bessega (Italy)
|0:01:38
|25
|Lewis Bower (New Zealand)
|0:01:39
|26
|Andrey Remkhe (Kazakhstan)
|0:01:40
|27
|Mathieu Kockelmann (Luxembourg)
|0:01:42
|28
|Romet Pajur (Estonia)
|0:01:42
|29
|Romain Gregoire (France)
|0:01:42
|30
|Maksym Varenyk (Ukraine)
|0:01:43
|31
|Cole Kessler (United States Of America)
|0:01:44
|32
|Matyas Kopecky (Czech Republic)
|0:01:48
|33
|Stepan Telecky (Czech Republic)
|0:01:49
|34
|Daniil Zarakovskiy (Russian Federation)
|0:01:50
|35
|Joost Brinkman (Netherlands)
|0:01:53
|36
|Marco Schrettl (Austria)
|0:01:55
|37
|Maxim Taraskin (Kazakhstan)
|0:01:57
|38
|Mateusz Gajdulewicz (Poland)
|0:01:57
|39
|Michael Leonard (Canada)
|0:02:00
|40
|Goncalo Tavares (Portugal)
|0:02:02
|41
|Jaka Spoljar (Slovenia)
|0:02:05
|42
|Brayan Vargas Hernandez (Colombia)
|0:02:11
|43
|Haimar Etxeberria Ansalas (Spain)
|0:02:14
|44
|Antonio Morgado (Portugal)
|0:02:15
|45
|Johan Ravnoey (Norway)
|0:02:17
|46
|Zeteny Szijarto (Hungary)
|0:02:18
|47
|Leevi Kervinen (Finland)
|0:02:21
|48
|Axel Kaellberg (Finland)
|0:02:21
|49
|Dmytro Polupan (Ukraine)
|0:02:22
|50
|Gabriel Grozev (Bulgaria)
|0:02:24
|51
|Mihajlo Stolic (Serbia)
|0:02:24
|52
|Robin Donze (Switzerland)
|0:02:27
|53
|Conal Scully (Ireland)
|0:02:28
|54
|Jomantas Venckus (Lithuania)
|0:02:29
|55
|Liam Flannery (Bermuda)
|0:02:33
|56
|Matiss Kalverss (Latvia)
|0:02:33
|57
|Bence Meszaros (Hungary)
|0:02:33
|58
|Samandar Sultanov (Uzbekistan)
|0:02:33
|59
|Isaac del Toro Romero (Mexico)
|0:02:41
|60
|Noe Ury (Luxembourg)
|0:02:42
|61
|Mihnea-Alexandru Harasim (Romania)
|0:02:43
|62
|Matias Sanchez Jimenez (Mexico)
|0:02:47
|63
|Constantinos Ioannou (Cyprus)
|0:02:51
|64
|Yan Luis Arrieta Diaz (Cuba)
|0:03:03
|65
|Brayan Molano Alvarado (Colombia)
|0:03:07
|66
|Alexander Miller (Bermuda)
|0:03:09
|67
|Nicolas Gojkovic (Croatia)
|0:03:13
|68
|Dejan Cogoljevic (Serbia)
|0:03:20
|69
|Kiya Rogora (Ethiopia)
|0:03:26
|70
|Pablo Bonilla (Uruguay)
|0:03:29
|71
|Oussama Abdellah Mimouni (Algeria)
|0:03:29
|72
|Cristopher Miranda (Panama)
|0:03:29
|73
|Jason Eggett (South Africa)
|0:03:40
|74
|Etienne Tuyizere (Rwanda)
|0:03:40
|75
|Khaled Mansouri (Algeria)
|0:04:16
|76
|Vladislav Troman (Uzbekistan)
|0:04:33
|77
|Derex Segarra Alvarado (Puerto Rico)
|0:04:43
|78
|Miguel Iturrieta Wilson (Chile)
|0:05:10
|DNF
|Pedri Crause (South Africa)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Wang wins junior men's time trial title at Flanders World ChampionshipsAnother gold for Denmark as Tarling, Segaert round out podium
-
Colbrelli, Trentin, Longo Borghini, Bastianelli lead Italy in World Championship road racesLa Squadra hoping unity and strength in depth can end a decade of defeat
-
Jasper Philipsen wins GP de DenainAlpecin-Fenix rider takes third win in a row
-
Sheffield silent on reasons for leaving Rally amid excitement of joining Ineos'I think it's a really good fit, personality-wise,' American says of his WorldTour move
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.