Wang wins junior men's time trial title at Flanders World Championships

Image 1 of 11 Gustav Wang (Denmark) focused on top finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 11 Men Junior ITT is a 22.3km Individual Time Trial race from Knokke-Heist to Bruges (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 11 Michael Leonard of Canada on the flat course (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 11 Eddy Le Huitouze of France on the course (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 11 Gustav Wang of Denmark was in the hot seat for much of the day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 11 Alexander Gustin of the United States sprints in front of a windmill in Damar City (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 11 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium) on course (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 11 Joshua Tarling (Great Britain) on course (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 11 Dylan Bibic of Canada at the start ramp (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 11 Finlay Pickering of The United Kingdom would crash in the ITT but finish in the top 10 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 11 Jan Christen (Switzerland) on course (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Gustav Wang (Denmark) scorched to victory in the junior men’s time trial at the UCI Road World Championships, beating Joshua Tarling (Great Britain) to the gold medal by 20 seconds on the 22.3km course.

European champion Alec Segaert (Belgium) had to settle for third place at 29 seconds. The Belgian was the last rider down the start ramp and he edged out Carl-Frederik Bevort (Denmark) by half a second to claim bronze.

Eddy le Huitouze (France) took 5th place ahead of Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium), who will turn professional with Bora-Hansgrohe next season.

More to follow…