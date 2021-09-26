Julian Alaphilippe defends world title with stunning victory in Flanders World Championships

Image 1 of 31 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 31 France's Julian Alaphilippe rode solo across the line in Leuven for the world title and remains number one (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 31 Julian Alaphilippe of France rides alone at the front of the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 31 Defending champion Julian Alaphilippe (France) attacked with 21km to go and ride solo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 31 Wout van Aert of Belgium in the pack with five riders out front (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 31 Julian Alaphilippe of France attacked with 49km to go and help form a final 17-rider lead group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 31 Dylan Van Baarle of the Netherlands in lead group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 31 Neilson Powless of USA in the lead group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 31 Michael Valgren of Denmark in lead group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 31 Wout van Aert rides in lead group, joined by two others from Belgium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 31 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) rides on one of climbs headed to final two circuits in Leuven (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 31 Tom Pidcock of Great Britain in the lead group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 31 Start in Antwerpe for elite men's road race, 168.3 kilometres to decide the world champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 31 The spectacle at the start of the 268.3km elite men's road race on Sunday, start in Antwerp (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 31 Belgian's favourites - Wout van Aert (left) and Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 31 2020 World Champion Julian Alaphilippe of France at the start introduction ceremony (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 31 Dutch favourite Mathieu van der Poel at the start ceremony (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 31 Peloton passing through Leuven City while fans cheer (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 31 Wout van Aert of Belgium during road race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 31 (L-R) Neilson Powless of The United States and Remco Evenepoel of Belgium compete in a breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 31 (L-R) Robin Carpenter of The United States, Anatolii Budiak of Ukraine and Polychronis Tzortzakis of Greece compete in road race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 31 Not in the lead group, Quinn Simmons of The United States takes time to thank the crowd (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 31 Ryan Mullen of Ireland waves to the crowd in appreciation as he rides behind the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 31 (L-R) Robert Stannard of Australia and Peter Sagan of Slovakia push on as they did not make the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 31 Tom Pidcock is lone Great Britain rider to make decisive 17-rider break as they ride final 33km (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 31 Spectators create a wall of noise on the Leuven circuits, Nathan Haas of Australia getting a full blast from a horn (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 31 Julian Alaphilippe (France) celebrates a second world title (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 31 Wout van Aert of Belgium crosses the finishing line outside the top 10 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 31 Tom Pidcock of Great Britain finishes sixth (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 31 Zdenek Stybar of Czech Republic crosses the finishing line in seventh (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 31 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium leads the peloton on Leuven circuit before Julian Alaphilippe launched his winning attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

In one of the most memorable races in recent years, Julian Alaphilippe (France) astonishingly defended his title, and will wear the famous rainbow bands of the world champion for the second consecutive year.

His offensive began nearly 200km from the finish with the first of several French attacks as his team sought to animate the race and make it as hard as possible. Alaphilippe himself attacked with still 58km to ride, and drew out many of the other favourites who dragged themselves away as the race entered its dénouement on the final two and a half laps of the Leuven finishing circuit.

Twice, Alaphilippe attacked from this select group and twice he was brought back into the fold. An old French proverb states that there is “never two without three”, and twenty kilometres from the finish, Alaphilippe attacked for the third time on the Sint Antoniusberg. This time, no one could follow him, and he carved out a 30-second gap over his chasers, enough to celebrate as he soloed down the finishing straight.

Behind, Dylan van Baarle (Netherlands) finished second and Michael Valgren (Denmark) collected the bronze medal. A photo-finish denied Jasper Stuyven (Belgium) a spot on the podium.