Julian Alaphilippe defends world title with stunning victory in Flanders World Championships

Van Baarle takes silver and Valgren bronze

LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 26 Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite Road Race a 2683km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 26 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 26 Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite Road Race a 2683km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 26 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

France's Julian Alaphilippe rode solo across the line in Leuven for the world title and remains number one (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
2021 UCI World Championships Flanders Men Elite Road Race Antwerp Leuven 2683 km 26092021 Julian Alaphilippe France photo POOL Kristoff RamonBettiniPhoto2021

Julian Alaphilippe of France rides alone at the front of the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
2021 UCI World Championships Flanders Men Elite Road Race Antwerp Leuven 2683 km 26092021 Julian Alaphilippe France photo POOL Kristoff RamonBettiniPhoto2021

Defending champion Julian Alaphilippe (France) attacked with 21km to go and ride solo (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
2021 UCI World Championships Flanders Men Elite Road Race Antwerp Leuven 2683 km 26092021 Wout Van Aert Belgium photo POOL Kristoff RamonBettiniPhoto2021

Wout van Aert of Belgium in the pack with five riders out front (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
2021 UCI World Championships - Flanders - Men Elite Road Race - Antwerp - Leuven 268,3 km - 26/09/2021 - Julian Alaphilippe (France) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Julian Alaphilippe of France attacked with 49km to go and help form a final 17-rider lead group (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
2021 UCI World Championships Flanders Men Elite Road Race Antwerp Leuven 2683 km 26092021 Dylan Van Baarle Netherlands photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Dylan Van Baarle of the Netherlands in lead group (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
2021 UCI World Championships Flanders Men Elite Road Race Antwerp Leuven 2683 km 26092021 Neilson Powless USA photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Neilson Powless of USA in the lead group (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
2021 UCI World Championships Flanders Men Elite Road Race Antwerp Leuven 2683 km 26092021 Michael Valgren Denmark photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Michael Valgren of Denmark in lead group (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
2021 UCI World Championships - Flanders - Men Elite Road Race - Antwerp - Leuven 268,3 km - 26/09/2021 - Wout Van Aert (Belgium) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Wout van Aert rides in lead group, joined by two others from Belgium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
2021 UCI World Championships Flanders Men Elite Road Race Antwerp Leuven 2683 km 26092021 Michal Kwiatkowski Poland photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) rides on one of climbs headed to final two circuits in Leuven (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 26 Thomas Pidcock of The United Kingdom competes during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite Road Race a 2683km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 26 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Tom Pidcock of Great Britain in the lead group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders - Women Elite Road Race - Antwerp - Leuven 268,3 km - 26/09/2021 - Scenery - Start - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Start in Antwerpe for elite men's road race, 168.3 kilometres to decide the world champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders - Women Elite Road Race - Antwerp - Leuven 268,3 km - 26/09/2021 - Scenery - Start - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

The spectacle at the start of the 268.3km elite men's road race on Sunday, start in Antwerp (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders - men Elite Road Race - Antwerp - Leuven 268,3 km - 26/09/2021 - Wout Van Aert (Belgium) - Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Belgian's favourites - Wout van Aert (left) and Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders - men Elite Road Race - Antwerp - Leuven 268,3 km - 26/09/2021 - Julian Alaphilippe (France) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

2020 World Champion Julian Alaphilippe of France at the start introduction ceremony (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders - men Elite Road Race - Antwerp - Leuven 268,3 km - 26/09/2021 - Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Dutch favourite Mathieu van der Poel at the start ceremony (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 26 A general view of the Peloton passing through Leuven City while fans cheer during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite Road Race a 2683km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 26 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Kristof Ramon PoolGetty Images

Peloton passing through Leuven City while fans cheer (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 26 Wout Van Aert of Belgium competes during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite Road Race a 2683km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 26 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Kristof Ramon PoolGetty Images

Wout van Aert of Belgium during road race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 26 LR Neilson Powless of The United States and Remco Evenepoel of Belgium compete in the Breakaway during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite Road Race a 2683km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 26 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Kristof Ramon PoolGetty Images

(L-R) Neilson Powless of The United States and Remco Evenepoel of Belgium compete in a breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 26 LR Robin Carpenter of The United States Anatolii Budiak of Ukraine and Polychronis Tzortzakis of Greece compete during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite Road Race a 2683km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 26 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(L-R) Robin Carpenter of The United States, Anatolii Budiak of Ukraine and Polychronis Tzortzakis of Greece compete in road race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 26 Quinn Simmons of The United States waves the crowd during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite Road Race a 2683km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 26 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Not in the lead group, Quinn Simmons of The United States takes time to thank the crowd (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 26 Ryan Mullen of Ireland waves the crowd during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite Road Race a 2683km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 26 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ryan Mullen of Ireland waves to the crowd in appreciation as he rides behind the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 26 LR Robert Stannard of Australia and Peter Sagan of Slovakia compete during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite Road Race a 2683km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 26 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(L-R) Robert Stannard of Australia and Peter Sagan of Slovakia push on as they did not make the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
2021 UCI World Championships Flanders Men Elite Road Race Antwerp Leuven 2683 km 26092021 Tom Pidcock Great Britain photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Tom Pidcock is lone Great Britain rider to make decisive 17-rider break as they ride final 33km (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 26 A fan plays a trumpet while Nathan Haas of Australia competes during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite Road Race a 2683km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 26 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Spectators create a wall of noise on the Leuven circuits, Nathan Haas of Australia getting a full blast from a horn (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 26 Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite Road Race a 2683km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 26 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe (France) celebrates a second world title (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 26 Wout Van Aert of Belgium crosses the finishing line during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite Road Race a 2683km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 26 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Wout van Aert of Belgium crosses the finishing line outside the top 10 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 26 Thomas Pidcock of The United Kingdom crosses the finishing line during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite Road Race a 2683km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 26 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tom Pidcock of Great Britain finishes sixth (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 26 Zdenek Stybar of Czech Republic crosses the finishing line during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite Road Race a 2683km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 26 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Zdenek Stybar of Czech Republic crosses the finishing line in seventh (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 26 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium leads The Breakaway during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite Road Race a 2683km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 26 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Kristof Ramon PoolGetty Images

Remco Evenepoel of Belgium leads the peloton on Leuven circuit before Julian Alaphilippe launched his winning attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

In one of the most memorable races in recent years, Julian Alaphilippe (France) astonishingly defended his title, and will wear the famous rainbow bands of the world champion for the second consecutive year.

His offensive began nearly 200km from the finish with the first of several French attacks as his team sought to animate the race and make it as hard as possible. Alaphilippe himself attacked with still 58km to ride, and drew out many of the other favourites who dragged themselves away as the race entered its dénouement on the final two and a half laps of the Leuven finishing circuit.

Twice, Alaphilippe attacked from this select group and twice he was brought back into the fold. An old French proverb states that there is “never two without three”, and twenty kilometres from the finish, Alaphilippe attacked for the third time on the Sint Antoniusberg. This time, no one could follow him, and he carved out a 30-second gap over his chasers, enough to celebrate as he soloed down the finishing straight. 

Behind, Dylan van Baarle (Netherlands) finished second and Michael Valgren (Denmark) collected the bronze medal. A photo-finish denied Jasper Stuyven (Belgium) a spot on the podium.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (France) 5:56:34
2Dylan van Baarle (Netherlands) 0:00:32
3Michael Valgren Hundahl (Denmark)
4Jasper Stuyven (Belgium)
5Neilson Powless (United States Of America)
6Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain) 5:57:23
7Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) 5:57:40
8Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) 5:57:52
9Florian Senechal (France)
10Sonny Colbrelli (Italy)
11Wout van Aert (Belgium)
12Markus Hoelgaard (Norway)
13Valentin Madouas (France)
14Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) 6:00:34
15Giacomo Nizzolo (Italy) 6:00:39
16Nils Politt (Germany) 6:01:59
17Guillaume Boivin (Canada)
18Jan Polanc (Slovenia)
19Benoit Cosnefroy (France) 6:02:04
20Victor Campenaerts (Belgium)
21Alexander Kristoff (Norway) 6:03:01
22Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)
23Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spain)
24Diego Ulissi (Italy)
25Michael Matthews (Australia)
26Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
27Dylan Teuns (Belgium)
28Sebastian Schoenberger (Austria)
29Bauke Mollema (Netherlands)
30Luka Mezgec (Slovenia)
31Tiesj Benoot (Belgium)
32Petr Vakoc (Czech Republic)
33Sven Erik Bystroem (Norway)
34Vegard Stake Laengen (Norway)
35Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
36Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
37Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia)
38Patrick Gamper (Austria)
39Rui Oliveira (Portugal)
40Artem Nych (Russian Cycling Federation) 6:03:05
41Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)
42Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spain)
43Imanol Erviti (Spain)
44Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spain)
45Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)
46Cesare Benedetti (Poland)
47Joao Almeida (Portugal)
48Primoz Roglic (Slovenia)
49Yukiya Arashiro (Japan)
50Merhawi Kudus (Eritrea)
51Rasmus Tiller (Norway)
52Emils Liepins (Latvia)
53Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spain) 6:03:13
54Michael Gogl (Austria) 6:03:14
55Nelson Oliveira (Portugal)
56Arnaud Demare (France) 6:03:22
57Lawson Craddock (United States Of America) 6:03:23
58Gianni Moscon (Italy) 6:03:26
59Roger Adria Oliveras (Spain) 6:03:38
60Toms Skujins (Latvia) 6:03:41
61Yves Lampaert (Belgium) 6:03:56
62Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
63Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland) 6:12:17
64Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Colombia)
65Nelson Soto Martinez (Colombia) 6:13:52
66Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)
67Nikias Arndt (Germany)
68Georg Zimmermann (Germany)
DNFAndrea Bagioli (Italy)
DNFNicholas Schultz (Australia)
DNFConnor Swift (Great Britain)
DNFRemi Cavagna (France)
DNFJan Tratnik (Slovenia)
DNFKasper Asgreen (Denmark)
DNFMichal Golas (Poland)
DNFRobert Stannard (Australia)
DNFAlessandro de Marchi (Italy)
DNFChristophe Laporte (France)
DNFAnthony Turgis (France)
DNFMaciej Bodnar (Poland)
DNFTim Declercq (Belgium)
DNFMads Wuertz Schmidt (Denmark)
DNFJake Stewart (Great Britain)
DNFBen Swift (Great Britain)
DNFCaleb Ewan (Australia)
DNFMagnus Cort Nielsen (Denmark)
DNFSergei Chernetskii (Russian Cycling Federation)
DNFMikkel Bjerg (Denmark)
DNFLukasz Owsian (Poland)
DNFPavel Kochetkov (Russian Cycling Federation)
DNFAntoine Duchesne (Canada)
DNFPetr Rikunov (Russian Cycling Federation)
DNFBarnabas Peak (Hungary)
DNFJambaljamts Sainbayar (Mongolia)
DNFNickolas Zukowsky (Canada)
DNFJack Bauer (New Zealand)
DNFIgor Boev (Russian Cycling Federation)
DNFMichael Schaer (Switzerland)
DNFFernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
DNFLucas Eriksson (Sweden)
DNFMikkel Honore (Denmark)
DNFOskar Nisu (Estonia)
DNFNathan Haas (Australia)
DNFStefan Bissegger (Switzerland)
DNFMarco Haller (Austria)
DNFEvaldas Siskevicius (Lithuania)
DNFBrandon McNulty (United States Of America)
DNFMatteo Jorgenson (United States Of America)
DNFHarrison Sweeny (Australia)
DNFFred Wright (Great Britain)
DNFKim Magnusson (Sweden)
DNFJosef Cerny (Czech Republic)
DNFJuraj Sagan (Slovakia)
DNFKarl Patrick Lauk (Estonia)
DNFPascal Ackermann (Germany)
DNFSebastian Langeveld (Netherlands)
DNFJuan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Colombia)
DNFAlvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Colombia)
DNFYuriy Natarov (Kazakhstan)
DNFRory Townsend (Ireland)
DNFClement Russo (France)
DNFPolychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)
DNFReinardt Janse van Rensburg (South Africa)
DNFStanislaw Aniolkowski (Poland)
DNFDavid Per (Slovenia)
DNFLuke Rowe (Great Britain)
DNFAntonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spain)
DNFEder Frayre Moctezuma (Mexico)
DNFRyan Mullen (Ireland)
DNFRobin Carpenter (United States Of America)
DNFPier Andre Cote (Canada)
DNFMartin Laas (Estonia)
DNFKrists Neilands (Latvia)
DNFJose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Colombia)
DNFAndre Rodrigues de Carvalho (Portugal)
DNFJohn Degenkolb (Germany)
DNFQuinn Simmons (United States Of America)
DNFAnatolii Budiak (Ukraine)
DNFOscar Riesebeek (Netherlands)
DNFFranklin Archibold Castillo (Panama)
DNFBenjamin Perry (Canada)
DNFAleksandr Riabushenko (Belarus)
DNFDomen Novak (Slovenia)
DNFMichael Kukrle (Czech Republic)
DNFPatrik Tybor (Slovakia)
DNFDawit Yemane (Eritrea)
DNFMartin Pluto (Latvia)
DNFShane Archbold (New Zealand)
DNFMatteo Trentin (Italy)
DNFDavide Ballerini (Italy)
DNFMarc Hirschi (Switzerland)
DNFRyan Gibbons (South Africa)
DNFDanny van Poppel (Netherlands)
DNFLuke Durbridge (Australia)
DNFDmitrii Strakhov (Russian Cycling Federation)
DNFConnor Brown (New Zealand)
DNFNatnael Berhane (Eritrea)
DNFMark Cavendish (Great Britain)
DNFAlex Aranburu Deba (Spain)
DNFEdward Dunbar (Ireland)
DNFRigoberto Uran (Colombia)
DNFErik Baska (Slovakia)
DNFHugo Houle (Canada)
DNFOleksandr Prevar (Ukraine)
DNFYevgeniy Gidich (Kazakhstan)
DNFOdd Christian Eiking (Norway)
DNFMetkel Eyob (Eritrea)
DNFSergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Colombia)
DNFJayde Julius (South Africa)
DNFSebastian Novoa (Ecuador)
DNFBayron Guama (Ecuador)
DNFMiles Scotson (Australia)
DNFAndreas Kron (Denmark)
DNFYlber Sefa (Albania)
DNFMads Pedersen (Denmark)
DNFMaximilian Schachmann (Germany)
DNFAlex Kirsch (Luxembourg)
DNFTom Scully (New Zealand)
DNFJoel Burbano Coral (Ecuador)
DNFOrluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Venezuela)
DNFRafael Reis (Portugal)
DNFWilson Haro (Ecuador)
DNFEduard-Michael Grosu (Romania)
DNFCristian Pita (Ecuador)
DNFAntonio Eric Fagundez Lima (Uruguay)
DNFNorman Vahtra (Estonia)
DNFAndrii Kulyk (Ukraine)
DNFDmitriy Gruzdev (Kazakhstan)
DNFMykhaylo Kononenko (Ukraine)
DNFGustav Basson (South Africa)
DNFDaniil Fominykh (Kazakhstan)
DNFSarawut Sirironnachai (Thailand)
DNFKevin Geniets (Luxembourg)
DNSAlexis Quinteros (Ecuador)

