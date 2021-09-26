Julian Alaphilippe defends world title with stunning victory in Flanders World Championships
By Issy Ronald
Van Baarle takes silver and Valgren bronze
Men Elite Road Race: Antwerp - Leuven
In one of the most memorable races in recent years, Julian Alaphilippe (France) astonishingly defended his title, and will wear the famous rainbow bands of the world champion for the second consecutive year.
His offensive began nearly 200km from the finish with the first of several French attacks as his team sought to animate the race and make it as hard as possible. Alaphilippe himself attacked with still 58km to ride, and drew out many of the other favourites who dragged themselves away as the race entered its dénouement on the final two and a half laps of the Leuven finishing circuit.
Twice, Alaphilippe attacked from this select group and twice he was brought back into the fold. An old French proverb states that there is “never two without three”, and twenty kilometres from the finish, Alaphilippe attacked for the third time on the Sint Antoniusberg. This time, no one could follow him, and he carved out a 30-second gap over his chasers, enough to celebrate as he soloed down the finishing straight.
Behind, Dylan van Baarle (Netherlands) finished second and Michael Valgren (Denmark) collected the bronze medal. A photo-finish denied Jasper Stuyven (Belgium) a spot on the podium.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (France)
|5:56:34
|2
|Dylan van Baarle (Netherlands)
|0:00:32
|3
|Michael Valgren Hundahl (Denmark)
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Belgium)
|5
|Neilson Powless (United States Of America)
|6
|Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain)
|5:57:23
|7
|Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic)
|5:57:40
|8
|Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)
|5:57:52
|9
|Florian Senechal (France)
|10
|Sonny Colbrelli (Italy)
|11
|Wout van Aert (Belgium)
|12
|Markus Hoelgaard (Norway)
|13
|Valentin Madouas (France)
|14
|Matej Mohoric (Slovenia)
|6:00:34
|15
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Italy)
|6:00:39
|16
|Nils Politt (Germany)
|6:01:59
|17
|Guillaume Boivin (Canada)
|18
|Jan Polanc (Slovenia)
|19
|Benoit Cosnefroy (France)
|6:02:04
|20
|Victor Campenaerts (Belgium)
|21
|Alexander Kristoff (Norway)
|6:03:01
|22
|Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)
|23
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spain)
|24
|Diego Ulissi (Italy)
|25
|Michael Matthews (Australia)
|26
|Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
|27
|Dylan Teuns (Belgium)
|28
|Sebastian Schoenberger (Austria)
|29
|Bauke Mollema (Netherlands)
|30
|Luka Mezgec (Slovenia)
|31
|Tiesj Benoot (Belgium)
|32
|Petr Vakoc (Czech Republic)
|33
|Sven Erik Bystroem (Norway)
|34
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Norway)
|35
|Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
|36
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
|37
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia)
|38
|Patrick Gamper (Austria)
|39
|Rui Oliveira (Portugal)
|40
|Artem Nych (Russian Cycling Federation)
|6:03:05
|41
|Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)
|42
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spain)
|43
|Imanol Erviti (Spain)
|44
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spain)
|45
|Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)
|46
|Cesare Benedetti (Poland)
|47
|Joao Almeida (Portugal)
|48
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia)
|49
|Yukiya Arashiro (Japan)
|50
|Merhawi Kudus (Eritrea)
|51
|Rasmus Tiller (Norway)
|52
|Emils Liepins (Latvia)
|53
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spain)
|6:03:13
|54
|Michael Gogl (Austria)
|6:03:14
|55
|Nelson Oliveira (Portugal)
|56
|Arnaud Demare (France)
|6:03:22
|57
|Lawson Craddock (United States Of America)
|6:03:23
|58
|Gianni Moscon (Italy)
|6:03:26
|59
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spain)
|6:03:38
|60
|Toms Skujins (Latvia)
|6:03:41
|61
|Yves Lampaert (Belgium)
|6:03:56
|62
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
|63
|Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)
|6:12:17
|64
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Colombia)
|65
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Colombia)
|6:13:52
|66
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)
|67
|Nikias Arndt (Germany)
|68
|Georg Zimmermann (Germany)
|DNF
|Andrea Bagioli (Italy)
|DNF
|Nicholas Schultz (Australia)
|DNF
|Connor Swift (Great Britain)
|DNF
|Remi Cavagna (France)
|DNF
|Jan Tratnik (Slovenia)
|DNF
|Kasper Asgreen (Denmark)
|DNF
|Michal Golas (Poland)
|DNF
|Robert Stannard (Australia)
|DNF
|Alessandro de Marchi (Italy)
|DNF
|Christophe Laporte (France)
|DNF
|Anthony Turgis (France)
|DNF
|Maciej Bodnar (Poland)
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Belgium)
|DNF
|Mads Wuertz Schmidt (Denmark)
|DNF
|Jake Stewart (Great Britain)
|DNF
|Ben Swift (Great Britain)
|DNF
|Caleb Ewan (Australia)
|DNF
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Denmark)
|DNF
|Sergei Chernetskii (Russian Cycling Federation)
|DNF
|Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)
|DNF
|Lukasz Owsian (Poland)
|DNF
|Pavel Kochetkov (Russian Cycling Federation)
|DNF
|Antoine Duchesne (Canada)
|DNF
|Petr Rikunov (Russian Cycling Federation)
|DNF
|Barnabas Peak (Hungary)
|DNF
|Jambaljamts Sainbayar (Mongolia)
|DNF
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Canada)
|DNF
|Jack Bauer (New Zealand)
|DNF
|Igor Boev (Russian Cycling Federation)
|DNF
|Michael Schaer (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
|DNF
|Lucas Eriksson (Sweden)
|DNF
|Mikkel Honore (Denmark)
|DNF
|Oskar Nisu (Estonia)
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Australia)
|DNF
|Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Marco Haller (Austria)
|DNF
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Lithuania)
|DNF
|Brandon McNulty (United States Of America)
|DNF
|Matteo Jorgenson (United States Of America)
|DNF
|Harrison Sweeny (Australia)
|DNF
|Fred Wright (Great Britain)
|DNF
|Kim Magnusson (Sweden)
|DNF
|Josef Cerny (Czech Republic)
|DNF
|Juraj Sagan (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Karl Patrick Lauk (Estonia)
|DNF
|Pascal Ackermann (Germany)
|DNF
|Sebastian Langeveld (Netherlands)
|DNF
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Colombia)
|DNF
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Colombia)
|DNF
|Yuriy Natarov (Kazakhstan)
|DNF
|Rory Townsend (Ireland)
|DNF
|Clement Russo (France)
|DNF
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)
|DNF
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (South Africa)
|DNF
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Poland)
|DNF
|David Per (Slovenia)
|DNF
|Luke Rowe (Great Britain)
|DNF
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spain)
|DNF
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mexico)
|DNF
|Ryan Mullen (Ireland)
|DNF
|Robin Carpenter (United States Of America)
|DNF
|Pier Andre Cote (Canada)
|DNF
|Martin Laas (Estonia)
|DNF
|Krists Neilands (Latvia)
|DNF
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Colombia)
|DNF
|Andre Rodrigues de Carvalho (Portugal)
|DNF
|John Degenkolb (Germany)
|DNF
|Quinn Simmons (United States Of America)
|DNF
|Anatolii Budiak (Ukraine)
|DNF
|Oscar Riesebeek (Netherlands)
|DNF
|Franklin Archibold Castillo (Panama)
|DNF
|Benjamin Perry (Canada)
|DNF
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Belarus)
|DNF
|Domen Novak (Slovenia)
|DNF
|Michael Kukrle (Czech Republic)
|DNF
|Patrik Tybor (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Dawit Yemane (Eritrea)
|DNF
|Martin Pluto (Latvia)
|DNF
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
|DNF
|Matteo Trentin (Italy)
|DNF
|Davide Ballerini (Italy)
|DNF
|Marc Hirschi (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Ryan Gibbons (South Africa)
|DNF
|Danny van Poppel (Netherlands)
|DNF
|Luke Durbridge (Australia)
|DNF
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Russian Cycling Federation)
|DNF
|Connor Brown (New Zealand)
|DNF
|Natnael Berhane (Eritrea)
|DNF
|Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)
|DNF
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spain)
|DNF
|Edward Dunbar (Ireland)
|DNF
|Rigoberto Uran (Colombia)
|DNF
|Erik Baska (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Hugo Houle (Canada)
|DNF
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukraine)
|DNF
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kazakhstan)
|DNF
|Odd Christian Eiking (Norway)
|DNF
|Metkel Eyob (Eritrea)
|DNF
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Colombia)
|DNF
|Jayde Julius (South Africa)
|DNF
|Sebastian Novoa (Ecuador)
|DNF
|Bayron Guama (Ecuador)
|DNF
|Miles Scotson (Australia)
|DNF
|Andreas Kron (Denmark)
|DNF
|Ylber Sefa (Albania)
|DNF
|Mads Pedersen (Denmark)
|DNF
|Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)
|DNF
|Alex Kirsch (Luxembourg)
|DNF
|Tom Scully (New Zealand)
|DNF
|Joel Burbano Coral (Ecuador)
|DNF
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Venezuela)
|DNF
|Rafael Reis (Portugal)
|DNF
|Wilson Haro (Ecuador)
|DNF
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Romania)
|DNF
|Cristian Pita (Ecuador)
|DNF
|Antonio Eric Fagundez Lima (Uruguay)
|DNF
|Norman Vahtra (Estonia)
|DNF
|Andrii Kulyk (Ukraine)
|DNF
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kazakhstan)
|DNF
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukraine)
|DNF
|Gustav Basson (South Africa)
|DNF
|Daniil Fominykh (Kazakhstan)
|DNF
|Sarawut Sirironnachai (Thailand)
|DNF
|Kevin Geniets (Luxembourg)
|DNS
|Alexis Quinteros (Ecuador)
