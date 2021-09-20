Trending

Ellen van Dijk wins elite women's time trial title at Flanders World Championships

By

Reusser, Van Vleuten round out podium

Women Elite Individual Time Trial: Knokke-Heist - Bruges

Image 1 of 3

Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)

Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 3

Joscelin Lowden (Great Britain)

Joscelin Lowden (Great Britain) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 3

Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) powers to the finish

Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) powers to the finish (Image credit: Getty Images)

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) 0:36:05
2Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) 0:00:10
3Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) 0:00:24
4Amber Leone Neben (United States Of America) 0:01:24
5Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 0:01:30
6Juliette Labous (France) 0:01:47
7Lisa Klein (Germany) 0:01:52
8Joscelin Lowden (Great Britain) 0:02:00
9Riejanne Markus (Netherlands) 0:02:00
10Alena Amialiusik (Belarus) 0:02:19
11Leah Kirchmann (Canada) 0:02:35
12Emma Cecilie Joergensen (Denmark) 0:02:43
13Karol-Ann Canuel (Canada) 0:02:48
14Leah Thomas (United States Of America) 0:02:51
15Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine) 0:02:51
16Audrey Cordon Ragot (France) 0:02:56
17Anna Kiesenhofer (Austria) 0:02:57
18Nathalie Eklund (Sweden) 0:02:57
19Eugenia Bujak (Slovenia) 0:02:59
20Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland) 0:03:04
21Marta Jaskulska (Poland) 0:03:06
22Julie van de Velde (Belgium) 0:03:07
23Omer Shapira (Israel) 0:03:15
24Vittoria Guazzini (Italy) 0:03:17
25Pfeiffer Georgi (Great Britain) 0:03:19
26Ganna Solovei (Ukraine) 0:03:30
27Katrine Aalerud (Norway) 0:03:31
28Dana Rozlapa (Latvia) 0:03:38
29Elena Pirrone (Italy) 0:04:08
30Sara van de Vel (Belgium) 0:04:08
31Rebecca Koerner (Denmark) 0:04:08
32Rotem Gafinovitz (Israel) 0:04:19
33Tamara Dronova (RCF) 0:04:22
34Lina Marcela Hernandez Gomez (Colombia) 0:04:22
35Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spain) 0:04:31
36Fernanda Yapura (Argentina) 0:04:33
37Agusta Edda Bjornsdottir (Iceland) 0:04:54
38Frances Janse van Rensburg (South Africa) 0:05:16
39Yanina Kuskova (Uzbekistan) 0:05:19
40Hayley Preen (South Africa) 0:05:36
41Daniela Campos (Portugal) 0:05:48
42Yeny Lorena Colmenares Colmenares (Colombia) 0:06:15
43Phetdarin Somrat (Thailand) 0:06:44
44Briet Kristy Gunnarsdottir (Iceland) 0:07:08
45Luciana Roland (Argentina) 0:07:39
46Adyam Tesfalem (Eritrea) 0:08:43
47Diane Ingabire (Rwanda) 0:09:12
48Kanza Malik (Pakistan) 0:14:49
49Asma Jan (Pakistan) 0:15:44
DNSOlga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan)
Kirsten Frattini

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in bike racing from the grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all cycling disciplines, edits news and writes features. Currently the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten coordinates global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

