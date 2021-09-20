Ellen van Dijk wins elite women's time trial title at Flanders World Championships
Reusser, Van Vleuten round out podium
Women Elite Individual Time Trial: Knokke-Heist - Bruges
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
|0:36:05
|2
|Marlen Reusser (Switzerland)
|0:00:10
|3
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
|0:00:24
|4
|Amber Leone Neben (United States Of America)
|0:01:24
|5
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|0:01:30
|6
|Juliette Labous (France)
|0:01:47
|7
|Lisa Klein (Germany)
|0:01:52
|8
|Joscelin Lowden (Great Britain)
|0:02:00
|9
|Riejanne Markus (Netherlands)
|0:02:00
|10
|Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)
|0:02:19
|11
|Leah Kirchmann (Canada)
|0:02:35
|12
|Emma Cecilie Joergensen (Denmark)
|0:02:43
|13
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Canada)
|0:02:48
|14
|Leah Thomas (United States Of America)
|0:02:51
|15
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine)
|0:02:51
|16
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (France)
|0:02:56
|17
|Anna Kiesenhofer (Austria)
|0:02:57
|18
|Nathalie Eklund (Sweden)
|0:02:57
|19
|Eugenia Bujak (Slovenia)
|0:02:59
|20
|Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland)
|0:03:04
|21
|Marta Jaskulska (Poland)
|0:03:06
|22
|Julie van de Velde (Belgium)
|0:03:07
|23
|Omer Shapira (Israel)
|0:03:15
|24
|Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)
|0:03:17
|25
|Pfeiffer Georgi (Great Britain)
|0:03:19
|26
|Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)
|0:03:30
|27
|Katrine Aalerud (Norway)
|0:03:31
|28
|Dana Rozlapa (Latvia)
|0:03:38
|29
|Elena Pirrone (Italy)
|0:04:08
|30
|Sara van de Vel (Belgium)
|0:04:08
|31
|Rebecca Koerner (Denmark)
|0:04:08
|32
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Israel)
|0:04:19
|33
|Tamara Dronova (RCF)
|0:04:22
|34
|Lina Marcela Hernandez Gomez (Colombia)
|0:04:22
|35
|Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spain)
|0:04:31
|36
|Fernanda Yapura (Argentina)
|0:04:33
|37
|Agusta Edda Bjornsdottir (Iceland)
|0:04:54
|38
|Frances Janse van Rensburg (South Africa)
|0:05:16
|39
|Yanina Kuskova (Uzbekistan)
|0:05:19
|40
|Hayley Preen (South Africa)
|0:05:36
|41
|Daniela Campos (Portugal)
|0:05:48
|42
|Yeny Lorena Colmenares Colmenares (Colombia)
|0:06:15
|43
|Phetdarin Somrat (Thailand)
|0:06:44
|44
|Briet Kristy Gunnarsdottir (Iceland)
|0:07:08
|45
|Luciana Roland (Argentina)
|0:07:39
|46
|Adyam Tesfalem (Eritrea)
|0:08:43
|47
|Diane Ingabire (Rwanda)
|0:09:12
|48
|Kanza Malik (Pakistan)
|0:14:49
|49
|Asma Jan (Pakistan)
|0:15:44
|DNS
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan)
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in bike racing from the grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all cycling disciplines, edits news and writes features. Currently the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten coordinates global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
