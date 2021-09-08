Trending

European Championships: Segaert tops Belgium 1-2 in junior men's time trial

Uijtdebroeks, Le Huitouze round out podium

Junior Men ITT:

Cian Uijtdebroeks, Alec Segaert and Eddy Le Huitouze on the junior men's ITT podium
Cian Uijtdebroeks, Alec Segaert and Eddy Le Huitouze on the junior men's ITT podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Junior Men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alec Segaert (Belgium) 0:26:26
2Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium) 0:00:05
3Eddy le Huitouze (France) 0:00:40
4Darren Rafferty (Ireland) 0:00:43
5Samuele Bonetto (Italy) 0:00:44
6Per Strand Hagenes (Norway) 0:00:50
7Kacper Gieryk (Poland) 0:00:52
8Emil Herzog (Germany) 0:00:55
9Mateusz Gajdulewicz (Poland) 0:01:05
10Moritz Kärsten (Germany) 0:01:08
11Ivan Romeo Abad (Spain) 0:01:09
12Jan Christen (Switzerland) 0:01:15
13Maksym Varenyk (Ukraine) 0:01:27
14Romet Pajur (Estonia) 0:01:27
15Artemii Khomiakov (Russian Federation) 0:01:30
16Martin Svrcek (Slovakia) 0:01:32
17Mathieu Kockelmann (Luxembourg) 0:01:33
18António Morgado (Portugal) 0:01:35
19Gonçalo Tavares (Portugal) 0:01:46
20Madis Mihkels (Estonia) 0:01:51
21Conal Scully (Ireland) 0:01:55
22Matyáš Kopecký (Czech Republic) 0:01:55
23Pierre Thierry (France) 0:01:57
24Alessandro Romele (Italy) 0:02:01
25Telecký Štěpán (Czech Republic) 0:02:02
26Jakob Purtscheller (Austria) 0:02:10
27Matiss Kalverss (Latvia) 0:02:19
28Leevi Kervinen (Finland) 0:02:19
29Gabriel Grozev (Bulgaria) 0:02:20
30Zétény Szijártó (Hungary) 0:02:21
31Tim Rey (Switzerland) 0:02:27
32Jomantas Venckus (Lithuania) 0:02:29
33Tibor del Grosso (Netherlands) 0:02:30
34Marco Schrettl (Austria) 0:02:36
35Jaka Špoljar (Slovenia) 0:02:46
36Trym Bjørner Westgaard Holther (Norway) 0:02:46
37Alexandre Kess (Luxembourg) 0:02:47
38Bence Mészáros (Hungary) 0:02:53
39Haimar Etxeberria Ansalas (Spain) 0:02:58
40Stolić Mihajlo (Serbia) 0:03:03
41Nikita Vasilev (Russian Federation) 0:03:10
42Dmytro Polupan (Ukraine) 0:03:14
43Axel Källberg (Finland) 0:03:15
44Mihnea-Alexandru Harasim (Romania) 0:03:29
45Cogoljević Dejan (Serbia) 0:03:31
46Nikita Sitov (Azerbaijan) 0:03:41
47Justinas Venckus (Lithuania) 0:03:50
48Nikiforos Arvanitou (Greece) 0:04:14
49Davíð Jónsson (Iceland) 0:04:19
50Jovan Mitev (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia) 0:04:37
51Matthías Schou Matthíasson (Iceland) 0:06:03
52Luka Dimitrijoski (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia) 0:06:13

