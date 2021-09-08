European Championships: Segaert tops Belgium 1-2 in junior men's time trial
By Cyclingnews
Uijtdebroeks, Le Huitouze round out podium
Junior Men ITT:
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alec Segaert (Belgium)
|0:26:26
|2
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium)
|0:00:05
|3
|Eddy le Huitouze (France)
|0:00:40
|4
|Darren Rafferty (Ireland)
|0:00:43
|5
|Samuele Bonetto (Italy)
|0:00:44
|6
|Per Strand Hagenes (Norway)
|0:00:50
|7
|Kacper Gieryk (Poland)
|0:00:52
|8
|Emil Herzog (Germany)
|0:00:55
|9
|Mateusz Gajdulewicz (Poland)
|0:01:05
|10
|Moritz Kärsten (Germany)
|0:01:08
|11
|Ivan Romeo Abad (Spain)
|0:01:09
|12
|Jan Christen (Switzerland)
|0:01:15
|13
|Maksym Varenyk (Ukraine)
|0:01:27
|14
|Romet Pajur (Estonia)
|0:01:27
|15
|Artemii Khomiakov (Russian Federation)
|0:01:30
|16
|Martin Svrcek (Slovakia)
|0:01:32
|17
|Mathieu Kockelmann (Luxembourg)
|0:01:33
|18
|António Morgado (Portugal)
|0:01:35
|19
|Gonçalo Tavares (Portugal)
|0:01:46
|20
|Madis Mihkels (Estonia)
|0:01:51
|21
|Conal Scully (Ireland)
|0:01:55
|22
|Matyáš Kopecký (Czech Republic)
|0:01:55
|23
|Pierre Thierry (France)
|0:01:57
|24
|Alessandro Romele (Italy)
|0:02:01
|25
|Telecký Štěpán (Czech Republic)
|0:02:02
|26
|Jakob Purtscheller (Austria)
|0:02:10
|27
|Matiss Kalverss (Latvia)
|0:02:19
|28
|Leevi Kervinen (Finland)
|0:02:19
|29
|Gabriel Grozev (Bulgaria)
|0:02:20
|30
|Zétény Szijártó (Hungary)
|0:02:21
|31
|Tim Rey (Switzerland)
|0:02:27
|32
|Jomantas Venckus (Lithuania)
|0:02:29
|33
|Tibor del Grosso (Netherlands)
|0:02:30
|34
|Marco Schrettl (Austria)
|0:02:36
|35
|Jaka Špoljar (Slovenia)
|0:02:46
|36
|Trym Bjørner Westgaard Holther (Norway)
|0:02:46
|37
|Alexandre Kess (Luxembourg)
|0:02:47
|38
|Bence Mészáros (Hungary)
|0:02:53
|39
|Haimar Etxeberria Ansalas (Spain)
|0:02:58
|40
|Stolić Mihajlo (Serbia)
|0:03:03
|41
|Nikita Vasilev (Russian Federation)
|0:03:10
|42
|Dmytro Polupan (Ukraine)
|0:03:14
|43
|Axel Källberg (Finland)
|0:03:15
|44
|Mihnea-Alexandru Harasim (Romania)
|0:03:29
|45
|Cogoljević Dejan (Serbia)
|0:03:31
|46
|Nikita Sitov (Azerbaijan)
|0:03:41
|47
|Justinas Venckus (Lithuania)
|0:03:50
|48
|Nikiforos Arvanitou (Greece)
|0:04:14
|49
|Davíð Jónsson (Iceland)
|0:04:19
|50
|Jovan Mitev (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia)
|0:04:37
|51
|Matthías Schou Matthíasson (Iceland)
|0:06:03
|52
|Luka Dimitrijoski (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia)
|0:06:13
