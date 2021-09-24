Per Strand Hagenes wins junior men's road race title at Flanders World Championships

Image 1 of 2 Per Strand Hagenes (Norway) celebrates winning the junior men's road race world title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Per Strand Hagenes (Norway) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per Strand Hagenes (Norway) soloed to victory in the junior men’s road race at the World Championships in Leuven after he unleashed a vicious attack on the penultimate climb of Wijnpers.

The Norwegian came home 19 seconds clear of European champion Romain Gregoire (France), while Madis Mihkels (Estonia) won the sprint for third five seconds further back.

Hagenes showed his strength by bridging across to a dangerous six-man move at the beginning of the final lap and then helping to temper the aggression of Finlay Pickering (Great Britain).

Hagenes hit the front of the leading group at the base of the climb of Wijnpers with 5.6km to go and his long acceleration eventually proved too much for Gregoire, though a crash at the base of the climb effectively ended the challenge of the impressive Simon Dalby (Denmark).

Hagenes, who will ride for Jumbo-Visma’s development squad in 2022, edged out his lead over lone chasers Gregoire and Dario Belletta (Italy) thereafter to claim a resounding victory.

While Belletta was caught by the chasing group on the approach to the finish, Gregoire held on to add a Worlds silver medal to his European gold, but the day belonged to the man he had beaten to that title two weeks ago, Per Strand Hagenes.

