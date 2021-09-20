World Championships: Johan Price-Pejtersen wins U23 men's time trial title
Dane beats Plapp and Vermeersch in close race
Men Under-23 Individual Time Trial: Knokke-Heist - Bruges
Johan Price-Pejtersen (Denmark) added the world title to his recent European title, winning the rainbow jersey in the men’s Under 23 race with a time of 34:29.
Luke Plapp (Australia) was an early starter and held the hot seat until last starter Price-Pejtersen beat him by ten seconds. Plapp, who will ride for Ineos Grenadiers in 2022, set a time of 34:39.
Florian Vermeersch (Belgium) finished fast to set a time of 34:41, beating Søren Wærenskjold (Norway) by two seconds to take the bronze medal.
More to come.
