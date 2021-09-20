World Championships: Johan Price-Pejtersen wins U23 men's time trial title

Image 1 of 3 Luke Plapp goes deep near the finish (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 3 Magnus Sheffield (USA) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 3 Luke Plapp (Australia) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Johan Price-Pejtersen (Denmark) added the world title to his recent European title, winning the rainbow jersey in the men’s Under 23 race with a time of 34:29.



Luke Plapp (Australia) was an early starter and held the hot seat until last starter Price-Pejtersen beat him by ten seconds. Plapp, who will ride for Ineos Grenadiers in 2022, set a time of 34:39.



Florian Vermeersch (Belgium) finished fast to set a time of 34:41, beating Søren Wærenskjold (Norway) by two seconds to take the bronze medal.



More to come.