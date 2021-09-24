Trending

World Championships: Baroncini wins U23 men's road race title for Italy

By

Girmay takes historic silver for Eritrea with Kooij taking bronze for Netherlands

Filippo Baroncini (ITA) wins the 2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders Men Under 23 Road Race
Filippo Baroncini (ITA) wins the 2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders Men Under 23 Road Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 1 of 21

2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders Men Under 23 Road Race - Antwerp - Leuven 161,1 km - 24/09/2021 - Filippo Baroncini (ITA) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Filippo Baroncini (ITA) wins the 2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders Men Under 23 Road Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 21

2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders Men Under 23 Road Race - Antwerp - Leuven 161,1 km - 24/09/2021 - Filippo Baroncini (ITA) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Filippo Baroncini (ITA) wins the 2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders Men Under 23 Road Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 21

2021 UCI World Championships Flanders Men Under 23 Road Race Antwerp Leuven 1611 km 24092021 Mauro Schmid Switzerland photo POOL Dirk WaemBettiniPhoto2021

Mauro Schmid (Switzerland) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 21

2021 UCI World Championships - Flanders - Men Under 23 Road Race - Antwerp - Leuven 161,1 km - 24/09/2021 - Mauro Schmid (Switzerland) - photo POOL Dirk Waem/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Mauro Schmid (Switzerland) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 21

2021 UCI World Championships Flanders Men Under 23 Road Race Antwerp Leuven 1611 km 24092021 Mauro Schmid Switzerland photo POOL Dirk WaemBettiniPhoto2021

Mauro Schmid (Switzerland) attacks (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 21

2021 UCI World Championships Flanders Men Under 23 Road Race Antwerp Leuven 1611 km 24092021 Kevin Vermaerke USA photo POOL Dirk WaemBettiniPhoto2021

The leading group with Kevin Vermaerke (USA) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 21

Italian Filippo Baroncini pictured in action during the men U23 road race on the sixth day of the UCI World Championships Road Cycling Flanders 2021 16090km from Antwerp to Leuven on Friday 24 September 2021 The Worlds take place from 19 to 26 September 2021 in several cities in Flanders Belgium BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 21

LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 24 Filippo Baroncini of Italy competes at Wijnpers hill during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men U23 Road Race a 1609km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 24 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Filippo Baroncini (Italy) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 21

Swiss Mauro Schmid pictured in action during the men U23 road race on the sixth day of the UCI World Championships Road Cycling Flanders 2021 16090km from Antwerp to Leuven on Friday 24 September 2021 The Worlds take place from 19 to 26 September 2021 in several cities in Flanders Belgium BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Mauro Schmid (Switzerland) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 21

LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 24 Kevin Vermaerke of The United States competes during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men U23 Road Race a 1609km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 24 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Kevin Vermaerke (USA) leads the chasing group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 21

LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 24 LR Adam Ward of Ireland Gleb Karpenko of Estonia and Logan Currie of New Zealand compete in the breakaway during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men U23 Road Race a 1609km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 24 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Dirk Waem PoolGetty Images

In the breakaway on the Flandrien loop (L-R): Adam Ward of Ireland, Gleb Karpenko of Estonia and Logan Currie of New Zealand in U23 men's road race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 21

LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 24 LR Adam Ward of Ireland Gleb Karpenko of Estonia and Logan Currie of New Zealand compete in the breakaway during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men U23 Road Race a 1609km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 24 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Dirk Waem PoolGetty Images

On the 160.9km U23 men's road race course are (L-R) Adam Ward of Ireland, Gleb Karpenko of Estonia and Logan Currie of New Zealand in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 21

LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 24 A general view of the Peloton passing through Leuven City while fans cheer during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men U23 Road Race a 1609km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 24 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Dirk Waem PoolGetty Images

Peloton passing through Leuven City while fans cheer during the UCI Road World Championships 2021 - Men U23 Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 21

LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 24 Stan Van Tricht of Belgium injured after being involved in a crash during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men U23 Road Race a 1609km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 24 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Dirk Waem PoolGetty Images

Stan Van Tricht of Belgium injured after being involved in a crash during the men's U23 Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 21

LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 24 Oliver Stockwell of The United Kingdom and Robert Donaldson of The United Kingdom involved in a crash during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men U23 Road Race a 1609km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 24 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Dirk Waem PoolGetty Images

Great Britain pair of Oliver Stockwell and Robert Donaldson involved in an early crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 21

LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 24 A general view of the Peloton passing through Antwerp City prior to the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men U23 Road Race a 1609km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 24 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Dirk Waem PoolGetty Images

Peloton passing through Antwerp City prior to the UCI Road World Championships 2021 - Men's U23 Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 21

LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 24 Filippo Baroncini of Italy Luca Coati of Italy Luca Colnaghi of Italy Marco Frigo of Italy Michele Gazzoli of Italy and Filippo Zana of Italy prepare prior to the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men U23 Road Race a 1609km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 24 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Dirk Waem PoolGetty Images

Riders from Team Italy prepare for Men's U23 Road Race start in Antwerp (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 21

LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 24 A general view of the Peloton passing through Smeysberg 95m while fans cheer during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men U23 Road Race a 1609km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 24 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

A view on the Smeysberg while fans cheer the riders in the 160.9km Men's U23 Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 21

LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 24 LR Finn FisherBlack of New Zealand and Mauro Schmid of Switzerland compete in the breakaway during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men U23 Road Race a 1609km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 24 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Dirk Waem PoolGetty Images

With under 25km to go an 11-rider breakaway had formed (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 21

LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 24 Sean Quinn of The United States involved in a crash during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men U23 Road Race a 1609km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 24 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Dirk Waem PoolGetty Images

Sean Quinn of the United States was involved in one of the many crashes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 21

LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 24 Soeren Waerenskjold of Norway and Lennert Van Eetvelt of Belgium injured after being involved in a crash during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men U23 Road Race a 1609km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 24 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Dirk Waem PoolGetty Images

Soeren Waerenskjold of Norway was up walking while on the ground was Lennert Van Eetvelt of Belgium from a crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Filippo Baroncini (Italy) was crowned World under-23 champion in Flanders following a solo attack. 

The Italian made his move on the penultimate climb of the day, the Wijnpers, and managed to solo to the finish to take gold.

Biniam Girmay (Eritrea) won the sprint from a reduced bunch to take silver, just ahead of Olav Kooij (Netherlands), who took bronze. 

More to come.

Provisional Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Baroncini (Italy) 3:37:36
2Biniam Girmay (Eritrea) 0:00:02
3Olav Kooij (Netherlands)
4Michele Gazzoli (Italy)
5Lewis Askey (Great Britain)
6Thibau Nys (Belgium)
7Luca Colnaghi (Italy)
8Paul Penhoet (France)
9Vinicius Rangel Costa (Brazil)
10Luke Lamperti (United States Of America)
11Tobias Bayer (Austria)
12Pavel Bittner (Czech Republic)
13Petr Kelemen (Czech Republic)
14Samuel Watson (Great Britain)
15Niklas Maerkl (Germany)
16Fabio Christen (Switzerland)
17Sebastian Kolze Changizi (Denmark)
18Filippo Zana (Italy)
19Corbin Strong (New Zealand)
20Alexis Renard (France)
21Fabio Costa (Portugal)
22Cedric Pries (Luxembourg)
23Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland)
24Jarrad Drizners (Australia)
25Matus Stocek (Slovakia)
26Maksym Bilyi (Ukraine)
27Mats Wenzel (Luxembourg)
28Mauro Schmid (Switzerland)
29Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan)
30Pirmin Benz (Germany)
31Antoine Raugel (France)
32Antti-Jussi Juntunen (Finland)
33Pedro Lopes (Portugal)
34Mathias Alexander Larsen (Denmark)
35Matis Louvel (France) 0:00:12
36Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (Kazakhstan)
37Matthew Riccitello (United States Of America) 0:00:15
38Michel Hessmann (Germany)
39Tim Torn Teutenberg (Germany)
40Tom Lindner (Germany)
41Erik Fetter (Hungary) 0:00:17
42Kevin Vermaerke (United States Of America) 0:00:20
43Mick van Dijke (Netherlands) 0:00:28
44Arthur Kluckers (Luxembourg) 0:00:35
45Kevin Vauquelin (France) 0:00:53
46Tomas Kopecky (Czech Republic)
47Casper van Uden (Netherlands) 0:01:26
48Byiza Renus Uhiriwe (Rwanda)
49Tim van Dijke (Netherlands)
50Yaroslav Parashchak (Ukraine)
51Florian Vermeersch (Belgium) 0:01:30
52Hugo Page (France)
53Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Colombia) 0:01:37
54Paul Daumont (Burkina Faso) 0:02:28
55Reuben Thompson (New Zealand)
56Viktor Potocki (Croatia) 0:02:41
57Adam Karl (Hungary)
58Luca Coati (Italy)
59Daan Hoole (Netherlands)
60Marijn van den Berg (Netherlands)
61Henok Mulueberhan (Eritrea)
62Anders Halland Johannessen (Norway)
63Jakub Toupalik (Czech Republic)
64Tord Gudmestad (Norway)
65Matevz Govekar (Slovenia) 0:02:59
66Joonas Kurits (Estonia) 0:03:32
67Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (Thailand) 0:04:28
68Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecuador)
69Nicolas Vinokurov (Kazakhstan)
70Lukas Kubis (Slovakia)
71Gleb Brussenskiy (Kazakhstan) 0:04:30
72Fran Miholjevic (Croatia)
73Filip Maciejuk (Poland)
74Robert Donaldson (Great Britain)
75Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spain)
76Rait Arm (Estonia)
77Raphael Parisella (Canada) 0:06:20
78Marco Frigo (Italy)
79Stan van Tricht (Belgium)
80Idar Andersen (Norway)
81William Levy (Denmark)
82Juan Esteban Guerrero Arias (Colombia)
83Natnael Tesfazion (Eritrea)
84Tobias Halland Johannessen (Norway)
85Fabio van den Bossche (Belgium) 0:07:28
86Finn Fisher-Black (New Zealand) 0:08:55
87Dillon Corkery (Ireland) 0:09:16
88Jacob Eriksson (Sweden)

Latest on Cyclingnews