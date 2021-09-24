World Championships: Baroncini wins U23 men's road race title for Italy
Girmay takes historic silver for Eritrea with Kooij taking bronze for Netherlands
Men Under-23 Road Race: Antwerp - Leuven
Filippo Baroncini (Italy) was crowned World under-23 champion in Flanders following a solo attack.
The Italian made his move on the penultimate climb of the day, the Wijnpers, and managed to solo to the finish to take gold.
Biniam Girmay (Eritrea) won the sprint from a reduced bunch to take silver, just ahead of Olav Kooij (Netherlands), who took bronze.
More to come.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Baroncini (Italy)
|3:37:36
|2
|Biniam Girmay (Eritrea)
|0:00:02
|3
|Olav Kooij (Netherlands)
|4
|Michele Gazzoli (Italy)
|5
|Lewis Askey (Great Britain)
|6
|Thibau Nys (Belgium)
|7
|Luca Colnaghi (Italy)
|8
|Paul Penhoet (France)
|9
|Vinicius Rangel Costa (Brazil)
|10
|Luke Lamperti (United States Of America)
|11
|Tobias Bayer (Austria)
|12
|Pavel Bittner (Czech Republic)
|13
|Petr Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|14
|Samuel Watson (Great Britain)
|15
|Niklas Maerkl (Germany)
|16
|Fabio Christen (Switzerland)
|17
|Sebastian Kolze Changizi (Denmark)
|18
|Filippo Zana (Italy)
|19
|Corbin Strong (New Zealand)
|20
|Alexis Renard (France)
|21
|Fabio Costa (Portugal)
|22
|Cedric Pries (Luxembourg)
|23
|Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland)
|24
|Jarrad Drizners (Australia)
|25
|Matus Stocek (Slovakia)
|26
|Maksym Bilyi (Ukraine)
|27
|Mats Wenzel (Luxembourg)
|28
|Mauro Schmid (Switzerland)
|29
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan)
|30
|Pirmin Benz (Germany)
|31
|Antoine Raugel (France)
|32
|Antti-Jussi Juntunen (Finland)
|33
|Pedro Lopes (Portugal)
|34
|Mathias Alexander Larsen (Denmark)
|35
|Matis Louvel (France)
|0:00:12
|36
|Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (Kazakhstan)
|37
|Matthew Riccitello (United States Of America)
|0:00:15
|38
|Michel Hessmann (Germany)
|39
|Tim Torn Teutenberg (Germany)
|40
|Tom Lindner (Germany)
|41
|Erik Fetter (Hungary)
|0:00:17
|42
|Kevin Vermaerke (United States Of America)
|0:00:20
|43
|Mick van Dijke (Netherlands)
|0:00:28
|44
|Arthur Kluckers (Luxembourg)
|0:00:35
|45
|Kevin Vauquelin (France)
|0:00:53
|46
|Tomas Kopecky (Czech Republic)
|47
|Casper van Uden (Netherlands)
|0:01:26
|48
|Byiza Renus Uhiriwe (Rwanda)
|49
|Tim van Dijke (Netherlands)
|50
|Yaroslav Parashchak (Ukraine)
|51
|Florian Vermeersch (Belgium)
|0:01:30
|52
|Hugo Page (France)
|53
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Colombia)
|0:01:37
|54
|Paul Daumont (Burkina Faso)
|0:02:28
|55
|Reuben Thompson (New Zealand)
|56
|Viktor Potocki (Croatia)
|0:02:41
|57
|Adam Karl (Hungary)
|58
|Luca Coati (Italy)
|59
|Daan Hoole (Netherlands)
|60
|Marijn van den Berg (Netherlands)
|61
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eritrea)
|62
|Anders Halland Johannessen (Norway)
|63
|Jakub Toupalik (Czech Republic)
|64
|Tord Gudmestad (Norway)
|65
|Matevz Govekar (Slovenia)
|0:02:59
|66
|Joonas Kurits (Estonia)
|0:03:32
|67
|Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (Thailand)
|0:04:28
|68
|Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecuador)
|69
|Nicolas Vinokurov (Kazakhstan)
|70
|Lukas Kubis (Slovakia)
|71
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kazakhstan)
|0:04:30
|72
|Fran Miholjevic (Croatia)
|73
|Filip Maciejuk (Poland)
|74
|Robert Donaldson (Great Britain)
|75
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spain)
|76
|Rait Arm (Estonia)
|77
|Raphael Parisella (Canada)
|0:06:20
|78
|Marco Frigo (Italy)
|79
|Stan van Tricht (Belgium)
|80
|Idar Andersen (Norway)
|81
|William Levy (Denmark)
|82
|Juan Esteban Guerrero Arias (Colombia)
|83
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eritrea)
|84
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Norway)
|85
|Fabio van den Bossche (Belgium)
|0:07:28
|86
|Finn Fisher-Black (New Zealand)
|0:08:55
|87
|Dillon Corkery (Ireland)
|0:09:16
|88
|Jacob Eriksson (Sweden)
