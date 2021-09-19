Trending

Filippo Ganna wins elite men's time trial title at Flanders World Championships

Belgium's Wout van Aert takes the silver medal and Remco Evenepoel bronze

Men Elite Individual Time Trial: Knokke-Heist - Bruges

Image 1 of 26

Filippo Ganna

Filippo Ganna (Italy) wins the elite men's time trial at the 2021 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 26

2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43,3 km - 19/09/2021 - Matteo Sobrero (ITA - Astana - Premier Tech) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Matteo Sobrero (Italy) in the time trial at 2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 26

2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43,3 km - 19/09/2021 - Christofer Jurado (PAN) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Christofer Jurado (Panama) in the time trial at the 2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 26

2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43,3 km - 19/09/2021 - Venantas Lasinis (LIT) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Venantas Lasinis (Lithiania) in the time trial at the 2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 26

2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43,3 km - 19/09/2021 - All Jawaid (PAK) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

All Jawaid (Pakistan) in the time trial at the 2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 26

2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43,3 km - 19/09/2021 - Markus Christie (IRL) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Markus Christie (Ireland) in the time trial at the 2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 26

2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43,3 km - 19/09/2021 - Akramjon Sunnatov (UZB) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Akramjon Sunnatov (UZB) in the time trial at the 2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 26

BRUGES BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 19 Brandon Mcnulty of The United States sprints during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite ITT a 433km Individual Time Trial race from KnokkeHeist to Bruges flanders2021 ITT on September 19 2021 in Bruges Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Brandon McNulty (USA) in the time trial at the Flanders World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 26

BRUGES BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 19 Maximilian Richard Walscheid of Germany sprints during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite ITT a 433km Individual Time Trial race from KnokkeHeist to Bruges flanders2021 ITT on September 19 2021 in Bruges Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Germany) in the time trial at UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 26

BRUGES BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 19 Mikkel Bjerg of Denmark sprints during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite ITT a 433km Individual Time Trial race from KnokkeHeist to Bruges flanders2021 ITT on September 19 2021 in Bruges Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) in the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 26

BRUGES BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 19 Benjamin Thomas of France sprints during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite ITT a 433km Individual Time Trial race from KnokkeHeist to Bruges flanders2021 ITT on September 19 2021 in Bruges Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Benjamin Thomas (France) in the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 26

BRUGES BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 19 Jan Tratnik of Slovenia sprints during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite ITT a 433km Individual Time Trial race from KnokkeHeist to Bruges flanders2021 ITT on September 19 2021 in Bruges Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Jan Tratnik (Slovenia) in the time trial at UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 26

BRUGES BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 19 Edoardo Affini of Italy sprints during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite ITT a 433km Individual Time Trial race from KnokkeHeist to Bruges flanders2021 ITT on September 19 2021 in Bruges Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Edoardo Affini (Italy) in the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 26

BRUGES BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 19 Lawson Craddock of The United States sprints during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite ITT a 433km Individual Time Trial race from KnokkeHeist to Bruges flanders2021 ITT on September 19 2021 in Bruges Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Lawson Craddock (United States) in the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 26

BRUGES BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 19 Jos Van Emden of The Netherlands sprints during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite ITT a 433km Individual Time Trial race from KnokkeHeist to Bruges flanders2021 ITT on September 19 2021 in Bruges Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Jos Van Emden (Netherlands) in the time trial UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 26

BRUGES BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 19 Tony Martin of Germany sprints during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite ITT a 433km Individual Time Trial race from KnokkeHeist to Bruges flanders2021 ITT on September 19 2021 in Bruges Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tony Martin (Germany) in his finale time trial before retiring at the Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 26

BRUGES BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 19 Ryan Gibbons of South Africa sprints during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite ITT a 433km Individual Time Trial race from KnokkeHeist to Bruges flanders2021 ITT on September 19 2021 in Bruges Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ryan Gibbons (South Africa) at the UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 26

2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43,3 km - 19/09/2021 - Remco Evenepoel (BEL - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 26

2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43,3 km - 19/09/2021 - Edoardo Affini (ITA - Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Edoardo Affini (Italy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 26

2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43,3 km - 19/09/2021 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 26

2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43,3 km - 19/09/2021 - Kasper Asgreen (DEN - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Kasper Asgreen (Denmark) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 26

2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43,3 km - 19/09/2021 - Remi Cavagna (FRA - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Remi Cavagna (France) in the time trial at the Flanders World Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 26

2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43,3 km - 19/09/2021 - Stefan Kung (SUI - Groupama - FDJ) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Stefan Küng (Switzerland) finishes 5th in the time trial at the Flanders World Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 26

2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43,3 km - 19/09/2021 - Wout Van Aert (BEL - Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Wout Van Aert (Belgium) second in the time trial at the Flanders World Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 26

2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43,3 km - 19/09/2021 - Filippo Ganna (ITA - Ineos Grenadiers) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Filippo Ganna (Italy) wins the time trial at the Flanders World Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 26

2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43,3 km - 19/09/2021 - Filippo Ganna (ITA - Ineos Grenadiers) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Filippo Ganna defends his title in the time trial at the World Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In a thrilling dénouement Filippo Ganna (Italy) defended his rainbow jersey in the men’s elite time-trial, beating Wout van Aert (Belgium) by just five seconds.

Though van Aert had set the fastest time at both intermediate time checks, it was Ganna who measured his effort to perfection. 

The duo proved to be a notch or two above the rest of the field, as van Aert finished 40 seconds ahead of his compatriot Remco Evenepoel (Belgium), who completed the podium.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Italy) 0:47:48
2Wout van Aert (Belgium) 0:00:05
3Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) 0:00:43
4Kasper Asgreen (Denmark) 0:00:45
5Stefan Küng (Switzerland) 0:01:06
6Tony Martin (Germany) 0:01:17
7Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) 0:01:25
8Ethan Hayter (Great Britain) 0:01:26
9Edoardo Affini (Italy) 0:01:48
10Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia) 0:01:52

