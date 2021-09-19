Filippo Ganna wins elite men's time trial title at Flanders World Championships

Image 1 of 26 Image 2 of 26 Image 3 of 26 Image 4 of 26 Image 5 of 26 Image 6 of 26 Image 7 of 26 Image 8 of 26 Image 9 of 26 Image 10 of 26 Image 11 of 26 Image 12 of 26 Image 13 of 26 Image 14 of 26 Image 15 of 26 Image 16 of 26 Image 17 of 26 Image 18 of 26 Image 19 of 26 Image 20 of 26 Image 21 of 26 Image 22 of 26 Image 23 of 26 Image 24 of 26 Image 25 of 26 Image 26 of 26
In a thrilling dénouement Filippo Ganna (Italy) defended his rainbow jersey in the men’s elite time-trial, beating Wout van Aert (Belgium) by just five seconds.
Though van Aert had set the fastest time at both intermediate time checks, it was Ganna who measured his effort to perfection.
The duo proved to be a notch or two above the rest of the field, as van Aert finished 40 seconds ahead of his compatriot Remco Evenepoel (Belgium), who completed the podium.
More to follow...
Brief Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
| 0:47:48
|2
|Wout van Aert (Belgium)
| 0:00:05
|3
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
| 0:00:43
|4
|Kasper Asgreen (Denmark)
| 0:00:45
|5
|Stefan Küng (Switzerland)
| 0:01:06
|6
|Tony Martin (Germany)
| 0:01:17
|7
|Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)
| 0:01:25
|8
|Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
| 0:01:26
|9
|Edoardo Affini (Italy)
| 0:01:48
|10
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia)
| 0:01:52