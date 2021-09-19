Filippo Ganna wins elite men's time trial title at Flanders World Championships

Image 1 of 26 Filippo Ganna (Italy) wins the elite men's time trial at the 2021 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 26 Matteo Sobrero (Italy) in the time trial at 2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 26 Christofer Jurado (Panama) in the time trial at the 2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 26 Venantas Lasinis (Lithiania) in the time trial at the 2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 26 All Jawaid (Pakistan) in the time trial at the 2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 26 Markus Christie (Ireland) in the time trial at the 2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 26 Akramjon Sunnatov (UZB) in the time trial at the 2021 UCI Road World Championships Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 26 Brandon McNulty (USA) in the time trial at the Flanders World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 26 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Germany) in the time trial at UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 26 Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) in the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 26 Benjamin Thomas (France) in the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 26 Jan Tratnik (Slovenia) in the time trial at UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 26 Edoardo Affini (Italy) in the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 26 Lawson Craddock (United States) in the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 26 Jos Van Emden (Netherlands) in the time trial UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 26 Tony Martin (Germany) in his finale time trial before retiring at the Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 26 Ryan Gibbons (South Africa) at the UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 26 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 26 Edoardo Affini (Italy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 26 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 26 Kasper Asgreen (Denmark) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 26 Remi Cavagna (France) in the time trial at the Flanders World Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 26 Stefan Küng (Switzerland) finishes 5th in the time trial at the Flanders World Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 26 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) second in the time trial at the Flanders World Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 26 Filippo Ganna (Italy) wins the time trial at the Flanders World Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 26 Filippo Ganna defends his title in the time trial at the World Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In a thrilling dénouement Filippo Ganna (Italy) defended his rainbow jersey in the men’s elite time-trial, beating Wout van Aert (Belgium) by just five seconds.

Though van Aert had set the fastest time at both intermediate time checks, it was Ganna who measured his effort to perfection.

The duo proved to be a notch or two above the rest of the field, as van Aert finished 40 seconds ahead of his compatriot Remco Evenepoel (Belgium), who completed the podium.

More to follow...