Alena Ivanchenko wins junior women's time trial title at Flanders World Championships
Russian beats Backstedt and Niedermaier
Russia’s Alena Ivanchenko beat Great Britain’s Zoe Backstedt to win the world title in the junior women’s time trial in Flanders.
Backstedt set a time of 25:16 to take the hot seat but Ivanchenko started last and snatched victory with a time of 25:05. She added the world title to the European time trial title she won in Trento.
Germany’s Antonia Niedermaier took the bronze medal with a time of 25:30.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alena Ivanchenko (Russia)
|0:25:05.49
|2
|Zoe Backstedt (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.64
|3
|Antonia Niedermaier (Germany)
|0:00:25.32
|4
|Anna van der Meiden (Netherlands)
|0:01:25.55
|5
|Madelaine Leech (Great Britain)
|0:01:26.71
|6
|Elise Uijen (Netherlands)
|0:01:29.63
|7
|Eglantine Rayer (France)
|0:01:51.52
|8
|Olivia Cummins (United States)
|0:02:15.79
|9
|Febe Jooris (Belgium)
|0:02:18.79
|10
|Anniina Ahtosalo (Finland)
|0:02:20.51
Alena Ivanchenko wins junior women's time trial title at Flanders World Championships
