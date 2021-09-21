Trending

Alena Ivanchenko wins junior women's time trial title at Flanders World Championships

Russian beats Backstedt and Niedermaier

Alena Ivanchenko (Russia)
Russia’s Alena Ivanchenko beat Great Britain’s Zoe Backstedt to win the world title in the junior women’s time trial in Flanders. 

Backstedt set a time of 25:16 to take the hot seat but Ivanchenko started last and snatched victory with a time of 25:05. She added the world title to the European time trial title she won in Trento.

Germany’s Antonia Niedermaier took the bronze medal with a time of 25:30.

Result
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alena Ivanchenko (Russia)0:25:05.49
2Zoe Backstedt (Great Britain)0:00:10.64
3Antonia Niedermaier (Germany)0:00:25.32
4Anna van der Meiden (Netherlands)0:01:25.55
5Madelaine Leech (Great Britain)0:01:26.71
6Elise Uijen (Netherlands)0:01:29.63
7Eglantine Rayer (France)0:01:51.52
8Olivia Cummins (United States)0:02:15.79
9Febe Jooris (Belgium)0:02:18.79
10Anniina Ahtosalo (Finland)0:02:20.51
