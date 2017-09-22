2017 UCI Road World Championships junior women's road race highlights - Video

Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen, Elena Pirrone and Letizia Paternoster (L-R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Just like Chloe Dygert at the 2015 Worlds, Elena Pirrone completed the junior women's time trial and road race double. The 18-year-old Italian doubled up with a late attack netting her the Road World Championships title ahead of Denmark's Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen.

Letizia Paternoster claimed the bronze medal to ensure a successful junior Worlds for the Italian women's team. For France, it was a disappointing outcome to the race as they placed three riders in the top-ten but missed the medals.