World Championships: U23 Men, Junior Women time trial highlights - Video

The first day of the individual time trials of the UCI Road World Championships saw Dutch and German riders topping the podium in Doha. Karlijn Swinkels (Netherlands) and Marco Mathis (Germany) won the gold medals in the Junior women and U23 men's fields, respectively.

Swinkels had an eight second margin of victory over Lisa Morzenti (Italy), with Juliette Labous (France) in third at 22 seconds. A pair of Americans, Skylar Schneider and Hannah Arensman were just off the podium.

In the U23s, two Germans took the top spots, with Mathis beating out his teammate Maximilian Schachmann by 18 seconds. Miles Scotson (Australia) took home the bronze.