World Championships elite women's road race highlights - Video

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) wins the bunch sprint for the rainbow jersey at the UCI Road World Championships in Doha Qatar

Amalie Dideriksen, 20, of Denmark won the elite women’s road race at the World Championships in a bunch sprint, beating favourite Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) and third place Lotta Lepisto from Finland.

The women raced for nearly 135km along seven 15.2km circuits on The Pearl of Qatar. The route was considered both technical and tactical, and suited to the pure sprinters.

Despite several strong breakaways, the field was all together in the closing kilometres with the Dutch team of Wild and Marianne Vos putting forth the strongest lead-out train. Wild started her sprint slightly too early for the false flat uphill to the finish line.

Dideriksen timed her sprint to perfection, jumping off of the Dutchwoman's wheel just before the line to take the world title.