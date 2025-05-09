Tour du Finistère: Aubin Sparfel holds off reduced group sprint to claim victory

By

1-2 for Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale as Bastien Tronchon wins sprint for second place in Quimper

Aubin Sparfel
Aubin Sparfel (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Aubin Sparfel (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) crossed the line by a whisker ahead of a reduced peloton on an uphill sprint to take the victory at the 39th Tour du Finistère Pays de Quimper on Friday.

The 19-year-old followed a late-race attack by Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) at the base of the final climb and then sprinted to take the win as Askey was passed by the reduced sprint.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

