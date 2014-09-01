Trending

UCI Mountain Bike World Championships Race History

1990 - Present

Past winners

2013 - South Africa- Leogang/Saalfelden
Cross country men: Nino Schurter (Switzerland)
Cross country women: Julie Bresset (France)
Downhill men: Greg Minnaar (South Africa)
Downhill women: Rachel Atherton (Great Britain)
Eliminator men: Paul van der Ploeg (Australia)
Eliminator women: Alexandra Engen (Sweden)
Team relay: Italy (Marco Aurelio Fontana, Gioele Bertolini, Eva Lechner, Gerhard Kerschbaumer)

2013 - Austria - Leogang
Four cross men: Joost Wichman (Netherlands)
Four cross women: Caroline Buchanan (Australia)

2012 - Austria - Leogang/Saalfelden
Cross country men: Nino Schurter (Switzerland)
Cross country women: Julie Bresset (France)
Downhill men: Greg Minnaar (South Africa)
Downhill women: Morgan Charre (France)
Eliminator men: Ralph Naef (Switzerland)
Eliminator women: Alexandra Engen (Sweden)
Four cross men: Roger Rinderknecht (Switzerland)
Four cross women: Anneke Beerten (Netherlands)
Team relay: Italy (Marco Aurelio Fontana, Beltain Schmid, Eva Lechner, Luca Braidot)

2011 - Switzerland - Champéry
Cross country men: Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)
Cross country women: Catharine Pendrel (Canada)
Downhill men: Danny Hart (Great Britain)
Downhill women: Emmeline Ragot (France)
Four cross men: Michal Prokop (Czech Republic)
Four cross women: Anneke Beerten (Netherlands)
Team relay: France (Fabien Canal, Victor Koretzky, Julie Bresset, Maxime Marotte)

2010 - Canada - Mont-Sainte-Anne
Cross country men: Jose Antonio Hermida (Spain)
Cross country women: Maja Wloszczowska (Poland)
Downhill men: Sam Hill (Australia)
Downhill women: Tracy Mosely (Great Britain)
Four cross men: Tomas Slavik (Czech Republic)
Four cross women: Caroline Buchanan (Australia)
Team relay: Switzerland (Thomas Litscher, Roger Walder, Katrin Leumann, Ralph Naef)

2009 - Australia - Canberra
Cross country men: Nino Schurter (Switzerland)
Cross country women: Irina Kalentieva (Russia)
Downhill men: Steve Peat (Great Britain)
Downhill women: Emmeline Ragot (France)
Four cross men: Jared Graves (Australia)
Four cross women: Caroline Buchanan Australia)
Team relay: Italy (Marco Aurelio Fontana, Gerhard Kerschbaumer, Eva Lechner, Cristian Cominelli)

2008 - Italy - Val di Sole
Cross country men: Christoph Sauser (Switzerland)
Cross country women: Marga Fullana (Spain)
Downhill men: Gee Atherton (Great Britain)
Downhill women: Rachel Atherton (Great Britain)
Four cross men: Rafael Alvarez De Lara Lu (Spain)
Four cross women: Melissa Buhl (United States of America)
Team relay: France (Jean-Christophe Peraud, Arnaud Jouffroy, Laurence Leboucher, Alexis Vuillermoz)

2007 - Great Britain - Fort William
Cross country men: Julien Absalon (France)
Cross country women: Irina Kalentieva (Russia)
Downhill men: Samuel Hill (Australia)
Downhill women: Sabrina Jonnier (France)
Four cross men: Brian Lopes (United States of America)
Four cross women: Jill Kintner (United States of America)
Team relay: Switzerland

2006 - New Zealand - Rotorua
Cross country men: Julien Absalon (France)
Cross country women: Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway)
Downhill men: Samuel Hill (Australia)
Downhill women: Sabrina Jonnier (France)
Four cross men: Michal Prokop (Czech)
Four cross women: Jill Kintner (United States of America)
Team relay: Switzerland (Florian Vogel, Martin Fanger, Petra Henzi, Nino Schurter)

2005 - Italy - Livigno
Cross country men: Julien Absalon (France)
Cross country women: Gunn-Rita Dahle (Norway)
Downhill men: Fabien Barel (France)
Downhill women: Anne Caroline Chausson (France)
Four cross men: Brian Lopes (United States of America)
Four cross women: Jill Kintner (United States of America)
Team relay: Spain (Ruben Ruzafa, Oliver Aviles, Rocio Gamonal, Jose Antonio Hermida)

1996 - Australia - Cairns
Cross country men: Thomas Frischknecht (Switzerland)
Cross country women: Alison Sydor (Canada)
Downhill men: Nicolas Vouilloz (France)
Downhill women: Anne C. Chausson (France)

1992 - Canada - Bromont
Cross country men: Henrik Djernis (Denmark)
Cross country women: Silvia Fürst (Switzerland)
Downhill men: Dave Cullinan (United States of America)
Downhill women: Juliana Furtado (United States of America)

