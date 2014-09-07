Image 1 of 5 Loris Vergier (France) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 5 Laurie Greenland, Loris Vergier, Jacob Dickson. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 5 Loris Vergier (France). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 5 Laurie Greenland (Great Britain). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 5 Jacob Dickson (Ireland). (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Loris Vergier won the gold medal for France in the junior men's downhill race at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Hafjell, Norway on Sunday morning. Laurie Greenland (Great Britain) celebrated a silver medal while Jacob Dickson (Ireland) took home the bronze medal.

"I can't really believe it yet," said the new world champion Vergier, "but it was a good day for me."

Carlos Alfaro Peralta (Peru), the 16th man down the mountain, had time to get quite toasty in the hot seat after he clocked a 3:40.322.

"It was my best run today. I felt good after I had problems in the timed run," said Alfaro Peralta. Today the track was fast and dry."

Several riders commented that the track was so fast that it was scary to race.

It wasn't until New Zealand's Connor Hamilton came down as the 47th rider of the day that anyone was faster. Hamilton finished the 2.2km course in 3:38.736.

Australia's Max Warshawsky was the next man in the hot seat with a 3:37.721, but he wasn't fast enough for a medal.

"I'm pretty exhausted, but my run was good. It was pretty loose, but I got down in the end," said Warshawsky.

However, Dickson was quick enough to medal, thanks to a time of 3:36.384, which was within 7.294 seconds of Vergier. After his run, the Irishman took over the hot seat.

"I can't believe it. I had a few mistakes, but it's just the nature of the track, and I'm so happy to be in the top three," said Dickson.

Just three riders later, Greenland bumped him out of it with a 3:34.080, a time that would net him the silver medal.

"I had a good run. I slid out in the open turns, but pushed as hard as I could," said Greenland.

Pre-race favorite Luca Shaw (United States) crashed during his run, knocking himself out of medal contention. Other favorites, including Martin Maes (Belgium) and Taylor Vernon (Great Britain) had problems during their runs.

Vergier, the World Cup champion and top favorite for the day, was the last man down the mountain. His graceful, fluid run netted him the gold medal with a time of 3:29.100. He was the only man to go sub-3:30.

"The top of the course is so hard and I made some mistakes. It's so fast and so easy to crash, but it was a good day for me," said Vergier. After the top part, I applied some gas in the lower parts."

Full Results

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loris Vergier (France) 0:03:29.100 2 Laurie Greenland (Great Britain) 0:00:04.990 3 Jacob Dickson (Ireland) 0:00:07.294 4 Max Warshawsky (Australia) 0:00:08.631 5 Connor Hamilton (New Zealand) 0:00:09.646 6 Carlos Alfaro Peralta (Peru) 0:00:11.232 7 Aiden Varley (Australia) 0:00:12.251 8 Loris Revelli (Italy) 0:00:12.781 9 Keegan Wright (New Zealand) 0:00:12.941 10 Andreas Kolb (Austria) 0:00:13.116 11 Thomas Estaque (France) 0:00:13.324 12 Daniel Olarra Lopez (Spain) 0:00:13.344 13 Nal Otonicar (Slovenia) 0:00:13.693 14 Jack Iles (Canada) 0:00:13.836 15 Drew Carters (Great Britain) 0:00:15.144 16 Maxime Ciriego (France) 0:00:15.555 17 Andrew Crimmins (Australia) 0:00:16.385 18 Shane Leslie (United States Of America) 0:00:16.484 19 Benjamin Dengate (Australia) 0:00:18.705 20 Chase Nelson (United States Of America) 0:00:20.232 21 Jackson Davis (Australia) 0:00:20.660 22 Silvio Cesar Felix Junior (Brazil) 0:00:20.750 23 Miha Ivancic (Slovenia) 0:00:21.051 24 Connor Sandri (New Zealand) 0:00:21.175 25 Peter Bethell (New Zealand) 0:00:22.498 26 Pascal Engel (Austria) 0:00:22.640 27 Francisco Matias (Chile) 0:00:22.722 28 Andrew Martin (South Africa) 0:00:22.809 29 Jozef Ondic (Slovakia) 0:00:23.324 30 Johan Geschwind (Sweden) 0:00:23.510 31 Mike Schaer (Switzerland) 0:00:23.529 32 Kamil Gladysz (Poland) 0:00:24.066 33 Petteri Leivo (Finland) 0:00:24.223 34 Myles Weber (Switzerland) 0:00:24.585 35 Artur Hryszko (Poland) 0:00:25.938 36 Per Henrik Thorp (Norway) 0:00:25.999 37 Henrik Myhrvold (Norway) 0:00:26.077 38 Max Scharf (Canada) 0:00:28.064 39 Masaki Kato (Japan) 0:00:28.208 40 Taylor Vernon (Great Britain) 0:00:28.592 41 Ben Hill (Australia) 0:00:29.864 42 Tomas Navratil (Czech Republic) 0:00:30.153 43 Carl Goodwin (New Zealand) 0:00:30.664 44 Juraj Straka (Slovakia) 0:00:30.832 45 Luciano Jose De Neufville (Ecuador) 0:00:30.981 46 Amaury Pierron (France) 0:00:32.289 47 Samuel Jakobsson (Sweden) 0:00:34.281 48 Grunde Kvalseth (Norway) 0:00:34.655 49 Gregg Brown (South Africa) 0:00:34.749 50 Martin Klette (Norway) 0:00:35.028 51 Neil Stewart (Great Britain) 0:00:37.301 52 Charlie Harrison (United States Of America) 0:00:37.669 53 Vitaly Khripunov (Russian Federation) 0:00:38.247 54 Sondre Furuheim (Norway) 0:00:39.517 55 Tomas Uruba (Czech Republic) 0:00:39.776 56 Luca Shaw (United States Of America) 0:00:42.374 57 Robin Andre Ryste Skjeret (Norway) 0:00:55.217 58 Marton Nagy (Hungary) 0:00:59.018 59 Martin Maes (Belgium) 0:01:15.657 60 Erik Toth (Hungary) 0:01:35.770 DNF Armin Kiraly (Hungary) DNF Joshua Mccombie (New Zealand) DNF Severin Poppe Midteide (Norway) DNF Silas Grandy (Germany) DNF Martin Lebl (Czech Republic) DNS Ferran Jorba Prats (Spain) DNS Marcus Hansson (Sweden) DNS Matthew Mccorkell (Australia)