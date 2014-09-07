Image 1 of 14 Gee Atherton (Great Britain) on his way to winning the 2014 downhill world championships (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 14 Remi Thirion (France). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 14 Brook Macdonald (New-Zealand). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 14 World Champs: Gee Atherton and Manon Carpenter. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 14 Gee Atherton celebrates his world title. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 14 Josh Bryceland (Great Britain). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 14 Troy Brosnan (Australia). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 14 Samuel Blenkinsop (New-Zealand). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 14 Matthew Simmonds (Great Britain).Samuel Blenkinsop (New-Zealand) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 14 Loic Bruni (France). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 14 Neko Mulally (USA) had a remarkable ride for fourth with no chain the entire way. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 14 Jack Moir (Australia). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 14 Elite men's downhill world championship podium: Gee Atherton (Great Britain) and Troy Brosnan (Australia). Josh Bryceland (Great Britain), 2nd, went to the hospital instead of the podium (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 14 2014 Downhill world champions Gee Atherton and Manon Carpenter (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Gee Atherton gave Great Britain its second downhill world title of the day at the 2014 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Hafjell, Norway on Sunday afternoon. Another Brit, Josh Bryceland managed to finish second despite breaking his foot during his run. Troy Brosnan (Australia) was third. The top three riders were within 0.566 seconds of each other on what was a dramatic crash- and mechanical-filled kind of a day.

Related Articles Gee Atherton back in rainbow stripes after six years

"It's an incredible feeling to be back in the rainbow stripes," said Atherton as he celebrated his second elite downhill world title. "2008 was a long time ago. It's been awhile, but winning the world champs is never something you stop wanting, and I never stopped working toward it."

Bryn Atkinson (Australia) set one of the early fast times with a 3:29.973, setting him up for an extended stay in the hot seat.

The 70th man down the mountain, Jack Moir (Australia) bettered Atkinson's time to record a 3:27.600, and another eight riders later, Remi Thiron (France) took over after a super smooth run ending in 3:26.854 and making him the first man to break 3:27.

Soon after, the favorites started rolling down the mountain and many of them saw their chances evaporate when they crashed, including George Brannigan (New Zealand) and Mick Hannah (Australia). Both appeared to be on fire until their crashes.

Andrew Neethling, a previous podium finisher in Hafjell at the World Cup, was also having a good run, but he later broke his chain.

Neko Mullaly (United States) was the next man down the mountain and with his 3:25.979, he took over the hot seat. What was especially impressive was that he did nearly all of the run without a chain. With or without a chain, it was by far the American's best international performance.

"Out of the start ramp, I broke my chain during the first gear shift. I rode my bike well aside from that and I guess that's what did it," said Mulally. "I couldn't believe it was green when I came across the finish." His time was good enough for fourth on the day.

Other favorites also crashed including a spectacular endo from former world champion Sam Hill (Australia) and a crash by another former world champion Danny Hart (Great Britain).

Neither Aaron Gwin (United States), Loic Bruni (France) nor Matthew Simmonds (Great Britain) were fast enough to medal.

Defending world champion Greg Minnaar (South Africa) was having a good run until he flatted and crashed.

The fourth to last man down the mountain was Atherton. He dabbed a foot during his run, but set the fastest time of 3:23.800 and then waited to see if it would hold up.

"My run was ok, but it was messy," said Atherton. "There were some mistakes out there, but it's that kind of track. You have to expect things to change. I wasn't pleased with the run, but I knew I'd made it to the bottom and that's all you can ask for really."

"At the time, I thought it wasn't good enough for the gold. I thought I'd blown it and made too many mistakes. These days the riders are going so fast you can't make any mistakes because they are won by tenths or hundredths of tha second."

Next up, Sam Blenkinsop (New Zealand) pedalled as he flew through the air and did his run generally in high style, but wasn't fast enough to make the podium.

Then, Troy Brosnan (Australia), a former junior world champion, clocked a 3:24.335 and moved into second place.

Then all eyes were on the last man down the mountain, Josh Bryceland (Great Britain). He was coming off a fantastic season, including a World Cup overall win. He was the fastest at the first two splits and looked to be having a great run, that is until he came down too late on one jump in the final 200m. He landed so hard that his foot slammed into the pedal and was broken.

Startled and confused by what happened, Bryceland somehow managed to keep it upright and finish the race fast enough to earn the silver medal and bump Brosnan to third.

"I didn't know I'd won it today literally until the last man was down. It was a close call," said Atherton. "It shows you how dangerous the sport is and how much riders are putting on the line these days."

Brosnan said, "I think the world champs is always a special race. Everyone steps their game up and pushes hard. I realized that and I saw the times the guys were putting in all week, and I knew I had to keep pushing to find better lines and go faster and faster."

"The day was good. I was feeling pretty nervous but also wanted to get out there and do my best. I had to do my own race and see where that put me. To get third is a break-out year for me. It will be good to come back next year and get the win."

The usual post-race celebrations were muted as Bryceland was carried off the course by teammates since he couldn't walk on his injured foot. The UCI later reported that he was taken immediately to the hospital and would be undergoing surgery, possibly for a fractured metatarsal and one or more dislocations.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gee Atherton (Great Britain) 0:03:23.800 2 Josh Bryceland (Great Britain) 0:00:00.407 3 Troy Brosnan (Australia) 0:00:00.566 4 Neko Mulally (United States Of America) 0:00:02.210 5 Brook Macdonald (New Zealand) 0:00:03.028 6 Rémi Thirion (France) 0:00:03.085 7 Samuel Blenkinsop (New Zealand) 0:00:03.199 8 Loic Bruni (France) 0:00:03.314 9 Matthew Simmonds (Great Britain) 0:00:03.457 10 Jack Moir (Australia) 0:00:03.831 11 Sam Dale (Great Britain) 0:00:04.142 12 Markus Pekoll (Austria) 0:00:04.700 13 Nick Beer (Switzerland) 0:00:04.940 14 Aaron Gwin (United States Of America) 0:00:04.997 15 Cameron Cole (New Zealand) 0:00:05.438 16 Steve Peat (Great Britain) 0:00:05.834 17 Danny Hart (Great Britain) 0:00:05.939 18 Bryn Atkinson (Australia) 0:00:06.204 19 Greg Williamson (Great Britain) 0:00:06.735 20 Mark Wallace (Canada) 0:00:06.866 21 Andrew Neethling (South Africa) 0:00:07.284 22 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Colombia) 0:00:07.564 23 Robin Wallner (Sweden) 0:00:07.604 24 Johannes Fischbach (Germany) 0:00:08.152 25 Guillaume Cauvin (France) 0:00:09.137 26 Samuel Hill (Australia) 0:00:09.187 27 Eliot Jackson (United States Of America) 0:00:09.326 28 Oscar Harnstrom (Sweden) 0:00:09.515 29 Johannes Von Klebelsberg (Italy) 0:00:09.789 30 Greg Minnaar (South Africa) 0:00:10.064 31 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spain) 0:00:10.119 32 Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Norway) 0:00:10.475 33 Wyn Masters (New Zealand) 0:00:10.994 34 Kyle Sangers (Canada) 0:00:11.161 35 Edward Masters (New Zealand) 0:00:11.507 36 Remi Gauvin (Canada) 0:00:11.694 37 Isak Leivsson (Norway) 0:00:11.983 38 David Trummer (Austria) 0:00:12.077 39 Matthew Walker (New Zealand) 0:00:12.255 40 Emanuel Pombo (Portugal) 0:00:12.624 41 Graeme Mudd (Australia) 0:00:12.678 42 Mckay Vezina (Canada) 0:00:12.795 43 Ziga Pandur (Slovenia) 0:00:13.610 44 Bernardo Neves Cruz (Brazil) 0:00:13.738 45 Slawomir Lukasik (Poland) 0:00:13.877 46 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spain) 0:00:13.986 47 Francisco Pardal (Portugal) 0:00:14.734 48 Marcus Klausmann (Germany) 0:00:15.601 49 Niklas Wallner (Sweden) 0:00:15.939 50 Gianluca Vernassa (Italy) 0:00:16.261 51 Ondrej Stepanek (Czech Republic) 0:00:17.115 52 Mario José Jarrin Molina (Ecuador) 0:00:17.265 53 Carlo Caire (Italy) 0:00:17.595 54 Jure Zabjek (Slovenia) 0:00:17.742 55 Terje Nylende (Norway) 0:00:18.151 56 Tiaan Odendaal (South Africa) 0:00:18.157 57 Kazuki Shimizu (Japan) 0:00:18.555 58 Alexander Kangas (Sweden) 0:00:18.848 59 Maxime Chapuis (Switzerland) 0:00:19.549 60 Lucas Bertol (Brazil) 0:00:21.305 61 Samuel Bull (South Africa) 0:00:21.698 62 Niclas Andersen (Norway) 0:00:21.874 63 Joshua Barth (Germany) 0:00:22.629 64 Stefan Garlicki (South Africa) 0:00:23.138 65 Max Morgan (United States Of America) 0:00:23.203 66 Christopher Mcglinchey (Ireland) 0:00:23.809 67 Nikolay Pukhir (Russian Federation) 0:00:24.234 68 Attila Liszi (Hungary) 0:00:26.238 69 Lukas Ucen (Slovakia) 0:00:26.350 70 Juan Sebastian Reascos Yepez (Ecuador) 0:00:28.407 71 Mika Sukanen (Finland) 0:00:29.349 72 Felix Heine (Germany) 0:00:33.711 73 Nataniel Giacomozzi (Brazil) 0:00:33.736 74 Snorre Setrom (Norway) 0:00:34.035 75 Rastislav Baranek (Slovakia) 0:00:35.156 76 Lucas Eduardo Alves De Borba (Brazil) 0:00:36.446 77 Lukas Splichal (Czech Republic) 0:00:39.200 78 Stanislav Sehnal (Czech Republic) 0:00:39.635 79 George Brannigan (New Zealand) 0:00:40.255 80 Gabor Palotai (Hungary) 0:00:42.084 81 Michael Hannah (Australia) 0:00:45.366 82 Daniil Semenov (Russian Federation) 0:00:53.011 83 Jasper Jauch (Germany) 0:00:53.202 84 Raido Zirna (Estonia) 0:01:04.981 85 Hendrik Kirsipuu (Estonia) 0:01:05.902 86 Juho Mattus (Estonia) 0:01:17.108 87 Saken Kagarov (Kazakhstan) 0:01:18.699 DNF Zakarias Blom Johansen (Norway) DNF Peter Keresztes (Hungary) DNF Aki Färm (Finland) DNS Connor Fearon (Australia) DNS Manuel Gruber (Austria) DNS Boris Tetzlaff (Austria) DNS Benny Strasser (Germany) DNS Christian Textor (Germany) DNS Ville Ormo (Finland) DNS Kiran Mackinnon (United States Of America)