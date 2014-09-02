Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabrice Mels* (Belgium)0:01:39.100
2Matthias Wengelin (Sweden)0:00:01.361
3Emil Lindgren (Sweden)0:00:02.074
4Marcel Wildhaber (Switzerland)0:00:02.334
5Kevin Miquel (France)0:00:02.421
6Martin Gluth (Germany)0:00:02.665
7Martin Setterberg° (Sweden)0:00:02.783
8Ralph Naef (Switzerland)0:00:02.965
9Catriel Andres Soto (Argentina)0:00:03.116
10Thomas Litscher (Switzerland)0:00:03.348
11Jeroen Van Eck* (Netherlands)0:00:03.505
12Philip Buys (South Africa)0:00:03.507
13Sepp Freiburghaus (Switzerland)0:00:03.607
14Gregor Raggl* (Austria)0:00:04.341
15Daniel Federspiel (Austria)0:00:04.364
16Andrea Tiberi (Italy)0:00:04.374
17Paul Van Der Ploeg (Australia)0:00:04.474
18Simon Stiebjahn (Germany)0:00:04.579
19Miha Halzer (Slovenia)0:00:04.746
20Axel Lindh* (Sweden)0:00:04.783
21Patrick Lüthi* (Switzerland)0:00:04.880
22Max Wiklund-Hellstadius° (Sweden)0:00:04.961
23Markus Bauer (Germany)0:00:05.144
24Martin Fanger (Switzerland)0:00:05.274
25Robin Thyrstedt° (Sweden)0:00:05.286
26Emil Linde* (Sweden)0:00:05.392
27Krystof Bogar* (Czech Republic)0:00:05.514
28Matiss Preimanis (Latvia)0:00:05.553
29Raphael Gagne (Canada)0:00:06.045
30Luiz Cocuzzi* (Brazil)0:00:06.089
31Kevin Berginc* (Slovenia)0:00:06.151
32Sebastian Kartfjord (Norway)0:00:06.480
33Elia Silvestri (Italy)0:00:06.697
34Maximilian Vieider* (Italy)0:00:07.103
35Samuel Gaze* (New Zealand)0:00:07.320
36Henrique Avancini (Brazil)0:00:07.369
37Simon Gegenheimer (Germany)0:00:07.765
38Zsolt Juhasz (Hungary)0:00:08.049
39Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)0:00:08.414
40Borys Goral* (Poland)0:00:09.047
41Felix Smalley° (Australia)0:00:09.145
42Christian Pfäffle* (Germany)0:00:09.317
43Rhys Verner° (Canada)0:00:09.539
44Frantisek Lami* (Slovakia)0:00:09.916
45Daniele Braidot (Italy)0:00:10.066
46Michal Lami (Slovakia)0:00:10.192
47Lubomir Vojta (Czech Republic)0:00:10.394
48Ben Forbes* (Australia)0:00:10.906
49Sergji Rysenko (Ukraine)0:00:10.957
50Filip Sklenarik° (Slovakia)0:00:11.555
51Urban Ferencak* (Slovenia)0:00:11.868
52Matthew Mccorkell° (Australia)0:00:12.411
53Oskars Muiznieks (Latvia)0:00:12.441
54Spencer Paxson (United States Of America)0:00:13.778
55Luke Brame° (Australia)0:00:14.845
56Kyosuke Takei (Japan)0:00:18.388
DNSMarco Aurelio Fontana (Italy)
DNSLuca Braidot (Italy)
DNSPeteris Janevics* (Latvia)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Rissveds* (Sweden)0:01:53.800
2Linda Indergand* (Switzerland)0:00:01.530
3Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland)0:00:02.903
4Ramona Forchini* (Switzerland)0:00:03.648
5Ingrid Boe Jacobsen* (Norway)0:00:04.736
6Lisa Mitterbauer* (Austria)0:00:04.802
7Anna Oberparleiter (Italy)0:00:05.993
8Elisabeth Sveum (Norway)0:00:08.513
9Anne Terpstra (Netherlands)0:00:09.063
10Greta Seiwald° (Italy)0:00:09.789
11Kajsa Snihs (Sweden)0:00:09.792
12Emily Parkes* (Australia)0:00:10.063
13Barbara Benko (Hungary)0:00:10.500
14Holly Harris* (Australia)0:00:12.939
15Lucie Vesela (Czech Republic)0:00:13.364
16Rachel Pageau* (Canada)0:00:13.743
17Peta Mullens (Australia)0:00:13.966
18Kate Courtney* (United States Of America)0:00:14.140
19Kaylee Blevins* (United States Of America)0:00:14.475
20Shayna Powless* (United States Of America)0:00:14.507
21Lena Putz* (Germany)0:00:15.044
22Maaris Meier (Estonia)0:00:16.053
23Evelyn Dong (United States Of America)0:00:17.662
24Ellie Wale° (Australia)0:00:24.894
25Eri Yonamine (Japan)0:00:31.432
DNSSofia Wiedenroth* (Germany)

