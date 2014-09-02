Mels and Rissveds qualify fastest in eliminator
2014 Mountain Bike Worlds gets underway
Eliminator qualifying: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabrice Mels* (Belgium)
|0:01:39.100
|2
|Matthias Wengelin (Sweden)
|0:00:01.361
|3
|Emil Lindgren (Sweden)
|0:00:02.074
|4
|Marcel Wildhaber (Switzerland)
|0:00:02.334
|5
|Kevin Miquel (France)
|0:00:02.421
|6
|Martin Gluth (Germany)
|0:00:02.665
|7
|Martin Setterberg° (Sweden)
|0:00:02.783
|8
|Ralph Naef (Switzerland)
|0:00:02.965
|9
|Catriel Andres Soto (Argentina)
|0:00:03.116
|10
|Thomas Litscher (Switzerland)
|0:00:03.348
|11
|Jeroen Van Eck* (Netherlands)
|0:00:03.505
|12
|Philip Buys (South Africa)
|0:00:03.507
|13
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Switzerland)
|0:00:03.607
|14
|Gregor Raggl* (Austria)
|0:00:04.341
|15
|Daniel Federspiel (Austria)
|0:00:04.364
|16
|Andrea Tiberi (Italy)
|0:00:04.374
|17
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Australia)
|0:00:04.474
|18
|Simon Stiebjahn (Germany)
|0:00:04.579
|19
|Miha Halzer (Slovenia)
|0:00:04.746
|20
|Axel Lindh* (Sweden)
|0:00:04.783
|21
|Patrick Lüthi* (Switzerland)
|0:00:04.880
|22
|Max Wiklund-Hellstadius° (Sweden)
|0:00:04.961
|23
|Markus Bauer (Germany)
|0:00:05.144
|24
|Martin Fanger (Switzerland)
|0:00:05.274
|25
|Robin Thyrstedt° (Sweden)
|0:00:05.286
|26
|Emil Linde* (Sweden)
|0:00:05.392
|27
|Krystof Bogar* (Czech Republic)
|0:00:05.514
|28
|Matiss Preimanis (Latvia)
|0:00:05.553
|29
|Raphael Gagne (Canada)
|0:00:06.045
|30
|Luiz Cocuzzi* (Brazil)
|0:00:06.089
|31
|Kevin Berginc* (Slovenia)
|0:00:06.151
|32
|Sebastian Kartfjord (Norway)
|0:00:06.480
|33
|Elia Silvestri (Italy)
|0:00:06.697
|34
|Maximilian Vieider* (Italy)
|0:00:07.103
|35
|Samuel Gaze* (New Zealand)
|0:00:07.320
|36
|Henrique Avancini (Brazil)
|0:00:07.369
|37
|Simon Gegenheimer (Germany)
|0:00:07.765
|38
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hungary)
|0:00:08.049
|39
|Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)
|0:00:08.414
|40
|Borys Goral* (Poland)
|0:00:09.047
|41
|Felix Smalley° (Australia)
|0:00:09.145
|42
|Christian Pfäffle* (Germany)
|0:00:09.317
|43
|Rhys Verner° (Canada)
|0:00:09.539
|44
|Frantisek Lami* (Slovakia)
|0:00:09.916
|45
|Daniele Braidot (Italy)
|0:00:10.066
|46
|Michal Lami (Slovakia)
|0:00:10.192
|47
|Lubomir Vojta (Czech Republic)
|0:00:10.394
|48
|Ben Forbes* (Australia)
|0:00:10.906
|49
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukraine)
|0:00:10.957
|50
|Filip Sklenarik° (Slovakia)
|0:00:11.555
|51
|Urban Ferencak* (Slovenia)
|0:00:11.868
|52
|Matthew Mccorkell° (Australia)
|0:00:12.411
|53
|Oskars Muiznieks (Latvia)
|0:00:12.441
|54
|Spencer Paxson (United States Of America)
|0:00:13.778
|55
|Luke Brame° (Australia)
|0:00:14.845
|56
|Kyosuke Takei (Japan)
|0:00:18.388
|DNS
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy)
|DNS
|Luca Braidot (Italy)
|DNS
|Peteris Janevics* (Latvia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenny Rissveds* (Sweden)
|0:01:53.800
|2
|Linda Indergand* (Switzerland)
|0:00:01.530
|3
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland)
|0:00:02.903
|4
|Ramona Forchini* (Switzerland)
|0:00:03.648
|5
|Ingrid Boe Jacobsen* (Norway)
|0:00:04.736
|6
|Lisa Mitterbauer* (Austria)
|0:00:04.802
|7
|Anna Oberparleiter (Italy)
|0:00:05.993
|8
|Elisabeth Sveum (Norway)
|0:00:08.513
|9
|Anne Terpstra (Netherlands)
|0:00:09.063
|10
|Greta Seiwald° (Italy)
|0:00:09.789
|11
|Kajsa Snihs (Sweden)
|0:00:09.792
|12
|Emily Parkes* (Australia)
|0:00:10.063
|13
|Barbara Benko (Hungary)
|0:00:10.500
|14
|Holly Harris* (Australia)
|0:00:12.939
|15
|Lucie Vesela (Czech Republic)
|0:00:13.364
|16
|Rachel Pageau* (Canada)
|0:00:13.743
|17
|Peta Mullens (Australia)
|0:00:13.966
|18
|Kate Courtney* (United States Of America)
|0:00:14.140
|19
|Kaylee Blevins* (United States Of America)
|0:00:14.475
|20
|Shayna Powless* (United States Of America)
|0:00:14.507
|21
|Lena Putz* (Germany)
|0:00:15.044
|22
|Maaris Meier (Estonia)
|0:00:16.053
|23
|Evelyn Dong (United States Of America)
|0:00:17.662
|24
|Ellie Wale° (Australia)
|0:00:24.894
|25
|Eri Yonamine (Japan)
|0:00:31.432
|DNS
|Sofia Wiedenroth* (Germany)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy