Image 1 of 11 Manon Carpenter celebrates her win. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 11 Rachel Atherton (Great Britain). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 11 Elite women's downhill world championships podium: Rachel Atherton, Manon Carpenter, Tahnee Seagrave (all Great Britain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 11 Manon Carpenter is world champion. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 11 Champagne shower for Rachel Atherton, Manon Carpenter, Tahnee Seagrave. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 11 The biggest crowds of the weekend came out for the Downhill. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 11 Tracey Hannah (Australia). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 11 Tahnee Seagrave (Great Britain). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 11 Jill Kintner (USA). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 11 Manon Carpenter (Great Britain) on her way to winning the elite women's downhill world championship in Norway (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 11 Downhill world champions Gee Atherton and Manon Carpenter (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Great Britiain swept the podium at the elite women's downhill world championship in Hafjell, Norway on Sunday. 2014 World Cup overall champion Manon Carpenter clinched the title ahead of defending champion and top favorite Rachel Atherton. Tahnee Seagrave finished third.

Related Articles Carpenter surprises herself with downhill world title

"I didn't expect it to be honest. I struggled to go fast enough all week," said Carpenter. "I like the course, but seeing the other girls go through the rock garden was impressive. They were not using brakes, and I was trying to figure out how to do that."

"I wanted to have a perfect run. It was close, but I had almost resigned myself to coming second and then I finished and won the world championships."

As the 26 starters made their way down the mountain on an overcast, chilly day, rider after rider set a new fast time.

Vaea Verbeeck's 4:04:537 was the one that stuck the longest, but the Canadian was eventually bumped from the hot seat by American Jill Kintner, who rode more than 7.6 seconds faster and became the first woman to go sub-three minutes.

Then Seagrave clocked a 3:52.870, another 4.8 seconds faster than Kintner.

French woman Myriam Nicole was next down the mountain, but a crash slowed her progress. Tracy Hannah's time wasn't fast enough to get her a medal.

Carpenter rode flawlessly in her run, stopping the clock in 3:49.400 and the crowd awaited the defending world champ Atherton.

"When I got to the bottom, I figured that if Rachel beat me, it was fair play. I had almost a perfect run," said Carpenter. "I just managed to sneak it, but I had thought I would miss out by a tiny bit."

There was to be no third world title for Atherton. While she was ahead for much of the run, she lost ground on the lower section, finishing just 0.088 seconds slower than Carpenter.

"The racing in the world championships is special, but second place is not a nice position for me to finish," said Atherton. "I had a good run but I wasn't very confident the whole way down. I thought I was off pace. I hit a rock, making a little mistake, near the end. You can't afford to make any mistakes any more, but it's special to stand on the podium with three British girls."

Another top favorite, who would have been the last starter, Emmeline Ragot (France) did not start after breaking her wrist while training the previous day.

Race notes

- Carpenter was the junior downhill world champion in Champery, Switzerland in 2011, but this was her first elite world title.

- Seagrave said that she had predicted the three-rider Great Britain podium. "It was cool that it ended up that way!" she said.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manon Carpenter (Great Britain) 0:03:49.400 2 Rachel Atherton (Great Britain) 0:00:00.088 3 Tahnee Seagrave (Great Britain) 0:00:03.463 4 Tracey Hannah (Australia) 0:00:06.455 5 Jill Kintner (United States Of America) 0:00:07.472 6 Vaea Verbeeck (Canada) 0:00:15.130 7 Morgane Charre (France) 0:00:15.642 8 Myriam Nicole (France) 0:00:16.500 9 Emilie Siegenthaler (Switzerland) 0:00:17.341 10 Anita Ager-Wick (Norway) 0:00:20.817 11 Micayla Gatto (Canada) 0:00:22.068 12 Casey Brown (Canada) 0:00:26.229 13 Jana Bartova (Czech Republic) 0:00:30.957 14 Zarja Cernilogar (Slovenia) 0:00:32.168 15 Veronique Sandler (New Zealand) 0:00:33.176 16 Steffi Marth (Germany) 0:00:41.966 17 Diana Marggraff (Ecuador) 0:00:43.415 18 Nicole Beege (Germany) 0:00:43.706 19 Josefine Björkman (Sweden) 0:00:49.644 20 Elke Rabeder (Austria) 0:00:54.178 21 Helene Thon Moland (Norway) 0:00:54.655 22 Katrin Karkhof (Germany) 0:00:55.411 23 Alison Zimmer (United States Of America) 0:01:22.948 24 Carina Cappellari (Switzerland) 0:01:39.579 25 Mariana Salazar Palomo (El Salvador) 0:05:11.016 DNS Emmeline Ragot (France) DNS Alexandra Zhirnova (Russian Federation)