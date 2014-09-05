Image 1 of 23 Early leader before a crash, Sam Gaze (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 23 Michiel van der Heijden (Netherlands) wins the under 23 men's cross country at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 23 Jordan Sarrou (France) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 23 Howard Grotts (United States of America) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 23 Grant Ferguson (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 23 Anton Cooper (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 23 Julian Schelb (Germany) leads Leandre Bouchard and Victor Koretzky (France) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 23 Sam Gaze (New Zealand) and Jordan Sarrou (France) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 23 Jordan Sarrou (France) at the front at start of the race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 23 Jan Vastl (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 23 Sepp Kuss (United States) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 12 of 23 Howard Grotts (United States) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 13 of 23 Anton Cooper (New Zealand) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 14 of 23 Grant Ferguson (Great Britain) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 15 of 23 Jordan Sarrou (France) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 16 of 23 Julian Schelb (Germany) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 17 of 23 Jan Vastl (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 18 of 23 Michiel van der Heijden (Netherlands) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 19 of 23 The TV crews had this nifty rig to help bring coverage to viewers (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 20 of 23 Keegan Swenson (United States) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 21 of 23 Jan Vastl (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 22 of 23 Jordan Sarrou (France) leads Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 23 of 23 Under 23 men's cross country podium at the MTB World Championships: Jordan Sarrou, Michiel van der Heijden, Howard Grotts (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Michiel van der Heijden won a gold medal for the Netherlands on Friday afternoon at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Hafjell, Norway. The Dutch rider attacked to race solo to victory in the under 23 men's cross country ahead of Jordan Sarrou (France) and Howard Grotts (United States).

"If you can take this jersey, it's always a great day," said van der Heijden, clad in his new rainbow stripes. He had done it once before, as a junior at the 2010 Worlds in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada.

Sarrou was mixing it up at the front with Van der Heijden but a flat tire mid-race forced him to stop at the pits and cost him several places at the time.

Grotts had the ride of his life, passing rider after rider until he overtook his final man for the bronze in the last half lap.

How it happened

At the start, it was the New Zealand show with Sam Gaze leading ahead of Anton Cooper. Van der Heijden marked them closely ahead of Sarrou and Great Britain's Grant Ferguson.

"It was my goal to be up front at the start. I knew I could do something good if I did that based on the World Cups this year," said van der Heijden. "It cost a lot to make that happen and I needed a little bit of recovery, but then I started to feel better."

Cooper, on the other hand, soon suffered from the effects of his fast start and could not hang with the leaders.

Sarrou moved the front with Gaze just behind him and van der Heijden immediately after them. Cooper, Ferguson and Jan Vastl (Czech Republic) led the chase. The Czech rider was clawing his way up toward the front.

Coming into the tech zone on lap three of the six-lap race, Sarrou led van der Heijden and Vastl. Gaze was just a bit behind him, the New Zealander pulled out at the tech zone, holding his arm after having crashed according to his obviously torn and dirty kit.

Van der Heijden was clearly feeling good on the climbs and he tended to push the pace going uphill. Sarrou always kept him close, but on lap four through the first tech zone, the French rider stopped for a flat and got a wheel change. That left van der Heijden in the front, alone, with a 20-second gap to Vastl.

For the rest of the race, Van der Heijden was on his own at the front. The 2010 junior world champion had never won an under 23 world title, and he was very aware that this was his last chance.

"I had no time to enjoy my last lap, it was a lot of suffering out there," said van der Heijden.

Behind him, Sarrou was on a mission, working his way back up after his flat from fourth to second, but he could not close on the motivated Van der Heijden.

"I'm satisfied but a little bit disappointed," said Sarrou, who in addition to his flat also was dealing with some back pain that came on after lap one.

Vastl looked like he would hold onto third, but his efforts were to no avail as the charging Grotts was surging forward through the field. After being as far back as 45th on the first climb, Grotts, consistently picked riders off each lap, getting more and more excited as he broke into the top 10, then the top five. At last a bronze medal was in sight and there was no stopping Grotts, who passed Vastl on the final steep climb.

"I had a horrible start after getting tangled up in the woods and people were running everywhere, but I was steady and passing people consistently on the climbs and keeping it steady on the descents," said Grotts who called himself a "poor starter".

"I kept making up time on the leaders. When I saw third place was in sight on the last lap, I gave it everything up the climb to get that medal. It's a medal at the world championships after all ."

Full Results

Under 23 men cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands) 1:18:40 2 Jordan Sarrou (France) 0:00:49 3 Howard Grotts (United States Of America) 0:01:12 4 Jan Vastl (Czech Republic) 0:01:28 5 Grant Ferguson (Great Britain) 0:01:39 6 Anton Cooper (New Zealand) 0:01:56 7 Julian Schelb (Germany) 0:02:28 8 Leandre Bouchard (Canada) 0:02:35 9 Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland) 0:02:56 10 James Reid (South Africa) 0:03:16 11 Gregor Raggl (Austria) 0:03:21 12 Titouan Carod (France) 0:03:24 13 Sondre Kristiansen (Norway) 0:04:06 14 Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain) 0:04:15 15 Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic) 0:04:16 16 Kevin Panhuyzen (Belgium) 0:04:37 17 Georg Egger (Germany) 0:04:57 18 Cameron Ivory (Australia) 0:05:17 19 Arnis Petersons (Latvia) 0:05:29 20 Victor Koretzky (France) 0:05:38 21 Luiz Cocuzzi (Brazil) 0:05:42 22 Axel Lindh (Sweden) 0:05:48 23 Lars Forster (Switzerland) 0:06:07 24 Fabian Paumann (Switzerland) 0:06:16 25 Martin Frey (Germany) 0:06:31 26 Didier Bats (Belgium) 0:06:49 27 Florian Chenaux (Switzerland) 0:07:07 28 Maximilian Vieider (Italy) 0:07:27 29 Gioele Bertolini (Italy) 0:07:40 30 Raphael Gay (France) 0:07:49 31 Mitchell Bailey (Canada) 0:08:09 32 Oleksiy Zavolokin (Ukraine) 0:08:11 33 Julien Trarieux (France) 0:08:18 34 Louis Bendixen (Denmark) 35 Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy) 0:08:25 36 Sepp Kuss (United States Of America) 0:08:31 37 Jeff Luyten (Belgium) 0:08:47 38 Peter Disera (Canada) 0:09:11 39 Andrin Beeli (Switzerland) 0:09:19 40 Scott Bowden (Australia) 0:09:34 41 José Pedro Dias (Portugal) 0:09:43 42 Frantisek Lami (Slovakia) 0:09:55 43 Bart De Vocht (Belgium) 0:09:59 44 Marcel Guerrini (Switzerland) 0:10:13 45 Andrea Righettini (Italy) 0:10:21 46 Martins Blums (Latvia) 0:10:25 47 Iain Paton (Great Britain) 0:10:45 48 Gregor Krajnc (Slovenia) 0:10:51 49 Chris Hamilton (Australia) 0:11:00 50 Gert Heyns (South Africa) 0:11:38 51 Andrey Fonseca (Costa Rica) 0:12:00 52 Pavel Skalicky (Czech Republic) 0:12:52 53 Edvard Vea Iversen (Norway) 0:13:16 54 Ole Hem (Norway) 0:15:02 -1lap Goncalo Duarte Amado (Portugal) -1lap Max Foidl (Austria) -1lap Christian Pfäffle (Germany) -1lap Keegan Swenson (United States Of America) -1lap Stefano Valdrighi (Italy) -1lap Toki Sawada (Japan) -1lap Luis Rojas (Argentina) -1lap Sebastian Carstensen Fini (Denmark) -1lap Evan Mcneely (Canada) -1lap Nicolas Sessler (Brazil) -1lap José Aurelio Hernandez (Mexico) -1lap Ruslan Boredskiy (Russian Federation) -1lap Eskil Evensen-Lie (Norway) -1lap Ben Forbes (Australia) -1lap Niels Rasmussen (Denmark) -1lap Yoshitaka Nakahara (Japan) -2laps Nazaerbieke Bieken (People's Republic of China) -2laps Artem Shevtsov (Ukraine) -3laps Guy Niv (Israel) -3laps Fredrik Haraldseth (Norway) -3laps Eivind Andreas Roed (Norway) -3laps Roman Vladykin (Russian Federation) -3laps Peteris Janevics (Latvia) -3laps Brian Villa (Argentina) -3laps William Mokgopo (South Africa) -3laps Piotr Konwa (Poland) -3laps Artem Aleksndrov (Russian Federation) -3laps Alperen Kir (Turkey) -3laps Henrik Fiskadal (Norway) -3laps Tomas Visnovsky (Slovakia) -3laps Isak Unal (Turkey) -3laps Anton Stepanov (Russian Federation) -3laps Toni Tähti (Finland) -3laps Kohei Maeda (Japan) -3laps Alvaro Macias (Argentina) -3laps Adria Urcelay Tejedor (Andorra) -4laps Sergey Kovalchuk (Kazakhstan) DNF Samuel Gaze (New Zealand) DNF Bartlomiej Wawak (Poland) DNF Jeremy Martin (Canada) DNF Wolfgang Soares Olsen (Brazil) DNF Emil Linde (Sweden) DNF Brendon Davids (South Africa) DNF Yoshiki Yamada (Japan) DNS Xinyang Liu (People's Republic of China)