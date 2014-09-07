Molloy wins junior women's downhill world title
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
French women complete podium
Junior women downhill: -
Australian Tegan Mollloy was crowned junior women's downhill world champion in Hafjell, Norway on Sunday morning. Viktoria Gimenez and Marine Cabirou, both from France, completed the podium.
Molloy put in a clean run to take the world title while top seat Cabirou flatted her rear tire during her run.Molloy stopped the clock in 4:16.800 and was 6.225 seconds faster than Gimenez.
"I had a pretty good run. I was a little bit loose through the rock garden, but I held it together," said Molloy to Cyclingnews. "I'm so stoked - this is a dream come true. It's amazing to win."
Molloy's best previous results was an 11th at Mont-Sainte-Anne, and she won the junior women's World Cup overall.
Just four junior women were on the start list for the world championships, and one of them did not take to the start.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tegan Molloy (Australia)
|0:04:16.800
|2
|Viktoria Gimenez (France)
|0:00:06.225
|3
|Marine Cabirou (France)
|0:00:28.314
|DNS
|Raphaela Richter (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|3
|pts
|2
|France
|3
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy