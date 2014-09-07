Image 1 of 3 World Champs: Loris Vergier, Tegan Molloy. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Viktoria Gimenez, Tegan Molloy, Marine Cabirou. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Tegan Molloy (Australia). (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Australian Tegan Mollloy was crowned junior women's downhill world champion in Hafjell, Norway on Sunday morning. Viktoria Gimenez and Marine Cabirou, both from France, completed the podium.

Molloy put in a clean run to take the world title while top seat Cabirou flatted her rear tire during her run.Molloy stopped the clock in 4:16.800 and was 6.225 seconds faster than Gimenez.

"I had a pretty good run. I was a little bit loose through the rock garden, but I held it together," said Molloy to Cyclingnews. "I'm so stoked - this is a dream come true. It's amazing to win."

Molloy's best previous results was an 11th at Mont-Sainte-Anne, and she won the junior women's World Cup overall.

Just four junior women were on the start list for the world championships, and one of them did not take to the start.

Full Results

Junior women downhill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tegan Molloy (Australia) 0:04:16.800 2 Viktoria Gimenez (France) 0:00:06.225 3 Marine Cabirou (France) 0:00:28.314 DNS Raphaela Richter (Germany)