Swipe to scroll horizontally 2025 UCI Road World Championships Date September 21-28, 2025 Location Kigali, Rwanda Previous edition 2024 UCI Road World Championships

Road World Championships 2025 results

Image 1 of 13 Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) celebrates his rainbow jersey for the second year in a row (Image credit: Getty Images) Canada's Magdeleine Vallieres wins the elite women's road race (Image credit: Getty Images) 2025 Road World Championships junior women's road race champion Paula Ostiz (Spain) (Image credit: Getty Images) Men's U23 winner Lorenzo Finn of Italy celebrates on top step of podium between silver medalist Jan Huber of Switzerland (L) and bronze medalist Marco Schrettl of Austria (R) (Image credit: Getty Images) Harry Hudson of Great Britain celebrates men's junior road race title (Image credit: Getty Images) Celia Gery of France poses on the podium as winner of women's under-23 road race at UCI World Championships in Kigali (Image credit: Getty Images) TTT mixed relay gold medallists for Australia wave to Kigali crowds from the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Megan Arens (Netherlands) celebrates winning the Women Junior Individual Time Trial (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix) Gold medalist Michiel Mouris (Netherlands) celebrates victory in men's junior ITT in Kigali (Image credit: Getty Images) Zoe Backstedt (Great Britain) wins gold medal in women's U23 time trial (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Jakob Söderqvist of Sweden celebrates men's U23 ITT world title (Image credit: Getty Images) UCI Road World Championships 2025 elite women's time trial podium (L to R): second place Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands), winner Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) and third place Demi Vollering (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images) Elite men's ITT podium: Silver medallist Australian rider Jay Vine (L), gold medallist Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel (C) and bronze medallist Belgian rider Ilan van Wilder (R) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Day 9: Unstoppable Tadej Pogačar seals consecutive men’s road race victories after 66km solo break / As it happened

A dominant Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) soloed to victory, once again, and claimed his second consecutive world title in the men's road race in Kigali, Rwanda. His decisive acceleration with around 100km to go, only one rider managed to stay with him for 30km before Pogačar powered clear alone, cheered on by massive and boisterous crowds at the finish line.

Time trial world champion Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) drove the chase, after being dropped and facing bike changes to take the silver medal. Ben Healy (Ireland) dropped Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark) on the final climb, to secure the bronze medal.

Day 8: Canada’s Magdeleine Vallieres conquers final climb to win elite women's road race / As it happened

Magdeleine Vallieres powered away from a three-rider late race breakaway the final time up Côte de Kimihurara to win the world title, the first for Canada. Crossing the line 20 seconds later, Niamh Fisher-Black (New Zealand) secured the silver, with Mavi García (Spain) rounding out the podium. Vallieres (24) claimed the second professional victory of her career with a rainbow jersey.

Day 7: Favourite Paula Ostiz takes sprint victory in junior women's road race



Spain's Paula Ostiz lived up to expectations in the junior women's road race with a punchy sprint netting the 18-year-old the win ahead of Chantal Pegolo (Italy) and Anja Grossman (Switzerland). Ostiz and Spain played it calm throughout the largely uneventful race, with Ostiz - who later revealed she had briefly suffered cramps - only making a move when four other attackers went clear on the final ascent of the Côte de Kimihurara. The silver medallist in the same event last year and in the junior women's time trial earlier this week, Ostiz then had no problems going one better and clinching Spain's first gold of the 2025 Championships.



Day 6: Italian Lorenzo Finn powers to U23 road race victory with late solo attack

Italian Lorenzo Finn powered clear from breakaway companion Jan Huber (Switzerland) with six kilometres to go and won the men's under-23 road race all alone on Friday. Huber finished 32 seconds back for the silver medal, with Marco Schrettel (Austria) in third, 1:13 back. Finn was one of the favourites, having won the men's junior title the year before.

Harry Hudson of Great Britain takes spectacular solo victory in men's junior road race

Great Britain's Harry Hudson won the men's junior road race title with a 36km solo ride in Kigali. 36km solo ride. In the two-rider sprint for the last two medals, Johan Blanc (France) edged Janek Jackowiak (Poland) for the silver, both finishing 16 seconds back. Hudson scored the first-ever gold medal for Great Britain in the junior men's race.

Day 5: Célia Gery nails uphill sprint and makes history with women's U23 road race victory for France

Célia Gery (France) sprinted on the uphill finish for victory in the first-ever standalone under-23 women's road race at the UCI Road World Championships on Thursday. Viktória Chladaňová (Slovakia), the youngest rider in the field at 19, challenged from a three-rider breakaway and took the silver medal. Paula Blasi (Spain) led home a select group for the bronze.

Day 4: Australia tops France to claim TTT title

Australia retained their gold medal from a year ago in the Mixed Relay Team Time Trial, the six-rider squad of Michael Matthews, Luke Plapp, Jay Vine, Brodie Chapman, Amanda Spratt, and Felicity Wilson-Haffenden. France finished five seconds back for the silver and Switzerland was another 23 seconds back for bronze.

Day 3: Megan Arens storms to women's junior time trial title for the Netherlands

Megan Arens (Netherlands) won the 18.3km women's junior time trial in Kigali, stopping the clock 35 seconds faster than Spain's Paula Ostiz, who took the silver medal. Norwegian rider Oda Aune Gissinger's finished another two secons back for bronze. Race favourite Erin Boothman (Great Britain) settled for fifth, after unclipping on the final cobbled climb which disrupted her momentum.

Michiel Mouris wins men's junior title for Netherlands in time trial

Dutch junior champion Michiel Mouris secured the gold medal in the men's junior ITT, which covered 22.6 kilometres in Kigali. He unseated Seff van Kerckhove (Belgium) from the hot seat by 9 seconds to take the lead. Kerckhove was then bumped one more spot to third after Ashlin Barry (USA) went two seconds faster to grab the silver medal.

Day 2: Zoe Bäckstedt storms to under-23 women's time trial title

Great Britain's Zoe Bäckstedt won the women's under-23 title at the 2025 Road World Championships on Monday, going one minute, 50 seconds better than Slovakia's Viktória Chladoňová. Federica Venturelli took the bronze completing the 22.6km course another 20 seconds back.

Jakob Söderqvist dominates under-23 men's time trial to earn title and the gold for Sweden

Jakob Söderqvist (Sweden) was by far the fastest rider in the men's under-23 time trial to win by over a minute to his closest rivals. New Zealand's Nate Pringle narrowly held onto second, only beating Maxime Decomble (France) by 17 hundredths of a second at the line in Kigali after 31.2km.

Day 1: Marlen Reusser delivers in Kigali to take first elite women's time trial title / As it happened

Marlen Reusser of Switzerland won the first rainbow jersey of the 2025 Road World Championships in Kigali with the best time in the elite women’s 31.2km individual time trial. Dutch riders completed the podium, Anna van der Breggen in second and Demi Vollering in third.

Remco Evenepoel dominates to win third consecutive time trial title / As it happened

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel made history with his third consecutive time trial world title, dominating the 40.6km race against the clock ahead of Australia’s Jay Vine by over one minute. Ilan Van Wilder (Belgium) earned the bronze medal.

UCI Road World Championships overview

The 98th edition of the UCI Road World Championships, which was first contested for amateurs in 1921, is set to take place on the African continent for the first time in its history, with the cycling-mad country of Rwanda hosting the race in the capital, Kigali.

The location is causing consternation for some federations who are worried about safety due to the country's conflict with neighboring Congo and the budget-busting costs of travel.

Soudal-Quickstep pulled its team from the Tour of Rwanda earlier this year for the same reasons.

However, the country has a long history of safely holding their national tour, and the Rwanda Worlds courses are some of the most challenging in the history of the world championships.

And, if the images from the Tour of Rwanda are indicative of the national interest, there will be some of the biggest crowds of fans ever seen at a UCI World Championship.